CADOTT — Cadott freshman Iszy Sonnentag was strong on her home turf Friday in winning three events at the William DeJung Invitational.

Sonnentag swept the girls hurdles events with victories in the 100-meter (16.29 seconds) and 300-meter hurdles (48.05) with teammate Jaycee Stephens second in the 100 and fifth in the 300. Sonnentag also won the triple jump with a best leap of 34-feet, 8.25-inches and Adrianna Goodman was fifth for the Hornets. The freshman Sonnentag was also second in the long jump.

Haley Mathison was second in the discus while two relays were third for the Hornets — the 400 team of Keira Urbanek, Tarynn Donahue, Taylor Hager and Kendall Webster and the 1,600 team of Emma Kowalczyk, Hager, Lilly Spaeth and Lucy Lindeman.

The McDonell 800 relay of Kali Goulet, Isabelle Keck, Elyse Bushman and Anna Thaler was second with Keck (pole vault) and Thaler (triple jump) third in their respective events and Christie Abbe (3,200) and Goulet (long jump) each fourth.

Liona Rufledt and Isabel Rubenzer each were second in two events for the Bloomer girls. Rufledt was runner-up in the 1,600 and 3,200 with Alena Otto third in the 3,200 and fifth in the 1,600. Rubenzer was second in the triple jump with Makaiah Kempe fourth and second in the shot put with Faith Bowe in fourth. The 400 relay team of Kempe, Danielle Latz, Allie McCann and Brooke Petska finished second, Kempe was third in the 100 hurdles and Latz was fifth in the discus.

Janelle Schesel (800), Teagen Becker (high jump) and the 1,600 relay team of Bethany Pilgrim, Adyson Gustafson, Addison Mahr and Schesel each were second for Stanley-Boyd. Pilgrim (400) and Lula Chwala (300 hurdles) were third, Schesel was fourth in the 1,600 and Alexa Liszewski took fifth in the 3,200.

Bailey Angell swept the girls throws for Gilman with victories in the discus (106-3) and shot put (38-3). Gracie Tallier was second in the 100 and 200 and third in the long jump while Claire Drier finished second in the 300 hurdles, fourth in the 100 hurdles and fifth in the long jump. The Thorp 400 relay of Sophie Bibeau, Miranda Boelke, Arielle Tovar and Daisy Bibeau finished fourth.

Fall Creek won the girls team title with 174 points followed by Cadott second (96.25), Bloomer third (88.25), McDonell sixth (60), Stanley-Boyd seventh (59.25), Gilman eighth (59) and Thorp ninth (8.25).

On the boys side Stanley-Boyd was second with 156.5 points as Fall Creek (166) won that title as well. Bloomer was third (82), McDonell took fourth (68.5), Cadott came home seventh (51), Thorp was eighth (22) and Gilman finished ninth (8).

Stanley-Boyd won four events to help take fourth as a team. Nic Schmelzer took first in the 300 hurdles (44.34) with Aydden Marten third, Zack Boes was victorious in the pole vault (13-0) with Troy Trevino third and Candin Yeager fifth, Zach Ciszak had the top toss in the discus (133-6) with Robert Poole third and the 800 relay team of Cole Brenner, Madden Mahr, Carson Hodowanic and Simon Polman earned victory in 1:34.21.

Jake LaGrander, Mahr, Hodowanic and Polman teamed up in the 400 relay to take second while Cameron Kohls was runner-up in the high jump. Mahr and Brenner finished 3-4 in the 200 whiel Ciszak and Henry Koch went 3-4 in the shot put. Schmelzer (110 hurdles), Polman (100), Lucas Walker (800, 1,600) and Trevino (400) earned fourths in their respective events with Boes fifht in the triple jump.

Paul Pfeifer won the 3,200 in 10:16.05 for the McDonell boys and led a group of three Macks in the top five with Andrew Thaler fourth and Harrison Bullard fifth. Pfeifer teamed with Calvin Rineck, Ben Siegenthaler and Alex Tokarski to win the 1,600 relay (3:39.30) while Tokarski was second in the 110 hurdles and the team of Rineck, Siegenthaler, Frederick Blair and Tokarski was second in the 800 relay.

Bloomer's Lucas Anderson won the 1,600 in 4:38.08 with Anders Michaelsen third while Michaelsen was second in the 800 and Seth Rogge and Zechariah Anderson were 2-3 in the 3,200. The 3,200 relay team of Willy Bischel, Seth Rogge, Clayne Swartz and Zechariah Anderson was second with Connor Fossum (110 hurdles, 100), Lucas Anderson (400) and Benjamin Miller (long jump) fifth in their events.

Dylan Drehmel won the high jump for Cadott at 5-8, Nick Fasbender (long jump) and Wyatt Engel (triple jump) were each third and Levi Lindsay came home fifth in the 300 hurdles.

The Thorp 400 relay team of Braxton Starck, Evan Hoehn, Daniel Mathison and Logan Hanson was fourth and Starck and Walker Horgen were 4-5 in the high jump. Quintin Franzen finished fourth in the 300 hurdles for Gilman.

North wins three events at Reed Memorial

At New Auburn, Aliya North won three events at the Trojans' home Hailey Reed Memorial Invitational.

North was victorious in the 100 (14.45) and triple jump (27-11) and teamed with Lauren Allison, Morgan Berg and Kyra North to win the 400 relay in 1:00.51. Berg also took third in the discus and shot put.

Cornell/Lake Holcombe took four girls victories as Marcella Boehm also played a hand in three wins with solo wins in the 100 hurdles (17.87) and long jump (14-3) with Emma Lechleitner second in each event while the duo teamed with Haily Duffy and Lauren Samardzich to win the 800 relay in 1:56.54. Samardzich was second in the 800 and triple jump and Duffy was runner-up in the 100.

Andrew Gotham swept the boys throws for New Auburn by winning the discus (128-10) and shot put (47-9) while Easton Rust won the 3,200 (13:06.23) and was third in the 1,600.

The Cornell/Lake Holcombe boys earned three relay titles with wins in the 400 (Brandon Moore, Dylan Bowe, Avery Turany, Blake Anders in 48.98), 800 (Anders, Bowe, Turany, Trent Nitek in 1:44.37) and 1,600 (Bowe, Hunter Anders, Harley Schroeder and Blake Anders in 4:04.07). Turany also won the pole vault (11-0) with Bowe second.

Schroeder (triple jump, high jump), Brandon Moore (100) and Will Peterson (shot put) were each second while Hunter Anders (200), Jared Raatz (log jump) and Will Peterson (discus) took third.

Bruce swept the team titles as the boys (154) and girls (143.5) were victorious. The Cornell/Lake Holcombe boys were second (137) with New Auburn third (74) and the Knights girls were runner-up (137) with New Auburn third (66.5).

IN PHOTOS: Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23 Stanley-Boyd track and field invitational 5-5-23