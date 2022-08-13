Leinenkugel's Pure Water Days Races: Eau Claire's Kann, Neubert win half marathons

Eau Claire's Brent Kann continued his winning ways in the Leinenkugel's Pure Water Days half marathon by winning the 2022 version on Saturday morning.

Kann finished with a time of one hour, 12 minutes and 48 seconds to win by more than 12 minutes over Chippewa Falls' Anthony Byd (1:25.36).

The victory continues a run of domination for Kann, who has now won the 13.1-mile race four times since 2016. The 35-year old Kann's time is the third fastest in recent history with Hayden Fredrickson's time of 1:10.56 from last year being the fastest. Kann previously won the race in 2016, 2018 and 2019 and took second to Fredrickson in 2021.

Eau Claire's Aubrianne Neubert was the top-finishing female runner as she ran to victory with a time of 1:45.13 to best Theresa Monpas (1:46.39), Eau Claire's Molly Barnes (1:49.11) and Elkhorn's Shelley Navis (1;49.44) at the front of the pack. Fr. Ethan Hokamp finished in third place in the men's race (1:27.17) with Minnetonka, Minn.'s Justin Bye fourth (1:28.08) and Bordentown, N.J.'s Russell Hill fifth (1:32.32).

Chippewa Falls' Ryan Beranek (age 15-19 division, 7th overall), Hokamp (20-29), Kann (30-39), Stanley's Adam Smit (40-49, 9th overall), Chippewa Falls' David Edland (50-59, 17th overall), Eau Claire's David Lombardo (60-69, 13th overall), Chippewa Falls' Rory Cameron (70-79, 54th) and Gordon's Rick Lecher (80-89, 68th overall) were the top finishers in their respective men's age groups as overall 37 men's runners completed the race.

Chippewa Falls' Elizabeth Eckes (15-19, fifth), Stevens Point's Kelly Nielsen (20-29, eighth), Neubert (30-39), Barnes (40-49), Eau Claire's Traci Messner (50-59, seventh) and Holcombe's Kate Rihn (60-69, 21th) were the top finishers in their respective female's age groups as 34 completed the race. This year's 73 finishers was up from last year's total of 60 but behind 2019's total of 83.

Jesse Peterson edged out Dan Anderson for the win in the 4-mile race. The Saint Paul, Minn. native Peterson won the race with a time of 20:49, beating Eau Claire's Anderson (20:52) with a spirited kick near the finish line for the 19-year old. Eau Claire's Colin Hanson (21:32) was third with Savage, Minn.'s Blake Vander Weide (21:37) fourth.

Brady Paull (1-14, 14th) of Chippewa Falls, Peterson (15-19), Luke Erickson (20-29, 23rd), Eau Claire's Matthew Wenaas (30-39, 12th), Hudson's Chris O'Donnell (40-49, 26th), Whitewater's Mark Elworthy (50-59, eighth), Chippewa Falls' Chuck Hull (60-69, 22nd) and Eau Claire's Michael Cragg (70-79, 48th) were the top-finishing men in their respective age groups as 99 men completed the race.

Chippewa Falls' Jordan Chen won the female's race with a time of 28:10 as she bested Chippewa Falls' Amy Huempfner (29:00) and Karen Swanson (29:37) for the top position.

Cameron's Brenda Baribeau (1-14, eighth), Chen (15-19), Huempfner (20-29), Swanson (30-34), Eau Claire's Colleen O'Leary (40-49, fourth), New Auburn's Lindy Reimer (50-59, 22nd), Jim Falls' Roxann Pitsch (60-69, 89th) and Spooner's Marva Sahs (70-79, 97th) were the best finishers in their respective age classes as 104 women navigated the course to finish. The combined 203 finishers are well ahead 2021 (153) and 2020 (93) but behind 2019's total of 277.

Cameron 15-year old Damien Ottum grabbed the first spot in the 1-mile race, finishing in 5:46.1 to best Colfax's Gabriel Loew (6:00.0) and Chippewa Falls' John Herron (6:21.9). Bloomer's Caleb Rumpel (1-5, 27th), Chippewa Falls' Mason Miland (6-9, seventh), Herron (10-14), Ottum (15-19), Chippewa Falls' Aaron Nazer (20-29, 11th), Chippewa Falls' Luke Nazer (30-39, sixth), Chippewa Falls' Jason Geiger (40-49, 15th), Colfax's David Loew (50-59, fourth), Chippewa Falls' James Thomas (60-69, 48th) and Chippewa Falls' Mike Korger (70-79, 43rd) were the best finishers in their age groups.

Chippewa Falls' Sophia Schmidgall won the women's race in 6:50.4 with Chippewa Falls' Aubree Paull second (7:22.2) second and Colfax's Rosemary Loew (7:23.8) third. Eau Claire's Sarah Neubert (1-5, 31st), Chippewa Falls' Aubrey Willkom (6-9, eighth), Paull (10-14), Schmidgall (15-19), Chippewa Falls' Abbey Blake (20-29, 36th), Chippewa Falls' Justine Willkom (30-39, ninth), Molly Bushman (40-49, 17th), Eau Claire's Jean Bresina (50-59, 42nd) and Chippewa Falls' Vickie Thomas (60-69, 48th) were the top finishers in their age groupings.

Overall 48 men's and women's finishers completed the race, doubling last year's total of 48 with 21 in 2020 and dead even with 2019's 96 runners.