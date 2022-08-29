Local Baseball: Leinie's Legends finish runner-up in state over 35 tournament

The Leinie's Legends over 35 baseball team finished as the runner-up at this past weekend's state baseball tournament.

The Legends fell in the championship game to the Mellen Expos 7-6 and is the second runner-up finish in three years to go with the team's first state championship in 2021. The over 35 state tournament began in 1987 and has ranged from 8-13 teams over the years.

The Legends started the weekend with a 3-2 loss to the River Falls Groupers in Onalaska. Bob Mauer was 2-for-2 with a double and run batted in for the Legends while Luke Schultz added a hit and a run scored. Tyler Gray struck out five in five innings on the mound in a game that was halted on Friday due to darkness before finishing on Saturday. Mauer and Schultz each had three hits for the Legends in their first win of the weekend, an 8-1 win over the Expos on Saturday. Mauer doubled and drove in two and Schultz was a home run shy of the cycle while scoring three times and driving in one run. Chad Zutter had one hit an three runs batted in and Hans Soukup scored twice and drove in one run. Zach Najacht struck out seven across seven innings allowing one unearned run for the victory on the hill.

Sixteen hits helped the Legends earn a 10-0 win in six innings over the Interwald Woodticks in the semifinal matchup. Andy Niese cleared the bases with a double in the second inning and was 2-for-3 with four runs batted in. Mauer was 2-for-4 with a double and RBI, Luke Welch had two hits, Gray was 2-for-3 with a double, Matt Hoeft and Doug Lorenzen were each 2-for-2 in the victory. Matt Doornick and Matt Hoeft each threw three innings of relief and teamed up to allow just one hit.

The Expos edged the Legends in Sunday's championship game. Zutter was 2-for-5 with a double and run batted in, Niese also was 2-for-5 with a run scored and RBI, Lorenzen had a 2-for-2 effort with run scored and run driven in, Mauer tripled and Gray had two hits as well. The Expos scored the go-ahead run in extra innings in the ninth on a groundout. Kevin Bebeau went all nine innings on the mound for Mellen and the Legends left 13 runners on base.