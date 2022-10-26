Local Biking: Chippewa Valley Composite wins Division 2 state championship

The Chippewa Valley Composite Bike Team won a Division 2 state championship this past weekend at the state championships hosted by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Cycling League in Waterloo.

More than 1,200 athletes participated in the race at the Trek Bicycle Headquarters with Chippewa Falls earning the top spot in the Division 2 competition.

Aidric Gengler was the freshman state champion. Jack Dahlby was the second runner up state champion with Ben Siegenthaler third, Avia Dahlby fourth, Stevie Severson in sixth place, Josh Roush taking eighth place, Aaron Chittenden in ninth place and Reid Sommerfeld finishing in 14th.

Nationally there are 34 leagues across the United States with more than 27,000 athletes and 14,000 coaches involved, according to the WICL.

The season for the WICL is seven races long, beginning in early September in Cable and stretching until this past weekend’s state championships.