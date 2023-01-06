Local box scores and statewide results from Friday's prep action

Scores
Boys Basketball
Almond-Bancroft 59, Pittsville 41
Amherst 74, Menominee Indian 64
Antigo 65, Tomahawk 48
Appleton North 68, Oshkosh West 43
Ashland 59, Spooner 47
Assumption 63, Rib Lake 51
Auburndale 68, Chequamegon 46
Bay Port 61, Pulaski 44
Belleville 79, Wisconsin Heights 43
Black River Falls 46, Arcadia 43
Bloomer 56, Fall Creek 54
Bowler 70, Gresham Community 20
Brillion 57, Roncalli 29
Brookfield Central 66, Wauwatosa East 34
Bruce 78, Winter 61
Burlington 48, Union Grove 34
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 45, Hayward 39
Colby 77, Columbus Catholic 72
Coleman 70, Saint Thomas Aquinas 24
Crivitz 84, Suring 30
Cudahy 76, South Milwaukee 71
D.C. Everest 57, Wausau West 49
De Pere 74, Ashwaubenon 35
Dominican 96, Catholic Central 40
Drummond 56, Northwood 40
East Troy 60, Big Foot 56
Edgerton 87, Brodhead 45
Elcho 51, Crandon 26
Elkhorn Area 69, Wilmot Union 65
Fennimore 72, Riverdale 28
Flambeau 62, Birchwood 50
Florence 53, Three Lakes 33
Fond du Lac 59, Kaukauna 54
Grafton 84, Slinger 59
Green Bay Southwest 75, Sheboygan North 74
Greenfield 81, Brown Deer 49
Highland 63, Benton 61
Hilbert 72, Mishicot 42
Homestead 84, West Bend West 51
Hortonville 80, Appleton East 56
Howards Grove 78, St. Mary Catholic 62
Hudson 57, Rice Lake 55
Hurley 76, Mercer 31
Kenosha Bradford 60, Kenosha Indian Trail 59
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 53, Shoreland Lutheran 41
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 61, Winneconne 48
Kiel 64, Chilton 46
Kohler 78, Oostburg 73
La Crosse Central 74, La Crosse Logan 41
Ladysmith 76, Cameron 64
Lake Mills 70, Watertown Luther Prep 36
Lakeside Lutheran 62, Columbus 44
Lancaster 60, River Valley 53
Manitowoc Lincoln 72, Notre Dame 55
Manitowoc Lutheran 64, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 59
Marquette University 61, West Allis Nathan Hale 56
Marshall 74, Waterloo 40
Mauston 73, Nekoosa 56
McDonell Central 78, Stanley-Boyd 52
Medford Area 45, Northland Pines 30
Melrose-Mindoro 46, Blair-Taylor 35
Menasha 66, Green Bay West 41
Milwaukee Golda Meir 68, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 63
Milwaukee Riverside University 88, Milw. Washington 72
Milwaukee School of Languages 66, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 59
Mineral Point 67, Cuba City 58
Neenah 81, Oshkosh North 67
New Richmond 70, Chippewa Falls 63
Nicolet 46, Whitefish Bay 32
Northwestern 98, Barron 54
Oneida Nation 68, Lena 29
Osseo-Fairchild 64, Thorp 39
Owen-Withee 72, Neillsville 57
Pius XI Catholic 83, Greendale 69
Platteville 78, Richland Center 38
Plymouth 56, Kewaskum 53
Port Edwards 73, Rosholt 19
Potosi 63, Belmont 43
Poynette 49, Lodi 48
Prentice 59, Marathon 42
Racine Case 57, Oak Creek 46
Racine Park 64, Kenosha Tremper 60
Racine St. Catherine's 88, Racine Lutheran 37
Random Lake 63, Ozaukee 51
Reedsville 56, Sheboygan Christian 40
Regis 63, Cadott 38
River Falls 65, Eau Claire North 34
River Ridge 67, Shullsburg 55
Salam School 67, University Lake/Trinity 54
Seneca 76, Ithaca 60
Sheboygan Area Luth. 61, Cedar Grove-Belgium 47
Sheboygan South 56, Green Bay Preble 43
Siren 65, Luck 49
Somerset 71, Altoona 43
Southwestern 66, Boscobel 31
Spencer 83, Greenwood 54
Spring Valley 81, Colfax 69
Stevens Point 60, Merrill 42
Stratford 72, Abbotsford 35
Two Rivers 58, Sheboygan Falls 46
Unity 50, Clear Lake 35
Wausau East 69, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 67
Wausaukee 73, White Lake 50
Wautoma 71, Westfield Area 51
Wauzeka-Steuben 82, Weston 32
West Allis Central 84, New Berlin Eisenhower 75
West Bend East 74, Cedarburg 53
West De Pere 57, Seymour 40
Westosha Central 73, Delavan-Darien 31
Weyauwega-Fremont 70, Iola-Scandinavia 39
Whitehall 67, Cochrane-Fountain City 46
Whitnall 61, Shorewood 38
Wisconsin Dells 68, Adams-Friendship 48
Wisconsin Lutheran 71, New Berlin West 39
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 63, Manawa 54
Wrightstown 74, Oconto Falls 67
Xavier 61, New London 52
Girls Basketball
Algoma 55, Sturgeon Bay 32
Augustine Prep 69, Tenor/Veritas 18
Bangor 44, Cashton 35
Bay Port 59, Pulaski 26
Beloit Memorial 63, Madison West 35
Brillion 50, Hilbert 18
Brookfield Academy 87, Kenosha Christian Life 49
Cedarburg 63, West Bend East 43
Clear Lake 40, Unity 31
De Pere 45, Ashwaubenon 29
Deerfield 65, Johnson Creek 30
Drummond 54, Northwood 14
Eau Claire Memorial 64, Menomonie 56
Edgewood 75, Monroe 29
Florence 57, Suring 50
Franklin 93, Racine Horlick 52
Freedom 77, Marinette 32
Grafton 55, Slinger 45
Grantsburg 62, Shell Lake 30
Green Bay Preble 58, Sheboygan South 42
Greenfield 84, Brown Deer 59
Hillsboro 57, Wonewoc-Center 37
Homestead 82, West Bend West 36
Horicon 60, Dodgeland 43
Hortonville 76, Appleton East 42
Hudson 53, Rice Lake 47
Kenosha Bradford 60, Kenosha Indian Trail 59
Kenosha Tremper 74, Racine Park 33
Laconia 83, Campbellsport 19
Lake Holcombe 61, Luck 25
Laona-Wabeno 65, Hurley 39
Living Word Lutheran 60, Messmer 21
Luther 62, Arcadia 22
Luxemburg-Casco 63, Waupaca 51
Medford Area 45, Northland Pines 30
Mellen 71, Lac Courte Oreilles 17
Menominee Indian 51, Amherst 49
Milwaukee DSHA 63, West Allis Nathan Hale 19
Muskego 69, Milwaukee Riverside University 11
Necedah 55, New Lisbon 40
Neenah 53, Oshkosh North 32
New Richmond 64, Chippewa Falls 49
Oak Creek 72, Racine Case 23
Oregon 56, Mount Horeb 37
Oshkosh West 54, Appleton North 35
Pius XI Catholic 62, Greendale 46
Prescott 64, Baldwin-Woodville 46
Princeton/Green Lake 57, Montello 39
Randolph 41, Markesan 29
Random Lake 68, Ozaukee 55
Salam School 60, University Lake 27
Sevastopol 52, Kewaunee 20
Siren 54, Luck 27
Somerset 44, Altoona 41
Stevens Point 49, Merrill 39
Stockbridge 26, Saint Thomas Aquinas 13
Stratford 48, Abbotsford 40
Verona Area 82, Middleton 37
Watertown Maranatha Baptist 48, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 5
Waunakee 59, DeForest 57
Waupun 56, Xavier 41
Wausau West 68, D.C. Everest 46
Wauwatosa East 52, Brookfield Central 36
Whitefish Bay 70, Nicolet 51
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 64, St. Marys Springs 56
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 56, Wausau East 53
Wrightstown 57, Clintonville 35
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
New Richmond 70, Chi-Hi 63
|New Richmond
|34
|36
|70
|Chi-Hi
|43
|20
|63
New Richmond: George Schroeder 15, Cullen Lease 3, RJ Amundson 7, Abraham Monson 2, Drew Effertz 6, Reis Hidde 18, Nick Stellrecht 2, Jacob Hagman 6, Brady Barlow-Sager 11. (24 19-29 15 70).
Chi-Hi: Christian Crumbaker 18, Kansas Smith 11, Jackson Gugel 4, Gubgnit Mason 2, Trent Lindner 4, Carson Wedemeyer 3, Mason Monarski 21. (24 8-9 22 63).
3-Pointers—New Richmond (3): Hidde 2, Amundson 1. Chi-Hi (7): Crumbaker 1, Smith 1, Wedemeyer 1, Monarski 4.
Fouled Out—New Richmond: none. Chi-Hi: Gugel.
McDonell 78, Stanley-Boyd 52
|Stanley-Boyd
|28
|24
|52
|McDonell
|46
|32
|78
Stanley-Boyd: Logan Burzynski 3, Landon Karlen 2, Dylan Goebel 5, Brett Kroeplin 7, Haydn Gustafson 9, Henry Hoel 19, Carter Isenberger 2, Dominic Raffetto 5. (19 4-11 19 52).
McDonell: Aidan Misfeldt 5, Eddie Mittermeyer 20, Grant Smiskey 2, Corbin Holm 1, Brady Rubenzer 2, Carter Stelter 2, Keagan Galvez 13, Jordan Sikora 2, Canan Huss 27, Asher Rozowski 2, Miles Flanagan 2. (28 11-17 17 78).
3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (7): Burzynski 1, Goebel 1, Kroeplin 1, Gustafson 2, Hoel 1, Raffetto 1. McDonell (9): Misfeldt 1, Mittermeyer 4, Huss 4.
Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: none. McDonell: none.
Bloomer 56, Fall Creek 54 (OT)
|Fall Creek
|33
|21 0
|54
|Bloomer
|28
|26 2
|56
Fall Creek: Leo Hagberg 11, Jacob Wathke 3, Ben Kelly 7, Isaac Steinke 7, Jack Walden 6, Bo Vollrath 18, Jeffrey Ritger 2. (21 5-16 14 54).
Bloomer: Evan Rogge 9, Domanyck Schwarzenberger 30, Jayden Hartman 2, Zeke Strand 2, Karim Bah 4, Jake Bleskacek 9. (21 7-14 15 56).
3-Pointers—Fall Creek (7): Hagberg 3, Wathke 1, Kelly 1, Walden 2. Bloomer (7): Rogge 2, Schwarzenberger 4, Bleskacek 1.
Fouled Out—Fall Creek: none. Bloomer: none.
Prairie Farm 77, Cornell 48
|Cornell
|26
|22
|48
|Prairie Farm
|39
|38
|77
Cornell: Hunter Anders 8, Bentley Spangler 7, Dylan Bowe 15, Parker Modl 6, Torren Parker 2, Blake Anders 9. (14 15-24 8 48).
Prairie Farm: Tyler Rassbach 23, Jayce Nelson 17, Cooper Berends 4, Kooper Singerhouse 2, Blake Carlson 2, Elec Klefstad 26, Ben Law 3. (33 3-8 23 77).
3-Pointers—Cornell (5): H. Anders 1, Spangler 2, Bowe 2. Prairie Farm (8): Nelson 1, Klefstad 6, Law 1
Fouled Out—Cornell: none. Prairie Farm: Spencer Wold.
Osseo-Fairchild 64, Thorp 39
|Osseo-Fairchild
|35
|29
|64
|Thorp
|16
|23
|39
Osseo-Fairchild: Ashton Oliver 10, Ethan Abram 2, Drake Swett 6, Brogan Korger 4, Breden Metzler 8, J. Rodriguez 2, Brody Seefeldt 16, Jack Steinke 16. (27 8-12 17 64).
Thorp: Aidan Rosemeyer 17, Logan Hanson 6, Brady Stewart 7, Denzel Sutton 9. (13 9-17 15 39).
3-Pointers—Osseo-Fairchild (2): Oliver 1, Seefeldt 1. Thorp (4): Rosemeyer 4.
Fouled Out—Osseo-Fairchild: none. Thorp: none.
Girls Basketball
New Richmond 64, Chi-Hi 49
|New Richmond
|33
|31
|64
|Chi-Hi
|17
|32
|49
New Richmond: Lilly Carlson 2, Anna Fitzgerald 3, Makayla Langeness 12, Gabby Aune 20, Brooke Blaszczyk 12, Lydia Halleen 4, Stella Nielsen 2, Paige Stangl 6, Elle Covey 3. (27 8-17 14 64).
Chi-Hi: Ally Richardson 7, Sara Chaffee 15, Raelyn Twyman 2, Kayla Pabich 4, Addy Seaholm 3, Riley Terhark 1, Brooklyn Sandvig 3, Ava Reuter 14. (17 10-16 16 49).
3-Pointers—New Richmond (2): Langeness 1, Blaszczyk 1. Chi-Hi (5): Chaffee 4, Seaholm 1.
Fouled Out—New Richmond: none. Chi-Hi: none.
Bloomer 60, Stanley-Boyd 59
|Bloomer
|36
|24
|60
|Stanley-Boyd
|30
|29
|59
Bloomer: Brooklynn Sarauer 7, Katlyn Jones 9, Nora Jensen 2, Ciarra Seibel 17, Isabel Rubenzer 4, Brooke Petska 11, Jessica LaGesse 1, Addy Zwiefelhofer 1, Kaitlyn Bohl 6, Isabelle Wagner 2. (24 5-8 11 60).
Stanley-Boyd: Randi Bergman 3, Tina Benson 25, Mallory Eslinger 3, Lauren Potaczek 2, Teagen Becker 18, Emerson Felmlee 8. (22 4-12 17 59).
3-Pointers—Bloomer (8): Sarauer 1, Jones 1, Seibel 5, Petska 1. Stanley-Boyd (11): Benson 7, Eslinger 1, Becker 3.
Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.
Clayton 55, Lake Holcombe 43
|Lake Holcombe
|31
|12
|43
|Clayton
|31
|24
|55
Lake Holcombe: Karly Kirkman 13, Emma Lechleitner 12, Justine Kane 13, Chloe Lee 2, Abby Jones 3. (14 9-13 23 43).
Clayton: Hayden Bergmann 8, Grace King 22, Emily Lange 14, Eden Siemsen 9, Chloe Jackson 2. (21 13-20 13 55).
3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (4): Kirkman 2, Kane 1, Jones 1. Clayton (1): King.
Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: Kirkman, Kane, Jones. Clayton: none.