 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Local box scores and statewide results from Friday's prep action

Scores

Boys Basketball

Almond-Bancroft 59, Pittsville 41

Amherst 74, Menominee Indian 64

Antigo 65, Tomahawk 48

Appleton North 68, Oshkosh West 43

Ashland 59, Spooner 47

Assumption 63, Rib Lake 51

Auburndale 68, Chequamegon 46

Bay Port 61, Pulaski 44

Belleville 79, Wisconsin Heights 43

Black River Falls 46, Arcadia 43

Bloomer 56, Fall Creek 54

Bowler 70, Gresham Community 20

Brillion 57, Roncalli 29

People are also reading…

Brookfield Central 66, Wauwatosa East 34

Bruce 78, Winter 61

Burlington 48, Union Grove 34

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 45, Hayward 39

Colby 77, Columbus Catholic 72

Coleman 70, Saint Thomas Aquinas 24

Crivitz 84, Suring 30

Cudahy 76, South Milwaukee 71

D.C. Everest 57, Wausau West 49

De Pere 74, Ashwaubenon 35

Dominican 96, Catholic Central 40

Drummond 56, Northwood 40

East Troy 60, Big Foot 56

Edgerton 87, Brodhead 45

Elcho 51, Crandon 26

Elkhorn Area 69, Wilmot Union 65

Fennimore 72, Riverdale 28

Flambeau 62, Birchwood 50

Florence 53, Three Lakes 33

Fond du Lac 59, Kaukauna 54

Grafton 84, Slinger 59

Green Bay Southwest 75, Sheboygan North 74

Greenfield 81, Brown Deer 49

Highland 63, Benton 61

Hilbert 72, Mishicot 42

Homestead 84, West Bend West 51

Hortonville 80, Appleton East 56

Howards Grove 78, St. Mary Catholic 62

Hudson 57, Rice Lake 55

Hurley 76, Mercer 31

Kenosha Bradford 60, Kenosha Indian Trail 59

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 53, Shoreland Lutheran 41

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 61, Winneconne 48

Kiel 64, Chilton 46

Kohler 78, Oostburg 73

La Crosse Central 74, La Crosse Logan 41

Ladysmith 76, Cameron 64

Lake Mills 70, Watertown Luther Prep 36

Lakeside Lutheran 62, Columbus 44

Lancaster 60, River Valley 53

Manitowoc Lincoln 72, Notre Dame 55

Manitowoc Lutheran 64, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 59

Marquette University 61, West Allis Nathan Hale 56

Marshall 74, Waterloo 40

Mauston 73, Nekoosa 56

McDonell Central 78, Stanley-Boyd 52

Medford Area 45, Northland Pines 30

Melrose-Mindoro 46, Blair-Taylor 35

Menasha 66, Green Bay West 41

Milwaukee Golda Meir 68, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 63

Milwaukee Riverside University 88, Milw. Washington 72

Milwaukee School of Languages 66, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 59

Mineral Point 67, Cuba City 58

Neenah 81, Oshkosh North 67

New Richmond 70, Chippewa Falls 63

Nicolet 46, Whitefish Bay 32

Northwestern 98, Barron 54

Oneida Nation 68, Lena 29

Osseo-Fairchild 64, Thorp 39

Owen-Withee 72, Neillsville 57

Pius XI Catholic 83, Greendale 69

Platteville 78, Richland Center 38

Plymouth 56, Kewaskum 53

Port Edwards 73, Rosholt 19

Potosi 63, Belmont 43

Poynette 49, Lodi 48

Prentice 59, Marathon 42

Racine Case 57, Oak Creek 46

Racine Park 64, Kenosha Tremper 60

Racine St. Catherine's 88, Racine Lutheran 37

Random Lake 63, Ozaukee 51

Reedsville 56, Sheboygan Christian 40

Regis 63, Cadott 38

River Falls 65, Eau Claire North 34

River Ridge 67, Shullsburg 55

Salam School 67, University Lake/Trinity 54

Seneca 76, Ithaca 60

Sheboygan Area Luth. 61, Cedar Grove-Belgium 47

Sheboygan South 56, Green Bay Preble 43

Siren 65, Luck 49

Somerset 71, Altoona 43

Southwestern 66, Boscobel 31

Spencer 83, Greenwood 54

Spring Valley 81, Colfax 69

Stevens Point 60, Merrill 42

Stratford 72, Abbotsford 35

Two Rivers 58, Sheboygan Falls 46

Unity 50, Clear Lake 35

Wausau East 69, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 67

Wausaukee 73, White Lake 50

Wautoma 71, Westfield Area 51

Wauzeka-Steuben 82, Weston 32

West Allis Central 84, New Berlin Eisenhower 75

West Bend East 74, Cedarburg 53

West De Pere 57, Seymour 40

Westosha Central 73, Delavan-Darien 31

Weyauwega-Fremont 70, Iola-Scandinavia 39

Whitehall 67, Cochrane-Fountain City 46

Whitnall 61, Shorewood 38

Wisconsin Dells 68, Adams-Friendship 48

Wisconsin Lutheran 71, New Berlin West 39

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 63, Manawa 54

Wrightstown 74, Oconto Falls 67

Xavier 61, New London 52

Girls Basketball

Algoma 55, Sturgeon Bay 32

Augustine Prep 69, Tenor/Veritas 18

Bangor 44, Cashton 35

Bay Port 59, Pulaski 26

Beloit Memorial 63, Madison West 35

Brillion 50, Hilbert 18

Brookfield Academy 87, Kenosha Christian Life 49

Cedarburg 63, West Bend East 43

Clear Lake 40, Unity 31

De Pere 45, Ashwaubenon 29

Deerfield 65, Johnson Creek 30

Drummond 54, Northwood 14

Eau Claire Memorial 64, Menomonie 56

Edgewood 75, Monroe 29

Florence 57, Suring 50

Franklin 93, Racine Horlick 52

Freedom 77, Marinette 32

Grafton 55, Slinger 45

Grantsburg 62, Shell Lake 30

Green Bay Preble 58, Sheboygan South 42

Greenfield 84, Brown Deer 59

Hillsboro 57, Wonewoc-Center 37

Homestead 82, West Bend West 36

Horicon 60, Dodgeland 43

Hortonville 76, Appleton East 42

Hudson 53, Rice Lake 47

Kenosha Bradford 60, Kenosha Indian Trail 59

Kenosha Tremper 74, Racine Park 33

Laconia 83, Campbellsport 19

Lake Holcombe 61, Luck 25

Laona-Wabeno 65, Hurley 39

Living Word Lutheran 60, Messmer 21

Luther 62, Arcadia 22

Luxemburg-Casco 63, Waupaca 51

Medford Area 45, Northland Pines 30

Mellen 71, Lac Courte Oreilles 17

Menominee Indian 51, Amherst 49

Milwaukee DSHA 63, West Allis Nathan Hale 19

Muskego 69, Milwaukee Riverside University 11

Necedah 55, New Lisbon 40

Neenah 53, Oshkosh North 32

New Richmond 64, Chippewa Falls 49

Oak Creek 72, Racine Case 23

Oregon 56, Mount Horeb 37

Oshkosh West 54, Appleton North 35

Pius XI Catholic 62, Greendale 46

Prescott 64, Baldwin-Woodville 46

Princeton/Green Lake 57, Montello 39

Randolph 41, Markesan 29

Random Lake 68, Ozaukee 55

Salam School 60, University Lake 27

Sevastopol 52, Kewaunee 20

Siren 54, Luck 27

Somerset 44, Altoona 41

Stevens Point 49, Merrill 39

Stockbridge 26, Saint Thomas Aquinas 13

Stratford 48, Abbotsford 40

Verona Area 82, Middleton 37

Watertown Maranatha Baptist 48, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 5

Waunakee 59, DeForest 57

Waupun 56, Xavier 41

Wausau West 68, D.C. Everest 46

Wauwatosa East 52, Brookfield Central 36

Whitefish Bay 70, Nicolet 51

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 64, St. Marys Springs 56

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 56, Wausau East 53

Wrightstown 57, Clintonville 35

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

New Richmond 70, Chi-Hi 63

New Richmond      34      36       70
Chi-Hi     432063

New Richmond: George Schroeder 15, Cullen Lease 3, RJ Amundson 7, Abraham Monson 2, Drew Effertz 6, Reis Hidde 18, Nick Stellrecht 2, Jacob Hagman 6, Brady Barlow-Sager 11. (24 19-29 15 70). 

Chi-Hi: Christian Crumbaker 18, Kansas Smith 11, Jackson Gugel 4, Gubgnit Mason 2, Trent Lindner 4, Carson Wedemeyer 3, Mason Monarski 21. (24 8-9 22 63).

3-Pointers—New Richmond (3): Hidde 2, Amundson 1. Chi-Hi (7): Crumbaker 1, Smith 1, Wedemeyer 1, Monarski 4.

Fouled Out—New Richmond: none. Chi-Hi: Gugel.

McDonell 78, Stanley-Boyd 52

Stanley-Boyd     28   24   52
McDonell     46     32      78

Stanley-Boyd: Logan Burzynski 3, Landon Karlen 2, Dylan Goebel 5, Brett Kroeplin 7, Haydn Gustafson 9, Henry Hoel 19, Carter Isenberger 2, Dominic Raffetto 5. (19 4-11 19 52).

McDonell: Aidan Misfeldt 5, Eddie Mittermeyer 20, Grant Smiskey 2, Corbin Holm 1, Brady Rubenzer 2, Carter Stelter 2, Keagan Galvez 13, Jordan Sikora 2, Canan Huss 27, Asher Rozowski 2, Miles Flanagan 2. (28 11-17 17 78).

3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (7): Burzynski 1, Goebel 1, Kroeplin 1, Gustafson 2, Hoel 1, Raffetto 1. McDonell (9): Misfeldt 1, Mittermeyer 4, Huss 4.

Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: none. McDonell: none.

Bloomer 56, Fall Creek 54 (OT)

Fall Creek      33      21       0     54
Bloomer     2826       256

Fall Creek: Leo Hagberg 11, Jacob Wathke 3, Ben Kelly 7, Isaac Steinke 7, Jack Walden 6, Bo Vollrath 18, Jeffrey Ritger 2. (21 5-16 14 54).

Bloomer: Evan Rogge 9, Domanyck Schwarzenberger 30, Jayden Hartman 2, Zeke Strand 2, Karim Bah 4, Jake Bleskacek 9. (21 7-14 15 56).

3-Pointers—Fall Creek (7): Hagberg 3, Wathke 1, Kelly 1, Walden 2. Bloomer (7): Rogge 2, Schwarzenberger 4, Bleskacek 1.

Fouled Out—Fall Creek: none. Bloomer: none.

Prairie Farm 77, Cornell 48

Cornell   26      22       48
Prairie Farm     393877

Cornell: Hunter Anders 8, Bentley Spangler 7, Dylan Bowe 15, Parker Modl 6, Torren Parker 2, Blake Anders 9. (14 15-24 8 48).

Prairie Farm: Tyler Rassbach 23, Jayce Nelson 17, Cooper Berends 4, Kooper Singerhouse 2, Blake Carlson 2, Elec Klefstad 26, Ben Law 3. (33 3-8 23 77).

3-Pointers—Cornell (5): H. Anders 1, Spangler 2, Bowe 2. Prairie Farm (8): Nelson 1, Klefstad 6, Law 1

Fouled Out—Cornell: none. Prairie Farm: Spencer Wold.

Osseo-Fairchild 64, Thorp 39

Osseo-Fairchild      35       29      64
Thorp     162339

Osseo-Fairchild: Ashton Oliver 10, Ethan Abram 2, Drake Swett 6, Brogan Korger 4, Breden Metzler 8, J. Rodriguez 2, Brody Seefeldt 16, Jack Steinke 16. (27 8-12 17 64).

Thorp: Aidan Rosemeyer 17, Logan Hanson 6, Brady Stewart 7, Denzel Sutton 9. (13 9-17 15 39).

3-Pointers—Osseo-Fairchild (2): Oliver 1, Seefeldt 1. Thorp (4): Rosemeyer 4.

Fouled Out—Osseo-Fairchild: none. Thorp: none.

Girls Basketball

New Richmond 64, Chi-Hi 49

New Richmond      33       31       64
Chi-Hi     173249

New Richmond: Lilly Carlson 2, Anna Fitzgerald 3, Makayla Langeness 12, Gabby Aune 20, Brooke Blaszczyk 12, Lydia Halleen 4, Stella Nielsen 2, Paige Stangl 6, Elle Covey 3. (27 8-17 14 64).

Chi-Hi: Ally Richardson 7, Sara Chaffee 15, Raelyn Twyman 2, Kayla Pabich 4, Addy Seaholm 3, Riley Terhark 1, Brooklyn Sandvig 3, Ava Reuter 14. (17 10-16 16 49).

3-Pointers—New Richmond (2): Langeness 1, Blaszczyk 1. Chi-Hi (5): Chaffee 4, Seaholm 1.

Fouled Out—New Richmond: none. Chi-Hi: none.

Bloomer 60, Stanley-Boyd 59

Bloomer   36   24   60
Stanley-Boyd      30     29     59

Bloomer: Brooklynn Sarauer 7, Katlyn Jones 9, Nora Jensen 2, Ciarra Seibel 17, Isabel Rubenzer 4, Brooke Petska 11, Jessica LaGesse 1, Addy Zwiefelhofer 1, Kaitlyn Bohl 6, Isabelle Wagner 2. (24 5-8 11 60). 

Stanley-Boyd: Randi Bergman 3, Tina Benson 25, Mallory Eslinger 3, Lauren Potaczek 2, Teagen Becker 18, Emerson Felmlee 8. (22 4-12 17 59).

3-Pointers—Bloomer (8): Sarauer 1, Jones 1, Seibel 5, Petska 1. Stanley-Boyd (11): Benson 7, Eslinger 1, Becker 3.

Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.

Clayton 55, Lake Holcombe 43

Lake Holcombe     3112   43
Clayton     31      24     55

Lake Holcombe: Karly Kirkman 13, Emma Lechleitner 12, Justine Kane 13, Chloe Lee 2, Abby Jones 3. (14 9-13 23 43).

Clayton: Hayden Bergmann 8, Grace King 22, Emily Lange 14, Eden Siemsen 9, Chloe Jackson 2. (21 13-20 13 55).

3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (4): Kirkman 2, Kane 1, Jones 1. Clayton (1): King.

Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: Kirkman, Kane, Jones. Clayton: none.

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News