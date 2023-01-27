 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local box scores and statewide results from Friday's prep action

Scores

Boys Basketball

Amery 68, Glenwood City 53

Amherst 66, Bonduel 62

Appleton East 75, Appleton West 59

Athens 76, Edgar 44

Auburndale 63, Pittsville 21

Audubon Tech and Communication 81, Milwaukee Pulaski 52

Badger 66, Delavan-Darien 38

Bangor 79, Brookwood 46

Bay Port 69, Ashwaubenon 65

Beaver Dam 59, Stoughton 49

Brookfield Central 63, Menomonee Falls 44

Brown Deer 73, Greendale 71

Bruce 79, New Auburn 43

Burlington 66, Wilmot Union 27

Campbellsport 72, North Fond du Lac 42

Cashton 68, Necedah 54

Cedarburg 81, Grafton 70

Clayton 79, Cornell 58

Cochrane-Fountain City 53, Viroqua 35

Colby 66, Marathon 65

Coleman 68, Oneida Nation 54

De Pere 84, Manitowoc Lincoln 47

Dominican 97, Racine Lutheran 38

Faith Christian 76, Eastbrook Academy 60

Flambeau 59, Lake Holcombe 38

Fort Atkinson 53, Watertown 39

Fox Valley Lutheran 70, Clintonville 34

Freedom 67, Waupaca 58

Greenfield 79, Shorewood 75

Hamilton 59, Brookfield East 58

Hillsboro 69, Wonewoc-Center 24

Homestead 75, West Bend East 67

Hurley 54, Drummond 44

Ithaca 91, Weston 39

Kenosha Christian Life 63, University School of Milwaukee 53

Kimberly 65, Fond du Lac 53

La Crosse Central 53, Tomah 39

Lac Courte Oreilles 76, Butternut 42

Laconia 70, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 61

Little Chute 63, Denmark 47

Luck 80, Grantsburg 64

Marquette University 64, Wauwatosa East 48

Marshfield 56, D.C. Everest 42

Mayville 63, Lomira 52

Medford Area 81, Antigo 47

Menasha 59, Xavier 53

Merrill 72, Wausau East 71

Milton 67, DeForest 59, OT

Milw. Academy of Excellence 51, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 31

Milwaukee Lutheran 69, South Milwaukee 64

Milwaukee South 70, Milwaukee Arts 40

Monroe 67, Baraboo 55

Mosinee 77, Tomahawk 26

Mount Horeb 74, Reedsburg Area 50

Neenah 62, Appleton North 41

New Berlin Eisenhower 39, New Berlin West 28

New London 53, Seymour 52

Niagara 52, Wausaukee 38

Nicolet 59, Hartford Union 41

North Crawford 61, La Farge 39

Northland Pines 61, Rhinelander 47

Notre Dame 52, Green Bay Preble 49

Oconto Falls 65, Marinette 57

Onalaska 72, La Crosse Logan 38

Oregon 80, Portage 58

Osceola 53, Colfax 48

Pewaukee 83, West Allis Central 51

Port Washington 77, Slinger 73

Prairie Farm 78, Birchwood 47

Rib Lake 71, Spencer 50

Royall 61, New Lisbon 27

Saint Thomas More 67, Martin Luther 49

Seneca 77, Kickapoo 74

Siren 50, Clear Lake 47

South Shore 77, Mercer 68

St. Marys Springs 97, Omro 69

Stevens Point 58, Wausau West 51

Superior 69, Duluth Denfeld, Minn. 64

Three Lakes 71, Prentice 60

Turtle Lake 62, Webster 59

Union Grove 71, Waterford 59

Unity 49, Shell Lake 20

Washburn 79, Mellen 52

Watertown Maranatha Baptist 77, Mountain Top Academy 43

Waunakee 81, Monona Grove 65

Wauwatosa West 59, Germantown 54

Wauzeka-Steuben 60, De Soto 49

West Bend West 44, Whitefish Bay 39

West De Pere 65, Shawano 59

Westosha Central 77, Elkhorn Area 29

White Lake 31, Tigerton 25

Whitnall 60, Cudahy 40

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 60, Iola-Scandinavia 40

Wrightstown 87, Luxemburg-Casco 62

Girls Basketball

Almond-Bancroft 51, Rosholt 48

Amery 51, Ellsworth 37

Antigo 61, Medford Area 32

Appleton East 86, Appleton West 51

Aquinas 66, Holmen 24

Arrowhead 79, Milwaukee King 51

Barron 52, Ladysmith 41

Bay Port 54, Ashwaubenon 41

Belleville 64, Wisconsin Heights 44

Black Hawk 48, Argyle 12

Blair-Taylor 75, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 33

Bloomer 42, Stanley-Boyd 39

Bonduel 70, Amherst 33

Brillion 51, Sheboygan Falls 43

Brookfield East 61, Hamilton 33

Brookwood 61, De Soto 25

Cadott 79, Thorp 56

Cedarburg 53, Grafton 48

Central Wisconsin Christian 58, Mayville 51

Clayton 54, Cornell 44

Colby 58, Greenwood 36

Colfax 60, Boyceville 17

Columbus Catholic 36, Rib Lake 17

Crandon 62, Three Lakes 22

Cumberland 62, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 47

De Pere 73, Manitowoc Lincoln 43

Deerfield 46, Williams Bay 26

Dodgeland 47, Wayland Academy 46

Dominican 36, Racine Lutheran 27

East Troy 49, Jefferson 33

Eau Claire Memorial 65, River Falls 54

Edgerton 60, Big Foot 12

Elk Mound 42, Durand 32

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 64, Hilbert 48

Evansville 65, Clinton 61

Fall Creek 51, Regis 44

GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 58, Gibraltar 45

Germantown 81, Wauwatosa West 52

Gilman 44, Spencer 34

Grantsburg 72, Luck 23

Green Bay Southwest 54, Pulaski 41

Greendale 61, Brown Deer 60

Greenfield 54, Shorewood 50

Gresham Community 50, Marion 24

Hayward 42, Cameron 19

Homestead 77, West Bend East 51

Hortonville 64, Oshkosh North 18

Howards Grove 41, Manitowoc Lutheran 38

Hudson 59, Chippewa Falls 29

Independence 42, Eleva-Strum 19

Janesville Parker 66, Madison East 56

Johnson Creek 38, Parkview 31

Kaukauna 46, Oshkosh West 39

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 59, Catholic Central 30

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 46, Plymouth 37

Kickapoo 60, La Farge 36

Kimberly 62, Fond du Lac 59

Kohler 67, Sheboygan Christian 63

La Crosse Central 53, Tomah 32

Lake Holcombe 65, Flambeau 45

Lake Mills 56, Watertown Luther Prep 31

Lakeside Lutheran 51, Columbus 50

Laona-Wabeno 63, Florence 34

Lourdes Academy 68, Hustisford 27

Luther 51, Cashton 43

Manawa 57, Menominee Indian 53

Marinette 50, Oconto Falls 39

Marshfield 62, D.C. Everest 32

Martin Luther 64, Racine St. Catherine's 24

McDonell Central 68, Osseo-Fairchild 62

McFarland 63, Brodhead 41

Menomonee Falls 68, Brookfield Central 48

Milwaukee DSHA 57, Wauwatosa East 55

Milwaukee Lutheran 50, South Milwaukee 43

Milwaukee North 44, Milwaukee South 39

Mishicot 53, Reedsville 38

Montello 59, Cambria-Friesland 42

Monticello 59, Pecatonica 49

Mosinee 54, Tomahawk 25

Mukwonago 43, Waukesha North 30

Muskego 61, Catholic Memorial 48

Neenah 67, Appleton North 58

Neillsville 52, Loyal 24

New Auburn 59, Bruce 20

New Berlin Eisenhower 39, New Berlin West 28

New Glarus 67, Cambridge 48

New Holstein 52, Roncalli 41

New Richmond 63, Eau Claire North 59

Niagara 39, Norway, Mich. 34

Nicolet 59, Hartford Union 41

Northwood 36, Frederic 30

Notre Dame 81, Green Bay Preble 26

Oakfield 57, Horicon 23

Oconto 62, Algoma 48

Onalaska 55, La Crosse Logan 41

Oostburg 79, Cedar Grove-Belgium 55

Pacelli 44, Tri-County 16

Pardeeville 37, Markesan 22

Pewaukee 93, West Allis Central 36

Poynette 52, Lodi 48

Poynette 60, Wisconsin Heights 54

Prairie Farm 97, Birchwood 9

Prescott 53, Saint Croix Central 42

Randolph 67, Rio 39

River Valley 64, Richland Center 60

Saint Francis 59, Augustine Prep 47

Sevastopol 55, Southern Door 23

Sheboygan Area Luth. 74, Ozaukee 29

Siren 50, Clear Lake 45

South Shore 68, Mercer 18

Spring Valley 65, Glenwood City 39

St. Croix Falls 76, Spooner 28

St. Mary Catholic 67, Random Lake 62

Stevens Point 51, Wausau West 44

Sun Prairie 45, Beloit Memorial 42

Sun Prairie West 71, Janesville Craig 63

The Prairie School 74, Saint Thomas More 56

Turtle Lake 71, Webster 46

Two Rivers 44, Chilton 38

Unity 50, Shell Lake 26

Valders 66, Kiel 53

Verona Area 87, Madison West 21

Waterloo 50, Marshall 48

Waukesha West 70, Oconomowoc 40

Wautoma 37, Adams-Friendship 24

West Salem 59, Tomah 32

Westfield Area 80, Nekoosa 2

Whitefish Bay 66, West Bend West 46

Wild Rose 82, Port Edwards 28

Winneconne 48, Berlin 28

Wisconsin Dells 67, Mauston 43

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 53, Iola-Scandinavia 38

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

Clayton 79, Cornell 58

Clayton   43   36   79
Cornell     30     28     58

Clayton: Josh Young 11, Landon King 13, L. Gitzen 2, Tannar Lewis 19, D. Mumm 7, Nick Luoma 17, Blake Curtis 1, Alex Schradle 8. (31 10-15 8 79).

Cornell: Jayden Joas-Shaw 3, Hunter Anders 4, Bentley Spangler 5, Dylan Bowe 22, Parker Modl 13, Blake Anders 9, Carter Harycki 2. (23 3-6 8 58).

3-Pointers—Clayton (7): Young 1, King 2, Lewis 3, Luoma 1. Cornell (9): Joas-Shaw 1, Spangler 1, Bowe 3, Modl 3, Anders 1.

Fouled Out—Clayton: none. Cornell: none.

Flambeau 59, Lake Holcombe 38

Flambeau   16   43   59
Lake Holcombe     11      27      38

Flambeau: Isaac Kopacz 10, Giles Groothousen 27, Eli Hruby 1, Dominic Kopacz 7, Luke Lawton 4, Kevin Ross 8, Ethan Peavey 2. (21 10-15 14 59).

Lake Holcombe: Brian Strzok 8, Harley Schroeder 11, Trent Nitek 4, Taye Yeager 6, Ryley Craker 9. (15 7-11 13 38).

3-Pointers—Flambeau (7): I. Kopacz 2, Groothousen 4, Kopacz 1. Lake Holcombe (1): Yeager 1.

Fouled Out—Flambeau: none. Lake Holcombe: Craker.

Bruce 79, New Auburn 43

Bruce   43      34       79
New Auburn     232043

Bruce: Tyler Bader 13, Ryan Popowich 29, Jake Thome 10, Matt Popowich 21, Trace Thome 4, Carter Golat 2. (30 14-22 16 79).

New Auburn: Brayden Lotts 5, Chris Elmhorst 2, Cole Pederson 2, Justin Melland 23, Andrew Gotham 9, Kai Harder 2. (17 5-11 17 43).

3-Pointers—Bruce (5): Bader 1, M. Popowich 4. New Auburn (4): Lotts 1, Gotham 3.

Fouled Out—Bruce: none. New Auburn: none.

Girls Basketball

McDonell 68, Osseo-Fairchild 62

Osseo-Fairchild     28       34       62
McDonell     353268

Osseo-Fairchild: Kaitlyn Skoug 15, Madisyn Loonstra 13, Eleice Dahl 13, Rhiannon Prudlick 8, Halle Colby 4, Taylor Gunderson 9. (21 11-14 18 62).

McDonell: Sophie Schmidgall 4, Marley Hughes 16, Maddy Geissler 5, Katie Ruf 2, Emily Cooper 14, Aubrey Dorn 17, Izzy Hartman 9, Kylee Jenson 2. (25 13-17 18 68).

3-Pointers—Osseo-Fairchild (9): Skoug 5, Dahl 3, Gunderson 1. X. McDonell (6): Hughes 2, Geissler 1, Cooper 3.

Fouled Out—Osseo-Fairchild: Gunderson. McDonell: none.

Bloomer 42, Stanley-Boyd 39

Bloomer   19   23   42
Stanley-Boyd     26     13     39

Bloomer: Brooklynn Sarauer 17, Katlyn Jones 9, Nora Jensen 5, Brooke Petska 2, Addy Zwiefelhofer 3, Kaitlyn Bohl 2, Isabelle Wagner 4. (18 5-10 22 42).

Stanley-Boyd: Randi Bergman 4, Tina Benson 2, Aaliyah Allard 4, Teagen Becker 19, Emme Felmlee 10. (12 10-31 15 39).

3-Pointers—Bloomer (1): Jensen 1. Stanley-Boyd (5): Becker 5.

Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Stanley-Boyd: Felmlee.

Cadott 79, Thorp 56

Thorp   37       19       56
Cadott     433679

Thorp: Ava Teclaw 20, Elizabeth Frankewicz 18, Shaylie Zarza 2, EricaJo Hallin 4, Madelyn Windl 3, Pepper Rae Werner 6, Larissa Raether 2. (21 5-9 10 56).

Cadott: Elly Eiler 26, Lauryn Goettl 22, Emma Kowalczyk 9, Dani Sikora 5, Laken Ryan 16. (32 8-9 11 79).

3-Pointers—Thorp (9): Teclaw 4, Frankewicz 4, Windl 1. Cadott (7): Eiler 1, Goettl 1, Kowalczyk 1, Ryan 4.

Fouled Out—Thorp: none. Cadott: none.

Lake Holcombe 65, Flambeau 45

Flambeau   22        23        45
Lake Holcombe     353065

Flambeau: Madyson Martin 13, Elizabeth Biller-Skogstad 14, Ella Groothousen 2, Rayna Verdegan 3, Sydney Bratanich 3, Tatum Shilts 3, Brooklyn Ludescher 4. (18 10-17 45).

Lake Holcombe: Karly Kirkman 25, Emma Lechleitner 20, Savannah Burlingame 2, Justine Kane 6, Abby Jones 12. (19 26-37 19 65).

3-Pointers—Flambeau (1): Bratanich 1. Lake Holcombe (2): Kane 1, A. Jones 1.

Fouled Out—Flambeau: Alyssa Kopacz, Biller-Skogstad. Lake Holcombe: Lechleitner, Kane.

New Auburn 59, Bruce 20

Bruce   9   11   20
New Auburn     25     34     59

Bruce: Rheanna Hopkins 8, Aubrey Sampson 2, Lila Baker 10. (9 0-0 10 20).

New Auburn: Kyra North 4, Aliya North 2, Bella Larson 4, Autumn Palmer 6, Evelyn Cody 15, Katie Reimer 7, Nevaeh Bjorstrand 4, Morgan Berg 15, Bella Kellum 2. (25 7-15 7 59).

3-Pointers—Bruce (0): none. New Auburn (2): Palmer 2.

Fouled Out—Bruce: none. New Auburn: none.

Boys Hockey

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2, Fox Cities Stars 2 (2 OT)

Fox Cities Stars002     0     02
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie    1    1    0     0     0      2

First Period—CFM: Joey Schemenauer (Rhylee Buesgen), 13:56.

Second Period—CFM: Paige Steinmetz (Ashley Slupe), 9:33.

Third Period—FCS: Maleiyah Streck (Lily Schmear), 13:01.

FCS: Evie Mursau (Aerwyn Davis, Julia Lindemann), 14:55.

Shots on Goal—Fox Cities Stars: 4-5-10-1-4-24. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 10-6-13-3-6-38. Saves—Fox Cities Stars: Teagan Wilkins: 9-5-13-3-6-36. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Kasandra Herr: 4-5-8-1-4-22. Penalties—Fox Cities Stars: 5-10:00. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 4-8:00.

0
0
0
0
0

