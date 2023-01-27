Local box scores and statewide results from Friday's prep action

Scores
Boys Basketball
Amery 68, Glenwood City 53
Amherst 66, Bonduel 62
Appleton East 75, Appleton West 59
Athens 76, Edgar 44
Auburndale 63, Pittsville 21
Audubon Tech and Communication 81, Milwaukee Pulaski 52
Badger 66, Delavan-Darien 38
Bangor 79, Brookwood 46
Bay Port 69, Ashwaubenon 65
Beaver Dam 59, Stoughton 49
Brookfield Central 63, Menomonee Falls 44
Brown Deer 73, Greendale 71
Bruce 79, New Auburn 43
Burlington 66, Wilmot Union 27
Campbellsport 72, North Fond du Lac 42
Cashton 68, Necedah 54
Cedarburg 81, Grafton 70
Clayton 79, Cornell 58
Cochrane-Fountain City 53, Viroqua 35
Colby 66, Marathon 65
Coleman 68, Oneida Nation 54
De Pere 84, Manitowoc Lincoln 47
Dominican 97, Racine Lutheran 38
Faith Christian 76, Eastbrook Academy 60
Flambeau 59, Lake Holcombe 38
Fort Atkinson 53, Watertown 39
Fox Valley Lutheran 70, Clintonville 34
Freedom 67, Waupaca 58
Greenfield 79, Shorewood 75
Hamilton 59, Brookfield East 58
Hillsboro 69, Wonewoc-Center 24
Homestead 75, West Bend East 67
Hurley 54, Drummond 44
Ithaca 91, Weston 39
Kenosha Christian Life 63, University School of Milwaukee 53
Kimberly 65, Fond du Lac 53
La Crosse Central 53, Tomah 39
Lac Courte Oreilles 76, Butternut 42
Laconia 70, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 61
Little Chute 63, Denmark 47
Luck 80, Grantsburg 64
Marquette University 64, Wauwatosa East 48
Marshfield 56, D.C. Everest 42
Mayville 63, Lomira 52
Medford Area 81, Antigo 47
Menasha 59, Xavier 53
Merrill 72, Wausau East 71
Milton 67, DeForest 59, OT
Milw. Academy of Excellence 51, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 31
Milwaukee Lutheran 69, South Milwaukee 64
Milwaukee South 70, Milwaukee Arts 40
Monroe 67, Baraboo 55
Mosinee 77, Tomahawk 26
Mount Horeb 74, Reedsburg Area 50
Neenah 62, Appleton North 41
New Berlin Eisenhower 39, New Berlin West 28
New London 53, Seymour 52
Niagara 52, Wausaukee 38
Nicolet 59, Hartford Union 41
North Crawford 61, La Farge 39
Northland Pines 61, Rhinelander 47
Notre Dame 52, Green Bay Preble 49
Oconto Falls 65, Marinette 57
Onalaska 72, La Crosse Logan 38
Oregon 80, Portage 58
Osceola 53, Colfax 48
Pewaukee 83, West Allis Central 51
Port Washington 77, Slinger 73
Prairie Farm 78, Birchwood 47
Rib Lake 71, Spencer 50
Royall 61, New Lisbon 27
Saint Thomas More 67, Martin Luther 49
Seneca 77, Kickapoo 74
Siren 50, Clear Lake 47
South Shore 77, Mercer 68
St. Marys Springs 97, Omro 69
Stevens Point 58, Wausau West 51
Superior 69, Duluth Denfeld, Minn. 64
Three Lakes 71, Prentice 60
Turtle Lake 62, Webster 59
Union Grove 71, Waterford 59
Unity 49, Shell Lake 20
Washburn 79, Mellen 52
Watertown Maranatha Baptist 77, Mountain Top Academy 43
Waunakee 81, Monona Grove 65
Wauwatosa West 59, Germantown 54
Wauzeka-Steuben 60, De Soto 49
West Bend West 44, Whitefish Bay 39
West De Pere 65, Shawano 59
Westosha Central 77, Elkhorn Area 29
White Lake 31, Tigerton 25
Whitnall 60, Cudahy 40
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 60, Iola-Scandinavia 40
Wrightstown 87, Luxemburg-Casco 62
Girls Basketball
Almond-Bancroft 51, Rosholt 48
Amery 51, Ellsworth 37
Antigo 61, Medford Area 32
Appleton East 86, Appleton West 51
Aquinas 66, Holmen 24
Arrowhead 79, Milwaukee King 51
Barron 52, Ladysmith 41
Bay Port 54, Ashwaubenon 41
Belleville 64, Wisconsin Heights 44
Black Hawk 48, Argyle 12
Blair-Taylor 75, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 33
Bloomer 42, Stanley-Boyd 39
Bonduel 70, Amherst 33
Brillion 51, Sheboygan Falls 43
Brookfield East 61, Hamilton 33
Brookwood 61, De Soto 25
Cadott 79, Thorp 56
Cedarburg 53, Grafton 48
Central Wisconsin Christian 58, Mayville 51
Clayton 54, Cornell 44
Colby 58, Greenwood 36
Colfax 60, Boyceville 17
Columbus Catholic 36, Rib Lake 17
Crandon 62, Three Lakes 22
Cumberland 62, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 47
De Pere 73, Manitowoc Lincoln 43
Deerfield 46, Williams Bay 26
Dodgeland 47, Wayland Academy 46
Dominican 36, Racine Lutheran 27
East Troy 49, Jefferson 33
Eau Claire Memorial 65, River Falls 54
Edgerton 60, Big Foot 12
Elk Mound 42, Durand 32
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 64, Hilbert 48
Evansville 65, Clinton 61
Fall Creek 51, Regis 44
GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 58, Gibraltar 45
Germantown 81, Wauwatosa West 52
Gilman 44, Spencer 34
Grantsburg 72, Luck 23
Green Bay Southwest 54, Pulaski 41
Greendale 61, Brown Deer 60
Greenfield 54, Shorewood 50
Gresham Community 50, Marion 24
Hayward 42, Cameron 19
Homestead 77, West Bend East 51
Hortonville 64, Oshkosh North 18
Howards Grove 41, Manitowoc Lutheran 38
Hudson 59, Chippewa Falls 29
Independence 42, Eleva-Strum 19
Janesville Parker 66, Madison East 56
Johnson Creek 38, Parkview 31
Kaukauna 46, Oshkosh West 39
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 59, Catholic Central 30
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 46, Plymouth 37
Kickapoo 60, La Farge 36
Kimberly 62, Fond du Lac 59
Kohler 67, Sheboygan Christian 63
La Crosse Central 53, Tomah 32
Lake Holcombe 65, Flambeau 45
Lake Mills 56, Watertown Luther Prep 31
Lakeside Lutheran 51, Columbus 50
Laona-Wabeno 63, Florence 34
Lourdes Academy 68, Hustisford 27
Luther 51, Cashton 43
Manawa 57, Menominee Indian 53
Marinette 50, Oconto Falls 39
Marshfield 62, D.C. Everest 32
Martin Luther 64, Racine St. Catherine's 24
McDonell Central 68, Osseo-Fairchild 62
McFarland 63, Brodhead 41
Menomonee Falls 68, Brookfield Central 48
Milwaukee DSHA 57, Wauwatosa East 55
Milwaukee Lutheran 50, South Milwaukee 43
Milwaukee North 44, Milwaukee South 39
Mishicot 53, Reedsville 38
Montello 59, Cambria-Friesland 42
Monticello 59, Pecatonica 49
Mosinee 54, Tomahawk 25
Mukwonago 43, Waukesha North 30
Muskego 61, Catholic Memorial 48
Neenah 67, Appleton North 58
Neillsville 52, Loyal 24
New Auburn 59, Bruce 20
New Berlin Eisenhower 39, New Berlin West 28
New Glarus 67, Cambridge 48
New Holstein 52, Roncalli 41
New Richmond 63, Eau Claire North 59
Niagara 39, Norway, Mich. 34
Nicolet 59, Hartford Union 41
Northwood 36, Frederic 30
Notre Dame 81, Green Bay Preble 26
Oakfield 57, Horicon 23
Oconto 62, Algoma 48
Onalaska 55, La Crosse Logan 41
Oostburg 79, Cedar Grove-Belgium 55
Pacelli 44, Tri-County 16
Pardeeville 37, Markesan 22
Pewaukee 93, West Allis Central 36
Poynette 52, Lodi 48
Poynette 60, Wisconsin Heights 54
Prairie Farm 97, Birchwood 9
Prescott 53, Saint Croix Central 42
Randolph 67, Rio 39
River Valley 64, Richland Center 60
Saint Francis 59, Augustine Prep 47
Sevastopol 55, Southern Door 23
Sheboygan Area Luth. 74, Ozaukee 29
Siren 50, Clear Lake 45
South Shore 68, Mercer 18
Spring Valley 65, Glenwood City 39
St. Croix Falls 76, Spooner 28
St. Mary Catholic 67, Random Lake 62
Stevens Point 51, Wausau West 44
Sun Prairie 45, Beloit Memorial 42
Sun Prairie West 71, Janesville Craig 63
The Prairie School 74, Saint Thomas More 56
Turtle Lake 71, Webster 46
Two Rivers 44, Chilton 38
Unity 50, Shell Lake 26
Valders 66, Kiel 53
Verona Area 87, Madison West 21
Waterloo 50, Marshall 48
Waukesha West 70, Oconomowoc 40
Wautoma 37, Adams-Friendship 24
West Salem 59, Tomah 32
Westfield Area 80, Nekoosa 2
Whitefish Bay 66, West Bend West 46
Wild Rose 82, Port Edwards 28
Winneconne 48, Berlin 28
Wisconsin Dells 67, Mauston 43
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 53, Iola-Scandinavia 38
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Clayton 79, Cornell 58
|Clayton
|43
|36
|79
|Cornell
|30
|28
|58
Clayton: Josh Young 11, Landon King 13, L. Gitzen 2, Tannar Lewis 19, D. Mumm 7, Nick Luoma 17, Blake Curtis 1, Alex Schradle 8. (31 10-15 8 79).
Cornell: Jayden Joas-Shaw 3, Hunter Anders 4, Bentley Spangler 5, Dylan Bowe 22, Parker Modl 13, Blake Anders 9, Carter Harycki 2. (23 3-6 8 58).
3-Pointers—Clayton (7): Young 1, King 2, Lewis 3, Luoma 1. Cornell (9): Joas-Shaw 1, Spangler 1, Bowe 3, Modl 3, Anders 1.
Fouled Out—Clayton: none. Cornell: none.
Flambeau 59, Lake Holcombe 38
|Flambeau
|16
|43
|59
|Lake Holcombe
|11
|27
|38
Flambeau: Isaac Kopacz 10, Giles Groothousen 27, Eli Hruby 1, Dominic Kopacz 7, Luke Lawton 4, Kevin Ross 8, Ethan Peavey 2. (21 10-15 14 59).
Lake Holcombe: Brian Strzok 8, Harley Schroeder 11, Trent Nitek 4, Taye Yeager 6, Ryley Craker 9. (15 7-11 13 38).
3-Pointers—Flambeau (7): I. Kopacz 2, Groothousen 4, Kopacz 1. Lake Holcombe (1): Yeager 1.
Fouled Out—Flambeau: none. Lake Holcombe: Craker.
Bruce 79, New Auburn 43
|Bruce
|43
|34
|79
|New Auburn
|23
|20
|43
Bruce: Tyler Bader 13, Ryan Popowich 29, Jake Thome 10, Matt Popowich 21, Trace Thome 4, Carter Golat 2. (30 14-22 16 79).
New Auburn: Brayden Lotts 5, Chris Elmhorst 2, Cole Pederson 2, Justin Melland 23, Andrew Gotham 9, Kai Harder 2. (17 5-11 17 43).
3-Pointers—Bruce (5): Bader 1, M. Popowich 4. New Auburn (4): Lotts 1, Gotham 3.
Fouled Out—Bruce: none. New Auburn: none.
Girls Basketball
McDonell 68, Osseo-Fairchild 62
|Osseo-Fairchild
|28
|34
|62
|McDonell
|35
|32
|68
Osseo-Fairchild: Kaitlyn Skoug 15, Madisyn Loonstra 13, Eleice Dahl 13, Rhiannon Prudlick 8, Halle Colby 4, Taylor Gunderson 9. (21 11-14 18 62).
McDonell: Sophie Schmidgall 4, Marley Hughes 16, Maddy Geissler 5, Katie Ruf 2, Emily Cooper 14, Aubrey Dorn 17, Izzy Hartman 9, Kylee Jenson 2. (25 13-17 18 68).
3-Pointers—Osseo-Fairchild (9): Skoug 5, Dahl 3, Gunderson 1. X. McDonell (6): Hughes 2, Geissler 1, Cooper 3.
Fouled Out—Osseo-Fairchild: Gunderson. McDonell: none.
Bloomer 42, Stanley-Boyd 39
|Bloomer
|19
|23
|42
|Stanley-Boyd
|26
|13
|39
Bloomer: Brooklynn Sarauer 17, Katlyn Jones 9, Nora Jensen 5, Brooke Petska 2, Addy Zwiefelhofer 3, Kaitlyn Bohl 2, Isabelle Wagner 4. (18 5-10 22 42).
Stanley-Boyd: Randi Bergman 4, Tina Benson 2, Aaliyah Allard 4, Teagen Becker 19, Emme Felmlee 10. (12 10-31 15 39).
3-Pointers—Bloomer (1): Jensen 1. Stanley-Boyd (5): Becker 5.
Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Stanley-Boyd: Felmlee.
Cadott 79, Thorp 56
|Thorp
|37
|19
|56
|Cadott
|43
|36
|79
Thorp: Ava Teclaw 20, Elizabeth Frankewicz 18, Shaylie Zarza 2, EricaJo Hallin 4, Madelyn Windl 3, Pepper Rae Werner 6, Larissa Raether 2. (21 5-9 10 56).
Cadott: Elly Eiler 26, Lauryn Goettl 22, Emma Kowalczyk 9, Dani Sikora 5, Laken Ryan 16. (32 8-9 11 79).
3-Pointers—Thorp (9): Teclaw 4, Frankewicz 4, Windl 1. Cadott (7): Eiler 1, Goettl 1, Kowalczyk 1, Ryan 4.
Fouled Out—Thorp: none. Cadott: none.
Lake Holcombe 65, Flambeau 45
|Flambeau
|22
|23
|45
|Lake Holcombe
|35
|30
|65
Flambeau: Madyson Martin 13, Elizabeth Biller-Skogstad 14, Ella Groothousen 2, Rayna Verdegan 3, Sydney Bratanich 3, Tatum Shilts 3, Brooklyn Ludescher 4. (18 10-17 45).
Lake Holcombe: Karly Kirkman 25, Emma Lechleitner 20, Savannah Burlingame 2, Justine Kane 6, Abby Jones 12. (19 26-37 19 65).
3-Pointers—Flambeau (1): Bratanich 1. Lake Holcombe (2): Kane 1, A. Jones 1.
Fouled Out—Flambeau: Alyssa Kopacz, Biller-Skogstad. Lake Holcombe: Lechleitner, Kane.
New Auburn 59, Bruce 20
|Bruce
|9
|11
|20
|New Auburn
|25
|34
|59
Bruce: Rheanna Hopkins 8, Aubrey Sampson 2, Lila Baker 10. (9 0-0 10 20).
New Auburn: Kyra North 4, Aliya North 2, Bella Larson 4, Autumn Palmer 6, Evelyn Cody 15, Katie Reimer 7, Nevaeh Bjorstrand 4, Morgan Berg 15, Bella Kellum 2. (25 7-15 7 59).
3-Pointers—Bruce (0): none. New Auburn (2): Palmer 2.
Fouled Out—Bruce: none. New Auburn: none.
Boys Hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2, Fox Cities Stars 2 (2 OT)
|Fox Cities Stars
|0
|0
|2 0 0
|2
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|1
|1
|0 0 0
|2
First Period—CFM: Joey Schemenauer (Rhylee Buesgen), 13:56.
Second Period—CFM: Paige Steinmetz (Ashley Slupe), 9:33.
Third Period—FCS: Maleiyah Streck (Lily Schmear), 13:01.
FCS: Evie Mursau (Aerwyn Davis, Julia Lindemann), 14:55.
Shots on Goal—Fox Cities Stars: 4-5-10-1-4-24. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 10-6-13-3-6-38. Saves—Fox Cities Stars: Teagan Wilkins: 9-5-13-3-6-36. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Kasandra Herr: 4-5-8-1-4-22. Penalties—Fox Cities Stars: 5-10:00. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 4-8:00.