Local box scores and statewide results from Friday's prep action

Scores
Boys Basketball
Almond-Bancroft 92, Tri-County 22
Amherst 59, Iola-Scandinavia 34
Appleton West 66, Appleton North 63
Aquinas 63, La Crosse Logan 40
Arrowhead 89, Muskego 70
Auburndale 57, Newman Catholic 49
Audubon Tech and Communication 91, Milwaukee Madison 77
Barneveld 57, Albany 37
Bay Port 88, Ashwaubenon 83, OT
Belleville 74, Lake Mills 67
Berlin 46, Kewaskum 24
Bloomer 57, Regis 54
People are also reading…
Brookfield Central 62, Brookfield East 58
Burlington 81, Westosha Central 61
Campbellsport 49, Mayville 38
Cassville 60, Belmont 37
Cedar Grove-Belgium 55, Living Word Lutheran 48
Cedarburg 68, Southern Door 60
Central Wisconsin Christian 55, Horicon 50
Chequamegon 50, Phillips 40
Clear Lake 40, Shell Lake 36
Clinton 73, Brodhead 65
Clintonville 61, Marinette 35
Colby 76, Gilman 28
Columbus 62, Wisconsin Dells 50
Columbus Catholic 59, Neillsville 36
Cudahy 63, Brown Deer 51
De Pere 83, Manitowoc Lincoln 56
Denmark 53, Luxemburg-Casco 46
East Troy 64, Evansville 51
Eau Claire Memorial 57, River Falls 48
Eau Claire North 68, New Richmond 55
Edgerton 62, Turner 51
Edgewood 69, Stoughton 60
Fall Creek 52, Stanley-Boyd 31
Florence 49, Phelps 24
Fond du Lac 68, Appleton East 61
Green Bay Southwest 71, Pulaski 49
Greenfield 74, Milwaukee Lutheran 72
Hamilton 70, Wauwatosa West 58
Hartford Union 62, Slinger 58
Highland 61, Shullsburg 36
Holmen 67, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 57
Homestead 85, Port Washington 44
Hortonville 83, Kaukauna 68
Ithaca 81, Kickapoo 53
Jefferson 69, Whitewater 58
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 61, Racine Lutheran 53
Kettle Moraine 91, Waukesha North 53
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 79, Waupun 53
Kimberly 66, Oshkosh North 62
La Crosse Central 70, Tomah 32
Lakeland 43, Antigo 31
Little Chute 55, Freedom 31
Lomira 84, North Fond du Lac 67
Marathon 60, Stratford 35
Marquette University 66, Germantown 46
Marshfield 63, D.C. Everest 60
Martin Luther 78, Dominican 71
McFarland 68, Big Foot 50
Medford Area 57, Tomahawk 16
Melrose-Mindoro 51, Augusta 23
Menasha 46, Seymour 41
Messmer 97, Cristo Rey Jesuit 39
Milwaukee Juneau 79, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 60
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 71, Milwaukee Vincent 64
Milwaukee South 79, Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 44
Monona Grove 47, Mount Horeb 46
Monticello 76, Juda 8
Mosinee 67, Rhinelander 53
Mukwonago 61, Waukesha West 51
Neenah 72, Waunakee 45
New Berlin Eisenhower 62, Greendale 60
New Berlin West 57, West Allis Central 49
New London 68, Green Bay East 36
Nicolet 91, Grafton 82
North Crawford 68, Weston 47
Notre Dame 57, Green Bay Preble 50
Oconomowoc 69, Waukesha South 56
Omro 78, Laconia 62
Onalaska 82, Sparta 32
Owen-Withee 81, Greenwood 15
Pacelli 57, Pittsville 40
Pardeeville 68, Wisconsin Heights 62
Pecatonica 56, Black Hawk 54
Plymouth 72, Ripon 64
Prescott 97, Amery 66
Rice Lake 69, Menomonie 48
River Ridge 66, Potosi 44
Saint Croix Central 74, Altoona 59
Sauk Prairie 61, Beaver Dam 55
Seneca 53, De Soto 29
Siren 54, Frederic 47
Somerset 77, Ellsworth 49
St. Marys Springs 90, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 77
Stevens Point 57, Wausau West 29
Thorp 55, Cadott 49
Unity 64, Turtle Lake 55
Washburn 81, Mercer 46
Waterford 69, Elkhorn Area 41
Waupaca 62, Oconto Falls 58
Wauzeka-Steuben 89, La Farge 41
West Allis Nathan Hale 58, Menomonee Falls 51
West Bend East 61, West Bend West 52
Westfield Area 50, Nekoosa 45
Weyauwega-Fremont 57, Bonduel 56
Whitehall 73, Blair-Taylor 61
Wilmot Union 71, Delavan-Darien 38
Winneconne 70, Shiocton 51
Wisconsin Lutheran 78, Shorewood 33
Wrightstown 77, Fox Valley Lutheran 71
Xavier 65, West De Pere 49
Girls Basketball
Albany 53, Barneveld 50
Almond-Bancroft 50, Tri-County 28
Altoona 67, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 45
Amery 66, New Richmond 63
Appleton East 64, Fond du Lac 63
Appleton North 61, Appleton West 33
Arrowhead 58, Muskego 47
Belleville 49, Wisconsin Heights 47
Bonduel 67, Weyauwega-Fremont 11
Brillion 61, Valders 42
Brookfield Academy 82, Saint Francis 51
Brookfield East 64, Brookfield Central 27
Catholic Central 57, Messmer 8
Cedar Grove-Belgium 78, Ozaukee 49
Central Wisconsin Christian 45, Horicon 31
Chilton 64, Roncalli 47
Clear Lake 56, Shell Lake 40
Colfax 61, Spring Valley 34
Columbus 53, Lakeside Lutheran 34
Cuba City 81, Riverdale 30
DeForest 61, La Crosse Central 54
Delavan-Darien 52, Burlington 48
Dominican 56, Martin Luther 38
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 59, Reedsville 52
Fall River 62, Montello 45
Fennimore 57, Southwestern 39
Freedom 62, Little Chute 16
Germantown 71, Milwaukee DSHA 39
Grafton 54, Nicolet 37
Green Bay Southwest 54, Pulaski 30
Greenfield 73, Milwaukee Lutheran 30
Gresham Community 51, Tigerton 19
Hamilton 52, Wauwatosa West 46
Hayward 44, Cameron 39
Hillsboro 49, Cashton 31
Homestead 80, Port Washington 32
Howards Grove 74, Hilbert 16
Janesville Parker 72, Beloit Memorial 63
Johnson Creek 52, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 51
Kaukauna 70, Hortonville 59
Kettle Moraine 75, Waukesha North 26
Kickapoo 46, Ithaca 23
Kiel 58, New Holstein 52
Kimberly 42, Oshkosh North 39
Lena 59, Oneida Nation 53
Lourdes Academy 58, Oakfield 30
Luther 70, Viroqua 29
Madison Memorial 85, Madison West 24
Manitowoc Lincoln 61, De Pere 49
Marinette 71, Clintonville 61, OT
Markesan 46, Cambria-Friesland 14
Marshall 64, Waterloo 55
Marshfield 63, D.C. Everest 21
Medford Area 57, Tomahawk 16
Mellen 54, Butternut 36
Menomonee Falls 67, West Allis Nathan Hale 43
Milw. Washington 50, Milwaukee Hamilton 15
Milwaukee School of Languages 57, Milwaukee Vincent 20
Neenah 68, Oshkosh West 35
Neillsville 74, Colby 33
New Auburn 35, Clayton 33
New Berlin Eisenhower 58, Greendale 43
New Berlin West 67, West Allis Central 34
Niagara 42, Gillett 39
Northwestern 55, Ashland 35
Oconomowoc 70, Waukesha South 28
Oconto 54, Kewaunee 39
Owen-Withee 62, Rib Lake 24
Pardeeville 61, Rio 60
Peshtigo 73, Gibraltar 57
Pewaukee 63, Pius XI Catholic 53
Phillips 75, Athens 66
Platteville 63, Lancaster 38
Poynette 60, Lodi 36
Prairie du Chien 61, Richland Center 27
Prentice 67, Chequamegon 42
Racine Lutheran 46, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 38
Randolph 63, Princeton/Green Lake 13
Random Lake 60, Kohler 57
River Falls 47, Baldwin-Woodville 38
River Ridge 42, Shullsburg 26
Royall 63, Wonewoc-Center 33
Saint Thomas More 44, Racine St. Catherine's 43
Sevastopol 53, Algoma 30
Seymour 61, Green Bay East 38
Sheboygan Christian 77, Sheboygan Area Luth. 39
Sheboygan Falls 56, Two Rivers 39
Siren 54, Frederic 37
South Milwaukee 46, Whitnall 39
South Shore 60, Solon Springs 46
Southern Door 76, Sturgeon Bay 37
Stevens Point 57, Wausau West 29
Sun Prairie 53, Janesville Craig 43
Sun Prairie West 77, Middleton 59
Suring 51, Crivitz 35
The Prairie School 80, Shoreland Lutheran 40
Three Lakes 55, Elcho 20
Turtle Lake 50, Unity 48
Verona Area 82, Madison East 42
Waukesha West 70, Mukwonago 36
Wautoma 32, Adams-Friendship 21
Wauzeka-Steuben 52, La Farge 40
Wayland Academy 61, Hustisford 58
West Bend West 68, West Bend East 56
West De Pere 61, Menasha 47
West Salem 49, Westby 34
Westfield Area 74, Nekoosa 12
Whitnall 39, New Berlin West 36
Wild Rose 50, Rosholt 40
Wisconsin Dells 57, Mauston 28
Wisconsin Lutheran 63, Shorewood 58
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 69, Menominee Indian 27
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Bloomer 57, Eau Claire Regis 54
|Eau Claire Regis
|30
|24
|54
|Bloomer
|34
|23
|57
Eau Claire Regis: Kendon Krogman 12, Jaren Payne 21, Alex Figy 2, Josh Brickner 8, Cooper Dykes 3, Owen Weisenberger 6, David Ricciardi 2. (23 1-1 14 54).
Bloomer: Jonah Bleskacek 8, Evan Rogge 14, Domanyck Schwarzenberger 26, Jayden Hartman 3, Zeke Strand 4, Collin Crane 2. (19 13-16 8 57).
3-Pointers—Eau Claire Regis (7): Payne 4, Dykes 1, Weisenberger 2. Bloomer (6): Bleskacek 2, Rogge 2, Schwarzenberger 1, Hartman 1.
Fouled Out—Eau Claire Regis: Figy. Bloomer: none.
Thorp 55, Cadott 49
|Cadott
|26
|23
|49
|Thorp
|27
|28
|55
Cadott: Braden Schneider 6, Warren Bowe 18, Tegan Ritter 13, Jordan Peters 9, Nolan Freed 3. (16 8-16 20 49).
Thorp: Aiden Rosemeyer 19, Logan Hanson 7, Brady Stewart 11, Denzen Sutton 7, Evan Hoen 4, Dylan Mattson 2, Connor Tieman 5. (18 12-22 17 55).
3-Pointers—Cadott (9): Schneider 1, Bowe 4, Ritter 2, Peters 1, Freed 1. Thorp (7): Rosemeyer 4, Hanson 1, Stewart 1, Sutton 1.
Fouled Out—Cadott: Brodee Burish. Thorp: none.
Fall Creek 52, Stanley-Boyd 31
|Fall Creek
|20
|32
|52
|Stanley-Boyd
|11
|20
|31
Fall Creek: Leo Hagberg 14, Jacob Wathke 2, Ben Kelly 8, Isaac Steinke 5, Jack Walden 10, Bo Vollrath 6, Jefffrey Ritger 7. (17 14-22 12 52).
Stanley-Boyd: Logan Burzynski 2, Landon Karlen 7, Dominic Raffetto 2, Cam Kohls 2, Brett Kroeplin 7, Haydn Gustafson 5, Henry Hoel 6. (12 2-6 19 31).
3-Pointers—Fall Creek (4): Hagberg 2, Walden 2. Stanley-Boyd (3): Karlen 1, Kroeplin 1, Gustafson 1.
Fouled Out—Fall Creek: none. Stanley-Boyd: Karlen.
Clayton 50, New Auburn 39
|Clayton
|18
|32
|50
|New Auburn
|16
|23
|39
Clayton: Josh Young 15, Landon King 2, Tannar Lewis 25, Braden Curtis 3, Alex Schradle 5. (13 11-13 14 50).
New Auburn: Brayden Lotts 10, Chris Elmhorst 2, Braden Johnson 6, Justin Melland 9, Andrew Gotham 12. (15 7-11 15 39).
3-Pointers—Clayton (7): Young 3, Lewis 3, Schradle 1. New Auburn (2): Lotts 2.
Fouled Out—Clayton: none. New Auburn: Gotham.
Girls Basketball
New Auburn 35, Clayton 33
|Clayton
|18
|15
|33
|New Auburn
|17
|18
|35
Clayton: Kyler Rundquist 2, Grace King 18, Emily Lange 6, Eden iemsen 3, Anna Hoffman 2, Chloe Sackson 2. (10 11-25 19 33).
New Auburn: Kyra North 8, Aliya North 3, Autumn Palmer 4, Evelyn Cody 7, Katie Reimer 4, Morgan Berg 9. (13 8-22 12 35).
3-Pointers—Clayton (2): King 2. New Auburn (1): A. North 1.
Fouled Out—Clayton: Hoffman. New Auburn: none.