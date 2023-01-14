 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Local box scores and statewide results from Friday's prep action

Scores

Boys Basketball

Aquinas 74, Caledonia, Minn. 64

Arrowhead 82, Mukwonago 73

Ashwaubenon 81, Pulaski 74

Athens 69, Prentice 59

Audubon Tech and Communication 91, Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 75

Bangor 52, Royall 41

Bay Port 76, Sheboygan South 50

Bruce 75, Birchwood 42

Cambria-Friesland 51, Dodgeland 48

Campbellsport 58, Laconia 54

Cashton 79, Wonewoc-Center 24

Catholic Memorial 52, Kettle Moraine 34

Cedarburg 77, Homestead 74

Chequamegon 71, Abbotsford 56

Clayton 54, Flambeau 49

D.C. Everest 84, Merrill 61

De Pere 75, Sheboygan North 44

DeForest 81, Monroe 64

Eau Claire Memorial 81, Chippewa Falls 68

Elkhorn Area 65, Burlington 52

Fond du Lac 67, Neenah 63

Franklin 81, Kenosha Bradford 44

Frederic 47, Clear Lake 34

Gillett 58, Laona-Wabeno 53

Grafton 66, Hartford Union 61

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 69, Peshtigo 61

Greenfield 64, Cudahy 61

Hillsboro 57, Brookwood 54

Hudson 62, Eau Claire North 32

Ithaca 68, De Soto 66

Kaukauna 91, Appleton West 77

Kenosha Indian Trail 65, Racine Case 55

Kewaunee 80, Sevastopol 40

Kimberly 61, Appleton North 35

La Crosse Central 82, Sparta 42

La Crosse Logan 73, Holmen 58

Lake Holcombe 57, New Auburn 51

Little Chute 74, Marinette 23

Luther 76, Prescott 59

Manitowoc Lincoln 80, Green Bay Preble 68

Marathon 65, Auburndale 55

Marion 48, Tigerton 44

Marshfield 73, Wausau West 57

Mayville 72, Omro 67

Messmer 64, Saint Francis 63

Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 48, Milwaukee Golda Meir 43

Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 65, Milwaukee North 47

Milwaukee Juneau 66, Milwaukee School of Languages 41

Milwaukee King 79, Milwaukee Hamilton 73

Milwaukee South 48, Milwaukee Pulaski 45

Mosinee 76, Lakeland 65

Muskego 61, Oconomowoc 43

New London 77, Menasha 64

Newman Catholic 73, Edgar 59

Nicolet 47, West Bend East 46

Northland Pines 54, Antigo 10

Oak Creek 86, Kenosha Tremper 65

Onalaska 72, Waunakee 43

Oshkosh North 63, Appleton East 59

Oshkosh West 60, Hortonville 57

Pacelli 66, Crandon 54

Pewaukee 82, New Berlin West 40

Pius XI Catholic 83, New Berlin Eisenhower 60

Port Washington 84, West Bend West 44

Portage 73, Markesan 59

Racine Park 71, Racine Horlick 55

Rhinelander 65, Tomahawk 34

Rib Lake 73, Phillips 70

Rice Lake 61, New Richmond 50

River Falls 73, Menomonie 51

Rosholt 66, Tri-County 28

Sauk Prairie 59, Richland Center 31

Seneca 47, North Crawford 38

Seymour 57, Shawano 51

Shell Lake 64, Northwood 57

Shorewood 69, Brown Deer 62

Siren 64, Webster 46

South Milwaukee 71, West Allis Central 69

Southern Door 55, Gibraltar 47

St. Marys Springs 77, Lomira 43

Stratford 57, Assumption 43

Turtle Lake 66, Luck 55

Union Grove 72, Delavan-Darien 27

Unity 48, Grantsburg 39

University School of Milwaukee 72, Living Word Lutheran 64

Waterford 80, Wilmot Union 78

Waukesha West 70, Waukesha North 65

Wauzeka-Steuben 80, Kickapoo 61

West De Pere 86, Green Bay West 49

West Salem 83, Arcadia 43

Westosha Central 73, Badger 60

Whitefish Bay 61, Slinger 42

Whitnall 61, Milwaukee Lutheran 45

Wisconsin Lutheran 97, Greendale 51

Xavier 92, Green Bay East 33

Girls Basketball

Adams-Friendship 45, Mauston 25

Altoona 51, Amery 49

Amherst 53, Manawa 43

Antigo 46, Northland Pines 24

Antigo 52, Rhinelander 49

Appleton East 68, Oshkosh North 34

Appleton North 63, Kimberly 62

Appleton West 46, Kaukauna 43

Ashland 70, Cameron 49

Ashwaubenon 48, Pulaski 45

Barneveld 50, Monticello 35

Bay Port 78, Sheboygan South 35

Belmont 64, Shullsburg 42

Bloomer 57, Thorp 34

Bonduel 51, Iola-Scandinavia 36

Brillion 55, Kiel 34

Brodhead 50, Turner 36

Cadott 78, Regis 65

Cambridge 59, Waterloo 46

Central Wisconsin Christian 41, Williams Bay 34

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 54, Spooner 35

Chilton 57, Sheboygan Falls 51

Clear Lake 60, Frederic 21

Colfax 65, Glenwood City 24

Columbus Catholic 44, Colby 43

Crivitz 44, Saint Thomas Aquinas 13

Cuba City 79, Fennimore 50

D.C. Everest 84, Merrill 61

Darlington 70, Riverdale 22

De Pere 43, Sheboygan North 37

Delavan-Darien 72, Union Grove 39

Dodgeville 61, Richland Center 37

Dominican 59, Racine St. Catherine's 32

Drummond 45, Washburn 30

Durand 70, Spring Valley 24

East Troy 31, Big Foot 25

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 59, Eleva-Strum 54

Eau Claire Memorial 81, Chippewa Falls 24

Eleva-Strum 41, Glenwood City 23

Flambeau 38, Clayton 30

Fox Valley Lutheran 45, Luxemburg-Casco 29

Gilman 52, Loyal 48

Grantsburg 44, Unity 39

Hartford Union 59, Grafton 48

Homestead 70, Cedarburg 65

Hortonville 58, Oshkosh West 29

Howards Grove 61, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 53

Hudson 70, Eau Claire North 49

Hurley 52, South Shore 44

Jefferson 62, Clinton 58

Kenosha Indian Trail 57, Racine Case 54

Kettle Moraine 53, Catholic Memorial 31

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 64, Ripon 52

Kewaskum 58, Winneconne 38

Kewaunee 74, Sturgeon Bay 45

Kickapoo 57, Wauzeka-Steuben 51

Lake Mills 65, Lodi 43

Lakeland 61, Mosinee 31

Lakeside Lutheran 61, Watertown Luther Prep 41

Living Word Lutheran 64, Heritage Christian 34

Manitowoc Lincoln 59, Green Bay Preble 56

Marinette 47, Little Chute 31

Marion 22, Tigerton 11

Marshall 46, Belleville 41

McDonell Central 62, Stanley-Boyd 26

McFarland 82, Whitewater 44

Melrose-Mindoro 46, Independence 33

Menominee Indian 47, Shiocton 44

Menomonie 57, River Falls 45

Milw. Washington 48, Milwaukee Riverside University 39

Milwaukee Golda Meir 63, Milwaukee Vincent 14

Mineral Point 71, Iowa-Grant 25

Mondovi 65, Boyceville 27

Monona Grove 84, Madison East 50

Neenah 74, Fond du Lac 31

Neillsville 60, Owen-Withee 29

New Auburn 53, Lake Holcombe 37

New Holstein 69, Two Rivers 36

Niagara 56, Oneida Nation 44

North Crawford 39, Seneca 37

Northwestern 85, Cumberland 18

Northwood 44, Shell Lake 40

Notre Dame 88, Green Bay Southwest 39

Oak Creek 54, Kenosha Tremper 37

Oconomowoc 47, Muskego 45

Oostburg 77, Sheboygan Christian 28

Oregon 50, DeForest 26

Osseo-Fairchild 60, Fall Creek 40

Ozaukee 55, Hilbert 47

Pacelli 51, Wild Rose 34

Pecatonica 70, Argyle 40

Pewaukee 87, New Berlin West 64

Pittsville 88, Port Edwards 19

Pius XI Catholic 46, New Berlin Eisenhower 40

Platteville 86, River Valley 44

Port Washington 53, West Bend West 45

Prairie du Chien 58, Lancaster 40

Prescott 62, Ellsworth 53

Racine Lutheran 53, Shoreland Lutheran 24

Racine Park 71, Racine Horlick 55

Random Lake 64, Cedar Grove-Belgium 43

Reedsville 51, Manitowoc Lutheran 47

Rhinelander 60, Tomahawk 16

River Ridge 65, Benton 50

Sheboygan Area Luth. 80, Kohler 34

Shorewood 67, Brown Deer 40

Siren 64, Webster 40

Slinger 60, Whitefish Bay 50

Solon Springs 65, Lac Courte Oreilles 30

Somerset 54, Osceola 37

South Milwaukee 74, West Allis Central 50

St. Croix Falls 60, Barron 52

St. Mary Catholic 55, Mishicot 49

Stevens Point 72, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 44

Turtle Lake 63, Luck 25

Valders 68, Roncalli 32

Waterford 59, Wilmot Union 38

Waukesha West 76, Waukesha North 22

Waupun 48, Plymouth 40

Wautoma 51, Nekoosa 9

West Bend East 62, Nicolet 60

Westby 59, Black River Falls 18

Westfield Area 50, Wisconsin Dells 30

Westosha Central 42, Badger 31

Whitnall 70, Milwaukee Lutheran 46

Wild Rose 57, Pittsville 45

Winter 63, Cornell 46

Wisconsin Heights 72, New Glarus 38

Wisconsin Lutheran 74, Greendale 52

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 66, Weyauwega-Fremont 23

Wrightstown 75, Waupaca 43

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

Eau Claire Memorial 81, Chi-Hi 68

Eau Claire Memorial    51     30      81
Chi-Hi     333568

Eau Claire Memorial: Peter Albert 16, Julius Clark 10, Cooper Jesperson 7, Ben Mestelle 7, Wesley Mboga 6, Avery Schroeder 14, Mason Stoik 15, Connor Welsch 6. (30 9-14 11 81).

Chi-Hi: Zeke Johnson 4, Easton Bobb 3, Christian Crumbaker 11, Kansas Smith 10, Jackson Tomczak 15, Jackson Gugel 4, Trent Lindner 2, Mason Monarski 19. (30 1-2 14 68).

3-Pointers—Eau Claire Memorial (12): Albert 5, Jesperson 2, Mestelle 1, Schroeder 2, Stoik 2. Chi-Hi (7): Bobb 1, Crumbaker 2, Tomczak 1, Monarski 3.

Fouled Out—Eau Claire Memorial: none. Chi-Hi: none.

Winter 85, Cornell 63

Cornell   36      27      63
Winter     513485

Cornell: Hunter Anders 3, Bentley Spangler 14, Dylan Bowe 22, Parker Modl 13, Torren Parker 9, Zech Schmitt 2. (24 7-18 15 63).

Winter: Adam Bednorski 17, Sawyer Melchert 2, Carter Roberts 2, CJ Thompson 9, Gunnar Greuel 17, Carter Petit 14, Albert Blair 22, Jacob Rudnicki 2. (34 8-24 21 85).

3-Pointers—Cornell (7): Spangler 4, Bowe 2, Modl 1. Winter (9): Bednorski 5, Greuel 3, Petit 1.

Fouled Out—Cornell: none. Winter: none.

Lake Holcombe 57, New Auburn 51

New Auburn   28   23   51
Lake Holcombe     21     36     57

New Auburn: Brayden Lotts 3, Chris Elmhorst 5, Austin Woolever 2, Justin Melland 19, Andrew Gotham 22. (22 7-14 12 51).

Lake Holcombe: Brian Strzok 24, Harley Schroeder 9, Trent Nitek 1, Taye Yeager 14, Ryley Craker 9. (21 4-10 12 57).

3-Pointers—New Auburn (0): none. Lake Holcombe (11): Strzok 6, Yeager 4, Craker 1.

Fouled Out—New Auburn: Melland. Lake Holcombe: none.

Girls Basketball

McDonell 62, Stanley-Boyd 36

Stanley-Boyd      10        26       36
McDonell     273562

Stanley-Boyd: Tina Benson 9, Aaliyah Allard 2, Mallory Eslinger 1, Lauren Potaczek 3, Teagen Becker 9, Emme Felmlee 2. (10 1-7 12 36).

McDonell: Sophie Schmidgall 2, Marley Hughes 13, Katie Ruf 6, Kendall Hepfler 2, Emily Cooper 15, Aubrey Dorn 15, Izzy Hartman 8. (25 10-13 11 62).

3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (5): Benson 3, Potaczek 1, Becker 1. McDonell (2): Hughes 1, Cooper 1.

Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: none. McDonell: none.

Bloomer 57, Thorp 34

Bloomer   26     31     57
Thorp     142034

Bloomer: Brooklynn Sarauer 11, Katlyn Jones 10, Nora Jensen 7, Ciarra Seibel 6, Brooke Petska 7, Jessica LaGesse 2, Addy Zwiefelhofer 6, Kaitlyn Bohl 4, Isabelle Wagner 4. (20 10-17 16 57).

Thorp: Ava Teclaw 8, Lizzy Frankewicz 5, Shania Zarza 2, Madelyn Windl 3, Pepper Rae Werner 2, Larissa Raether 14. (10 12-16 19 34).

3-Pointers—Bloomer (5): Sarauer 1, Jones 1, Seibel 2, Petska 1. Thorp (2): Teclaw 2.

Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Thorp: Zarza.

Cadott 78, Eau Claire Regis 65

Cadott   42     36      78
Eau Claire Regis     174865

Cadott: Elly Eiler 27, Lauryn Goettl 25, Bradee Burish 4, Emma Kowalczyk 6, Kennedy Nerdrum 4, Laken Ryan 9, Kasey Moldrem 3. (25 19-40 17 78).

Eau Claire Regis: Emma Klink 7, Macyn Cullinan 7, Carly Brost 10, Annabelle Schroeder 5, Izzy Reichert 6, Cara Olson 8, Ashley Chilson 22. (30 12-20 21 65).

3-Pointers—Cadott (9): Eiler 1, Goettl 2, Kowalczyk 1, Burish 1, Ryan 3, Moldrem 1. Eau Claire Regis (3): Klink 1, Olson 2.

Fouled Out—Cadott: Eiler. Eau Claire Regis: Reichert.

New Auburn 53, Lake Holcombe 37

New Auburn   37   16   53
Lake Holcombe     24      13      37

New Auburn: Kyra North 12, Autumn Palmer 11, Evelyn Cody 7, Katie Reimer 8, Nevaeh Bjorkstrand 3, Morgan Berg 10. (20 12-16 10 53).

Lake Holcombe: Karly Kirkman 9, Emma Lechleitner 12, Justine Kane 10, Abby Jones 6. (15 5-10 13 37).

3-Pointers—New Auburn (1): Palmer 1. Lake Holcombe (2): Kirkman 1, Kane 1.

Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Lake Holcombe: Lechleitner.

Girls Hockey

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2, Coulee Region 1

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie    0     2    0     2
Coulee Region1001

First Period—CR: Julianna Stier (McKenna LaFleur, Brooke Borkenhagen), 5:12.

Second Period—CFM: Kinley Laux (Joey Schemenauer), 1:07.

CFM: Paige Steinmetz, 8:54.

Shots on Goal—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 7-15-8-30. Coulee Region: 13-6-5-24. Saves—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Kasandra Herr: 12-6-5-23. Coulee Region: Diana Hanson: 7-13-8-28. Penalties—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 3-6:00. Coulee Region: 3-6:00.

