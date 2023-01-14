Local box scores and statewide results from Friday's prep action

Scores
Boys Basketball
Aquinas 74, Caledonia, Minn. 64
Arrowhead 82, Mukwonago 73
Ashwaubenon 81, Pulaski 74
Athens 69, Prentice 59
Audubon Tech and Communication 91, Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 75
Bangor 52, Royall 41
Bay Port 76, Sheboygan South 50
Bruce 75, Birchwood 42
Cambria-Friesland 51, Dodgeland 48
Campbellsport 58, Laconia 54
Cashton 79, Wonewoc-Center 24
Catholic Memorial 52, Kettle Moraine 34
Cedarburg 77, Homestead 74
Chequamegon 71, Abbotsford 56
Clayton 54, Flambeau 49
D.C. Everest 84, Merrill 61
De Pere 75, Sheboygan North 44
DeForest 81, Monroe 64
Eau Claire Memorial 81, Chippewa Falls 68
Elkhorn Area 65, Burlington 52
Fond du Lac 67, Neenah 63
Franklin 81, Kenosha Bradford 44
Frederic 47, Clear Lake 34
Gillett 58, Laona-Wabeno 53
Grafton 66, Hartford Union 61
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 69, Peshtigo 61
Greenfield 64, Cudahy 61
Hillsboro 57, Brookwood 54
Hudson 62, Eau Claire North 32
Ithaca 68, De Soto 66
Kaukauna 91, Appleton West 77
Kenosha Indian Trail 65, Racine Case 55
Kewaunee 80, Sevastopol 40
Kimberly 61, Appleton North 35
La Crosse Central 82, Sparta 42
La Crosse Logan 73, Holmen 58
Lake Holcombe 57, New Auburn 51
Little Chute 74, Marinette 23
Luther 76, Prescott 59
Manitowoc Lincoln 80, Green Bay Preble 68
Marathon 65, Auburndale 55
Marion 48, Tigerton 44
Marshfield 73, Wausau West 57
Mayville 72, Omro 67
Messmer 64, Saint Francis 63
Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 48, Milwaukee Golda Meir 43
Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 65, Milwaukee North 47
Milwaukee Juneau 66, Milwaukee School of Languages 41
Milwaukee King 79, Milwaukee Hamilton 73
Milwaukee South 48, Milwaukee Pulaski 45
Mosinee 76, Lakeland 65
Muskego 61, Oconomowoc 43
New London 77, Menasha 64
Newman Catholic 73, Edgar 59
Nicolet 47, West Bend East 46
Northland Pines 54, Antigo 10
Oak Creek 86, Kenosha Tremper 65
Onalaska 72, Waunakee 43
Oshkosh North 63, Appleton East 59
Oshkosh West 60, Hortonville 57
Pacelli 66, Crandon 54
Pewaukee 82, New Berlin West 40
Pius XI Catholic 83, New Berlin Eisenhower 60
Port Washington 84, West Bend West 44
Portage 73, Markesan 59
Racine Park 71, Racine Horlick 55
Rhinelander 65, Tomahawk 34
Rib Lake 73, Phillips 70
Rice Lake 61, New Richmond 50
River Falls 73, Menomonie 51
Rosholt 66, Tri-County 28
Sauk Prairie 59, Richland Center 31
Seneca 47, North Crawford 38
Seymour 57, Shawano 51
Shell Lake 64, Northwood 57
Shorewood 69, Brown Deer 62
Siren 64, Webster 46
South Milwaukee 71, West Allis Central 69
Southern Door 55, Gibraltar 47
St. Marys Springs 77, Lomira 43
Stratford 57, Assumption 43
Turtle Lake 66, Luck 55
Union Grove 72, Delavan-Darien 27
Unity 48, Grantsburg 39
University School of Milwaukee 72, Living Word Lutheran 64
Waterford 80, Wilmot Union 78
Waukesha West 70, Waukesha North 65
Wauzeka-Steuben 80, Kickapoo 61
West De Pere 86, Green Bay West 49
West Salem 83, Arcadia 43
Westosha Central 73, Badger 60
Whitefish Bay 61, Slinger 42
Whitnall 61, Milwaukee Lutheran 45
Wisconsin Lutheran 97, Greendale 51
Xavier 92, Green Bay East 33
Girls Basketball
Adams-Friendship 45, Mauston 25
Altoona 51, Amery 49
Amherst 53, Manawa 43
Antigo 46, Northland Pines 24
Antigo 52, Rhinelander 49
Appleton East 68, Oshkosh North 34
Appleton North 63, Kimberly 62
Appleton West 46, Kaukauna 43
Ashland 70, Cameron 49
Ashwaubenon 48, Pulaski 45
Barneveld 50, Monticello 35
Bay Port 78, Sheboygan South 35
Belmont 64, Shullsburg 42
Bloomer 57, Thorp 34
Bonduel 51, Iola-Scandinavia 36
Brillion 55, Kiel 34
Brodhead 50, Turner 36
Cadott 78, Regis 65
Cambridge 59, Waterloo 46
Central Wisconsin Christian 41, Williams Bay 34
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 54, Spooner 35
Chilton 57, Sheboygan Falls 51
Clear Lake 60, Frederic 21
Colfax 65, Glenwood City 24
Columbus Catholic 44, Colby 43
Crivitz 44, Saint Thomas Aquinas 13
Cuba City 79, Fennimore 50
D.C. Everest 84, Merrill 61
Darlington 70, Riverdale 22
De Pere 43, Sheboygan North 37
Delavan-Darien 72, Union Grove 39
Dodgeville 61, Richland Center 37
Dominican 59, Racine St. Catherine's 32
Drummond 45, Washburn 30
Durand 70, Spring Valley 24
East Troy 31, Big Foot 25
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 59, Eleva-Strum 54
Eau Claire Memorial 81, Chippewa Falls 24
Eleva-Strum 41, Glenwood City 23
Flambeau 38, Clayton 30
Fox Valley Lutheran 45, Luxemburg-Casco 29
Gilman 52, Loyal 48
Grantsburg 44, Unity 39
Hartford Union 59, Grafton 48
Homestead 70, Cedarburg 65
Hortonville 58, Oshkosh West 29
Howards Grove 61, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 53
Hudson 70, Eau Claire North 49
Hurley 52, South Shore 44
Jefferson 62, Clinton 58
Kenosha Indian Trail 57, Racine Case 54
Kettle Moraine 53, Catholic Memorial 31
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 64, Ripon 52
Kewaskum 58, Winneconne 38
Kewaunee 74, Sturgeon Bay 45
Kickapoo 57, Wauzeka-Steuben 51
Lake Mills 65, Lodi 43
Lakeland 61, Mosinee 31
Lakeside Lutheran 61, Watertown Luther Prep 41
Living Word Lutheran 64, Heritage Christian 34
Manitowoc Lincoln 59, Green Bay Preble 56
Marinette 47, Little Chute 31
Marion 22, Tigerton 11
Marshall 46, Belleville 41
McDonell Central 62, Stanley-Boyd 26
McFarland 82, Whitewater 44
Melrose-Mindoro 46, Independence 33
Menominee Indian 47, Shiocton 44
Menomonie 57, River Falls 45
Milw. Washington 48, Milwaukee Riverside University 39
Milwaukee Golda Meir 63, Milwaukee Vincent 14
Mineral Point 71, Iowa-Grant 25
Mondovi 65, Boyceville 27
Monona Grove 84, Madison East 50
Neenah 74, Fond du Lac 31
Neillsville 60, Owen-Withee 29
New Auburn 53, Lake Holcombe 37
New Holstein 69, Two Rivers 36
Niagara 56, Oneida Nation 44
North Crawford 39, Seneca 37
Northwestern 85, Cumberland 18
Northwood 44, Shell Lake 40
Notre Dame 88, Green Bay Southwest 39
Oak Creek 54, Kenosha Tremper 37
Oconomowoc 47, Muskego 45
Oostburg 77, Sheboygan Christian 28
Oregon 50, DeForest 26
Osseo-Fairchild 60, Fall Creek 40
Ozaukee 55, Hilbert 47
Pacelli 51, Wild Rose 34
Pecatonica 70, Argyle 40
Pewaukee 87, New Berlin West 64
Pittsville 88, Port Edwards 19
Pius XI Catholic 46, New Berlin Eisenhower 40
Platteville 86, River Valley 44
Port Washington 53, West Bend West 45
Prairie du Chien 58, Lancaster 40
Prescott 62, Ellsworth 53
Racine Lutheran 53, Shoreland Lutheran 24
Racine Park 71, Racine Horlick 55
Random Lake 64, Cedar Grove-Belgium 43
Reedsville 51, Manitowoc Lutheran 47
Rhinelander 60, Tomahawk 16
River Ridge 65, Benton 50
Sheboygan Area Luth. 80, Kohler 34
Shorewood 67, Brown Deer 40
Siren 64, Webster 40
Slinger 60, Whitefish Bay 50
Solon Springs 65, Lac Courte Oreilles 30
Somerset 54, Osceola 37
South Milwaukee 74, West Allis Central 50
St. Croix Falls 60, Barron 52
St. Mary Catholic 55, Mishicot 49
Stevens Point 72, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 44
Turtle Lake 63, Luck 25
Valders 68, Roncalli 32
Waterford 59, Wilmot Union 38
Waukesha West 76, Waukesha North 22
Waupun 48, Plymouth 40
Wautoma 51, Nekoosa 9
West Bend East 62, Nicolet 60
Westby 59, Black River Falls 18
Westfield Area 50, Wisconsin Dells 30
Westosha Central 42, Badger 31
Whitnall 70, Milwaukee Lutheran 46
Wild Rose 57, Pittsville 45
Winter 63, Cornell 46
Wisconsin Heights 72, New Glarus 38
Wisconsin Lutheran 74, Greendale 52
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 66, Weyauwega-Fremont 23
Wrightstown 75, Waupaca 43
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Eau Claire Memorial 81, Chi-Hi 68
|Eau Claire Memorial
|51
|30
|81
|Chi-Hi
|33
|35
|68
Eau Claire Memorial: Peter Albert 16, Julius Clark 10, Cooper Jesperson 7, Ben Mestelle 7, Wesley Mboga 6, Avery Schroeder 14, Mason Stoik 15, Connor Welsch 6. (30 9-14 11 81).
Chi-Hi: Zeke Johnson 4, Easton Bobb 3, Christian Crumbaker 11, Kansas Smith 10, Jackson Tomczak 15, Jackson Gugel 4, Trent Lindner 2, Mason Monarski 19. (30 1-2 14 68).
3-Pointers—Eau Claire Memorial (12): Albert 5, Jesperson 2, Mestelle 1, Schroeder 2, Stoik 2. Chi-Hi (7): Bobb 1, Crumbaker 2, Tomczak 1, Monarski 3.
Fouled Out—Eau Claire Memorial: none. Chi-Hi: none.
Winter 85, Cornell 63
|Cornell
|36
|27
|63
|Winter
|51
|34
|85
Cornell: Hunter Anders 3, Bentley Spangler 14, Dylan Bowe 22, Parker Modl 13, Torren Parker 9, Zech Schmitt 2. (24 7-18 15 63).
Winter: Adam Bednorski 17, Sawyer Melchert 2, Carter Roberts 2, CJ Thompson 9, Gunnar Greuel 17, Carter Petit 14, Albert Blair 22, Jacob Rudnicki 2. (34 8-24 21 85).
3-Pointers—Cornell (7): Spangler 4, Bowe 2, Modl 1. Winter (9): Bednorski 5, Greuel 3, Petit 1.
Fouled Out—Cornell: none. Winter: none.
Lake Holcombe 57, New Auburn 51
|New Auburn
|28
|23
|51
|Lake Holcombe
|21
|36
|57
New Auburn: Brayden Lotts 3, Chris Elmhorst 5, Austin Woolever 2, Justin Melland 19, Andrew Gotham 22. (22 7-14 12 51).
Lake Holcombe: Brian Strzok 24, Harley Schroeder 9, Trent Nitek 1, Taye Yeager 14, Ryley Craker 9. (21 4-10 12 57).
3-Pointers—New Auburn (0): none. Lake Holcombe (11): Strzok 6, Yeager 4, Craker 1.
Fouled Out—New Auburn: Melland. Lake Holcombe: none.
Girls Basketball
McDonell 62, Stanley-Boyd 36
|Stanley-Boyd
|10
|26
|36
|McDonell
|27
|35
|62
Stanley-Boyd: Tina Benson 9, Aaliyah Allard 2, Mallory Eslinger 1, Lauren Potaczek 3, Teagen Becker 9, Emme Felmlee 2. (10 1-7 12 36).
McDonell: Sophie Schmidgall 2, Marley Hughes 13, Katie Ruf 6, Kendall Hepfler 2, Emily Cooper 15, Aubrey Dorn 15, Izzy Hartman 8. (25 10-13 11 62).
3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (5): Benson 3, Potaczek 1, Becker 1. McDonell (2): Hughes 1, Cooper 1.
Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: none. McDonell: none.
Bloomer 57, Thorp 34
|Bloomer
|26
|31
|57
|Thorp
|14
|20
|34
Bloomer: Brooklynn Sarauer 11, Katlyn Jones 10, Nora Jensen 7, Ciarra Seibel 6, Brooke Petska 7, Jessica LaGesse 2, Addy Zwiefelhofer 6, Kaitlyn Bohl 4, Isabelle Wagner 4. (20 10-17 16 57).
Thorp: Ava Teclaw 8, Lizzy Frankewicz 5, Shania Zarza 2, Madelyn Windl 3, Pepper Rae Werner 2, Larissa Raether 14. (10 12-16 19 34).
3-Pointers—Bloomer (5): Sarauer 1, Jones 1, Seibel 2, Petska 1. Thorp (2): Teclaw 2.
Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Thorp: Zarza.
Cadott 78, Eau Claire Regis 65
|Cadott
|42
|36
|78
|Eau Claire Regis
|17
|48
|65
Cadott: Elly Eiler 27, Lauryn Goettl 25, Bradee Burish 4, Emma Kowalczyk 6, Kennedy Nerdrum 4, Laken Ryan 9, Kasey Moldrem 3. (25 19-40 17 78).
Eau Claire Regis: Emma Klink 7, Macyn Cullinan 7, Carly Brost 10, Annabelle Schroeder 5, Izzy Reichert 6, Cara Olson 8, Ashley Chilson 22. (30 12-20 21 65).
3-Pointers—Cadott (9): Eiler 1, Goettl 2, Kowalczyk 1, Burish 1, Ryan 3, Moldrem 1. Eau Claire Regis (3): Klink 1, Olson 2.
Fouled Out—Cadott: Eiler. Eau Claire Regis: Reichert.
New Auburn 53, Lake Holcombe 37
|New Auburn
|37
|16
|53
|Lake Holcombe
|24
|13
|37
New Auburn: Kyra North 12, Autumn Palmer 11, Evelyn Cody 7, Katie Reimer 8, Nevaeh Bjorkstrand 3, Morgan Berg 10. (20 12-16 10 53).
Lake Holcombe: Karly Kirkman 9, Emma Lechleitner 12, Justine Kane 10, Abby Jones 6. (15 5-10 13 37).
3-Pointers—New Auburn (1): Palmer 1. Lake Holcombe (2): Kirkman 1, Kane 1.
Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Lake Holcombe: Lechleitner.
Girls Hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2, Coulee Region 1
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Coulee Region
|1
|0
|0
|1
First Period—CR: Julianna Stier (McKenna LaFleur, Brooke Borkenhagen), 5:12.
Second Period—CFM: Kinley Laux (Joey Schemenauer), 1:07.
CFM: Paige Steinmetz, 8:54.
Shots on Goal—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 7-15-8-30. Coulee Region: 13-6-5-24. Saves—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Kasandra Herr: 12-6-5-23. Coulee Region: Diana Hanson: 7-13-8-28. Penalties—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 3-6:00. Coulee Region: 3-6:00.