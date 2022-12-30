 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Local box scores and statewide results from Friday's prep action

Scores

Boys Basketball

Almond-Bancroft 69, Assumption 61

Altoona 57, Cumberland 56

Amherst 45, Pacelli 39

Arrowhead 60, Northland Pines 40

Ashwaubenon 78, Plymouth 64

Big Foot 62, Williams Bay 40

Bruce 70, Webster 69

Catholic Central 42, Milwaukee South 38

Chippewa Falls 71, Merrill 55

Cudahy 75, Saint Francis 54

De Pere 74, Brookfield East 34

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 70, Horicon 44

Fort Atkinson 52, Lake Mills 49

Freeport, Ill. 61, Monroe 55

Heritage Christian 62, River Ridge 53

Howards Grove 57, Randolph 37

Hurley 51, Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 46

Lake City, Minn. 59, Saint Croix Central 44

Little Chute 69, Waupaca 50

Luther 81, Mondovi 62

Madison La Follette 57, Onalaska 53

Manitowoc Lincoln 78, Reedsburg Area 21

Marshall 81, Hustisford 36

Muskego 68, Cedarburg 59

New Glarus 69, Pardeeville 62

Oconto 73, Oconto Falls 68

Oshkosh North 86, Wisconsin Lutheran 75

Oshkosh West 61, Adams-Friendship 37

Owen-Withee 57, Bangor 51

Platteville 63, Dodgeville 40

Rochester John Marshall, Minn. 63, New Richmond 54

Royall 46, Cashton 32

St. Mary Catholic 83, Newman Catholic 72

Stevens Point 57, Eau Claire North 37

Stoughton 58, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 48

The Prairie School 66, Columbus Catholic 45

Union Grove 69, Racine Park 67

Waukesha North 74, University School of Milwaukee 56

Wausau East 78, Stratford 62

Westosha Central 65, Racine Case 63

Winona Cotter, Minn. 43, Prairie du Chien 37

Xavier 64, Martin Luther 62

Girls Basketball

Almond-Bancroft 42, Tomahawk 22

Altoona 61, Osseo-Fairchild 57

Amherst 53, Pacelli 39

Edgar 51, Columbus Catholic 45

Edgerton 55, Dodgeville 44

Ellsworth 59, Mondovi 36

Evansville 43, Waterloo 42

Holmen 61, Rice Lake 50

Howards Grove 50, Omro 45

Iowa-Grant 34, Juda 24

Marion 50, Lakewood, S.C. 34

Menomonee Falls 64, Sheboygan South 49

New Auburn 57, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 51

Notre Dame 84, Green Bay Preble 35

Oconto 48, Oconto Falls 40

Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Minn. 66, Luther 45

Prairie Farm 65, Solon Springs 28

Racine Case 60, Wilmot Union 50

Racine Lutheran 50, Kenosha Indian Trail 32

South Shore 60, Frederic 29

Stewartville, Minn. 90, New Richmond 65

Valders 51, Plymouth 45

Wisconsin Lutheran 72, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 67

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

Chi-Hi 71, Merrill 55

Chi-Hi      40      31     71
Merrill     262955

Chi-Hi: Christian Crumbaker 12, Kansas Smith 6, Jackson Tomczak 29, Jackson Gugel 3, Trent Lindner 2, Carson Wedemeyer 5, Mason Monarski 14. (28 5-10 18 71).

Merrill: James Watts 1, Bradyn Pieper 2, Croix Woller 3, Kory Page 3, E.J. Weix 10, Tyson Glisch 15, Troy Mootz 21. (16 15-24 12 55).

3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (10): Crumbaker 2, Smith 2, Tomczak 3, Gugel 1, Wedemeyer 1, Monarski 1. Merrill (8): Woller 1, Page 1, Weix 1, Glisch 2, Mootz 3.

Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. Merrill: none.

Girls Basketball

New Auburn 57, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 51

New Auburn25      32      57
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser     232851

New Auburn: Kyra North 16, Aliya North 7, Bella Larson 4, Autumn Palmer 2, Evelyn Cody 8, Morgan Berg 20. (16 24-35 12 57).

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: Ali Jenson 2, Olivia Schofield 5, Hannah Solie 10, Zoe Nelson 8, Taya Whittenberger 20, Madelyn Martin 6. (22 4-7 22 51).

3-Pointers—New Auburn (1): A. North 1. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (3): Schofield 1, Whittenberger 2.

Fouled Out—New Auburn: Cody. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: Whittenberger.

Boys Hockey

Green Bay Notre Dame 5, Chi-Hi 2

Chi-Hi0112
Green Bay Notre Dame    3     1    1     5

First Period—NDA: Brenden Gruber, 3:53, PP.

NDA: Keegan McCarron (Kade McCarron, Drew Schock), 7:40.

NDA: Michael McIntee (Hunter Bill, Nathan Antti), 8:58.

Second Period—NDA: James Flanigan (Nathan Antti), 4:15, PP.

Chi-Hi: Mason Johnson (Gus Thorp, Jackson Hoem), 5:40, PP.

Third Period—Chi-Hi: Jackson Hoem (Mason Johnson, Gus Thorp), 8:22, PP.

NDA: Joseph Coghlin (James Flanigan), 11:19.

Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi: 3-8-5-16. Green Bay Notre Dame: 14-5-12-31. Saves—Chi-Hi: Derek Strong: 11-4-11-26. Green Bay Notre Dame: Lleyton Jaschke: 3-7-4-14. Penalties—Chi-Hi: 7-14:00. Green Bay Notre Dame: 4-8:00.

