Local box scores and statewide results from Friday's prep action

Scores
Boys Basketball
Almond-Bancroft 69, Assumption 61
Altoona 57, Cumberland 56
Amherst 45, Pacelli 39
Arrowhead 60, Northland Pines 40
Ashwaubenon 78, Plymouth 64
Big Foot 62, Williams Bay 40
Bruce 70, Webster 69
Catholic Central 42, Milwaukee South 38
Chippewa Falls 71, Merrill 55
Cudahy 75, Saint Francis 54
De Pere 74, Brookfield East 34
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 70, Horicon 44
Fort Atkinson 52, Lake Mills 49
Freeport, Ill. 61, Monroe 55
Heritage Christian 62, River Ridge 53
Howards Grove 57, Randolph 37
Hurley 51, Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 46
Lake City, Minn. 59, Saint Croix Central 44
Little Chute 69, Waupaca 50
Luther 81, Mondovi 62
Madison La Follette 57, Onalaska 53
Manitowoc Lincoln 78, Reedsburg Area 21
Marshall 81, Hustisford 36
Muskego 68, Cedarburg 59
New Glarus 69, Pardeeville 62
Oconto 73, Oconto Falls 68
Oshkosh North 86, Wisconsin Lutheran 75
Oshkosh West 61, Adams-Friendship 37
Owen-Withee 57, Bangor 51
Platteville 63, Dodgeville 40
Rochester John Marshall, Minn. 63, New Richmond 54
Royall 46, Cashton 32
St. Mary Catholic 83, Newman Catholic 72
Stevens Point 57, Eau Claire North 37
Stoughton 58, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 48
The Prairie School 66, Columbus Catholic 45
Union Grove 69, Racine Park 67
Waukesha North 74, University School of Milwaukee 56
Wausau East 78, Stratford 62
Westosha Central 65, Racine Case 63
Winona Cotter, Minn. 43, Prairie du Chien 37
Xavier 64, Martin Luther 62
Girls Basketball
Almond-Bancroft 42, Tomahawk 22
Altoona 61, Osseo-Fairchild 57
Amherst 53, Pacelli 39
Edgar 51, Columbus Catholic 45
Edgerton 55, Dodgeville 44
Ellsworth 59, Mondovi 36
Evansville 43, Waterloo 42
Holmen 61, Rice Lake 50
Howards Grove 50, Omro 45
Iowa-Grant 34, Juda 24
Marion 50, Lakewood, S.C. 34
Menomonee Falls 64, Sheboygan South 49
New Auburn 57, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 51
Notre Dame 84, Green Bay Preble 35
Oconto 48, Oconto Falls 40
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Minn. 66, Luther 45
Prairie Farm 65, Solon Springs 28
Racine Case 60, Wilmot Union 50
Racine Lutheran 50, Kenosha Indian Trail 32
South Shore 60, Frederic 29
Stewartville, Minn. 90, New Richmond 65
Valders 51, Plymouth 45
Wisconsin Lutheran 72, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 67
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Chi-Hi 71, Merrill 55
|Chi-Hi
|40
|31
|71
|Merrill
|26
|29
|55
Chi-Hi: Christian Crumbaker 12, Kansas Smith 6, Jackson Tomczak 29, Jackson Gugel 3, Trent Lindner 2, Carson Wedemeyer 5, Mason Monarski 14. (28 5-10 18 71).
Merrill: James Watts 1, Bradyn Pieper 2, Croix Woller 3, Kory Page 3, E.J. Weix 10, Tyson Glisch 15, Troy Mootz 21. (16 15-24 12 55).
3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (10): Crumbaker 2, Smith 2, Tomczak 3, Gugel 1, Wedemeyer 1, Monarski 1. Merrill (8): Woller 1, Page 1, Weix 1, Glisch 2, Mootz 3.
Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. Merrill: none.
Girls Basketball
New Auburn 57, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 51
|New Auburn
|25
|32
|57
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|23
|28
|51
New Auburn: Kyra North 16, Aliya North 7, Bella Larson 4, Autumn Palmer 2, Evelyn Cody 8, Morgan Berg 20. (16 24-35 12 57).
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: Ali Jenson 2, Olivia Schofield 5, Hannah Solie 10, Zoe Nelson 8, Taya Whittenberger 20, Madelyn Martin 6. (22 4-7 22 51).
3-Pointers—New Auburn (1): A. North 1. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (3): Schofield 1, Whittenberger 2.
Fouled Out—New Auburn: Cody. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: Whittenberger.
Boys Hockey
Green Bay Notre Dame 5, Chi-Hi 2
|Chi-Hi
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Green Bay Notre Dame
|3
|1
|1
|5
First Period—NDA: Brenden Gruber, 3:53, PP.
NDA: Keegan McCarron (Kade McCarron, Drew Schock), 7:40.
NDA: Michael McIntee (Hunter Bill, Nathan Antti), 8:58.
Second Period—NDA: James Flanigan (Nathan Antti), 4:15, PP.
Chi-Hi: Mason Johnson (Gus Thorp, Jackson Hoem), 5:40, PP.
Third Period—Chi-Hi: Jackson Hoem (Mason Johnson, Gus Thorp), 8:22, PP.
NDA: Joseph Coghlin (James Flanigan), 11:19.
Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi: 3-8-5-16. Green Bay Notre Dame: 14-5-12-31. Saves—Chi-Hi: Derek Strong: 11-4-11-26. Green Bay Notre Dame: Lleyton Jaschke: 3-7-4-14. Penalties—Chi-Hi: 7-14:00. Green Bay Notre Dame: 4-8:00.