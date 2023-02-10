Scores
Boys Basketball
Adams-Friendship 54, Mauston 46
Appleton West 66, Oshkosh West 64
Arrowhead 69, Muskego 55
Assumption 74, Abbotsford 43
Bangor 95, Wonewoc-Center 19
Brookfield East 65, Menomonee Falls 49
Bruce 59, Flambeau 51
Burlington 69, Delavan-Darien 32
Campbellsport 74, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 58
Chequamegon 59, Edgar 54
Chippewa Falls 72, Menomonie 65
Cornell 70, Lake Holcombe 57
People are also reading…
Crivitz 83, Suring 36
Darlington 69, Iowa-Grant 48
Dodgeville 33, Prairie du Chien 31
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 47, Manitowoc Lutheran 43
Elkhorn Area 59, Badger 52
Freedom 76, Luxemburg-Casco 48
Gilmanton 102, Coulee Christian-Providence 80
Grafton 63, Slinger 53
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 79, Oneida Nation 52
Hamilton 76, Wauwatosa East 56
Hartford Union 73, Port Washington 71
Hilbert 68, Mishicot 52
Homestead 61, West Bend West 53
Hudson 51, New Richmond 41
Jefferson 66, Whitewater 40
Kettle Moraine 75, Waukesha North 35
Kewaskum 50, Waupun 48
Kimberly 60, Kaukauna 59
Kohler 87, Ozaukee 65
La Crosse Central 57, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 50
Lake Country Lutheran 60, Living Word Lutheran 40
Luther 81, Westby 40
Madison La Follette 94, Madison West 81
Marathon 85, Phillips 67
Markesan 78, Fall River 73
Marquette University 72, Brookfield Central 48
Marshall 73, Wisconsin Heights 42
Medford Area 59, Northland Pines 58
Mellen 87, Lac Courte Oreilles 57
Menasha 72, Green Bay West 37
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 77, Milwaukee Riverside University 55
Milwaukee Golda Meir 61, Milwaukee Juneau 53
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 85, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 41
Mukwonago 77, Waukesha West 68
Necedah 63, Hillsboro 60
Neenah 75, Hortonville 60
Omro 59, Lomira 51
Oshkosh North 57, Fond du Lac 53
Prairie Farm 67, New Auburn 57
Pulaski 81, Marinette 63
Reedsville 66, Cedar Grove-Belgium 48
Rice Lake 55, River Falls 52
Royall 63, Brookwood 36
Saint Lawrence Seminary 59, Chesterton 29
Seneca 58, North Crawford 40
Shiocton 73, Port Edwards 68
Siren 57, Northwood 45
Solon Springs 51, Drummond 36
Somerset 79, Altoona 78
St. Mary Catholic 64, Howards Grove 63
St. Marys Springs 94, Mayville 78
Stratford 58, Rib Lake 45
Three Lakes 84, Bowler 51
Turtle Lake 64, Grantsburg 55
Unity 63, Frederic 38
Waukesha Christian 61, Grace Christian 40
Waunakee 71, Stoughton 67
Wautoma 78, Nekoosa 61
Wauwatosa West 54, West Allis Nathan Hale 51
Webster 51, Clear Lake 44
West Bend East 66, Cedarburg 62
West De Pere 53, Seymour 50
Westosha Central 65, Waterford 51
Wisconsin Dells 81, Westfield Area 52
Xavier 74, New London 61
Girls Basketball
Algoma 67, Sturgeon Bay 32
Altoona 53, Somerset 45
Arrowhead 67, Muskego 46
Ashland 41, Barron 34
Athens 56, Auburndale 51
Badger 51, Elkhorn Area 46
Brillion 59, Chilton 44
Brookfield East 68, Menomonee Falls 35
Bruce 44, Flambeau 39
Cameron 56, Spooner 25
Cedarburg 66, West Bend East 45
Clayton 44, Winter 39
Clear Lake 34, Webster 33
Clinton 69, Big Foot 34
Columbus 61, Poynette 42
Cornell 65, Lake Holcombe 47
Crandon 64, Elcho 10
Cuba City 64, Mineral Point 59
De Pere 53, Green Bay Southwest 41
Delavan-Darien 59, Burlington 51
Dominican 82, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 19
Durand 50, Mondovi 33
Edgewood 69, Monroe 38
Fall Creek 56, Stanley-Boyd 33
Freedom 72, Marinette 45
Green Bay Preble 63, Bay Port 58
Hartford Union 75, Port Washington 51
Homestead 66, West Bend West 45
Hurley 67, Mercer 24
Ithaca 59, De Soto 17
Janesville Parker 61, Beloit Memorial 56
Johnson Creek 48, Williams Bay 42
Juda 40, Argyle 33
Kettle Moraine 81, Waukesha North 26
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 61, Berlin 47
Kewaskum 52, Waupun 44
Kiel 52, Roncalli 25
Ladysmith 53, Cumberland 27
Lake Mills 55, Lodi 44
Lancaster 63, Richland Center 44
Lincoln 60, Gilman 52
Loyal 45, Columbus Catholic 43
Luxemburg-Casco 60, Waupaca 42
Madison Memorial 68, Madison West 36
McDonell Central 64, Cadott 40
McFarland 72, Turner 35
Medford Area 46, Northland Pines 41
Milw. Washington 64, Milwaukee Madison 26
Milwaukee DSHA 72, Brookfield Central 56
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 55, Milwaukee Hamilton 18
Milwaukee South 46, Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milw Arts 15
Neenah 67, Hortonville 47
Northland Lutheran 65, Bowler 43
Northwestern 61, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 45
Oak Creek 75, Racine Park 35
Oregon 69, Mount Horeb 40
Osseo-Fairchild 69, Bloomer 53
Pardeeville 73, Montello 33
Prairie du Chien 71, River Valley 30
Pulaski 44, Manitowoc Lincoln 37
Racine Case 58, Racine Horlick 48
Randolph 69, Fall River 37
Sevastopol 56, Kewaunee 32
Shawano 70, Seymour 40
Sheboygan North 70, Ashwaubenon 55
Shullsburg 59, Highland 44
Siren 56, Northwood 29
Southern Door 56, Gibraltar 52
St. Croix Falls 53, Hayward 20
Stoughton 61, Fort Atkinson 50
Three Lakes 61, Florence 44
Turtle Lake 55, Grantsburg 52
Union Grove 79, Wilmot Union 50
Unity 52, Frederic 25
Verona Area 88, Madison East 29
Waukesha West 47, Mukwonago 21
Wausau West 67, Wausau East 44
West Allis Nathan Hale 49, Wauwatosa West 45
Westosha Central 50, Waterford 49
Whitefish Bay 78, Nicolet 36
Whitehall 63, Augusta 42
Wild Rose 71, Pittsville 49
Winneconne 47, Plymouth 27
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 55, Amherst 47
Xavier 69, Green Bay East 20
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Chi-Hi 72, Menomonie 65
|Menomonie
|26
|39
|65
|Chi-Hi
|26
|46
|72
Menomonie: Isaac Ellison 22, Charlie Morning 26, Brody Thornton 12, Trey Mnsing 3, Charlie Behrend 2. (24 11-18 14 65).
Chi-Hi: Easton Bobb 12, Kansas Smith 10, Jackson Tomczak 15, Jackson Gugel 2, Gubgnit Mason 2, Trent Lindner 4, Mason Monarski 27. (30 2-4 13 72).
3-Pointers—Menomonie (6): Morning 2, Thornton 3, Mensing 1. Chi-Hi (10): Bobb 4, Smith 2, Tomczak 1, Monarski 3.
Fouled Out—Menomonie: Behrend. Chi-Hi: none.
Cornell 70, Lake Holcombe 57
|Lake Holcombe
|29
|28
|57
|Cornell
|35
|35
|70
Lake Holcombe: Brian Strzok 11, Chase Burgess 2, Harley Schroeder 19, Trent Nitek 3, Taya Yeager 3, Ryley Craker 17. (18 16-19 16 57).
Cornell: Jayden Joas-Shaw 2, Bentley Spangler 15, Dylan Bowe 17, Parker Modl 15, Torren Parker 6, Blake Anders 15. (27 9-12 10 70).
3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (7): Strzok 1, Schroeder 1, Yeager 1, Craker 4. Cornell (7): Spangler 3, Bowe 1, Modl 3.
Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: none. Cornell: none.
Girls Basketball
McDonell 64, Cadott 40
|McDonell
|31
|33
|64
|Cadott
|13
|27
|40
McDonell: Marley Hughes 7, Maddie Geissler 3, Kali Goulet 4, Katie Ruf 3, Emily Cooper 15, Aubrey Dorn 20, Emily Thaler 4, Izzy Hartman 3, Kylee Jenson 5. (24 7-8 14 64).
Cadott: Elly Eiler 4, Lauryn Goettl 24, Emma Kowalczyk 2, Eva Enestvedt 9, Laken Ryan 1. (15 7-16 11 40).
3-Pointers—McDonell (7): Hughes 1, Geissler 1, Cooper 3, Hartman 1, Jenson 1. Cadott (3): Goettl 2, Enestvedt 1.
Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Cadott: none.
Osseo-Fairchild 69, Bloomer 53
|Osseo-Fairchild
|30
|39
|69
|Bloomer
|20
|33
|53
Osseo-Fairchild: Josi Tye 2, Addi Koxlien 2, Katie Skoug 7, Trinity Knudtson 1, Madisyn Loonstra 14, Eleice Dahl 12, Rhiannon Prudlicck 20, Taylor Gunderson 11. (28 8-16 14 69).
Bloomer: Brooklynn Sarauer 2, Katlyn Jones 6, Nora Jensen 14, Ciarra Seibel 7, Isabel Rubenzer 2, Brooke Petska 13, Jessica LaGesse 2, Addy Zwiefelhofer 5, Isabelle Wagner 2. (21 5-15 15 53).
3-Pointers—Osseo-Fairchild (5): Skoug 1, Dahl 1, Gunderson 3. Bloomer (6): Jensen 4, Seibel 1, Petska 1.
Fouled Out—Osseo-Fairchild: none. Bloomer: Jones.
Cornell 65, Lake Holcombe 47
|Lake Holcombe
|22
|25
|47
|Cornell
|39
|26
|65
Lake Holcombe: Karly Kirkman 19, Belle Jones 2, Justine Kane 17, Chloe Lee 1, Abby Jones 8. (16 14-27 16 47).
Cornell: Lauren Samardzich 14, Bralee Schroeder 16, Alyssa Bowe 1, Makya Hetherington 6, Teryn Close 2, Grace Harycki 2, Kelsea Popp 21, #22 3. (27 5-9 21 65).
3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (1): Kane. Cornell (6): Samardzich 4, Schroeder 2.
Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: B. Jones. Cornell: none.
Prairie Farm 66, New Auburn 34
|New Auburn
|7
|27
|34
|Prairie Farm
|40
|26
|66
New Auburn: Kyra North 2, Aliya North 2, Bella Larson 2, Evelyn Cody 7, Katie Reimer 2, Morgan Berg 19. (11 10-21 15 34).
Prairie Farm: Lauren Kahl 10, Avery Hansen 17, Paige Richards 6, Addie Christopherson 2, Marnie Kahl 31, Sydney Junkans 7. (26 10-14 18 66).
3-Pointers—New Auburn (2): Cody 1, Berg 1. Prairie Farm (4): L. Kahl 1, Hansen 1, M. Kahl 2.
Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Prairie Farm: none.
Girls Hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 7, Viroqua 0
|Viroqua
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|1
|3
|3
|7
First Period—CFM: Ashley Slupe (Paige Steinmetz), 16:47.
Second Period—CFM: Paige Stienmetz (Joey Schemenauer), 3:03.
CFM: Addison Frenette (Kinley Laux, Tessa Leisses), 9:26.
CFM: Paige Steinmetz (Marley Sterling, Kinley Laux), 10:21.
Third Period—CFM: Kinley Laux (Ashley Slupe), 4:10.
CFM: Emma-lyn Stephenson (Rhlee Buesgen, Joey Schemenauer), 5:55.
CFM: Joey Schemenauer (Paige Steinmetz), 13:15, SH.
Shots on Goal—Viroqua: 1-6-5-12. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 13-16-13-42. Saves—Viroqua: Lilliah Tambourine: 12-13-10-35. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Alyssa Herr: 1-6-5-12. Penalties—Viroqua: 1-2:00. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 5-13:00.