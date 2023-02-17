Scores
Boys Basketball
Adams-Friendship 49, Westfield Area 33
Albany 44, Black Hawk 39, OT
Alma/Pepin 61, Independence 60
Almond-Bancroft 89, Gresham Community 30
Appleton East 76, Oshkosh West 56
Appleton North 69, Fond du Lac 60
Appleton West 77, Hortonville 67
Ashwaubenon 67, Pulaski 58
Auburndale 81, Assumption 53
Bay Port 77, Sheboygan South 52
Belleville 74, Marshall 45
Big Foot 65, East Troy 50
Black River Falls 67, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 65
Blair-Taylor 64, Cochrane-Fountain City 58
Bloomer 47, Stanley-Boyd 43
Boyceville 50, Glenwood City 31
Burlington 63, Union Grove 38
Cameron 81, Spooner 23
Cassville 73, Benton 68
Cedarburg 75, Slinger 58
Chequamegon 48, Prentice 43
Chilton 71, Kiel 67
Clayton 44, Birchwood 40
Cuba City 86, Riverdale 40
D.C. Everest 87, Merrill 71
Darlington 67, Fennimore 53
De Pere 64, Sheboygan North 42
Denmark 89, Oconto Falls 60
Dodgeland 56, Valley Christian 37
Dodgeville 64, Lancaster 32
Drummond 67, South Shore 48
Durand 76, Mondovi 51
Edgar 55, Stratford 52
Edgewood 69, Monroe 62, OT
Elk Mound 61, Spring Valley 50
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 78, Kohler 76
Evansville 71, Clinton 58
Faith Christian 66, Kenosha Christian Life 58
Fall Creek 84, Cadott 48
Fall River 60, Randolph 49
Flambeau 81, Cornell 69
Fox Valley Lutheran 70, Little Chute 59
Franklin 65, Kenosha Indian Trail 61
Freedom 64, Marinette 45
Germantown 77, Brookfield Central 72
Gilmanton 77, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 69
Grantsburg 59, Clear Lake 40
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 65, Peshtigo 52
Green Bay Southwest 58, Notre Dame 55
Greendale 84, New Berlin West 63
Hartford Union 61, West Bend West 48
Hilbert 44, Manitowoc Lutheran 32
Homestead 75, Grafton 73
Horicon 63, Oakfield 49
Howards Grove 69, Mishicot 42
Janesville Craig 91, Sun Prairie 71
Janesville Parker 65, Beloit Memorial 63
Kaukauna 93, Oshkosh North 85
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 57, The Prairie School 56
Kettle Moraine 68, Waukesha West 55
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 79, Ripon 70
Kewaskum 58, Winneconne 51
Kewaunee 82, Sevastopol 28
Kickapoo 65, Weston 53
Kimberly 73, Neenah 65
La Crosse Central 54, Onalaska 35
Lac Courte Oreilles 74, Mercer 55
Lake Mills 81, Lodi 52
Lakeside Lutheran 75, Watertown Luther Prep 58
Lourdes Academy 54, Hustisford 42
Loyal 62, Greenwood 38
Luther 95, Arcadia 66
Luxemburg-Casco 54, Waupaca 51
Madison La Follette 106, Milwaukee Riverside University 67
Madison Memorial 80, Madison West 42
Manawa 63, Amherst 49
Manitowoc Lincoln 72, Green Bay Preble 53
Marathon 86, Newman Catholic 76
Marion 65, Tigerton 62
Markesan 73, Princeton/Green Lake 38
Marquette University 66, Menomonee Falls 53
Marshfield 45, Wausau West 35
McDonell Central 65, Thorp 54
McFarland 88, Whitewater 40
Menasha 60, New London 49
Menominee Indian 93, Shiocton 85
Middleton 51, Sun Prairie West 50
Milton 64, Monona Grove 45
Milw. Academy of Excellence 53, Grace Christian 43
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 72, Milw. Washington 70
Milwaukee Golda Meir 85, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 43
Milwaukee Lutheran 86, Cudahy 61
Neillsville 75, Spencer 52
New Berlin Eisenhower 78, Pewaukee 56
Northland Lutheran 69, White Lake 64
Northwestern 83, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 57
Northwood 76, Turtle Lake 55
Oak Creek 92, Racine Park 80
Oregon 74, Mount Horeb 72
Osceola 70, Somerset 55
Osseo-Fairchild 84, Regis 74
Owen-Withee 74, Colby 64
Pardeeville 84, Montello 43
Pecatonica 94, Juda 44
Pittsville 55, Port Edwards 41
Pius XI Catholic 72, Greenfield 56
Platteville 63, Prairie du Chien 50
Plymouth 74, Waupun 62
Port Washington 99, Nicolet 83
Portage 83, Reedsburg Area 73
Potosi 67, Shullsburg 59
Prescott 82, Ellsworth 59
Racine Case 66, Racine Horlick 57
Racine St. Catherine's 87, Catholic Central 40
Richland Center 59, River Valley 58
Rock County Christian 77, Waukesha Christian 45
Saint Croix Central 59, Baldwin-Woodville 47
Saint Francis 73, Augustine Prep 38
Saint Thomas More 59, Shoreland Lutheran 55
Sauk Prairie 67, Baraboo 63
Seneca 72, La Farge 33
Sheboygan Area Luth. 55, Random Lake 50
Sheboygan Christian 59, Cedar Grove-Belgium 58
Solon Springs 46, Hurley 39
Southern Door 63, Gibraltar 47
Southwestern 85, Iowa-Grant 59
St. Croix Falls 49, Hayward 40
St. Mary Catholic 74, Reedsville 64
Stevens Point 46, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 43
Stoughton 59, Fort Atkinson 53
Tomah 59, Aquinas 48
Tomahawk 70, Crandon 52
Turner 75, Jefferson 60
Two Rivers 61, Sheboygan Falls 59
Unity 81, Luck 33
Verona Area 70, Madison East 54
Washburn 77, Butternut 7
Waterford 70, Badger 63
Watertown 61, Beaver Dam 60
Waukesha South 69, Mukwonago 57
Waunakee 69, DeForest 53
Wautoma 54, Mauston 53
Wauzeka-Steuben 88, Ithaca 56
Webster 70, Frederic 59
West Allis Nathan Hale 81, Wauwatosa East 64
West De Pere 79, Green Bay West 46
West Salem 84, Viroqua 31
Westosha Central 85, Delavan-Darien 32
Whitehall 76, Augusta 65
Whitnall 68, Brown Deer 52
Wilmot Union 62, Elkhorn Area 45
Wisconsin Dells 76, Nekoosa 41
Wisconsin Lutheran 87, West Allis Central 41
Wrightstown 52, Clintonville 47
Xavier 85, Green Bay East 26
Girls Basketball
Barneveld 59, Monticello 19
Belmont 49, Shullsburg 39
Black Hawk 61, Juda 20
Boscobel 57, Southwestern 45
Brodhead 47, Jefferson 40
Brookfield East 56, Wauwatosa West 18
Crandon 50, Florence 27
Darlington 63, Riverdale 24
De Pere 65, Sheboygan North 40
DeForest 73, Fort Atkinson 29
Deerfield 61, Johnson Creek 30
Eau Claire Memorial 73, Chippewa Falls 27
Evansville 47, East Troy 40
Flambeau 58, Cornell 41
Franklin 66, Kenosha Bradford 49
Grafton 79, Hartford Union 69
Grantsburg 48, Clear Lake 44
Greenfield 56, Lake Country Lutheran 50
Heritage Christian 59, Saint Francis 37
Hudson 72, Eau Claire North 41
Kettle Moraine 74, Waukesha West 72
Laconia 75, Campbellsport 21
Lakeland 87, Northland Pines 36
Living Word Lutheran 59, Kenosha Christian Life 43
Martin Luther 60, Racine Lutheran 53
Menomonee Falls 63, Wauwatosa West 45
Menomonie 66, River Falls 33
Milwaukee South 52, Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milw Arts 29
Mosinee 48, Medford Area 33
New Berlin Eisenhower 78, Brown Deer 35
North Fond du Lac 51, Mayville 39
Oak Creek 56, Kenosha Tremper 31
Oconomowoc 62, Waukesha North 49
Palmyra-Eagle 53, Williams Bay 40
Pewaukee 85, Greenfield 40
Pius XI Catholic 72, Shorewood 57
Rhinelander 50, Antigo 47
River Ridge 61, Benton 38
Royall 67, La Farge 51
Sauk Prairie 49, Edgewood 43
Sheboygan Area Luth. 67, Manitowoc Lutheran 31
Siren 54, Shell Lake 31
Turtle Lake 44, Northwood 22
Union Grove 83, Delavan-Darien 44
Unity 34, Luck 25
Waterloo 51, Belleville 45
Watertown 64, Stoughton 44
Wautoma/Faith Christian Academy 50, Waupaca First Baptist Christian 40
Wauwatosa East 63, West Allis Nathan Hale 48
Webster 39, Frederic 37
Westosha Central 47, Badger 42
Wilmot Union 54, Elkhorn Area 48
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 57, St. Marys Springs 44
Winneconne 51, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 36
Winter 62, New Auburn 42
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Bloomer 47, Stanley-Boyd 43
|Bloomer
|17
|30
|47
|Stanley-Boyd
|12
|31
|43
Bloomer: Jonah Bleskacek 5, Evan Rogge 13, Domanyck Schwarzenberger 4, Zeke Strand 5, Karim Bah 3, Jake Bleskacek 8, Collin Crane 9. (15 12-17 14 47).
Stanley-Boyd: Logan Burzynski 1, Landon Karlen 2, Dylan Goebel 2, Dominic Raffetto 2, Brett Kroeplin 12, Haydn Gustafson 14, Henry Hoel 10. (15 8-10 16 43).
3-Pointers—Bloomer (5): Jo. Bleskacek 1, Strand 1, Ja. Bleskacek 2, Crane 1. Stanley-Boyd (5): Kroeplin 2, Gustafson 3.
Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.
Fall Creek 84, Cadott 48
|Cadott
|14
|34
|48
|Fall Creek
|40
|44
|84
Cadott: Warren Bowe 15, Tegan Ritter 9, Jordan Peters 7, Easton Goodman 1, Parker Davis 4, Riley Sopiarz 3, Elijah Burich 2. (16 13-22 19 48).
Fall Creek: Leo Hagberg 12, Ben Kelly 11, 11, Nathan Kurtz 4, Conner Fahrman 4, Tyson Flottmeier 1, Isaac Steinke 9, Jack Walden 8, Bo Vollrath 20, Mason Youngquist 4, Jeffrey Ritger 9, Gus Pranckus 2. (34 10-24 27 84).
3-Pointers—Cadott (3): Bowe 2, Davis 1. Fall Creek (6): Hagberg 2, Walden 2, Ritger 2.
Fouled Out—Cadott: Bowe. Fall Creek: none.
Flambeau 81, Cornell 69
|Cornell
|26
|43
|69
|Flambeau
|38
|43
|81
Cornell: Hutner Anders 8, Bentley Spangler 17, Dylan Bowe 18, Torren Parker 14, Blake Anders 10, Will Peterson 2. (20 23-33 17 69).
Flambeau: Jacob Nelson 12, Giles Groothousen 32, Eli Hurby 7, Dalton Bratanich 2, Dominic Kopacz 4, Luke Lawton 7, Kevin Ross 13. (29 13-20 23 81).
3-Pointers—Cornell (6): Spangler 4, Bowe 2. Flambeau (6): Groothousen 4, Hruby 1, Ross 1.
Fouled Out—Cornell: none. Flambeau: B. Anders.
Girls Basketball
Winter 62, New Auburn 42
|New Auburn
|14
|28
|42
|Winter
|35
|27
|62
New Auburn: Kyra North 9, Aliya North 4, Bella Larson 2, Autumn Palmer 11, Evelyn Cody 9, Katie Reimer 3, Neveah Bjorkstrand 2, Morgan Berg 2. (15 7-16 11 42).
Winter: Reiley Kavanaugh 3, Kate Pasanen 32, Arianna Patenaude 2, Hailey Coss 17, Cassie Bishop 8. (24 6-10 11 62).
3-Pointers—New Auburn (5): K. North 1, A. North 1, Palmer 3. Winter (8): Kavanaugh 1, Pasanen 2, Coss 4, Bishop 1.
Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Winter: none.