Local box scores and statewide results from Monday's prep action

Scores
Boys Basketball
Albany 46, Madison Country Day 23
Augusta 56, Independence 47
Beloit Memorial 74, Sun Prairie 63
Burlington 72, Oshkosh West 56
Cameron 60, Cumberland 55
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 81, Spooner 40
Colby 68, Greenwood 44
Drummond 70, Mercer 30
Durand 63, Arcadia 46
Fall Creek 72, Mondovi 37
Gilmanton 74, Lake Holcombe 37
Ladysmith 90, Lakeland 70
Laona-Wabeno 55, Elcho 49
Lodi 69, Evansville 47
Luther 81, Melrose-Mindoro 52
Manawa 77, Rosholt 33
Marquette University 52, Muskego 48
Marshfield 65, Merrill 46
Mayville 68, Ripon 63
McFarland 72, Monona Grove 58
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 74, Milw. Washington 56
Monroe 91, Clinton 63
New Glarus 59, Mineral Point 48
Oregon 72, Edgerton 58
Osseo-Fairchild 49, Regis 47
Owen-Withee 63, Abbotsford 33
Platteville 54, Adams-Friendship 51
Portage 83, Mauston 62
Rib Lake 62, Flambeau 33
Seneca 58, Boscobel 33
Solon Springs 75, Frederic 38
St. Marys Springs 99, Pacelli 78
Three Lakes 54, Crandon 37
Unity 52, Northwood 29
Waupun 62, Markesan 40
West De Pere 80, New London 72
Weyauwega-Fremont 58, Almond-Bancroft 37
Girls Basketball
Assumption 75, Newman Catholic 38
Barron 55, Cumberland 21
Bonduel 57, Auburndale 53
Butternut 43, Lac Courte Oreilles 29
Cashton 61, Melrose-Mindoro 58
Clintonville 65, Luxemburg-Casco 52
Coleman 71, Oneida Nation 41
Cornell 43, Bruce 20
Deerfield 48, Watertown Luther Prep 36
Edgar 48, Loyal 37
Eleva-Strum 54, Boyceville 38
Highland 56, Riverdale 33
Holmen 62, Sparta 55
Hurley 57, Drummond 49
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 53, Berlin 44
Kewaunee 56, Gibraltar 34
Living Word Lutheran 75, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 24
New Glarus 73, Belmont 44
New Lisbon 64, De Soto 26
Oostburg 52, Brillion 47
Racine Park 69, Milwaukee Pulaski 39
Rosholt 65, Manawa 43
Royall 60, Weston 27
Sheboygan Area Luth. 84, Reedsville 38
Shullsburg 57, Benton 29
Slinger 54, Nicolet 33
St. Marys Springs 59, Campbellsport 30
Stratford 48, Colby 40
Unity 44, Cameron 41
Wausau West 78, Lakeland 71
Whitehall 64, Alma/Pepin 61
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Bruce 100, Cornell 49
|Cornell
|19
|30
|49
|Bruce
|61
|39
|100
Cornell: Hunter Anders 8, Bentley Spangler 2, Carson Stipek 3, Dylan Bowe 12, Parker Modl 7, Torren Parker 4, Blake Anders 13. (19 8-13 8 49).
Bruce: Brady Trott 3, Tyler Bader 11, Ryan Popowich 36, Jake Thome 19, Matthew Popowich 24, Trace Thome 5. (43 5-10 14 100).
3-Pointers—Cornell (3): Stipek 1, Bowe 1, Modl 1. Bruce (9): B. Trott 1, T. Bader 2, R. Popowich 1, M. Popowich 5.
Fouled Out—Cornell: none. Bruce: none.
Gilmanton 74, Lake Holcombe 37
|Lake Holcombe
|15
|22
|37
|Gilmanton
|42
|32
|74
Lake Holcombe: Harley Schroeder 14, Taye Yeager 2, Owen Meddaugh 5, Ryley Craker 19. (14 6-8 11 37).
Gilmanton: Aadin Hager 3, Chase Jesse 18, Hunter Guenther 31, Trent Parr 14, Dillon Lessman 3, Grady Meier 3, Nathaniel Klopp 2. (30 6-14 12 74).
3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (3): Schroeder 2, Meddaugh 1. Gilmanton (8): Hager 1, Guenther 2, Parr 4, Lessman 1.
Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: none. Gilmanton: none.
Girls Basketball
La Crosse Logan 72, Chi-Hi 39
|Chi-Hi
|14
|25
|39
|La Crosse Logan
|41
|31
|72
Chi-Hi: Olivia Sanborn 2, Ally Richardson 9, Sarah Chaffee 17, Camryn Fjelstad 2, Riley Terhark 4, Brooklyn Sandvig 5. (13 8-10 17 39).
La Crosse Logan: Ada Thurman 10, Caylie Scharpf 5, Aaliyah Hamilton 13, Ari Stokes 5, Greta Vianden 7, Kaia DePaolo 6, Emerson Harcey 2, Brooklynn Reynolds 12, Jazzy Davis 12. (27 17-26 13 72).
3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (5): Chaffee 5. La Crosse Logan (3): Thurman 2, DePaolo 1.
Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. La Crosse Logan: none.
Cadott 66, Mondovi 53
|Cadott
|34
|32
|66
|Mondovi
|29
|24
|53
Cadott: Elly Eiler 11, Lauryn Goettl 21, Bradee Burish 6, Emma Kowalczyk 12, Eva Enestvedt 2, Taylor Hager 2, Laken Ryan 12. (25 10-24 5 66).
Mondovi: Mady Marten 12, Shaelee Dewitt 2, Amber Lund 15, Ava Coray 22, Austyn Rose Spindler 2. (22 7-9 18 53).
3-Pointers—Cadott (6): Goettl 1, Kowalczyk 1, Ryan 4. Mondovi (2): Coray 2.
Fouled Out—Cadott: Enestvedt. Mondovi: none.