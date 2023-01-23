 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local box scores and statewide results from Monday's prep action

Scores

Boys Basketball

Albany 46, Madison Country Day 23

Augusta 56, Independence 47

Beloit Memorial 74, Sun Prairie 63

Burlington 72, Oshkosh West 56

Cameron 60, Cumberland 55

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 81, Spooner 40

Colby 68, Greenwood 44

Drummond 70, Mercer 30

Durand 63, Arcadia 46

Fall Creek 72, Mondovi 37

Gilmanton 74, Lake Holcombe 37

Ladysmith 90, Lakeland 70

Laona-Wabeno 55, Elcho 49

Lodi 69, Evansville 47

Luther 81, Melrose-Mindoro 52

Manawa 77, Rosholt 33

Marquette University 52, Muskego 48

Marshfield 65, Merrill 46

Mayville 68, Ripon 63

McFarland 72, Monona Grove 58

Milwaukee Bradley Tech 74, Milw. Washington 56

Monroe 91, Clinton 63

New Glarus 59, Mineral Point 48

Oregon 72, Edgerton 58

Osseo-Fairchild 49, Regis 47

Owen-Withee 63, Abbotsford 33

Platteville 54, Adams-Friendship 51

Portage 83, Mauston 62

Rib Lake 62, Flambeau 33

Seneca 58, Boscobel 33

Solon Springs 75, Frederic 38

St. Marys Springs 99, Pacelli 78

Three Lakes 54, Crandon 37

Unity 52, Northwood 29

Waupun 62, Markesan 40

West De Pere 80, New London 72

Weyauwega-Fremont 58, Almond-Bancroft 37

Girls Basketball

Assumption 75, Newman Catholic 38

Barron 55, Cumberland 21

Bonduel 57, Auburndale 53

Butternut 43, Lac Courte Oreilles 29

Cashton 61, Melrose-Mindoro 58

Clintonville 65, Luxemburg-Casco 52

Coleman 71, Oneida Nation 41

Cornell 43, Bruce 20

Deerfield 48, Watertown Luther Prep 36

Edgar 48, Loyal 37

Eleva-Strum 54, Boyceville 38

Highland 56, Riverdale 33

Holmen 62, Sparta 55

Hurley 57, Drummond 49

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 53, Berlin 44

Kewaunee 56, Gibraltar 34

Living Word Lutheran 75, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 24

New Glarus 73, Belmont 44

New Lisbon 64, De Soto 26

Oostburg 52, Brillion 47

Racine Park 69, Milwaukee Pulaski 39

Rosholt 65, Manawa 43

Royall 60, Weston 27

Sheboygan Area Luth. 84, Reedsville 38

Shullsburg 57, Benton 29

Slinger 54, Nicolet 33

St. Marys Springs 59, Campbellsport 30

Stratford 48, Colby 40

Unity 44, Cameron 41

Wausau West 78, Lakeland 71

Whitehall 64, Alma/Pepin 61

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

Bruce 100, Cornell 49

Cornell     19      30      49
Bruce     6139100

Cornell: Hunter Anders 8, Bentley Spangler 2, Carson Stipek 3, Dylan Bowe 12, Parker Modl 7, Torren Parker 4, Blake Anders 13. (19 8-13 8 49).

Bruce: Brady Trott 3, Tyler Bader 11, Ryan Popowich 36, Jake Thome 19, Matthew Popowich 24, Trace Thome 5. (43 5-10 14 100).

3-Pointers—Cornell (3): Stipek 1, Bowe 1, Modl 1. Bruce (9): B. Trott 1, T. Bader 2, R. Popowich 1, M. Popowich 5.

Fouled Out—Cornell: none. Bruce: none.

Gilmanton 74, Lake Holcombe 37

Lake Holcombe     15   22   37
Gilmanton     42    32     74

Lake Holcombe: Harley Schroeder 14, Taye Yeager 2, Owen Meddaugh 5, Ryley Craker 19. (14 6-8 11 37).

Gilmanton: Aadin Hager 3, Chase Jesse 18, Hunter Guenther 31, Trent Parr 14, Dillon Lessman 3, Grady Meier 3, Nathaniel Klopp 2. (30 6-14 12 74).

3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (3): Schroeder 2, Meddaugh 1. Gilmanton (8): Hager 1, Guenther 2, Parr 4, Lessman 1.

Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: none. Gilmanton: none.

Girls Basketball

La Crosse Logan 72, Chi-Hi 39

Chi-Hi   14       25       39
La Crosse Logan     413172

Chi-Hi: Olivia Sanborn 2, Ally Richardson 9, Sarah Chaffee 17, Camryn Fjelstad 2, Riley Terhark 4, Brooklyn Sandvig 5. (13 8-10 17 39).

La Crosse Logan: Ada Thurman 10, Caylie Scharpf 5, Aaliyah Hamilton 13, Ari Stokes 5, Greta Vianden 7, Kaia DePaolo 6, Emerson Harcey 2, Brooklynn Reynolds 12, Jazzy Davis 12. (27 17-26 13 72).

3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (5): Chaffee 5. La Crosse Logan (3): Thurman 2, DePaolo 1.

Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. La Crosse Logan: none.

Cadott 66, Mondovi 53

Cadott   34   32   66
Mondovi     29     24    53

Cadott: Elly Eiler 11, Lauryn Goettl 21, Bradee Burish 6, Emma Kowalczyk 12, Eva Enestvedt 2, Taylor Hager 2, Laken Ryan 12. (25 10-24 5 66).

Mondovi: Mady Marten 12, Shaelee Dewitt 2, Amber Lund 15, Ava Coray 22, Austyn Rose Spindler 2. (22 7-9 18 53).

3-Pointers—Cadott (6): Goettl 1, Kowalczyk 1, Ryan 4. Mondovi (2): Coray 2.

Fouled Out—Cadott: Enestvedt. Mondovi: none.

