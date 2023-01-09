Local box scores and statewide results from Monday's prep action

Scores
Boys Basketball
Appleton North 68, Oshkosh West 43
Audubon Tech and Communication 106, Milw. Bay View 59
Birchwood 76, Lake Holcombe 66
Colby 83, Abbotsford 61
Coleman 80, Wausaukee 42
Colfax 62, Prairie Farm 45
Cumberland 68, Spring Valley 58
Eau Claire Memorial 89, Menomonie 54
Fall Creek 46, Elk Mound 45
Fennimore 42, Southwestern 37
Greenwood 50, Gilman 49
Lac Courte Oreilles 86, Mellen 45
Manitowoc Lincoln 68, Green Bay Southwest 58
Martin Luther 70, Adams-Friendship 53
Martin Luther 77, The Prairie School 63
Menasha 66, West De Pere 64
Menominee Indian 60, Oneida Nation 39
Milwaukee School of Languages 74, Tenor/Veritas 28
Milwaukee South 76, Milwaukee Madison 62
Mishicot 73, Sevastopol 49
NE Wis. Christian Home School 61, Saint Thomas Aquinas 45
Neillsville 84, Independence 43
New Glarus 69, Black Hawk 19
Osceola 59, Ellsworth 36
Owen-Withee 57, Thorp 29
Ozaukee 73, University Lake/Trinity 51
Port Washington 80, Marathon 65
Poynette 68, Belleville 67
Prentice 58, Rib Lake 54
Richland Center 51, Lancaster 49
Shell Lake 56, New Auburn 34
Shullsburg 70, Cassville 50
St. Marys Springs 87, North Fond du Lac 32
Stanley-Boyd 59, Cadott 56
Tigerton 60, Lena 29
Wautoma 74, Wild Rose 30
Westfield Area 67, Amherst 63
Weyauwega-Fremont 64, Rosholt 34
Whitnall 70, South Milwaukee 47
Wilmot Union 78, Round Lake, Ill. 41
Girls Basketball
Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 75, Faith Christian 37
Albany 64, Johnson Creek 16
Algoma 61, Green Bay East 20
Assumption 60, Rhinelander 33
Athens 82, Nekoosa 27
Auburndale 55, Adams-Friendship 48
Augustine Prep 69, Saint Joan Antida 18
Belmont 74, Wauzeka-Steuben 46
Campbellsport 46, Milw. Washington 40
Cashton 61, Viroqua 33
Coleman 61, Menominee, Mich. 49
Crandon 53, Florence 20
Darlington 58, Lancaster 46
Drummond 55, Frederic 15
East Troy 48, Clinton 40
Edgewood 62, Middleton 43
Florence 57, Suring 50
Fox Valley Lutheran 59, Menasha 33
Grantsburg 62, Shell Lake 30
Hudson 58, Ellsworth 33
Hurley 66, Mercer 27
Iowa-Grant 52, Benton 44
Kickapoo 57, Boscobel 47
La Crosse Central 63, Eau Claire Memorial 60
Lena 40, Niagara 34
Marathon 53, Prentice 23
Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 60, Milw. Bay View 45
Newman Catholic 56, Northland Lutheran 28
North Fond du Lac 63, St. Marys Springs 37
Seymour 46, Clintonville 29
Solon Springs 41, Drummond 39
Sparta 82, Arcadia 44
St. Croix Falls 49, Baldwin-Woodville 39
St. Marys Springs 42, Oakfield 34
Stockbridge 29, Marion 25
Suring 56, Gillett 47
Three Lakes 51, Goodman/Pembine 8
Valley Christian 65, Bowler 59
Wausaukee 47, Crivitz 46
West Allis Central 70, Milwaukee South 39
Westfield Area 73, Marathon 27
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 60, Markesan 47
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 59, Chippewa Falls 42
Woodbury, Minn. 55, River Falls 54
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Stanley-Boyd 59, Cadott 56
|Stanley-Boyd
|28
|31
|59
|Cadott
|28
|28
|56
Stanley-Boyd: Logan Burzynski 6, Landon Karlen 7, Dylan Goebel 2, Dominic Raffetto 8, Brett Kroeplin 2, Haydn Gustafson 18, Henry Hoel 16. (21 10-12 16 59).
Cadott: Warren Bowe 10, Tegan Ritter 17, Jordan Peters 9, Brodee Burish 7, Parker Davis 6, Nolan Blum 7. (21 9-14 17 56).
3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (7): Karlen 1, Raffetto 2, Gustafson 4. Cadott (5): Peters 1, Burish 1, Davis 2, Blum 1.
Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: none. Cadott: Burish.
Birchwood 76, Lake Holcombe 66
|Birchwood
|40
|36
|76
|Lake Holcombe
|29
|37
|66
Birchwood: Lucas Gindt 18, Matthew Lehart 11, Ethan Meyer 21, Taven Jones 4, Gavin Stanley 10, Noah Lobitz 12. (29 15-29 15 76).
Lake Holcombe: Brian Strzok 24, Harley Schroeder 25, Taye Yeager 5, Ryley Craker 10, Trent Lee 4. (29 4-18 22 66).
3-Pointers—Birchwood (3): Meyer 1, Jones 1, Lobitz 1. Lake Holcombe (4): Strzok 3, Yeager 1.
Fouled Out—Birchwood: none. Lake Holcombe: Schroeder, Craker.
Girls Basketball
Wisconsin Rapids 59, Chi-Hi 42
|Chi-Hi
|27
|15
|42
|Wisconsin Rapids
|20
|39
|59
Chi-Hi: Ally Richardson 14, Sarah Chaffee 11, Addy Seaholm 2, Camryn Fjelstad 2, Riley Terhark 4, Sami Wedemeyer 1, Brooklyn Sandvig 4, Evyn Ruhe 4. (15 9-16 20 42).
Wisconsin Rapids: Gabby Neilitz 10, Kristin Radtke 8, Aliyah Jennings 5, Sydney Holberg 4, Jazzlyn Redcloud 17, Logan Vollert 7, Kate Schaeffer 8. (16 14-25 18 59).
3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (3): Chaffee 3. Wisconsin Rapids (3): Neilitz 1, Radtke 1, Vollert 1
Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: Sandvig. Wisconsin Rapids: none.
Lake Holcombe 66, Birchwood 23
|Birchwood
|12
|11
|23
|Lake Holcombe
|32
|34
|66
Birchwood: Courtney Johnson 4, Caiden Lindeman 9, Alyssa Holt 4, Morgan Lobitz 6. (9 4-5 10 23).
Lake Holcombe: Karly Kirkman 11, Emma Lechleitner 19, Savannah Burlingame 6, Justine Kane 14, Chloe Lee 4, Abby Jones 8, Morgan Paff 4. (30 6-15 12 66).
3-Pointers—Birchwood (1): Lindeman. Lake Holcombe (0): none.
Fouled Out—Birchwood: Johnson. Lake Holcombe: none.