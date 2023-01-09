 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local box scores and statewide results from Monday's prep action

Scores

Boys Basketball

Appleton North 68, Oshkosh West 43

Audubon Tech and Communication 106, Milw. Bay View 59

Birchwood 76, Lake Holcombe 66

Colby 83, Abbotsford 61

Coleman 80, Wausaukee 42

Colfax 62, Prairie Farm 45

Cumberland 68, Spring Valley 58

Eau Claire Memorial 89, Menomonie 54

Fall Creek 46, Elk Mound 45

Fennimore 42, Southwestern 37

Greenwood 50, Gilman 49

Lac Courte Oreilles 86, Mellen 45

Manitowoc Lincoln 68, Green Bay Southwest 58

Martin Luther 70, Adams-Friendship 53

Martin Luther 77, The Prairie School 63

Menasha 66, West De Pere 64

Menominee Indian 60, Oneida Nation 39

Milwaukee School of Languages 74, Tenor/Veritas 28

Milwaukee South 76, Milwaukee Madison 62

Mishicot 73, Sevastopol 49

NE Wis. Christian Home School 61, Saint Thomas Aquinas 45

Neillsville 84, Independence 43

New Glarus 69, Black Hawk 19

Osceola 59, Ellsworth 36

Owen-Withee 57, Thorp 29

Ozaukee 73, University Lake/Trinity 51

Port Washington 80, Marathon 65

Poynette 68, Belleville 67

Prentice 58, Rib Lake 54

Richland Center 51, Lancaster 49

Shell Lake 56, New Auburn 34

Shullsburg 70, Cassville 50

St. Marys Springs 87, North Fond du Lac 32

Stanley-Boyd 59, Cadott 56

Tigerton 60, Lena 29

Wautoma 74, Wild Rose 30

Westfield Area 67, Amherst 63

Weyauwega-Fremont 64, Rosholt 34

Whitnall 70, South Milwaukee 47

Wilmot Union 78, Round Lake, Ill. 41

Girls Basketball

Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 75, Faith Christian 37

Albany 64, Johnson Creek 16

Algoma 61, Green Bay East 20

Assumption 60, Rhinelander 33

Athens 82, Nekoosa 27

Auburndale 55, Adams-Friendship 48

Augustine Prep 69, Saint Joan Antida 18

Belmont 74, Wauzeka-Steuben 46

Campbellsport 46, Milw. Washington 40

Cashton 61, Viroqua 33

Coleman 61, Menominee, Mich. 49

Crandon 53, Florence 20

Darlington 58, Lancaster 46

Drummond 55, Frederic 15

East Troy 48, Clinton 40

Edgewood 62, Middleton 43

Florence 57, Suring 50

Fox Valley Lutheran 59, Menasha 33

Grantsburg 62, Shell Lake 30

Hudson 58, Ellsworth 33

Hurley 66, Mercer 27

Iowa-Grant 52, Benton 44

Kickapoo 57, Boscobel 47

La Crosse Central 63, Eau Claire Memorial 60

Lena 40, Niagara 34

Marathon 53, Prentice 23

Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 60, Milw. Bay View 45

Newman Catholic 56, Northland Lutheran 28

North Fond du Lac 63, St. Marys Springs 37

Seymour 46, Clintonville 29

Solon Springs 41, Drummond 39

Sparta 82, Arcadia 44

St. Croix Falls 49, Baldwin-Woodville 39

St. Marys Springs 42, Oakfield 34

Stockbridge 29, Marion 25

Suring 56, Gillett 47

Three Lakes 51, Goodman/Pembine 8

Valley Christian 65, Bowler 59

Wausaukee 47, Crivitz 46

West Allis Central 70, Milwaukee South 39

Westfield Area 73, Marathon 27

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 60, Markesan 47

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 59, Chippewa Falls 42

Woodbury, Minn. 55, River Falls 54

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

Stanley-Boyd 59, Cadott 56

Stanley-Boyd    28       31       59
Cadott     282856

Stanley-Boyd: Logan Burzynski 6, Landon Karlen 7, Dylan Goebel 2, Dominic Raffetto 8, Brett Kroeplin 2, Haydn Gustafson 18, Henry Hoel 16. (21 10-12 16 59).

Cadott: Warren Bowe 10, Tegan Ritter 17, Jordan Peters 9, Brodee Burish 7, Parker Davis 6, Nolan Blum 7. (21 9-14 17 56).

3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (7): Karlen 1, Raffetto 2, Gustafson 4. Cadott (5): Peters 1, Burish 1, Davis 2, Blum 1.

Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: none. Cadott: Burish.

Birchwood 76, Lake Holcombe 66

Birchwood   40   36   76
Lake Holcombe     29     37       66

Birchwood: Lucas Gindt 18, Matthew Lehart 11, Ethan Meyer 21, Taven Jones 4, Gavin Stanley 10, Noah Lobitz 12. (29 15-29 15 76).

Lake Holcombe: Brian Strzok 24, Harley Schroeder 25, Taye Yeager 5, Ryley Craker 10, Trent Lee 4. (29 4-18 22 66).

3-Pointers—Birchwood (3): Meyer 1, Jones 1, Lobitz 1. Lake Holcombe (4): Strzok 3, Yeager 1.

Fouled Out—Birchwood: none. Lake Holcombe: Schroeder, Craker.

Girls Basketball

Wisconsin Rapids 59, Chi-Hi 42

Chi-Hi   27       15       42
Wisconsin Rapids     203959

Chi-Hi: Ally Richardson 14, Sarah Chaffee 11, Addy Seaholm 2, Camryn Fjelstad 2, Riley Terhark 4, Sami Wedemeyer 1, Brooklyn Sandvig 4, Evyn Ruhe 4. (15 9-16 20 42). 

Wisconsin Rapids: Gabby Neilitz 10, Kristin Radtke 8, Aliyah Jennings 5, Sydney Holberg 4, Jazzlyn Redcloud 17, Logan Vollert 7, Kate Schaeffer 8. (16 14-25 18 59).

3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (3): Chaffee 3. Wisconsin Rapids (3): Neilitz 1, Radtke 1, Vollert 1

Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: Sandvig. Wisconsin Rapids: none.

Lake Holcombe 66, Birchwood 23

Birchwood   12      11       23
Lake Holcombe     323466

Birchwood: Courtney Johnson 4, Caiden Lindeman 9, Alyssa Holt 4, Morgan Lobitz 6. (9 4-5 10 23).

Lake Holcombe: Karly Kirkman 11, Emma Lechleitner 19, Savannah Burlingame 6, Justine Kane 14, Chloe Lee 4, Abby Jones 8, Morgan Paff 4. (30 6-15 12 66).

3-Pointers—Birchwood (1): Lindeman. Lake Holcombe (0): none.

Fouled Out—Birchwood: Johnson. Lake Holcombe: none.

