Local box scores and statewide results from Monday's prep action

Scores

Boys Basketball

Amery 76, Luck 57

Appleton West 68, Adams-Friendship 58

Ashwaubenon 66, Menasha 37

Belleville 92, Lancaster 42

Brodhead 70, River Valley 54

Brown Deer 99, Turner 76

Chilton 58, Ripon 28

Clintonville 64, Wautoma 55

Colfax 83, Augusta 49

Drummond 60, Lac Courte Oreilles 40

Edgar 60, Assumption 47

Fall River 77, Montello 33

Goodman 95, White Lake 73

Heritage Christian 91, Kenosha Christian Life 66

Hillsboro 78, Wonewoc-Center 22

Howards Grove 57, Hilbert 25

Hurley 68, Bayfield 59

Kettle Moraine 91, Waukesha North 53

Kohler 99, Random Lake 55

Lakeland 43, Antigo 31

Lodi 45, Amherst 35

Markesan 59, Cambria-Friesland 44

Martin Luther 70, Lake Country Lutheran 48

Mayville 71, North Fond du Lac 46

McDonell Central 74, Flambeau 40

Mellen 77, Butternut 20

Mineral Point 55, Platteville 49

North Crawford 68, Weston 47

Northwood 60, Birchwood 47

Oakfield 61, Valley Christian 32

Osceola 72, Chisago Lakes, Minn. 68

Ozaukee 60, Cedar Grove-Belgium 57

Platteville 75, Fennimore 36

Prairie du Chien 57, Lancaster 43

Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 72, Mercer 28

Sheboygan Area Luth. 71, Sheboygan Christian 46

Solon Springs 92, South Shore 36

St. Mary Catholic 83, Manitowoc Lutheran 61

Stockbridge 61, Saint Thomas Aquinas 43

Sun Prairie 62, Racine Horlick 57

Superior 86, Ashland 39

Tomah 61, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 58

Warren, Ill. 69, Argyle 52

Waupun 68, Lomira 40

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 82, Horicon 51

Winona Cotter, Minn. 78, Coulee Christian-Providence 24

Xavier 81, Fox Valley Lutheran 56

Girls Basketball

Abbotsford 52, Pittsville 36

Altoona 67, Saint Croix Central 59

Assumption 66, Loyal 21

Beaver Dam 70, Lakeside Lutheran 37

Bowler 35, Elcho 28

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 46, Cumberland 36

Chilton 64, Roncalli 47

Cuba City 63, Lancaster 36

Delavan-Darien 64, Shoreland Lutheran 31

Ellsworth 64, Milwaukee Golda Meir 25

Janesville Parker 72, Beloit Memorial 63

Kenosha Christian Life 44, Heritage Christian 43

Lake Mills 45, Lake Country Lutheran 43

Milw. Academy of Excellence 59, Shorewood 54

Milwaukee Riverside University 54, Milwaukee Vincent 24

Mount Horeb 69, Monroe 21

Necedah 36, Port Edwards 22

New Glarus 59, Mineral Point 40

Northwood 53, Birchwood 35

Pewaukee 65, Hartford Union 46

Platteville 64, Fennimore 50

Prairie du Chien 68, Black Hawk 28

Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 48, Mercer 24

Ripon 68, Chilton 42

Shullsburg 61, Boscobel 57

South Shore 77, Winter 33

Stockbridge 36, Saint Thomas Aquinas 19

Stoughton 39, Waterford 38

West Allis Central 62, Messmer 18

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

McDonell 74, Flambeau 40

Flambeau   19   21   40
McDonell     40     34     74

Flambeau: Isaac Kopacz 3, Jacob Nelson 2, Giles Groothousen 17, Eli Hruby 11, Luke Lawton 2, Kevin Ross 5. (16 3-7 11 40).

McDonell: Cooper Mittermeyer 3, Aidan Misfeldt 11, Eddie Mittermeyer 21, Grant Smiskey 1, Cael Holm 2, Carter Stelter 7, Keagan Galvez 2, Canan Huss 21, Miles Flanagan 2. (28 7-12 12 74).

3-Pointers—Flambeau (5): Kopacz 1, Groothousen 2, Hruby 1, Ross 1. McDonell (11): C. Mittermeyer 1, Misfeldt 3, E. Mittermeyer 5, Huss 2.

Fouled Out—Flambeau: none. McDonell: none.

Girls Hockey

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 9, Medford 2

Medford2    0     0     2
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie    2439

First Period—CFM: Addisyn Buesgen (Tessa Leisses, Emma-lyn Stephenson), 1:23.

Medford: Grae Schmidtfranz (Zayleah Leonhardt), 4:10.

CFM: Rhyenne Fuerstenberg (Mya Post, Kinley Laux), 4:10.

Medford: Grace Schmidfranz (Victoria Konieczny, Emily Kiselicka), 11:36.

Second Period—CFM: Emma-lyn Stephenson, 4:19.

CFM: Ashley Slupe (Emma-lyn Stephenson, Rhylee Buesgen), 11:05.

CFM: Emma-lyn Stephenson (Addisyn Buesgen, Tessa Leisses), 11:22.

CFM: Emma-lyn Stephenson (Rhylee Buesgen, Tessa Leisses), 12:54, PP.

Third Period—CFM: Addison Frenette (Rhylee Buesgen, Kinley Laux), 2:14.

CFM: Joey Schemenauer (Kinley Laux, Addison Frenette), 9:12.

CFM: Addisyn Buesgen (Addison Frenette), 16:51.

Shots on Goal—Medford: 4-2-1-7. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 23-19-16-58. Saves—Medford: Ilsa Brunner: 21-15-13-49. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Aubrie Dowd-2-0-0-2, Kasandra Herr: 0-2-1-3. Penalties—Medford: 4-8:00. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 0-0:00.

