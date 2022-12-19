Local box scores and statewide results from Monday's prep action

Scores
Boys Basketball
Amery 76, Luck 57
Appleton West 68, Adams-Friendship 58
Ashwaubenon 66, Menasha 37
Belleville 92, Lancaster 42
Brodhead 70, River Valley 54
Brown Deer 99, Turner 76
Chilton 58, Ripon 28
Clintonville 64, Wautoma 55
Colfax 83, Augusta 49
Drummond 60, Lac Courte Oreilles 40
Edgar 60, Assumption 47
Fall River 77, Montello 33
Goodman 95, White Lake 73
Heritage Christian 91, Kenosha Christian Life 66
Hillsboro 78, Wonewoc-Center 22
Howards Grove 57, Hilbert 25
Hurley 68, Bayfield 59
Kettle Moraine 91, Waukesha North 53
Kohler 99, Random Lake 55
Lakeland 43, Antigo 31
Lodi 45, Amherst 35
Markesan 59, Cambria-Friesland 44
Martin Luther 70, Lake Country Lutheran 48
Mayville 71, North Fond du Lac 46
McDonell Central 74, Flambeau 40
Mellen 77, Butternut 20
Mineral Point 55, Platteville 49
North Crawford 68, Weston 47
Northwood 60, Birchwood 47
Oakfield 61, Valley Christian 32
Osceola 72, Chisago Lakes, Minn. 68
Ozaukee 60, Cedar Grove-Belgium 57
Platteville 75, Fennimore 36
Prairie du Chien 57, Lancaster 43
Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 72, Mercer 28
Sheboygan Area Luth. 71, Sheboygan Christian 46
Solon Springs 92, South Shore 36
St. Mary Catholic 83, Manitowoc Lutheran 61
Stockbridge 61, Saint Thomas Aquinas 43
Sun Prairie 62, Racine Horlick 57
Superior 86, Ashland 39
Tomah 61, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 58
Warren, Ill. 69, Argyle 52
Waupun 68, Lomira 40
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 82, Horicon 51
Winona Cotter, Minn. 78, Coulee Christian-Providence 24
Xavier 81, Fox Valley Lutheran 56
Girls Basketball
Abbotsford 52, Pittsville 36
Altoona 67, Saint Croix Central 59
Assumption 66, Loyal 21
Beaver Dam 70, Lakeside Lutheran 37
Bowler 35, Elcho 28
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 46, Cumberland 36
Chilton 64, Roncalli 47
Cuba City 63, Lancaster 36
Delavan-Darien 64, Shoreland Lutheran 31
Ellsworth 64, Milwaukee Golda Meir 25
Janesville Parker 72, Beloit Memorial 63
Kenosha Christian Life 44, Heritage Christian 43
Lake Mills 45, Lake Country Lutheran 43
Milw. Academy of Excellence 59, Shorewood 54
Milwaukee Riverside University 54, Milwaukee Vincent 24
Mount Horeb 69, Monroe 21
Necedah 36, Port Edwards 22
New Glarus 59, Mineral Point 40
Northwood 53, Birchwood 35
Pewaukee 65, Hartford Union 46
Platteville 64, Fennimore 50
Prairie du Chien 68, Black Hawk 28
Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 48, Mercer 24
Ripon 68, Chilton 42
Shullsburg 61, Boscobel 57
South Shore 77, Winter 33
Stockbridge 36, Saint Thomas Aquinas 19
Stoughton 39, Waterford 38
West Allis Central 62, Messmer 18
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
McDonell 74, Flambeau 40
|Flambeau
|19
|21
|40
|McDonell
|40
|34
|74
Flambeau: Isaac Kopacz 3, Jacob Nelson 2, Giles Groothousen 17, Eli Hruby 11, Luke Lawton 2, Kevin Ross 5. (16 3-7 11 40).
McDonell: Cooper Mittermeyer 3, Aidan Misfeldt 11, Eddie Mittermeyer 21, Grant Smiskey 1, Cael Holm 2, Carter Stelter 7, Keagan Galvez 2, Canan Huss 21, Miles Flanagan 2. (28 7-12 12 74).
3-Pointers—Flambeau (5): Kopacz 1, Groothousen 2, Hruby 1, Ross 1. McDonell (11): C. Mittermeyer 1, Misfeldt 3, E. Mittermeyer 5, Huss 2.
Fouled Out—Flambeau: none. McDonell: none.
Girls Hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 9, Medford 2
|Medford
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|2
|4
|3
|9
First Period—CFM: Addisyn Buesgen (Tessa Leisses, Emma-lyn Stephenson), 1:23.
Medford: Grae Schmidtfranz (Zayleah Leonhardt), 4:10.
CFM: Rhyenne Fuerstenberg (Mya Post, Kinley Laux), 4:10.
Medford: Grace Schmidfranz (Victoria Konieczny, Emily Kiselicka), 11:36.
Second Period—CFM: Emma-lyn Stephenson, 4:19.
CFM: Ashley Slupe (Emma-lyn Stephenson, Rhylee Buesgen), 11:05.
CFM: Emma-lyn Stephenson (Addisyn Buesgen, Tessa Leisses), 11:22.
CFM: Emma-lyn Stephenson (Rhylee Buesgen, Tessa Leisses), 12:54, PP.
Third Period—CFM: Addison Frenette (Rhylee Buesgen, Kinley Laux), 2:14.
CFM: Joey Schemenauer (Kinley Laux, Addison Frenette), 9:12.
CFM: Addisyn Buesgen (Addison Frenette), 16:51.
Shots on Goal—Medford: 4-2-1-7. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 23-19-16-58. Saves—Medford: Ilsa Brunner: 21-15-13-49. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Aubrie Dowd-2-0-0-2, Kasandra Herr: 0-2-1-3. Penalties—Medford: 4-8:00. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 0-0:00.