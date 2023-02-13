Scores
Boys Basketball
Arcadia 85, Viroqua 50
Argyle 54, Albany 28
Baldwin-Woodville 59, Barron 42
Bayfield 70, Luck 57
Benton 74, Lancaster 55
Brookfield Academy 81, Messmer 65
Cadott 61, Augusta 58
Cameron 80, St. Croix Falls 61
Cashton 65, Westby 45
Colfax 62, Amery 61
Crandon 62, Elcho 60
Crivitz 79, Oneida Nation 47
Cumberland 54, Grantsburg 36
Dodgeville 64, Barneveld 31
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 70, Augusta 62
Eau Claire Memorial 93, Mosinee 81
Faith Christian 53, Wolf River Lutheran 47
Florence 71, Three Lakes 42
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 67, Elk Mound 62
Horicon 56, Cambria-Friesland 50
Jefferson 66, Whitewater 40
Kickapoo 64, Riverdale 63
Laconia 88, North Fond du Lac 72
Lourdes Academy 63, Dodgeland 39
Mauston 70, Richland Center 58
Merrill 62, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 42
Milw. Washington 54, Milwaukee Riverside University 45
Milwaukee School of Languages 55, Chesterton 30
Omro 59, Lomira 51
Pacelli 60, Almond-Bancroft 52
Rib Lake 76, Crandon 68
River Valley 61, Lancaster 58
Royall 71, La Farge 34
Shullsburg 66, Cassville 58
Siren 57, Drummond 47
Solon Springs 78, Birchwood 45
St. Marys Springs 80, Oakfield 34
White Lake 78, Butternut 42
Girls Basketball
Antigo 45, Seymour 35
Auburndale 68, Shiocton 49
Badger 71, Racine Case 43
Black Hawk 49, Lancaster 39
Colfax 47, Fall Creek 39
Crandon 62, Hurley 35
Eau Claire Memorial 48, Menomonie 38
Edgar 73, Northland Lutheran 20
Edgerton 62, Turner 21
Freedom 52, Mosinee 48
Gilman 47, Rib Lake 29
Green Bay Southwest 77, Luxemburg-Casco 26
Johnson Creek 49, Hustisford 28
Kewaunee 62, Algoma 52
Lake Mills 59, Sauk Prairie 57
Manawa 63, Waupaca 46
Martin Luther 70, Catholic Central 24
McDonell Central 61, Phillips 45
Menominee Indian 67, Green Bay East 40
Milw. Bay View 54, Milwaukee Madison 40
Mineral Point 62, Southwestern 18
New Berlin West 58, Lake Country Lutheran 34
Northwood 51, Mellen 24
Onalaska 39, Rice Lake 32
Osseo-Fairchild 82, Eleva-Strum 36
Palmyra-Eagle 71, Salam School 18
Plymouth 48, Ripon 35
Poynette 65, Adams-Friendship 49
River Valley 57, Parkview 42
Sheboygan Area Luth. 60, Random Lake 48
Siren 49, Drummond 38
St. Croix Falls 47, Ladysmith 38
St. Mary Catholic 80, Reedsville 32
St. Marys Springs 71, North Fond du Lac 51
Sun Prairie West 61, Sun Prairie 37
Wayland Academy 59, Valley Christian 53
Winneconne 59, Campbellsport 15
Winter 58, Lac Courte Oreilles 39
Wonewoc-Center 59, Riverdale 52
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Cadott 83, Lake Holcombe 54
|Cadott
|41
|42
|83
|Lake Holcombe
|33
|21
|54
Cadott: Warren Bowe 16, Tegan Ritter 16, Jordan Peters 7, Brodee Burish 12, Nolan Freed 6, Riley Sopiarz 5, Nolan Blum 19. (31 14-21 19 83).
Lake Holcombe: Brian Strzok 20, Harley Schroeder 8, Trent Nitek 2, Taye Yeager 8, Owen Meddaugh 1, Ryley Craker 13, Trent Lee 2. (20 12-21 16 54).
3-Pointers—Cadott (11): Bowe 4, Ritter 2, Peters 1, Freed 1, Sopiarz 1, Blum 2. Lake Holcombe (2): Strzok 2.
Fouled Out—Cadott: Jackson Barone. Lake Holcombe: Nitek.
Girls Basketball
McDonell 61, Phillips 45
|Phillips
|19
|26
|45
|McDonell
|32
|29
|61
Phillips: Kacy Eggebrecht 17, Mataya Eckert 4, Kendra Timmers 2, Elsa Schluter 7, Salita Kaster 4, Brooke Eckert 11. (15 13-18 13 45).
McDonell: Marley Hughes 11, Maddie Geissler 5, Katie Ruf 2, Emily Cooper 21, Aubrey Dorn 17, Emily Thaler 2, Izzy Hartman 1, Kylee Jenson 2. (23 8-11 17 61).
3-Pointers—Phillips (2): Eggebrecht 2. McDonell (7): Hughes 1, Geissler 1, Cooper 5.
Fouled Out—Phillips: none. McDonell: none.
Butternut 54, Lake Holcombe 33
|Lake Holcombe
|16
|17
|33
|Butternut
|28
|26
|54
Lake Holcombe: Alexa Hoffner 2, Karly Kirkman 21, Justine Kane 3, Chloe Lee 2, Abby Jones 5. (12 9-22 18 33).
Butternut: Isabella Przybylski 4, Caitlyn Bebeau 7, Josie Wegner 11, Pria Popowski 2, Jersey Polencheck 23, Ivy Popowski 4, Kendra Pritzl 2, Lauren Sales 5, Harley Heckendorf 2. (25 5-9 18 54).
3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (0): none. Butternut (3): Bebeau 1, Polencheck 2.
Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: Kane. Butternut: none.