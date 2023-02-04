Scores
Boys Basketball
Buffalo Grove, Ill. 84, The Prairie School 59
Catholic Memorial 65, Notre Dame 43
Deerfield, Ill. 52, Edgewood 49
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 57, Saint Lawrence Seminary 41
Florence 66, Lena 35
Franklin 71, Chicago Mt. Carmel, Ill. 68
Heritage Christian 73, Watertown Luther Prep 60
Hortonville 56, Fort Atkinson 43
Jefferson 61, Delavan-Darien 44
Kaukauna 73, Marshfield 68
Kenosha Indian Trail 70, Messmer 53
La Crosse Central 67, Medford Area 58
Madison La Follette 70, Madison East 62
Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 65, St. John's NW Military Academy 56
Racine St. Catherine's 46, Batavia, Ill. 44
Reedsville 64, Hurley 58
Royall 61, Blair-Taylor 54
St. Marys Springs 80, Northridge Prep, Ill. 40
Waukesha West 87, Milwaukee Riverside University 62
Westosha Central 81, Kenosha Tremper 43
Whitnall 86, Homestead 68
Xavier 85, Winneconne 76
Girls Basketball
Amery 53, Osceola 28
Appleton North 50, Wautoma 33
Arrowhead 81, Xavier 62
Ashland 66, Cumberland 25
Blair-Taylor 66, Royall 58
Cadott 67, Stanley-Boyd 53
Colfax 55, Mondovi 45
Crandon 48, Regis 40
Dominican 51, Martin Luther 37
Fall Creek 49, Pardeeville 41
Freedom 44, Brillion 34
Hayward 46, Spooner 22
Horicon 61, Portage 28
Hudson 63, River Falls 38
Jefferson 39, Whitewater 37
Kewaunee 63, Oconto 53
Lodi 50, Markesan 43
Madison La Follette 57, Janesville Parker 42
McFarland 50, Edgewood 46
Middleton 79, Beloit Memorial 42
Milwaukee King 80, Milwaukee Hamilton 9
Mineral Point 70, Belmont 47
Neillsville 61, McDonell Central 48
Notre Dame 74, Hortonville 66
Oregon 76, Westosha Central 42
Oshkosh West 52, Kimberly 44
Peshtigo 46, Gibraltar 38
Pittsville 54, Tri-County 21
Prairie du Chien 68, Cuba City 61
Reedsburg Area 63, Dodgeville 36
Wauwatosa East 61, Monona Grove 57
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Chi-Hi 70, Eau Claire North 52
|Chi-Hi
|36
|34
|70
|Eau Claire North
|20
|32
|52
Chi-Hi: Zeke Johnson 5, Christian Crumbaker 24, Kansas Smith 7, Jackson Tomczak 10, Jackson Gugel 3, Mason Monarski 21. (27 6-8 11 70).
Eau Claire North: CJ Shepler 7, Carter Seibel 8, Elliott Bessen 11, Tyler Barrows 3, Andrew Rocksvold 20, Tyler Everson 3. (20 6-11 11 52).
3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (10): Johnson 1, Crumbaker 1, Smith 1, Tomczak 2, Gugel 1, Monarski 4. Eau Claire North (6): Shepler 1, Bessen 2, Barrows 1, Rocksvold 1, Everson 1.
Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. Eau Claire North: none.
Girls Basketball
Neillsville 61, McDonell 48
|Neillsville
|33
|28
|61
|McDonell
|22
|26
|48
Neillsville: Delaney Rochester 17, Sydney Subke 13, Amelia Trunkel 5, Paris Opelt 19, Jess Kuhn 7. (18 7-8 14 61).
McDonell: Sophie Schmidgall 4, Marley Hughes 7, Emily Cooper 12, Aubrey Dorn 16, Izzy Hartman 6, Kylee Jenson 3. (17 10-14 12 48).
3-Pointers—Neillsville (14): Rochester 5, Subke 3, Trunkel 1, Opelt 5. McDonell (3): Hughes 1, Cooper 2.
Fouled Out—Neillsville: none. McDonell: none.