Scores
Boys Basketball
Almond-Bancroft 64, Wild Rose 33
Barneveld 50, Pecatonica, Ill. 34
Barron 67, St. Croix Falls 65
Beloit Memorial 80, Madison East 59
Bloomer 64, Ellsworth 41
Bonduel 74, Menominee Indian 55
Brillion 92, New Holstein 36
Central Wisconsin Christian 59, Oakfield 47
Columbus 63, Lake Mills 47
Columbus Catholic 87, Fall Creek 82
Cudahy 82, New Berlin West 62
Deerfield 83, Parkview 54
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 70, Lincoln 53
Eau Claire Memorial 84, Chippewa Falls 69
Elk Mound 52, Durand 48
Florence 51, Laona-Wabeno 35
Fond du Lac 80, Kaukauna 70
Gillett 87, Suring 45
Horicon 61, Valley Christian 34
Hudson 57, Eau Claire North 38
Kiel 55, Roncalli 41
La Crosse Central 62, Aquinas 54
Laconia 69, Mayville 57
Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Mich. 79, Hilbert 46
Lakeside Lutheran 74, Poynette 52
Lourdes Academy 70, Coleman 38
McDonell Central 74, Colby 67
McFarland 84, East Troy 55
Middleton 62, Janesville Parker 53
Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 53, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 51
Milwaukee South 63, Milw. Bay View 62
Northland Lutheran 81, Gresham Community 51
Northwestern 72, Cumberland 51
Oconomowoc 64, Cuba City 62
Oconto 78, Sevastopol 70
Omro 79, North Fond du Lac 54
Pacelli 70, Port Edwards 58
Platteville 76, Lancaster 48
Richland Center 51, Prairie du Chien 45
Ripon 64, Kewaskum 59
Shiocton 62, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 51
Shoreland Lutheran 43, Catholic Central 34
Southern Door 76, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 66
St. Marys Springs 63, Campbellsport 57
Sun Prairie West 77, Madison Memorial 74
Valders 61, Randolph 45
Verona Area 78, Janesville Craig 75
Westosha Central 62, Union Grove 52
Xavier 92, Shawano 82
Girls Basketball Playoffs
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
WIAA Playoffs Regional Final
Division 1
Section 1
Eau Claire Memorial 55, Hudson 46
Hortonville 61, Marshfield 43
Neenah 65, Stevens Point 44
Wausau West 54, Superior 51
Section 2
Germantown 72, Fond du Lac 51
Kaukauna 68, Menomonee Falls 60
Kimberly 57, Homestead 54
Milwaukee DSHA 74, Hartford Union 64
Section 3
Arrowhead 63, Oconomowoc 43
Brookfield East 68, Hamilton 35
Oregon 63, Sun Prairie West 50
Verona Area 75, Waunakee 43
Section 4
Franklin 75, Badger 44
Kenosha Bradford 68, Janesville Craig 45
Kettle Moraine 75, Muskego 29
Oak Creek 59, Kenosha Indian Trail 33
Division 2
Section 1
Lakeland 66, Merrill 25
Menomonie 70, La Crosse Central 55
New London 61, Mosinee 42
Tomah 54, Rice Lake 43
Section 2
Cedarburg 44, Watertown 34
Fox Valley Lutheran 68, West De Pere 63
Grafton 49, Beaver Dam 43
Notre Dame 71, Menasha 29
Section 3
McFarland 69, Reedsburg Area 47
Monona Grove 46, DeForest 45
Union Grove 82, Delavan-Darien 42
Waukesha West 64, Elkhorn Area 32
Section 4
Martin Luther 47, Whitnall 40
Pewaukee 53, New Berlin Eisenhower 33
Pius XI Catholic 69, Shorewood 45
Wauwatosa East 58, Wisconsin Lutheran 49
Division 3
Section 1
Elk Mound 53, Wisconsin Dells 49
Somerset 38, Amery 34
St. Croix Falls 56, Prescott 48
West Salem 56, Altoona 44
Section 2
Freedom 62, Xavier 45
Kewaskum 41, Sheboygan Falls 34
Oostburg 71, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 55
Section 3
Lake Mills 44, Lakeside Lutheran 36
Platteville 39, Edgerton 29
Prairie du Chien 54, Columbus 38
Waupun 62, Omro 37
Section 4
Dominican 50, Brookfield Academy 41
Jefferson 66, Shoreland Lutheran 51
Division 4
Section 1
Colfax 56, Cadott 35
Fall Creek 47, Durand 44
Neillsville 59, Osseo-Fairchild 43
Phillips 65, Ladysmith 44
Section 2
Bonduel 43, Coleman 28
Mishicot 42, Crandon 40
Westfield Area 60, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 35
Section 3
Aquinas 89, Lancaster 36
Cuba City 46, Darlington 41
New Glarus 63, Mineral Point 43
Section 4
Laconia 54, Sheboygan Area Luth. 29
The Prairie School 74, Cedar Grove-Belgium 55
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 65, Randolph 62
Division 5
Section 1
McDonell Central 61, Turtle Lake 44
Prairie Farm 82, New Auburn 40
Siren 56, Hurley 53
South Shore 66, Solon Springs 62
Section 2
Assumption 67, Iola-Scandinavia 55
Edgar 56, Athens 47
Laona-Wabeno 49, Niagara 45
Sevastopol 56, Lena 19
Section 3
Belmont 47, Wauzeka-Steuben 40
Blair-Taylor 69, Royall 37
Hillsboro 70, Lincoln 56
Kickapoo 59, Ithaca 37
Section 4
Albany 75, Fall River 30
Lourdes Academy 91, Wild Rose 52
Oakfield 65, Sheboygan Christian 38
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Eau Claire Memorial 84, Chi-Hi 69
|Chi-Hi
|42
|27
|69
|Eau Claire Memorial
|45
|39
|84
Chi-Hi: Christian Crumbaker 11, Kansas Smith 8, Jackson Tomczak 7, Jackson Gugel 2, Trent Lindner 2. (26 7-8 22 69).
Eau Claire Memorial: Peter Albert 11, Julius Clark 5, Cooper Jesperson 22, Ben Mestelle 2, Avery Schroeder 12, Mason Stoik 27, Connor Welsch 3, Walker Johnson 2. (25 22-26 13 84).
3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (7): Crumbaker 1, Smith 2, Monarski 4. Eau Claire Memorial (12): Albert 3, Jesperson 4, Stoik 5.
Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: Smith. Eau Claire Memorial: none.
McDonell 74, Colby 67
|Colby
|35
|34
|67
|McDonell
|34
|40
|74
Colby: Tucker Meyer 12, Tevin Rue 16, Mateo Lopez 16, Caden Healy 10, Kaden Wiese 8, Joseph Streveler 5. (27 3-7 12 67).
McDonell: Cooper Mittermeyer 1, Aidan Misfeldt 10, Eddie Mittermeyer 18, Carter Stelter 2, Keagan Galvez 6, Jordan Sikora 3, Canan Huss 34. (27 11-16 9 74).
3-Pointers—Colby (10): Meyer 1, Rue 5, Lopez 1, Wiese 2, Streveler 1. McDonell (9): Misfeldt 2, E. Mittermeyer 4, Galvez 1, Sikora 1, Huss 1.
Fouled Out—Colby: none. McDonell: none.
Girls Basketball
McDonell 61, Turtle Lake 44
|Turtle Lake
|21
|23
|44
|McDonell
|30
|31
|61
Turtle Lake: Mackenzie Tarman 13, Mariah Thill 5, Courtney Tarman 11, Jaylee Humphrey 1, Dakota Adler 2, Taylor Anderson 7, Shayna Rainey 5. (17 7-10 11 44).
McDonell: Sophie Schmidgall 2, Marley Hughes 8, Maddy Geissler 3, Kali Goulet 2, Katie Ruf 2, Emily Cooper 25, Aubrey Dorn 13, Izzy Hartman 6. (22 10-17 12 61).
3-Pointers—Turtle Lake (3): C. Tarman 1, Anderson 1, Rainey 1. McDonell (7): Hughes 1, Geissler 1, Cooper 5.
Fouled Out—Turtle Lake: none. McDonell: none.
Colfax 56, Cadott 35
|Colfax
|26
|30
|56
|Cadott
|14
|21
|35
Colfax: Kaysen Goodell 4, Molly Heidorn 2, Ansley Olson 19, Jordyn Bowe 6, Bryna Sikora 2, Jeannette Hydukovich 4, McKenna Shipman 17. (20 8-12 7 56).
Cadott: Elly Eiler 7, Lauryn Goettl 17, Emma Kowalczyk 2, Laken Ryan 9. (13 4-7 13 35).
3-Pointers—Colfax (8): Olson 5, Bowe 2, Shipman 1. Cadott (5): Goettl 2, Ryan 3.
Fouled Out—Colfax: none. Cadott: none.
Prairie Farm 82, New Auburn 40
|New Auburn
|20
|20
|40
|Prairie Farm
|44
|38
|82
New Auburn: Kyra North 4, Autumn Palmer 7, Evelyn Cody 4, Katie Reimer 10, Morgan Berg 15. (16 7-12 14 40).
Prairie Farm: Lauren Kahl 3, Avery Hansen 19, Paige Richards 2, Addie Christopherson 8, Marnie Kahl 23, Madyson Styer 3, Gina Friske 2, Sydney Junkans 22. (31 12-18 11 82).
3-Pointers—New Auburn (1): Palmer. Prairie Farm (8): L. Kahl 1, Hansen 2, Christopherson 2, Styer 1, Junkans 2
Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Prairie Farm: none.