Local box scores and statewide results from Thursday's prep action

Scores

Boys Basketball

Adams-Friendship 50, Mauston 31

Alma/Pepin 49, Eleva-Strum 34

Almond-Bancroft 62, Elcho 52

Amery 77, Webster 55

Amherst 60, Manawa 54

Baldwin-Woodville 74, Turtle Lake 42

Barneveld 69, Argyle 25

Barron 63, Spooner 36

Beaver Dam 75, Baraboo 68

Belleville 58, New Glarus 56

Benton 77, Cassville 48

Big Foot 71, Brodhead 50

Birchwood 76, Lake Holcombe 66

Black Hawk 48, Albany 42

Bloomer 58, Thorp 49

Bonduel 65, Iola-Scandinavia 44

Bowler 69, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 29

Boyceville 65, Elmwood/Plum City 48

Brillion 84, New Holstein 34

Cambria-Friesland 79, Madison Country Day 44

Central Wisconsin Christian 63, Randolph 58

Chilton 70, Two Rivers 60

Cochrane-Fountain City 56, Lincoln 49

Colby 68, Neillsville 61

Coleman 56, Suring 20

Columbus 47, Lodi 40

Columbus Catholic 69, Greenwood 24

Cornell 52, Lac Courte Oreilles 50

Cristo Rey Jesuit 54, Tenor/Veritas Co-op 50

Cuba City 79, Fennimore 56

Cumberland 54, Hayward 45

Darlington 73, Mineral Point 70, OT

DeForest 65, Portage 64

Dodgeville 70, Lancaster 42

Drummond 67, South Shore 34

Durand 60, Glenwood City 44

East Troy 74, Jefferson 51

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 71, Augusta 66

Edgerton 81, Clinton 44

Elk Mound 69, Colfax 51

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 51, Sheboygan Area Luth. 49

Evansville 58, Whitewater 46

Fall Creek 80, McDonell Central 76

Fox Valley Lutheran 87, Luxemburg-Casco 38

Frederic 68, Winter 67

Freedom 55, Oconto Falls 45

Germantown 63, West Allis Nathan Hale 56

Highland 68, Belmont 35

Howards Grove 91, Mishicot 37

Iowa-Grant 65, Boscobel 63

Janesville Craig 70, Sun Prairie 67

Janesville Parker 58, Beloit Memorial 47

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 97, Ripon 66

Kewaskum 67, Winneconne 49

Kiel 61, Roncalli 41

Kohler 93, Cedar Grove-Belgium 78

Ladysmith 72, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 32

Lake Holcombe 75, Cornell 57

Lake Mills 60, Lakeside Lutheran 49

Luther 67, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 53

Madison East 71, Verona Area 65

Madison Memorial 85, Madison West 50

Manitowoc Lutheran 71, Hilbert 48

Marquette University 84, Brookfield East 58

Martin Luther 70, Catholic Central 45

McFarland 73, Turner 59

Melrose-Mindoro 55, Gilmanton 20

Middleton 70, Sun Prairie West 63

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 88, Waukesha North 64

Mondovi 74, Spring Valley 49

Mountain Top Academy 76, Waukesha Christian 32

Niagara 76, Goodman/Pembine 67

North Crawford 66, Hillsboro 57

Northland Lutheran 71, White Lake 50

Northwestern 71, Cameron 63

Notre Dame 67, Green Bay Southwest 56

Oakfield 52, Princeton/Green Lake 41

Omro 67, Lourdes Academy 42

Oostburg 68, Random Lake 50

Osceola 68, Prescott 56

Osseo-Fairchild 75, Cadott 63

Owen-Withee 70, Loyal 39

Ozaukee 74, Sheboygan Christian 58

Pacelli 67, Wild Rose 39

Pittsville 55, Port Edwards 49

Platteville 53, Prairie du Chien 37

Plymouth 60, Waupun 49

Potosi 69, Shullsburg 23

Poynette 57, Watertown Luther Prep 55

Prairie Farm 55, New Auburn 45

Racine Lutheran 64, Shoreland Lutheran 61

Racine St. Catherine's 97, Dominican 81

Reedsburg Area 74, Tomah 51

Reedsville 72, St. Mary Catholic 68

Richland Center 54, River Valley 39

Saint Thomas Aquinas 69, Lena 48

Saint Thomas More 65, Saint Francis 35

Sauk Prairie 62, Watertown 59

Shiocton 96, Menominee Indian 57

Siren 54, Clear Lake 45

Solon Springs 79, Hurley 47

Southwestern 66, Riverdale 39

Spencer 66, Gilman 45

St. Croix Falls 65, Ashland 62

Sturgeon Bay 58, Algoma 35

University Lake/Trinity 39, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 17

Valders 52, Sheboygan Falls 37

Waterloo 55, Wisconsin Heights 48

Wausaukee 56, Oneida Nation 51

Wautoma 79, Nekoosa 59

Wauwatosa East 76, Menomonee Falls 68

Westby 66, Black River Falls 54

Whitehall 87, Independence 45

Wisconsin Dells 79, Westfield Area 46

Wrightstown 74, Waupaca 55

Girls Basketball

Albany 54, Black Hawk 20

Algoma 54, Gresham Community 32

Almond-Bancroft 56, Elcho 14

Assumption 51, Stratford 36

Athens 60, Prentice 42

Auburndale 52, Marathon 48

Baldwin-Woodville 44, Saint Croix Central 39

Brookfield Academy 73, Messmer 31

Brookfield Central 45, Hamilton 33

Brookfield East 46, Oak Creek 25

Brookfield East 58, Wauwatosa West 19

Burlington 54, Elkhorn Area 44

Cashton 38, Wonewoc-Center 19

Coleman 61, Menominee Indian 49

Darlington 58, Lancaster 46

Drummond 45, Webster 35

Edgar 59, Newman Catholic 52

Flambeau 51, Lac Courte Oreilles 38

Florence 58, Crystal Falls Forest Park, Mich. 33

Freedom 66, Oconto Falls 25

Germantown 83, West Allis Nathan Hale 49

Gillett 34, Gibraltar 33

Grantsburg 66, Northwood 36

Hillsboro 68, New Lisbon 18

Holmen 59, La Crosse Logan 55

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 76, Milwaukee School of Languages 28

Ladysmith 41, Hayward 34

Lake Country Lutheran 62, Kenosha Christian Life 18

Lake Holcombe 66, Birchwood 23

Lourdes Academy 74, Fall River 23

Luther 56, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 28

Martin Luther 59, Catholic Central 35

Menasha 63, Green Bay East 16

Menomonee Falls 68, Wauwatosa East 58

Menomonee Falls Calvary Baptist 19, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 10

Milwaukee Academy of Science 75, Beloit Memorial 46

Milwaukee DSHA 59, Brookfield East 21

Milwaukee Golda Meir 70, Milwaukee Riverside University 63

Monroe 56, Evansville 49

New Richmond 68, Rice Lake 56

North Fond du Lac 35, Berlin 20

Pacelli 58, Greenwood 36

Parkview 66, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 22

Poynette 57, Watertown Luther Prep 55

Reedsburg Area 54, Sauk Prairie 50

Rio 69, Tri-County 31

Saint Joan Antida 38, Cristo Rey Jesuit 29

Shorewood 73, Waukesha North 26

University Lake 33, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 17

University School of Milwaukee 76, Saint Francis 44

Viroqua 51, Seneca 45

West De Pere 48, New London 47

West Salem 73, Arcadia 38

Whitehall 59, Black River Falls 43

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 69, Oakfield 41

Winter 47, Frederic 45

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

Fall Creek 80, McDonell 76

McDonell   32   44 76
Fall Creek     43     37     80

McDonell: Cooper Mittermeyer 3, Aidan Misfeldt 9, Eddie Mittermeyer 28, Carter Stelter 4, Keagan Galvez 8, Canan Huss 21, Asher Rozowski 3. (26 13-14 22 76).

Fall Creek: Leo Hagberg 14, Jacob Wathke 1, Ben Kelly 20, Isaac Steinke 11, Jack Walden 10, Bo Vollrath 17, Jeffrey Ritger 7. (31 13-19 15 80).

3-Pointers—McDonell (10): C. Mittermeyer 1, Misfeldt 2, E. Mittermeyer 5, Huss 2. Fall Creek (7): Hagberg 2, Kelly 2, Walden 2. Ritger 1.

Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Fall Creek: none.

Osseo-Fairchild 75, Cadott 63

Osseo-Fairchild      31      44       75
Cadott     263763

Osseo-Fairchild: Ashton Oliver 11, Drake Swett 2, Tyggve Korger 6, Brogan Korger 8, Braeden Metzler 18, Brody Seefeldt 16, Jack Steinke 12, Chase Insteness 2. (24 23-44 17 75).

Cadott: Warren Bowe 22, Tegan Ritter 20, Jordan Peters 12, Brodee Burish 2, Molan Freed 1, Nolan Blum 6. (20 13-18 29 63).

3-Pointers—Osseo-Fairchild (4): Oliver 2, B. Korger 1, Metzler 1. Cadott (10): Bowe 5, Ritter 2, Peters 3.

Fouled Out—Osseo-Fairchild: none. Cadott: none.

Cornell 52, Lac Courte Oreilles 50

Cornell   14   38   52
Lac Courte Oreilles     25     25     50

Cornell: Hunter Anders 2, Bentley Spangler 13, Dylan Bowe 17, Parker Modl 12, Torren Parker 4, Blake Anders 4. (19 6-10 12 52).

Lac Courte Oreilles: Richard Quacon 2, Evan Heath 2, Jaiden Quaderer 11, James Wilson 15, Bishop Thayer 5, Larry Perry 13, Shane Nickence 2. (19 8-20 15 50).

3-Pointers—Cornell (8): Spangler 3, Bowe 2, Modl 3. Lac Courte Oreilles (4): Thayer 1, Perry 3.

Fouled Out—Cornell: Parker. Lac Courte Oreilles: Wilson.

Girls Basketball

McDonell 68, Mondovi 40

Mondovi   21      19      40
McDonell     363268

Mondovi: Maddy Marten 5, Paige Everson 3, Shaelee Devitt 5, Amber Lund 11, Ava Gray 12, Cassie Thompsen 2, Austyn Rose Spindler 2. (15 7-16 10 40).

McDonell: Sophie Schmidgall 2, Marley Hughes 15, Kali Goulet 4, Maddy Geissler 10, Emily Cooper 20, Aubrey Dorn 8, Izzy Hartman 9. (26 5-8 14 68).

3-Pointers—Mondovi (3): Everson 1, Devitt 1, Lund 1. McDonell (11): Hughes 4, Geissler 3, Cooper 4.

Fouled Out—Mondovi: none. McDonell: none.

Boys Hockey

Chi-Hi 14, River Falls 2

River Falls    0      1     1     2
Chi-Hi46414

First Period—Chi-HI: Cayden Swoboda (Mason Johnson, Jackson Hoem), 0:25.

Chi-Hi: Ethan Foiles (Jackson Hoem), 1:27.

Chi-Hi: Jackson Hoem (Mason Johnson), 4:54.

Chi-Hi: Jackson LeMay (Reid Post, Brett Krista), 11:19.

Second Period—Chi-Hi: Andrew Johnson (Bret Carlson, Jack Bowe), 0:46.

Chi-Hi: Jackson Hoem, 3:20.

River Falls: Hunter Rappel, 10:47, PP.

Chi-Hi: Jack Bowe (Gus Thorp), 11:27.

Chi-Hi: Mason Johnson, Ethan Foiles), 13:00.

Chi-Hi: Reid Post (Carter Bowe), 14:42.

Chi-Hi: Bret Carlson (Sam Hebert), 15:44.

Third Period—Chi-Hi: Reid Post (Carter Bowe, Sam Hebert), 1:50.

Chi-Hi: Ethan Foiles (Jackson LeMay), 2:34.

Chi-Hi: Carter Bowe (Reid Post), 5:48.

Chi-Hi: Bret Carlson (Jackson Bohland), 12:17.

River Falls: Wyatt Hoepfl (Jake Lien), 15:08.

Shots on Goal—River Falls: 2-4-2-8. Chi-Hi: 25-25-10-60. Saves—River Falls: Jackson Gulick: 21-19-6-46. Chi-Hi: Derek Strong: 2-3-0-5, Xavier Lorberten 0-0-1-1. Penalties—River Falls: 2-4:00. Chi-Hi: 1-0:00.

