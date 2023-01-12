Local box scores and statewide results from Thursday's prep action

Scores
Boys Basketball
Adams-Friendship 50, Mauston 31
Alma/Pepin 49, Eleva-Strum 34
Almond-Bancroft 62, Elcho 52
Amery 77, Webster 55
Amherst 60, Manawa 54
Baldwin-Woodville 74, Turtle Lake 42
Barneveld 69, Argyle 25
Barron 63, Spooner 36
Beaver Dam 75, Baraboo 68
Belleville 58, New Glarus 56
Benton 77, Cassville 48
Big Foot 71, Brodhead 50
Birchwood 76, Lake Holcombe 66
Black Hawk 48, Albany 42
Bloomer 58, Thorp 49
Bonduel 65, Iola-Scandinavia 44
Bowler 69, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 29
Boyceville 65, Elmwood/Plum City 48
Brillion 84, New Holstein 34
Cambria-Friesland 79, Madison Country Day 44
Central Wisconsin Christian 63, Randolph 58
Chilton 70, Two Rivers 60
Cochrane-Fountain City 56, Lincoln 49
Colby 68, Neillsville 61
Coleman 56, Suring 20
Columbus 47, Lodi 40
Columbus Catholic 69, Greenwood 24
Cornell 52, Lac Courte Oreilles 50
Cristo Rey Jesuit 54, Tenor/Veritas Co-op 50
Cuba City 79, Fennimore 56
Cumberland 54, Hayward 45
Darlington 73, Mineral Point 70, OT
DeForest 65, Portage 64
Dodgeville 70, Lancaster 42
Drummond 67, South Shore 34
Durand 60, Glenwood City 44
East Troy 74, Jefferson 51
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 71, Augusta 66
Edgerton 81, Clinton 44
Elk Mound 69, Colfax 51
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 51, Sheboygan Area Luth. 49
Evansville 58, Whitewater 46
Fall Creek 80, McDonell Central 76
Fox Valley Lutheran 87, Luxemburg-Casco 38
Frederic 68, Winter 67
Freedom 55, Oconto Falls 45
Germantown 63, West Allis Nathan Hale 56
Highland 68, Belmont 35
Howards Grove 91, Mishicot 37
Iowa-Grant 65, Boscobel 63
Janesville Craig 70, Sun Prairie 67
Janesville Parker 58, Beloit Memorial 47
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 97, Ripon 66
Kewaskum 67, Winneconne 49
Kiel 61, Roncalli 41
Kohler 93, Cedar Grove-Belgium 78
Ladysmith 72, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 32
Lake Holcombe 75, Cornell 57
Lake Mills 60, Lakeside Lutheran 49
Luther 67, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 53
Madison East 71, Verona Area 65
Madison Memorial 85, Madison West 50
Manitowoc Lutheran 71, Hilbert 48
Marquette University 84, Brookfield East 58
Martin Luther 70, Catholic Central 45
McFarland 73, Turner 59
Melrose-Mindoro 55, Gilmanton 20
Middleton 70, Sun Prairie West 63
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 88, Waukesha North 64
Mondovi 74, Spring Valley 49
Mountain Top Academy 76, Waukesha Christian 32
Niagara 76, Goodman/Pembine 67
North Crawford 66, Hillsboro 57
Northland Lutheran 71, White Lake 50
Northwestern 71, Cameron 63
Notre Dame 67, Green Bay Southwest 56
Oakfield 52, Princeton/Green Lake 41
Omro 67, Lourdes Academy 42
Oostburg 68, Random Lake 50
Osceola 68, Prescott 56
Osseo-Fairchild 75, Cadott 63
Owen-Withee 70, Loyal 39
Ozaukee 74, Sheboygan Christian 58
Pacelli 67, Wild Rose 39
Pittsville 55, Port Edwards 49
Platteville 53, Prairie du Chien 37
Plymouth 60, Waupun 49
Potosi 69, Shullsburg 23
Poynette 57, Watertown Luther Prep 55
Prairie Farm 55, New Auburn 45
Racine Lutheran 64, Shoreland Lutheran 61
Racine St. Catherine's 97, Dominican 81
Reedsburg Area 74, Tomah 51
Reedsville 72, St. Mary Catholic 68
Richland Center 54, River Valley 39
Saint Thomas Aquinas 69, Lena 48
Saint Thomas More 65, Saint Francis 35
Sauk Prairie 62, Watertown 59
Shiocton 96, Menominee Indian 57
Siren 54, Clear Lake 45
Solon Springs 79, Hurley 47
Southwestern 66, Riverdale 39
Spencer 66, Gilman 45
St. Croix Falls 65, Ashland 62
Sturgeon Bay 58, Algoma 35
University Lake/Trinity 39, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 17
Valders 52, Sheboygan Falls 37
Waterloo 55, Wisconsin Heights 48
Wausaukee 56, Oneida Nation 51
Wautoma 79, Nekoosa 59
Wauwatosa East 76, Menomonee Falls 68
Westby 66, Black River Falls 54
Whitehall 87, Independence 45
Wisconsin Dells 79, Westfield Area 46
Wrightstown 74, Waupaca 55
Girls Basketball
Albany 54, Black Hawk 20
Algoma 54, Gresham Community 32
Almond-Bancroft 56, Elcho 14
Assumption 51, Stratford 36
Athens 60, Prentice 42
Auburndale 52, Marathon 48
Baldwin-Woodville 44, Saint Croix Central 39
Brookfield Academy 73, Messmer 31
Brookfield Central 45, Hamilton 33
Brookfield East 46, Oak Creek 25
Brookfield East 58, Wauwatosa West 19
Burlington 54, Elkhorn Area 44
Cashton 38, Wonewoc-Center 19
Coleman 61, Menominee Indian 49
Darlington 58, Lancaster 46
Drummond 45, Webster 35
Edgar 59, Newman Catholic 52
Flambeau 51, Lac Courte Oreilles 38
Florence 58, Crystal Falls Forest Park, Mich. 33
Freedom 66, Oconto Falls 25
Germantown 83, West Allis Nathan Hale 49
Gillett 34, Gibraltar 33
Grantsburg 66, Northwood 36
Hillsboro 68, New Lisbon 18
Holmen 59, La Crosse Logan 55
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 76, Milwaukee School of Languages 28
Ladysmith 41, Hayward 34
Lake Country Lutheran 62, Kenosha Christian Life 18
Lake Holcombe 66, Birchwood 23
Lourdes Academy 74, Fall River 23
Luther 56, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 28
Martin Luther 59, Catholic Central 35
Menasha 63, Green Bay East 16
Menomonee Falls 68, Wauwatosa East 58
Menomonee Falls Calvary Baptist 19, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 10
Milwaukee Academy of Science 75, Beloit Memorial 46
Milwaukee DSHA 59, Brookfield East 21
Milwaukee Golda Meir 70, Milwaukee Riverside University 63
Monroe 56, Evansville 49
New Richmond 68, Rice Lake 56
North Fond du Lac 35, Berlin 20
Pacelli 58, Greenwood 36
Parkview 66, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 22
Poynette 57, Watertown Luther Prep 55
Reedsburg Area 54, Sauk Prairie 50
Rio 69, Tri-County 31
Saint Joan Antida 38, Cristo Rey Jesuit 29
Shorewood 73, Waukesha North 26
University Lake 33, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 17
University School of Milwaukee 76, Saint Francis 44
Viroqua 51, Seneca 45
West De Pere 48, New London 47
West Salem 73, Arcadia 38
Whitehall 59, Black River Falls 43
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 69, Oakfield 41
Winter 47, Frederic 45
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Fall Creek 80, McDonell 76
|McDonell
|32
|44
|76
|Fall Creek
|43
|37
|80
McDonell: Cooper Mittermeyer 3, Aidan Misfeldt 9, Eddie Mittermeyer 28, Carter Stelter 4, Keagan Galvez 8, Canan Huss 21, Asher Rozowski 3. (26 13-14 22 76).
Fall Creek: Leo Hagberg 14, Jacob Wathke 1, Ben Kelly 20, Isaac Steinke 11, Jack Walden 10, Bo Vollrath 17, Jeffrey Ritger 7. (31 13-19 15 80).
3-Pointers—McDonell (10): C. Mittermeyer 1, Misfeldt 2, E. Mittermeyer 5, Huss 2. Fall Creek (7): Hagberg 2, Kelly 2, Walden 2. Ritger 1.
Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Fall Creek: none.
Osseo-Fairchild 75, Cadott 63
|Osseo-Fairchild
|31
|44
|75
|Cadott
|26
|37
|63
Osseo-Fairchild: Ashton Oliver 11, Drake Swett 2, Tyggve Korger 6, Brogan Korger 8, Braeden Metzler 18, Brody Seefeldt 16, Jack Steinke 12, Chase Insteness 2. (24 23-44 17 75).
Cadott: Warren Bowe 22, Tegan Ritter 20, Jordan Peters 12, Brodee Burish 2, Molan Freed 1, Nolan Blum 6. (20 13-18 29 63).
3-Pointers—Osseo-Fairchild (4): Oliver 2, B. Korger 1, Metzler 1. Cadott (10): Bowe 5, Ritter 2, Peters 3.
Fouled Out—Osseo-Fairchild: none. Cadott: none.
Cornell 52, Lac Courte Oreilles 50
|Cornell
|14
|38
|52
|Lac Courte Oreilles
|25
|25
|50
Cornell: Hunter Anders 2, Bentley Spangler 13, Dylan Bowe 17, Parker Modl 12, Torren Parker 4, Blake Anders 4. (19 6-10 12 52).
Lac Courte Oreilles: Richard Quacon 2, Evan Heath 2, Jaiden Quaderer 11, James Wilson 15, Bishop Thayer 5, Larry Perry 13, Shane Nickence 2. (19 8-20 15 50).
3-Pointers—Cornell (8): Spangler 3, Bowe 2, Modl 3. Lac Courte Oreilles (4): Thayer 1, Perry 3.
Fouled Out—Cornell: Parker. Lac Courte Oreilles: Wilson.
Girls Basketball
McDonell 68, Mondovi 40
|Mondovi
|21
|19
|40
|McDonell
|36
|32
|68
Mondovi: Maddy Marten 5, Paige Everson 3, Shaelee Devitt 5, Amber Lund 11, Ava Gray 12, Cassie Thompsen 2, Austyn Rose Spindler 2. (15 7-16 10 40).
McDonell: Sophie Schmidgall 2, Marley Hughes 15, Kali Goulet 4, Maddy Geissler 10, Emily Cooper 20, Aubrey Dorn 8, Izzy Hartman 9. (26 5-8 14 68).
3-Pointers—Mondovi (3): Everson 1, Devitt 1, Lund 1. McDonell (11): Hughes 4, Geissler 3, Cooper 4.
Fouled Out—Mondovi: none. McDonell: none.
Boys Hockey
Chi-Hi 14, River Falls 2
|River Falls
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Chi-Hi
|4
|6
|4
|14
First Period—Chi-HI: Cayden Swoboda (Mason Johnson, Jackson Hoem), 0:25.
Chi-Hi: Ethan Foiles (Jackson Hoem), 1:27.
Chi-Hi: Jackson Hoem (Mason Johnson), 4:54.
Chi-Hi: Jackson LeMay (Reid Post, Brett Krista), 11:19.
Second Period—Chi-Hi: Andrew Johnson (Bret Carlson, Jack Bowe), 0:46.
Chi-Hi: Jackson Hoem, 3:20.
River Falls: Hunter Rappel, 10:47, PP.
Chi-Hi: Jack Bowe (Gus Thorp), 11:27.
Chi-Hi: Mason Johnson, Ethan Foiles), 13:00.
Chi-Hi: Reid Post (Carter Bowe), 14:42.
Chi-Hi: Bret Carlson (Sam Hebert), 15:44.
Third Period—Chi-Hi: Reid Post (Carter Bowe, Sam Hebert), 1:50.
Chi-Hi: Ethan Foiles (Jackson LeMay), 2:34.
Chi-Hi: Carter Bowe (Reid Post), 5:48.
Chi-Hi: Bret Carlson (Jackson Bohland), 12:17.
River Falls: Wyatt Hoepfl (Jake Lien), 15:08.
Shots on Goal—River Falls: 2-4-2-8. Chi-Hi: 25-25-10-60. Saves—River Falls: Jackson Gulick: 21-19-6-46. Chi-Hi: Derek Strong: 2-3-0-5, Xavier Lorberten 0-0-1-1. Penalties—River Falls: 2-4:00. Chi-Hi: 1-0:00.