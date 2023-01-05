Local box scores and statewide results from Thursday's prep action

Scores
Boys Basketball
Audubon Tech and Communication 77, Milwaukee South 48
Badger 43, Waterford 41
Baldwin-Woodville 52, Durand 41
Bangor 76, New Lisbon 59
Bay Port 88, Green Bay Southwest 79
Bruce 75, Prairie Farm 43
Colfax 58, Turtle Lake 50
De Pere 69, Sheboygan South 46
De Soto 47, Boscobel 42
Edgewood 54, Oregon 51, OT
Faith Christian 61, Cristo Rey Jesuit 24
Fox Valley Lutheran 57, Freedom 54
Hartford Union 56, Port Washington 53
Hurley 73, Mellen 53
Kiel 45, Kewaunee 44
Lourdes Academy 67, Hustisford 24
Madison La Follette 61, Janesville Parker 59
Madison Memorial 79, Verona Area 72
Middleton 57, Beloit Memorial 46
Milton 51, Fort Atkinson 46
Mosinee 62, Edgar 48
Mount Horeb 77, Monroe 56
Newman Catholic 74, Phillips 51
Oconomowoc 70, Waukesha North 44
Oconto 67, Gibraltar 61
Parkview 71, Madison Country Day 47
Pecatonica 58, Belmont 36
Peshtigo 56, Algoma 46
Portage 66, Sauk Prairie 57
Potosi 56, Albany 8
Spring Valley 67, Alma/Pepin 49
St. Marys Springs 87, North Fond du Lac 32
Stoughton 71, Monona Grove 48
Tenor/Veritas 73, Augustine Prep 71
Union Grove 80, Bismarck, N.D. 43
Waukesha South 72, Mukwonago 61
Waukesha South 76, Mukwonago 62
Wautoma/Faith Christian Academy 44, Valley Christian 39
Wautoma/Faith Christian Academy 69, Wolf River Lutheran 51
West Bend East 76, Oak Creek 67
Whitehall 62, Osseo-Fairchild 55
Winter 67, Flambeau 57
Girls Basketball
Albany 71, Pecatonica 35
Alma/Pepin 38, Eleva-Strum 36
Aquinas 44, Onalaska 30
Arrowhead 66, Catholic Memorial 53
Barron 71, Spooner 30
Belmont 56, River Ridge 46
Benton 44, Potosi/Cassville 32
Berlin 47, Ripon 42
Bonduel 69, Shiocton 39
Brodhead 44, Jefferson 31
Cadott 69, Bloomer 52
Cambridge 59, Belleville 43
Colby 77, Spencer 48
Coleman 61, Suring 54
Columbus 58, Watertown Luther Prep 21
Crandon 57, Elcho 15
Cuba City 95, Iowa-Grant 37
Darlington 81, Southwestern 49
Dominican 51, Catholic Central 14
Durand 62, Glenwood City 50
Edgerton 62, Turner 33
Elk Mound 51, Colfax 31
Evansville 47, Whitewater 41
Faith Christian 51, Cristo Rey Jesuit 32
Fall Creek 68, Thorp 36
Fennimore 52, Boscobel 33
Fond du Lac 51, Kaukauna 46
Gillett 39, Crivitz 32
Gilman 62, Augusta 50
Gresham Community 55, Bowler 39
Hartford Union 85, Port Washington 63
Ithaca 45, Seneca 32
Kettle Moraine 67, Waukesha West 50
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 66, Winneconne 39
Kewaskum 55, Plymouth 30
Kickapoo 56, North Crawford 31
Kiel 64, Roncalli 48
La Crosse Central 50, La Crosse Logan 47
Ladysmith 66, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 48
Lake Mills 59, Poynette 36
Lakeside Lutheran 68, Lodi 43
Lena 48, Saint Thomas Aquinas 3
Loyal 49, Columbus Catholic 31
Marshall 55, Wisconsin Heights 43
Mauston 72, Nekoosa 31
McDonell Central 53, Regis 45
McFarland 79, Big Foot 22
Milw. Washington 71, Milwaukee Vincent 11
Milwaukee North 49, Milwaukee South 11
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 58, Milwaukee Golda Meir 53
Mineral Point 66, Riverdale 28
Mukwonago 58, Waukesha South 32
Neillsville 35, Assumption 22
New Auburn 40, Cornell 30
New Auburn 45, Clear Lake 40
New Glarus 65, Waterloo 36
New Holstein 57, Sheboygan Falls 40
New London 45, Menasha 35
Northland Lutheran 64, Tigerton 13
Northwestern 66, Cameron 23
Oconomowoc 65, Waukesha North 42
Osseo-Fairchild 65, Stanley-Boyd 25
Owen-Withee 34, Greenwood 24
Pittsville 48, Almond-Bancroft 27
Platteville 51, Dodgeville 37
Richland Center 40, Lancaster 31
Rosholt 64, Port Edwards 16
Sauk Prairie 77, Baraboo 44
Shawano 36, Seymour 28
Shullsburg 68, Highland 57
Solon Springs 57, Butternut 37
Southern Door 48, Algoma 42
Sturgeon Bay 59, Green Bay East 45
Three Lakes 52, Florence 29
Union Grove 80, Burlington 43
Valders 81, Two Rivers 46
Washburn 42, Bessemer, Mich. 41
Waterford 60, Greendale 56
Wauzeka-Steuben 66, Weston 66
Westby 55, Houston, Minn. 40
Westfield Area 48, Wautoma 35
Wild Rose 74, Tri-County 21
Wisconsin Dells 44, Adams-Friendship 22
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 70, Manawa 46
Box Scores
Girls Basketball
Holmen 59, Chi-Hi 43
|Holmen
|37
|22
|59
|Chi-Hi
|13
|30
|43
Holmen: Gabby Powell 3, Kaylin Metzler 3, Lydia Olson 5, Sydney Valiska 3, Macy Kline 2, Olivia Schneider 14, Izzy Jahr 12, Danika Rebhahn 17. (22 9-16 10 59).
Chi-Hi: Ally Richardson 4, Sarah Chaffee 18, Camryn Fjelstad 2, Riley Terhark 2, Brooklyn Sandvig 5, Ava Reuter 12. (15 7-8 17 43).
3-Pointers—Holmen (6): Valiska 1, Rebhahn 5. Chi-Hi (6): Chaffee 6.
Fouled Out—Holmen: none. Chi-Hi: none.
McDonell 53, Eau Claire Regis 45
|Eau Claire Regis
|21
|24
|45
|McDonell
|18
|35
|53
Eau Claire Regis: Emma Klink 13, Macyn Cullinan 5, Carly Borst 8, Cara Olson 4, Ashley Chilson 15. (15 11-14 13 45).
McDonell: Sophie Schmidgall 2, Marley Hughes 12, Kali Goulet 2, Emily Cooper 18, Aubrey Dorn 17, Izzy Hartman 4. (22 8-15 16 53).
3-Pointers—Eau Claire Regis (4): Klink 3, Chilson 1. McDonell (3): Hughes 1, Cooper 2.
Fouled Out—Eau Claire Regis: none. McDonell: none.
Cadott 69, Bloomer 52
|Cadott
|38
|31
|69
|Bloomer
|26
|26
|52
Cadott: Taryn Donahue 3, Elly Eiler 16, Lauryn Goettl 22, Bradee Burish 1, Emma Kowalczyk 8, Eva Enestvedt 2, Taylor Hager 2, Kennedy Nerdrum 2, Laken Ryan 13. (25 12-25 12 69).
Bloomer: Brooklynn Sarauer 8, Katlyn Jones 5, Nora Jensen 2, Ciarra Seibel 8, Isabel Rubenzer 4, Brooke Petska 5, Jessica LaGesse 2, Addy Zwiefelhofer 11, Kaitlyn Bohl 3, Isabelle Wagner 4. (20 8-12 21 52).
3-Pointers—Cadott (7): Donahue 1, Goettl 1, Kowalczyk 2, Ryan 3. Bloomer (4): Jones 1, Seibel 2, Petska 1.
Fouled Out—Cadott: none. Bloomer: Petska.
Osseo-Fairchild 66, Stanley-Boyd 25
|Osseo-Fairchild
|31
|35
|66
|Stanley-Boyd
|13
|12
|25
Osseo-Fairchild: Josephine Tye 8, Addisyn Koxlien 15, Kaitlyn Skoug 2, C. Gunderson 2, Trinity Knudtson 2, Madisyn Loonstra 12, Eleice Dahl 8, Rhiannon Prudlick 9, Halle Colby 5, Taylor Gunderson 5. (28 8-10 13 66).
Stanley-Boyd: Tina Benson 4, Teagen Becker 15, Emme Felmlee 4, Lulu Chwala 2. (10 1-9 10 25).
3-Pointers—Osseo-Fairchild (2): Colby 1, Gunderson 1. Stanley-Boyd (3): Becker 3.
Fouled Out—Osseo-Fairchild: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.
Lake Holcombe 61, Luck 25
|Luck
|9
|16
|25
|Lake Holcombe
|33
|28
|61
Luck: Stella Johansen 8, Olivia Walters 2, Abbey Prechiner 1, Alayna Kelch 3, Amelia Kelch 4, Sophie Eder 4, Kiera Anderson 3. (8 6-17 19 25).
Lake Holcombe: Karly Kirkman 15, Emma Lechleitner 12, Justine Kane 9, Chloe Lee 3, Abby Jones 19, Megan Paff 3. (24 9-21 20 61).
3-Pointers—Luck (3): Johansen 2, Al. Kelch 1. Lake Holcombe (4): Lee 1, A. Jones 2, Paff 1.
Fouled Out—Luck: none. Lake Holcombe: Kane.
New Auburn 45, Clear Lake 40
|Clear Lake
|18
|22
|40
|New Auburn
|29
|16
|45
Clear Lake: Brandee Madison 9, Ellie Cress 9, Kate Rosen 12, Kaitlyn Tellijohn 7, Nora Eggert 3. (12 10-14 12 40).
New Auburn: Kyra North 6, Aliya North 6, Autumn Palmer 7, Evelyn Cody 5, Katie Reimer 9, Morgan Berg 12. (17 9-15 12 45).
3-Pointers—Clear Lake (6): Madison 1, Cress 2, Tellijohn 2, Eggert 1. New Auburn (2): A. North 1, Palmer 1.
Fouled Out—Clear Lake: none. New Auburn: none.
Boys Hockey
New Richmond 4, Chi-Hi 2
|New Richmond
|0
|3
|1
|4
|Chi-Hi
|1
|1
|0
|2
First Period—Chi-Hi: Jackson LeMay (Carter Bowe), 0:37.
Second Period—New Richmond: Matthew Unger (Gage Fox), 2:50.
Chi-Hi: Jackson Hoem (Mason Johnson), 3:30.
New Richmond: Zaylin Sweet, 9:33.
New Richmond: Reagan Savnne (Ben Hahn, Reece Hubmer), 12:12.
Third Period—New Richmond: Zaylin Sweet, 15:09.
Shots on Goal—New Richmond: 10-13-5-28. Chi-Hi: 8-16-0-24. Saves—New Richmond: Blake Milton: 7-15-0-22. Chi-Hi: Derek Strong: 10-10-4-24. Penalties—New Richmond: 1-2:00. Chi-Hi: 0-0:00.