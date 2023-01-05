 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Local box scores and statewide results from Thursday's prep action

Scores

Boys Basketball

Audubon Tech and Communication 77, Milwaukee South 48

Badger 43, Waterford 41

Baldwin-Woodville 52, Durand 41

Bangor 76, New Lisbon 59

Bay Port 88, Green Bay Southwest 79

Bruce 75, Prairie Farm 43

Colfax 58, Turtle Lake 50

De Pere 69, Sheboygan South 46

De Soto 47, Boscobel 42

Edgewood 54, Oregon 51, OT

Faith Christian 61, Cristo Rey Jesuit 24

Fox Valley Lutheran 57, Freedom 54

People are also reading…

Hartford Union 56, Port Washington 53

Hurley 73, Mellen 53

Kiel 45, Kewaunee 44

Lourdes Academy 67, Hustisford 24

Madison La Follette 61, Janesville Parker 59

Madison Memorial 79, Verona Area 72

Middleton 57, Beloit Memorial 46

Milton 51, Fort Atkinson 46

Mosinee 62, Edgar 48

Mount Horeb 77, Monroe 56

Newman Catholic 74, Phillips 51

Oconomowoc 70, Waukesha North 44

Oconto 67, Gibraltar 61

Parkview 71, Madison Country Day 47

Pecatonica 58, Belmont 36

Peshtigo 56, Algoma 46

Portage 66, Sauk Prairie 57

Potosi 56, Albany 8

Spring Valley 67, Alma/Pepin 49

St. Marys Springs 87, North Fond du Lac 32

Stoughton 71, Monona Grove 48

Tenor/Veritas 73, Augustine Prep 71

Union Grove 80, Bismarck, N.D. 43

Waukesha South 72, Mukwonago 61

Waukesha South 76, Mukwonago 62

Wautoma/Faith Christian Academy 44, Valley Christian 39

Wautoma/Faith Christian Academy 69, Wolf River Lutheran 51

West Bend East 76, Oak Creek 67

Whitehall 62, Osseo-Fairchild 55

Winter 67, Flambeau 57

Girls Basketball

Albany 71, Pecatonica 35

Alma/Pepin 38, Eleva-Strum 36

Aquinas 44, Onalaska 30

Arrowhead 66, Catholic Memorial 53

Barron 71, Spooner 30

Belmont 56, River Ridge 46

Benton 44, Potosi/Cassville 32

Berlin 47, Ripon 42

Bonduel 69, Shiocton 39

Brodhead 44, Jefferson 31

Cadott 69, Bloomer 52

Cambridge 59, Belleville 43

Colby 77, Spencer 48

Coleman 61, Suring 54

Columbus 58, Watertown Luther Prep 21

Crandon 57, Elcho 15

Cuba City 95, Iowa-Grant 37

Darlington 81, Southwestern 49

Dominican 51, Catholic Central 14

Durand 62, Glenwood City 50

Edgerton 62, Turner 33

Elk Mound 51, Colfax 31

Evansville 47, Whitewater 41

Faith Christian 51, Cristo Rey Jesuit 32

Fall Creek 68, Thorp 36

Fennimore 52, Boscobel 33

Fond du Lac 51, Kaukauna 46

Gillett 39, Crivitz 32

Gilman 62, Augusta 50

Gresham Community 55, Bowler 39

Hartford Union 85, Port Washington 63

Ithaca 45, Seneca 32

Kettle Moraine 67, Waukesha West 50

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 66, Winneconne 39

Kewaskum 55, Plymouth 30

Kickapoo 56, North Crawford 31

Kiel 64, Roncalli 48

La Crosse Central 50, La Crosse Logan 47

Ladysmith 66, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 48

Lake Mills 59, Poynette 36

Lakeside Lutheran 68, Lodi 43

Lena 48, Saint Thomas Aquinas 3

Loyal 49, Columbus Catholic 31

Marshall 55, Wisconsin Heights 43

Mauston 72, Nekoosa 31

McDonell Central 53, Regis 45

McFarland 79, Big Foot 22

Milw. Washington 71, Milwaukee Vincent 11

Milwaukee North 49, Milwaukee South 11

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 58, Milwaukee Golda Meir 53

Mineral Point 66, Riverdale 28

Mukwonago 58, Waukesha South 32

Neillsville 35, Assumption 22

New Auburn 40, Cornell 30

New Auburn 45, Clear Lake 40

New Glarus 65, Waterloo 36

New Holstein 57, Sheboygan Falls 40

New London 45, Menasha 35

Northland Lutheran 64, Tigerton 13

Northwestern 66, Cameron 23

Oconomowoc 65, Waukesha North 42

Osseo-Fairchild 65, Stanley-Boyd 25

Owen-Withee 34, Greenwood 24

Pittsville 48, Almond-Bancroft 27

Platteville 51, Dodgeville 37

Richland Center 40, Lancaster 31

Rosholt 64, Port Edwards 16

Sauk Prairie 77, Baraboo 44

Shawano 36, Seymour 28

Shullsburg 68, Highland 57

Solon Springs 57, Butternut 37

Southern Door 48, Algoma 42

Sturgeon Bay 59, Green Bay East 45

Three Lakes 52, Florence 29

Union Grove 80, Burlington 43

Valders 81, Two Rivers 46

Washburn 42, Bessemer, Mich. 41

Waterford 60, Greendale 56

Wauzeka-Steuben 66, Weston 66

Westby 55, Houston, Minn. 40

Westfield Area 48, Wautoma 35

Wild Rose 74, Tri-County 21

Wisconsin Dells 44, Adams-Friendship 22

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 70, Manawa 46

Box Scores

Girls Basketball

Holmen 59, Chi-Hi 43

Holmen     37   22   59
Chi-Hi     13     30     43

Holmen: Gabby Powell 3, Kaylin Metzler 3, Lydia Olson 5, Sydney Valiska 3, Macy Kline 2, Olivia Schneider 14, Izzy Jahr 12, Danika Rebhahn 17. (22 9-16 10 59).

Chi-Hi: Ally Richardson 4, Sarah Chaffee 18, Camryn Fjelstad 2, Riley Terhark 2, Brooklyn Sandvig 5, Ava Reuter 12. (15 7-8 17 43).

3-Pointers—Holmen (6): Valiska 1, Rebhahn 5. Chi-Hi (6): Chaffee 6.

Fouled Out—Holmen: none. Chi-Hi: none.

McDonell 53, Eau Claire Regis 45

Eau Claire Regis     21      24     45
McDonell     183553

Eau Claire Regis: Emma Klink 13, Macyn Cullinan 5, Carly Borst 8, Cara Olson 4, Ashley Chilson 15. (15 11-14 13 45).

McDonell: Sophie Schmidgall 2, Marley Hughes 12, Kali Goulet 2, Emily Cooper 18, Aubrey Dorn 17, Izzy Hartman 4. (22 8-15 16 53).

3-Pointers—Eau Claire Regis (4): Klink 3, Chilson 1. McDonell (3): Hughes 1, Cooper 2.

Fouled Out—Eau Claire Regis: none. McDonell: none.

Cadott 69, Bloomer 52

Cadott   38      31      69
Bloomer     262652

Cadott: Taryn Donahue 3, Elly Eiler 16, Lauryn Goettl 22, Bradee Burish 1, Emma Kowalczyk 8, Eva Enestvedt 2, Taylor Hager 2, Kennedy Nerdrum 2, Laken Ryan 13. (25 12-25 12 69).

Bloomer: Brooklynn Sarauer 8, Katlyn Jones 5, Nora Jensen 2, Ciarra Seibel 8, Isabel Rubenzer 4, Brooke Petska 5, Jessica LaGesse 2, Addy Zwiefelhofer 11, Kaitlyn Bohl 3, Isabelle Wagner 4. (20 8-12 21 52).

3-Pointers—Cadott (7): Donahue 1, Goettl 1, Kowalczyk 2, Ryan 3. Bloomer (4): Jones 1, Seibel 2, Petska 1.

Fouled Out—Cadott: none. Bloomer: Petska.

Osseo-Fairchild 66, Stanley-Boyd 25

Osseo-Fairchild      31   35   66
Stanley-Boyd     13     12     25

Osseo-Fairchild: Josephine Tye 8, Addisyn Koxlien 15, Kaitlyn Skoug 2, C. Gunderson 2, Trinity Knudtson 2, Madisyn Loonstra 12, Eleice Dahl 8, Rhiannon Prudlick 9, Halle Colby 5, Taylor Gunderson 5. (28 8-10 13 66).

Stanley-Boyd: Tina Benson 4, Teagen Becker 15, Emme Felmlee 4, Lulu Chwala 2. (10 1-9 10 25).

3-Pointers—Osseo-Fairchild (2): Colby 1, Gunderson 1. Stanley-Boyd (3): Becker 3.

Fouled Out—Osseo-Fairchild: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.

Lake Holcombe 61, Luck 25

Luck   9   16   25
Lake Holcombe     33     28     61

Luck: Stella Johansen 8, Olivia Walters 2, Abbey Prechiner 1, Alayna Kelch 3, Amelia Kelch 4, Sophie Eder 4, Kiera Anderson 3. (8 6-17 19 25).

Lake Holcombe: Karly Kirkman 15, Emma Lechleitner 12, Justine Kane 9, Chloe Lee 3, Abby Jones 19, Megan Paff 3. (24 9-21 20 61).

3-Pointers—Luck (3): Johansen 2, Al. Kelch 1. Lake Holcombe (4): Lee 1, A. Jones 2, Paff 1.

Fouled Out—Luck: none. Lake Holcombe: Kane.

New Auburn 45, Clear Lake 40

Clear Lake   18   22   40
New Auburn     29     16     45

Clear Lake: Brandee Madison 9, Ellie Cress 9, Kate Rosen 12, Kaitlyn Tellijohn 7, Nora Eggert 3. (12 10-14 12 40).

New Auburn: Kyra North 6, Aliya North 6, Autumn Palmer 7, Evelyn Cody 5, Katie Reimer 9, Morgan Berg 12. (17 9-15 12 45).

3-Pointers—Clear Lake (6): Madison 1, Cress 2, Tellijohn 2, Eggert 1. New Auburn (2): A. North 1, Palmer 1.

Fouled Out—Clear Lake: none. New Auburn: none.

Boys Hockey

New Richmond 4, Chi-Hi 2

New Richmond    0    3     1     4
Chi-Hi1102

First Period—Chi-Hi: Jackson LeMay (Carter Bowe), 0:37.

Second Period—New Richmond: Matthew Unger (Gage Fox), 2:50.

Chi-Hi: Jackson Hoem (Mason Johnson), 3:30.

New Richmond: Zaylin Sweet, 9:33.

New Richmond: Reagan Savnne (Ben Hahn, Reece Hubmer), 12:12.

Third Period—New Richmond: Zaylin Sweet, 15:09.

Shots on Goal—New Richmond: 10-13-5-28. Chi-Hi: 8-16-0-24. Saves—New Richmond: Blake Milton: 7-15-0-22. Chi-Hi: Derek Strong: 10-10-4-24. Penalties—New Richmond: 1-2:00. Chi-Hi: 0-0:00.

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News