Scores
Boys Basketball
Aquinas 71, La Crosse Logan 60
Audubon Tech and Communication 64, Milwaukee South 49
Bangor 68, Hillsboro 43
Beaver Dam 83, Milwaukee Vincent 62
Big Foot 75, Whitewater 42
Cambridge 71, Poynette 66
Campbellsport 60, Mayville 58
Cashton 66, Brookwood 22
Catholic Memorial 69, Oconomowoc 57
Chippewa Falls 63, Rice Lake 51
Coleman 83, Wausaukee 35
Crandon 67, Goodman 46
People are also reading…
Crivitz 87, Oneida Nation 48
De Pere 80, Notre Dame 37
Drummond 58, Winter 36
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 48, Hilbert 37
Elkhorn Area 53, Waterford 51
Fox Valley Lutheran 79, Wrightstown 60
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 90, Westby 59
Highland 71, Wauzeka-Steuben 68
Howards Grove 64, Manitowoc Lutheran 45
Kettle Moraine 70, Arrowhead 69
Kohler 64, Sheboygan Christian 57
La Crosse Central 53, Tomah 39
Little Chute 51, Freedom 33
Little Chute 63, Denmark 47
Luxemburg-Casco 55, Denmark 54
Menomonie 71, Eau Claire North 62
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 63, Milwaukee Golda Meir 50
Mosinee 74, Rhinelander 45
Necedah 43, Royall 33
New Lisbon 87, Wonewoc-Center 42
New London 76, Green Bay East 52
Newman Catholic 82, Chequamegon 51
Niagara 68, Saint Thomas Aquinas 30
Northwood 67, Lac Courte Oreilles 36
Oostburg 73, Cedar Grove-Belgium 57
Pacelli 93, Menominee Indian 62
Pius XI Catholic 74, New Berlin West 55
Poynette 80, Wisconsin Heights 76
Reedsville 67, Mishicot 29
River Falls 72, New Richmond 58
Slinger 80, Hartford Union 73
St. Mary Catholic 82, Random Lake 70
St. Marys Springs 106, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 77
Stratford 54, Neillsville 53
Tomahawk 58, Elcho 49
Turtle Lake 50, Webster 42
Waukesha South 82, Waukesha North 59
Waupaca 75, Oconto Falls 67
Wauwatosa East 63, West Allis Central 59
Westosha Central 67, Burlington 56
Wilmot Union 78, Delavan-Darien 50
Wisconsin Lutheran 90, Shorewood 60
Girls Basketball
Adams-Friendship 68, Mauston 67
Albany 62, Black Hawk 37
Altoona 53, Prescott 47
Ashland 53, Spooner 30
Assumption 79, Prentice 34
Baldwin-Woodville 42, Ellsworth 32
Baraboo 61, Portage 24
Barron 46, Cameron 32
Beaver Dam 56, DeForest 20
Belmont 55, Highland 31
Brillion 69, Roncalli 48
Brodhead 51, Big Foot 14
Cadott 67, Bloomer 51
Catholic Memorial 66, Oconomowoc 60
Clinton 50, Turner 44
Colfax 62, Spring Valley 20
Columbus 54, Lodi 14
Cuba City 86, Riverdale 37
Darlington 69, Iowa-Grant 35
Denmark 49, Little Chute 29
Dodgeville 69, River Valley 60
Drummond 60, Winter 36
Durand 60, Elmwood/Plum City 19
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 54, Independence 36
Edgerton 68, East Troy 36
Elk Mound 64, Boyceville 20
Elkhorn Area 50, Waterford 46
Fall Creek 63, Thorp 28
Fennimore 55, Southwestern 26
Flambeau 74, Birchwood 42
Florence 55, Mercer 54
Gilman 51, Owen-Withee 27
Grafton 70, Nicolet 22
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 52, Sturgeon Bay 47
Gresham Community 59, Northland Lutheran 41
Gresham Community 60, Bowler 37
Hayward 49, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 37
Hurley 46, Mellen 39
Jefferson 39, Whitewater 37
Johnson Creek 64, Palmyra-Eagle 40
Kenosha Bradford 49, Oak Creek 30
Kettle Moraine 56, Arrowhead 52
Kewaskum 55, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 35
Kickapoo 49, Ithaca 32
Kiel 65, Two Rivers 36
Ladysmith 48, Cameron 25
Lake Mills 39, Lakeside Lutheran 36
Luther 60, Black River Falls 32
Madison East 60, Beloit Memorial 45
Madison La Follette 62, Madison West 23
Markesan 38, Fall River 35
Martin Luther 65, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 47
McFarland 80, Evansville 56
Melrose-Mindoro 77, Whitehall 74
Menominee Indian 61, Amherst 57
Middleton 65, Janesville Parker 34
Mondovi 72, Glenwood City 20
Monona Grove 54, Fort Atkinson 34
Muskego 55, Mukwonago 28
Neenah 68, Appleton West 43
Neillsville 61, Spencer 12
New Berlin West 73, West Allis Central 35
New Glarus 61, Belleville 35
New Holstein 52, Roncalli 41
New Holstein 61, Chilton 49
New London 50, Seymour 33
North Crawford 36, Weston 30
Northland Lutheran 66, Tigerton 17
Northwestern 52, Barron 48
Notre Dame 65, De Pere 26
Oakfield 61, Dodgeland 37
Oakfield 61, Shullsburg 29
Oconto 61, Southern Door 55
Oostburg 69, Manitowoc Lutheran 40
Oregon 68, Monroe 17
Osseo-Fairchild 63, Stanley-Boyd 42
Pecatonica 69, Juda 28
Pius XI Catholic 60, Wisconsin Lutheran 47
Poynette 64, Watertown Luther Prep 61
Prairie du Chien 54, Richland Center 26
Randolph 66, Pardeeville 31
Reedsburg Area 68, Portage 7
Rio 60, Montello 45
Rosholt 69, Port Edwards 22
Royall 56, Wonewoc-Center 43
Salam School 59, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 24
Sheboygan Falls 75, Valders 60
Shullsburg 57, Benton 47
Solon Springs 78, Butternut 48
Somerset 56, Saint Croix Central 35
St. Croix Falls 56, Cumberland 25
Stoughton 65, Milton 51
Sun Prairie West 52, Madison Memorial 48
Turtle Lake 48, Webster 41
Verona Area 80, Janesville Craig 55
Watertown 50, Waunakee 31
Waupun 52, Berlin 27
Wausau West 65, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 41
Wausaukee 40, Saint Thomas Aquinas 10
Wauwatosa East 57, Wauwatosa West 39
Wauzeka-Steuben 49, Seneca 39
Wauzeka-Steuben 68, De Soto 21
Wauzeka-Steuben 70, Viroqua 42
West Salem 74, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 25
Westby 54, Viroqua 11
Westfield Area 61, Wisconsin Dells 44
Wilmot Union 52, Burlington 48
Winneconne 57, Ripon 51
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 68, Manawa 38
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Chi-Hi 63, Rice Lake 51
|Rice Lake
|20
|31
|51
|Chi-Hi
|30
|33
|63
Rice Lake: Matt Farm 4, Harrison Lipke 6, Tyler Orr 28, Zach Orr 11, JT Schradle 2. (20 5-11 14 51).
Chi-Hi: Christian Crumbaker 2, Kansas Smith 5, Jackson Tomczak 16, Jackson Gugel 7, Trent Lindner 5, Mason Monarski 28. (21 11-12 11 63).
3-Pointers—Rice Lake (6): T. Orr 3, Z. Orr 3. Chi-Hi (10): Smith 1, Tomczak 4, Gugel 1, Lindner 1, Monarski 3.
Fouled Out—Rice Lake: none. Chi-Hi: none.
Girls Basketball
McDonell 51, Eau Claire Regis 50
|McDonell
|17
|34
|51
|Eau Claire Regis
|24
|26
|50
McDonell: Emma Klink 8, Macyn Cullinan 2, Carly Borst 8, Annabelle Schroeder 4, Izzy Reichert 3, Cara Olson 8, Ashley Chilson 7. (14 15-17 13 50).
Eau Claire Regis: Sophie Schimdgall 2, Marley Hughes 10, Maddie Geissler 3, Emily Cooper 19, Aubrey Dorn 10, Izzy Hartman 4, Kylee Jenson 3. (19 7-11 19 51).
3-Pointers—McDonell (6): Hughes 1, Geissler 1, Cooper 3, Jenson 1. Eau Claire Regis (7): Klink 2, Schoreder 1, Reichert 1, Olson 2, Chilson 1.
Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Eau Claire Regis: none.
Cadott 67, Bloomer 51
|Cadott
|31
|36
|67
|Bloomer
|22
|29
|51
Cadott: Elly Eiler 15, Bradee Burish 5, Emma Kowalczyk 17, Eva Enestvedt 2, Taylor Hager 2, Laken Ryan 11, Lauryn Goettl 15. (26 5-13 15 67).
Bloomer: Brooklynn Sarauer 7, Katlyn Jones 1, Nora Jensen 4, Ciarra Seibel 13, Brooke Petska 18, Addy Zwiefelhofer 8. (18 7-13 16 51).
3-Pointers—Cadott (10): Eiler 1, Kowalczyk 4, Ryan 3, Goettl 2. Bloomer (8): Sarauer 2, Jensen 1, Seibel 2, Petska 3.
Fouled Out—Cadott: Burish. Bloomer: Sarauer.
Osseo-Fairchild 63, Stanley-Boyd 42
|Stanley-Boyd
|22
|20
|42
|Osseo-Fairchild
|32
|31
|63
Stanley-Boyd: Tina Benson 8, Aaliyah Allard 4, Mallory Eslinger 2, Bailey Sikora 2, Lauren Potaczek 4, Teagen Becker 20, Emme Felmlee 2. (15 8-12 11 42).
Osseo-Fairchild: Josephine Tye 5, Kaitlyn Skoug 7, Trinity Knudtson 13, Madisyn Loonstra 14, Eleice Dahl 1, Rhiannon Prudlick 11, Halle Colby 4, Taylor Gunderson 8. (24 10-12 13 63).
3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (4): Benson 1, Becker 3. Osseo-Fairchild (5): Tye 1, Knudtson 3, Prudlick 1.
Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: none. Osseo-Fairchild: none.
Boys Hockey
Chi-Hi 2, Menomonie 1 (2 OT)
|Chi-Hi
|1
|0
|0 0 1
|2
|Menomonie
|0
|1
|0 0 0
|1
First Period—Chi-Hi: Carter Bowe (Andrew Johnson, Mason Johnson), 14:36.
Second Period—Menomonie: Parker Marincel, 3:35, SH.
Second Overtime—Chi-Hi: Jack Bowe (Gus Thorp), 4:15.
Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi: 14-14-23-10-5-66. Menomonie: 5-4-2-2-1-14. Saves—Chi-Hi: Derek Strong: 5-3-2-2-1-13. Menomonie: Jack Drout: 14-14-23-10-5-66. Penalties—Chi-Hi: 2-4:00. Menomonie: 2-4:00.