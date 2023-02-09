Scores
Boys Basketball
Alma/Pepin 61, Lincoln 35
Amherst 70, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 61
Arcadia 61, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 60
Ashland 62, Spooner 59
Auburndale 50, Athens 49
Baldwin-Woodville 73, Prescott 58
Bay Port 76, Notre Dame 63
Black River Falls 63, Viroqua 41
Blair-Taylor 81, Eleva-Strum 47
Bonduel 62, Manawa 51
Brillion 90, Chilton 36
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 67, Hayward 29
Clintonville 73, Oconto Falls 32
Cochrane-Fountain City 69, Augusta 53
Colby 66, Columbus Catholic 54
Cumberland 68, St. Croix Falls 41
D.C. Everest 76, Wausau West 55
De Pere 77, Ashwaubenon 47
Durand 61, Elmwood/Plum City 53
Durand 71, Parkview 58
Eastbrook Academy 67, Salam School 55
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 59, Independence 38
Eau Claire Memorial 66, Eau Claire North 62
Elk Mound 58, Boyceville 50
Fall Creek 68, Bloomer 65
Fox Valley Lutheran 75, Denmark 50
Glenwood City 66, Plum City 57
Greenfield 84, Cudahy 56
Horicon 58, Dodgeland 45
Hortonville 52, Green Bay Southwest 51
Kenosha Indian Trail 75, Milwaukee Excellence Charter 45
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 65, Berlin 63, OT
Kiel 61, Valders 51
La Crosse Central 80, La Crosse Logan 51
Ladysmith 78, Cameron 69
Little Chute 75, Waupaca 49
Lourdes Academy 74, Valley Christian 46
Manawa 85, North Fond du Lac 45
McDonell Central 72, Stanley-Boyd 57
Mellen 64, Birchwood 42
Merrill 72, Antigo 58
Merrill 83, Elcho 38
Messmer 81, Saint Francis 78
Metro 39, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 17
Mondovi 63, Glenwood City 34
Neillsville 56, Owen-Withee 49
Northland Lutheran 55, Bowler 53
Northwestern 85, Barron 75
Oneida Nation 59, Lena 43
Osceola 72, Ellsworth 38
Oshkosh North 89, Germantown 71
Osseo-Fairchild 73, Thorp 56
Pacelli 60, Almond-Bancroft 52
Peshtigo 60, Gibraltar 45
Pewaukee 84, New Berlin West 48
Pius XI Catholic 89, New Berlin Eisenhower 50
Random Lake 50, Sheboygan Christian 45
Regis 73, Cadott 38
Rib Lake 76, Crandon 68
Roncalli 58, Two Rivers 45
Saint Croix Central 73, Amery 57
Shiocton 85, Iola-Scandinavia 61
Shorewood 63, Brown Deer 59
Siren 41, Birchwood 33
South Milwaukee 66, West Allis Central 48
Southern Door 72, Sturgeon Bay 53
Spencer 55, Greenwood 52
Spring Valley 61, Colfax 52
Stevens Point 69, Merrill 36
Tigerton 30, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 25
University Lake/Trinity 64, Cristo Rey Jesuit 38
Wauzeka-Steuben 56, Kickapoo 32
Weyauwega-Fremont 70, Menominee Indian 56
White Lake 86, Gresham Community 64
Whitehall 64, Melrose-Mindoro 42
Whitnall 86, Milwaukee Lutheran 68
Wild Rose 43, Pittsville 39
Winneconne 79, Plymouth 71
Wisconsin Lutheran 74, Greendale 34
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 73, Wausau East 55
Wrightstown 101, Marinette 54
Girls Basketball
Amery 64, Osceola 27
Aquinas 57, Onalaska 19
Arcadia 63, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 43
Assumption 43, Abbotsford 41
Bangor 43, Cashton 36
Clintonville 54, Waupaca 53
Coleman 61, Menominee Indian 49
De Soto 45, Coulee Region Christian 35
Drummond 57, South Shore 38
Eau Claire Memorial 66, Eau Claire North 62
Fall Creek 51, Bloomer 43
Howards Grove 53, Hilbert 33
Hudson 73, New Richmond 47
Hurley 68, Solon Springs 42
Hustisford 59, Valley Christian 42
Iola-Scandinavia 54, Shiocton 39
Kimberly 62, Kaukauna 50
La Crosse Central 60, La Crosse Logan 49
Martin Luther 62, Shoreland Lutheran 34
Menomonee Falls 58, Brookfield Academy 41
Menomonie 79, Chippewa Falls 40
Mercer 44, Lac Courte Oreilles 19
Mondovi 84, Whitehall 42
Necedah 56, New Lisbon 54
New London 48, Menasha 34
Newman Catholic 78, Prentice 39
Niagara 56, Suring 42
Oconomowoc 65, Catholic Memorial 62
Oneida Nation 55, Gillett 50
Oostburg 89, Kohler 49
Oshkosh West 63, D.C. Everest 28
Pewaukee 72, New Berlin West 44
Phillips 64, Marathon 45
Pius XI Catholic 51, New Berlin Eisenhower 44
Prescott 58, Durand 53
Racine Park 74, Madison Memorial 49
Random Lake 68, Ozaukee 44
Reedsville 65, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 49
River Falls 72, Rice Lake 61
River Ridge 66, Benton 38
Rosholt 70, Marion 17
Royall 67, Brookwood 19
Sheboygan Area Luth. 70, Cedar Grove-Belgium 57
Shorewood 81, Brown Deer 57
Siren 62, Birchwood 29
St. Mary Catholic 70, Manitowoc Lutheran 44
Superior 77, Marshall 38
Tomah 58, Sparta 46
University Lake/Trinity 43, Cristo Rey Jesuit 35
Valley Christian 37, Horicon 30
Washburn 60, Butternut 49
Waukesha West 68, Trinity Academy 38
Wautoma 46, Mauston 43
West Allis Central 62, South Milwaukee 58
Westby 56, Luther 39
Westfield Area 59, Adams-Friendship 26
Whitnall 74, Milwaukee Lutheran 50
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 58, Omro 46
Wisconsin Dells 69, Nekoosa 9
Wisconsin Lutheran 81, Greendale 66
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
McDonell 72, Stanley-Boyd 57
|McDonell
|34
|38
|72
|Stanley-Boyd
|30
|27
|57
McDonell: Cooper Mittermeyer 9, Aidan Misfeldt 9, Eddie Mittermeyer 28, Carter Stelter 2, Keagan Galvez 7, Canan Huss 15, Miles Flanagan 2. (27 6-10 14 72).
Stanley-Boyd: Logan Burzynski 5, Landon Karlen 8, Dylan Goebel 11, Brett Kroeplin 2, Haydn Gustafson 13, Henry Hoel 18. (20 11-17 11 57).
3-Pointers—McDonell (12): C. Mittermeyer 3, Misfeldt 1, E. Mittermeyer 6, Galvez 1, Huss 1. Stanley-Boyd (6): Burzynski 1, Goebel 2, Gustafson 2, Hoel 1.
Fouled Out—McDonell: Huss. Stanley-Boyd: none.
Fall Creek 68, Bloomer 65
|Bloomer
|33
|32
|65
|Fall Creek
|25
|43
|68
Bloomer: Jonah Bleskacek 7, Evan Rogge 2, Domanyck Schwarzenberger 51, Zeke Strand 3, Jake Bleskacek 2. (24 7-9 15 65).
Fall Creek: Leo Hagberg 15, Jacob Wathke 3, Ben Kelly 2, Isaac Steinke 12, Jack Walden 8, Bo Vollrath 20, Jeffrey Ritger 8. (26 13-19 8 68).
3-Pointers—Bloomer (10): Jo. Bleskacek 2, Schwarzenberger 8. Fall Creek (3): Hagberg 2, Walden 1.
Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Fall Creek: none.
Eau Claire Regis 73, Cadott 38
|Eau Claire Regis
|28
|45
|73
|Cadott
|15
|23
|38
Eau Claire Regis: Kendron Krogman 14, Jaren Payne 15, Josh Brickner 14, Lucas Kovacevich 3, Blake Risler 7, Cooper Dykes 7, Owen Weisenberger 7, Alex Ciulla 6. (27 14-16 9 73).
Cadott: Warren Bowe 11, Tegan Ritter 6, Jordan Peters 7, Brodee Burish 5, Elijah Burich 9. (15 5-8 18 38).
3-Pointers—Eau Claire Regis (5): Payne 2, Risler 1, Dykes 1, Weisenberger 1. Cadott (3): Peters 1, Burish 1, Blum 1.
Fouled Out—Eau Claire Regis: none. Cadott: none.
Girls Basketball
Fall Creek 51, Bloomer 43
|Fall Creek
|19
|32
|51
|Bloomer
|15
|28
|43
Fall Creek: Kennedy Tum 7, Tori Marten 7, Jenna Anders 4, McKenna Klawiter 2, Anna Dougherty 3, Kimel Sell 11, Jasmin Heuer 12, Gracie Marten 5. (15 24-34 16 51).
Bloomer: Brooklyn Sarauer 8, Katlyn Jones 15, Nora Jensen 1, Ciarra Seibel 2, Isabel Rubenzer 2, Brooke Petska 11, Addy Zwiefelhofer 3, Isabelle Wagner 1. (17 6-13 23 43).
3-Pointers—Fall Creek (1): Dougherty 1. Bloomer (3): Jones 1, Petska 2.
Fouled Out—Fall Creek: none. Bloomer: Zwiefelhofer.
Boys Hockey
Eau Claire Memorial 4, Chi-Hi 3 (OT)
|Eau Claire Memorial
|1
|0
|2 1
|4
|Chi-Hi
|1
|2
|0 0
|3
First Period—ECM: Dylan Byrne (Gabe Pankratz), 5:43.
Chi-Hi: Reid Post (Jackson Hoem), 15:23, PP.
Second Period—Chi-Hi: Gus Thorp (Mason Johnson, Jackson Hoem), 8:09, PP.
Chi-Hi: Gus Thorp (Reid Post, Andrew Johnson), 14:48.
Third Period—ECM: Dylan Byrne, 11:00.
ECM: Benji Roberts (Mack Diggins), 16:29, EN.
Overtime—ECM: Blake Ahneman (Gabe Pankratz), 6:55.
Shots on Goal—Eau Claire Memorial: 13-8-15-9-45. Chi-Hi: 4-4-6-2-16. Saves—Eau Claire Memorial: Reed Rybak: 3-2-6-2-13. Chi-Hi: Derek Strong: 12-8-13-8-41. Penalties—Eau Claire Memorial: 3-9:00. Chi-Hi: 3-9:00.