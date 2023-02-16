Scores
Boys Basketball
Altoona 72, Amery 58
Bangor 54, Royall 43
Blair-Taylor 72, Augusta 57
Brodhead 83, Clinton 63
Cambria-Friesland 55, Rio 37
Campbellsport 53, Laconia 44
Cashton 68, Wonewoc-Center 18
Chippewa Falls 62, New Richmond 55
Eau Claire Memorial 81, Menomonie 74
Fall River 71, Montello 47
Florence 50, Crystal Falls Forest Park, Mich. 45
Hillsboro 93, Brookwood 45
Hudson 49, Rice Lake 45
People are also reading…
Kewaunee 81, Oconto 58
Lakeland 83, Wausau East 73
Mayville 73, Omro 72
Milw. Washington 57, Milwaukee North 51
Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 78, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 61
Milwaukee Hamilton 79, Milwaukee King 74
Milwaukee South 64, Milw. Bay View 61
Necedah 70, New Lisbon 35
Niagara 82, Suring 35
Oneida Nation 56, Gillett 46
Pacelli 82, Laona-Wabeno 43
Prairie Farm 98, Lake Holcombe 45
River Falls 50, Eau Claire North 39
River Ridge 73, Highland 49
Saint Lawrence Seminary 50, Dodgeland 34
Shawano 48, Seymour 36
St. Marys Springs 82, Lomira 53
Turtle Lake 69, Luck 63
Valley Christian 63, Stockbridge 50
Wausaukee 64, Lena 47
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 84, North Fond du Lac 34
Girls Basketball
Adams-Friendship 61, Nekoosa 13
Algoma 55, Gibraltar 17
Almond-Bancroft 48, Gresham Community 34
Amherst 57, Manawa 49
Aquinas 78, La Crosse Logan 18
Assumption 59, Marathon 33
Baldwin-Woodville 44, Altoona 36
Blair-Taylor 73, Augusta 38
Bloomer 50, Owen-Withee 47
Bonduel 59, Iola-Scandinavia 23
Brillion 70, Two Rivers 54
Cameron 52, Ashland 38
Central Wisconsin Christian 57, Hustisford 40
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 56, Spooner 36
Chilton 47, Kiel 32
Cochrane-Fountain City 60, Melrose-Mindoro 55
Colfax 66, Glenwood City 19
Crandon 45, Medford Area 23
Cuba City 71, Fennimore 37
Denmark 71, Clintonville 61
Drummond 42, Washburn 34
Durand 64, Spring Valley 22
Edgar 57, Auburndale 40
Eleva-Strum 52, Whitehall 37
Elk Mound 58, Elmwood/Plum City 28
Fall Creek 74, Gilman 49
Fox Valley Lutheran 66, Luxemburg-Casco 30
Frederic 39, Birchwood 22
Freedom 69, Oconto Falls 31
Grand Rapids, Minn. 59, Superior 50
Green Bay Preble 56, Manitowoc Lincoln 49
Horicon 40, Dodgeland 27
Hortonville 82, Appleton East 46
Hurley 72, South Shore 30
Independence 2, Gilmanton 0
Ithaca 60, Seneca 40
Kaukauna 67, Fond du Lac 62
Kewaskum 48, Plymouth 36
Kewaunee 75, Sturgeon Bay 41
Kickapoo 50, North Crawford 11
Kimberly 55, Appleton West 45
La Farge/Youth Initiative 65, De Soto 19
Ladysmith 48, Hayward 41
Lakeland 78, Wausau East 28
Lincoln 52, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 47
Loyal 63, Osseo-Fairchild 38
Luther 61, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 24
Marinette 70, Little Chute 45
Marshfield 62, Wausau West 47
Menasha 62, Green Bay East 13
Merrill 59, D.C. Everest 44
Milwaukee North 43, Milw. Bay View 42
Milwaukee School of Languages 60, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 52
Mishicot 57, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 37
Neenah 69, Oshkosh North 47
Neillsville 47, Bangor 39
New Holstein 65, Valders 63
Newman Catholic 62, Stratford 54
Northwestern 67, Cumberland 25
Notre Dame 90, Green Bay Southwest 44
Osceola 68, Prescott 48
Oshkosh West 43, Appleton North 37
Pardeeville 61, Cambria-Friesland 27
Peshtigo 48, Menominee, Mich. 43
Phillips 75, Abbotsford 39
Pittsville 69, Port Edwards 16
Platteville 64, River Valley 41
Prairie Farm 85, Lake Holcombe 23
Pulaski 35, Ashwaubenon 27
Randolph 63, Markesan 25
Reedsville 44, Howards Grove 37
Regis 73, Colby 49
Rio 60, Fall River 51
Ripon 47, Berlin 30
Rosholt 50, Tri-County 21
Saint Croix Central 63, Ellsworth 39
Sevastopol 67, Oconto 36
Shawano 63, Xavier 44
Sheboygan Falls 65, Roncalli 44
Shiocton 59, Menominee Indian 50
Solon Springs 55, Lac Courte Oreilles 31
Somerset 44, Amery 37
St. Croix Falls 67, Barron 53
St. Mary Catholic 73, Hilbert 21
Stevens Point 78, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 39
Wauzeka-Steuben 64, Weston 20
West De Pere 60, New London 49
West Salem 65, Arcadia 40
Westby 61, Black River Falls 18
Westfield Area 82, Mauston 16
Wild Rose 39, Pacelli 32
Wisconsin Dells 47, Wautoma 45
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 58, Weyauwega-Fremont 42
Wonewoc-Center 60, Brookwood 35
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Chi-Hi 62, New Richmond 55
|Chi-Hi
|24
|38
|62
|New Richmond
|19
|36
|55
Chi-Hi: Zeke Johnson 1, Easton Bobb 3, Kansas Smith 3, Jackson Tomczak 16, Jackson Gugel 6, Trent Lindner 15, Mason Monarski 18. (23 13-23 13 62).
New Richmond: George Schroeder 5, Cullen Lease 9, RJ Amundson 5, Drew Effertz 8, Reis Hidde 9, Brandon Bros 3, Nick Stellrecht 9, Brady Barlow-Sager 7. (19 9-15 19 55).
3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (3): Gugel 1, Monarski 2. New Richmond (8): Lease 3, Amundson 1, Hidde 2, Bros 1, Barlow-Sager 1.
Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. New Richmond: none.
Prairie Farm 98, Lake Holcombe 45
|Prairie Farm
|57
|41
|98
|Lake Holcombe
|26
|19
|45
Prairie Farm: Jasper Peterson 2, Tyler Rassbach 37, Jayce Nelson 13, Cooper Berends 4, Kooper Singerhouse 2, Blake Carlson 2, Elec Klefstad 19, Jackson Regalado 3, Spencer Wold 5, Ben Law 11. (40 13-19 10 98).
Lake Holcombe: Brian Strzok 9, Harley Schroeder 13, Trent Nitek 3, Taye Yeager 14, Ryley Craker 6. (17 4-12 12 45).
3-Pointers—Prairie Farm (5): Nelson 1, Klefstad 3, Regalado 1. Lake Holcombe (7): Strzok 1, Nitek 1, Yeager 4, Craker 1.
Fouled Out—Prairie Farm: none. Lake Holcombe: none.