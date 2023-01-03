 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local box scores and statewide results from Tuesday's prep action

Scores

Boys Basketball

Aquinas 82, Sparta 68

Ashwaubenon 65, Sheboygan South 43

Athens 73, Abbotsford 57

Bay Port 88, Green Bay Southwest 79

Belleville 70, Monticello 18

Benton 75, Juda 25

Berlin 62, Waupaca 59

Boscobel 53, Riverdale 42

Brookfield Academy 90, Kenosha Christian Life 51

Brookfield Central 70, Marquette University 66

Brookfield East 65, Menomonee Falls 54

Catholic Memorial 72, Waukesha South 53

Chippewa Falls 52, Menomonie 44

Clinton 80, Whitewater 56

Coleman 54, Gillett 46

Cumberland 47, Regis 46

D.C. Everest 54, Shawano 48

De Pere 73, Notre Dame 43

DeForest 72, Reedsburg Area 68

Eau Claire Memorial 67, Eau Claire North 44

Edgerton 59, East Troy 43

Evansville 71, Brodhead 48

Fall Creek 75, Regis 54

Fond du Lac 58, Appleton North 54

Gillett 54, Lena 31

Green Bay Preble 69, Pulaski 66

Greendale 72, West Allis Central 66

Gresham Community 51, White Lake 42

Hortonville 90, Appleton West 58

Howards Grove 74, Port Washington 67

Kenosha Indian Trail 68, Racine Horlick 55

Kewaunee 77, Wrightstown 75

Kohler 80, Living Word Lutheran 62

Kohler 92, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 82

La Crosse Central 78, Holmen 50

Lake Mills 66, Waterloo 41

Little Chute 42, Seymour 29

Madison La Follette 57, Onalaska 53

Manitowoc Lutheran 51, Roncalli 50

Marshall 91, Parkview 50

McDonell Central 65, Cadott 25

McFarland 74, Jefferson 49

Menomonie 49, Wausau West 44

Milwaukee Lutheran 93, Shorewood 61

Milwaukee South 68, Milwaukee Arts 50

Mineral Point 64, Fennimore 52

Mishicot 52, Stockbridge 44

Muskego 64, Waukesha North 45

Neenah 68, Kimberly 53

Neenah 76, Hortonville 66

New Glarus 69, Barneveld 51

New London 59, Freedom 43

Northland Pines 70, Mosinee 61

Northwestern 77, Ashland 60

Oakfield 64, North Fond du Lac 34

Oconto 55, Chilton 46

Omro 41, Westfield Area 34

Oneida Nation 76, Suring 53

Oregon 69, Elkhorn Area 55

Osceola 59, St. Croix Falls 36

Osseo-Fairchild 61, Bloomer 45

Owen-Withee 80, Spencer 38

Pacelli 59, Almond-Bancroft 45

Pewaukee 75, Wisconsin Lutheran 67

Pius XI Catholic 65, New Berlin West 52

Platteville 73, Black Hawk 23

Port Edwards 75, Tri-County 28

Portage 97, Nekoosa 54

Potosi 56, Albany 8

Poynette 47, Baraboo 39

Racine Case 69, Kenosha Tremper 67

Random Lake 66, Living Word Lutheran 47

River Ridge 61, Seneca 34

River Valley 57, Wisconsin Heights 49

Saint Thomas Aquinas 53, Wausaukee 52

Sheboygan North 75, Manitowoc Lincoln 53

Shiocton 75, Iola-Scandinavia 40

Southern Door 66, Sheboygan Falls 49

Southwestern 69, Darlington 65

St. Mary Catholic 87, Menasha 73

Stratford 80, Assumption 57

Sturgeon Bay 58, Green Bay East 44

The Prairie School 91, Kenosha Reuther 50

Thorp 63, Stanley-Boyd 56

Tomah 64, Menomonie 61

Turner 78, Big Foot 53

Two Rivers 62, Gibraltar 52

Verona Area 65, Brookfield East 63

Waterford 52, Catholic Central 36

Wautoma 63, Waupun 57

Wauwatosa West 58, West Allis Nathan Hale 57

West De Pere 72, Plymouth 69

West Salem 90, Westby 33

Whitnall 70, Greenfield 61

Wild Rose 43, Pittsville 40

Winneconne 71, Lourdes Academy 59

Xavier 72, Valders 60

Girls Basketball

Aquinas 81, Sparta 50

Ashwaubenon 51, Sheboygan South 30

Assumption 66, Marathon 38

Bangor 57, Royall 45

Bay Port 59, Green Bay Southwest 39

Boscobel 58, Ithaca 38

Brookfield East 60, Menomonee Falls 49

Brown Deer 65, South Milwaukee 55

Catholic Memorial 68, Waukesha South 37

Cedar Grove-Belgium 65, Kohler 47

Clintonville 60, Waupaca 45

Coleman 56, Peshtigo 38

Columbus 70, Richland Center 54

Cuba City 70, Dodgeville 44

DeForest 60, Lakeside Lutheran 46

Denmark 51, Marinette 44

Elkhorn Area 55, Clinton 38

Fond du Lac 57, Appleton North 40

Franklin 45, Oak Creek 31

Freedom 45, Fox Valley Lutheran 39

Germantown 73, Wauwatosa East 65

Germantown 83, Homestead 73

Gibraltar 50, Stockbridge 10

Green Bay Preble 54, Pulaski 43

Greenfield 57, Whitnall 52

Howards Grove 44, Mishicot 35

Hudson 60, Menomonie 38

Kaukauna 57, Oshkosh North 53

Kenosha Bradford 84, Racine Park 29

Kenosha Tremper 68, Racine Case 37

Kettle Moraine 81, Oconomowoc 31

La Crosse Logan 50, Tomah 44

Lake Mills 50, Cambridge 37

Lomira 47, Campbellsport 42

Luxemburg-Casco 53, Little Chute 25

Marinette 54, Menominee Indian 33

Menasha 55, Winneconne 39

Middleton 65, Madison East 56

Milwaukee DSHA 57, Brookfield Central 52

Milwaukee King 49, Plymouth 34

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 71, Milwaukee Hamilton 22

Monona Grove 53, Sun Prairie West 51

Mosinee 58, Northland Pines 32

Muskego 59, Waukesha North 17

Neenah 58, Kimberly 47

Neenah 63, Green Bay Southwest 29

New Berlin Eisenhower 68, West Bend East 38

New Holstein 62, Kewaunee 46

North Fond du Lac 71, Milwaukee Golda Meir 36

Oakfield 63, Hustisford 33

Oostburg 71, Random Lake 36

Oshkosh West 56, Appleton East 54

Pardeeville 65, Montello 30

Pewaukee 91, Wisconsin Lutheran 46

Pius XI Catholic 58, New Berlin West 42

Pius XI Catholic 71, Xavier 49

Poynette 47, Baraboo 39

Prairie du Chien 57, Westby 22

Rio 60, Cambria-Friesland 30

River Ridge 69, Seneca 17

Riverdale 45, North Crawford 40

Rosholt 60, Tigerton 17

Sauk Prairie 54, Lodi 45

Sevastopol 59, Oneida Nation 34

Shorewood 44, Milwaukee Lutheran 28

Shullsburg 71, Southwestern 46

St. Mary Catholic 68, Reedsville 40

Superior 78, Duluth Denfeld, Minn. 14

Three Lakes 53, Wakefield-Marenisco, Mich. 36

Valders 51, Plymouth 45

Waterford 58, Shoreland Lutheran 44

Watertown 48, Westosha Central 33

Wauwatosa East 60, Hamilton 39

Westby 38, Kickapoo 30

Weyauwega-Fremont 53, Nekoosa 16

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

Chi-Hi 52, Menomonie 44

Chi-Hi   21     31      52
Menomonie     212344

Chi-Hi: Easton Bobb 3, Christian Crumbaker 10, Kansas Smith 6, Jackson Tomczak 7, Trent Lindner 7, Mason Monarski 19. (21 9-14 13 52).

Menomonie: Isaac Ellison 14, Charlie Morning 18, Brody Thornton 4, Trey Mensing 3, Clayton Fanetti 2, Charlie Behrend 3. (18 3-5 12 44).

3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (1): Bobb 1. Menomonie (5): Morning 4, Thornton 1.

Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: Jackson Gugel. Menomonie: none.

McDonell 65, Cadott 25

Cadott   10   15   25
McDonell     31     34     65

Cadott: Tegan Ritter 23, Easton Goodman 2. (11 1-4 10 25).

McDonell: Cooper Mittermeyer 6, Aidan Misfeldt 10, Eddie Mittermeyer 10, Carter Stelter 2, Keagan Galvez 8, Jordan Sikora 5, Canan Huss 21, Miles Flanagan 3. (39 0-5 7 65).

3-Pointers—Cadott (2): Ritter 2. McDonell (6): C. Mittermeyer 2, E. Mittermeyer 2, Sikora 1, Huss 1.

Fouled Out—Cadott: none. McDonell: none.

Osseo-Fairchild 61, Bloomer 45

Bloomer   22     23      45
Osseo-Fairchild     283361

Bloomer: Jonah Bleskacek 4, Evan Rogge 8, Domanyck Schwarzenberger 23, Jake Bleskacek 2, Michael Taylor 2, Collin Crane 6. (16 8-13 14 45).

Osseo-Fairchild: Ashton Oliver 4, Ethan Abram 1, Drake Swett 7, Tyggve Korger 4, Brogan Korger 9, Braeden Metzler 12, Brody Seefeldt 14, Jack Steinke 8, Chase Insteness 2. (22 9-12 15 61).

3-Pointers—Bloomer (5): Rogge 2, Schwarzenberger 3. Osseo-Fairchild (8): Swett 1, B. Korger 3, Metzler 1, Seefeldt 1, Steinke 2.

Fouled Out—Bloomer: Jonah Bleskacek. Osseo-Fairchild: none.

Girls Basketball

Cadott 65, Whitehall 32

Cadott   28   37   65
Whitehall      16     16      32

Cadott: Elly Eiler 15, Lauryn Goettl 22, Bradee Burish 1, Emma Kowalczyk 12, Mckenna Steinke 2, Eva Enestvedt 6, Taylor Hager 4, Laken Ryan 3. (25 9-17 12 65).

Whitehall: Avery Sonsella 4, Haili Sluga 4, Norah Youngbauer 13, Olivia Killian 5, Trinity Aasen 4, Mia Sygulla 2. (13 5-7 15 32).

3-Pointers—Cadott (6): Eiler 2, Goettl 1, Kowalczyk 2, Ryan 1. Whitehall (1): Youngbauer 1.

Fouled Out—Cadott: none. Whitehall: none.

Boys Hockey

Chi-Hi 9, Menomonie 0

Menomonie     0     0      0     0
Chi-Hi0459

Second Period—Chi-Hi: Carer Bowe (Jackson LeMay, Gus Thorp), 1:02.

Chi-Hi: Mason Johnson (Andrew Johnson), 1:17.

Chi-Hi: Ethan Foiles (Mason Johnson, Jackson Hoem), 13:37.

Chi-Hi: Ezra Lindstrom (Mason Johnson, Gus Thorp), 16:55, PP.

Third Period—Chi-Hi: Jackson LeMay (Jackson Bohland, Cayden Swoboda), 1:22, PP.

Chi-Hi: Jack Bowe (Bret Carlson), 5:19.

Chi-Hi: Jackson Hoem (Mason Johnson, Ethan Foiles), 5:54.

Chi-Hi: Gus Thorp (Reid Post, Carter Bowe), 6:12.

Chi-Hi: Reid Post, 16:13.

Shots on Goal—Menomonie: 4-1-2-7. Chi-Hi: 14-23-21-58. Saves—Menomonie: Jack Drout: 14-19-16-49. Chi-Hi: Derek Strong: 4-1-2-7. Penalties—Menomonie: 5-10:00. Chi-Hi: 2-4:00.

