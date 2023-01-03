Local box scores and statewide results from Tuesday's prep action

Scores
Boys Basketball
Aquinas 82, Sparta 68
Ashwaubenon 65, Sheboygan South 43
Athens 73, Abbotsford 57
Bay Port 88, Green Bay Southwest 79
Belleville 70, Monticello 18
Benton 75, Juda 25
Berlin 62, Waupaca 59
Boscobel 53, Riverdale 42
Brookfield Academy 90, Kenosha Christian Life 51
Brookfield Central 70, Marquette University 66
Brookfield East 65, Menomonee Falls 54
Catholic Memorial 72, Waukesha South 53
Chippewa Falls 52, Menomonie 44
Clinton 80, Whitewater 56
Coleman 54, Gillett 46
Cumberland 47, Regis 46
D.C. Everest 54, Shawano 48
De Pere 73, Notre Dame 43
DeForest 72, Reedsburg Area 68
Eau Claire Memorial 67, Eau Claire North 44
Edgerton 59, East Troy 43
Evansville 71, Brodhead 48
Fall Creek 75, Regis 54
Fond du Lac 58, Appleton North 54
Gillett 54, Lena 31
Green Bay Preble 69, Pulaski 66
Greendale 72, West Allis Central 66
Gresham Community 51, White Lake 42
Hortonville 90, Appleton West 58
Howards Grove 74, Port Washington 67
Kenosha Indian Trail 68, Racine Horlick 55
Kewaunee 77, Wrightstown 75
Kohler 80, Living Word Lutheran 62
Kohler 92, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 82
La Crosse Central 78, Holmen 50
Lake Mills 66, Waterloo 41
Little Chute 42, Seymour 29
Madison La Follette 57, Onalaska 53
Manitowoc Lutheran 51, Roncalli 50
Marshall 91, Parkview 50
McDonell Central 65, Cadott 25
McFarland 74, Jefferson 49
Menomonie 49, Wausau West 44
Milwaukee Lutheran 93, Shorewood 61
Milwaukee South 68, Milwaukee Arts 50
Mineral Point 64, Fennimore 52
Mishicot 52, Stockbridge 44
Muskego 64, Waukesha North 45
Neenah 68, Kimberly 53
Neenah 76, Hortonville 66
New Glarus 69, Barneveld 51
New London 59, Freedom 43
Northland Pines 70, Mosinee 61
Northwestern 77, Ashland 60
Oakfield 64, North Fond du Lac 34
Oconto 55, Chilton 46
Omro 41, Westfield Area 34
Oneida Nation 76, Suring 53
Oregon 69, Elkhorn Area 55
Osceola 59, St. Croix Falls 36
Osseo-Fairchild 61, Bloomer 45
Owen-Withee 80, Spencer 38
Pacelli 59, Almond-Bancroft 45
Pewaukee 75, Wisconsin Lutheran 67
Pius XI Catholic 65, New Berlin West 52
Platteville 73, Black Hawk 23
Port Edwards 75, Tri-County 28
Portage 97, Nekoosa 54
Potosi 56, Albany 8
Poynette 47, Baraboo 39
Racine Case 69, Kenosha Tremper 67
Random Lake 66, Living Word Lutheran 47
River Ridge 61, Seneca 34
River Valley 57, Wisconsin Heights 49
Saint Thomas Aquinas 53, Wausaukee 52
Sheboygan North 75, Manitowoc Lincoln 53
Shiocton 75, Iola-Scandinavia 40
Southern Door 66, Sheboygan Falls 49
Southwestern 69, Darlington 65
St. Mary Catholic 87, Menasha 73
Stratford 80, Assumption 57
Sturgeon Bay 58, Green Bay East 44
The Prairie School 91, Kenosha Reuther 50
Thorp 63, Stanley-Boyd 56
Tomah 64, Menomonie 61
Turner 78, Big Foot 53
Two Rivers 62, Gibraltar 52
Verona Area 65, Brookfield East 63
Waterford 52, Catholic Central 36
Wautoma 63, Waupun 57
Wauwatosa West 58, West Allis Nathan Hale 57
West De Pere 72, Plymouth 69
West Salem 90, Westby 33
Whitnall 70, Greenfield 61
Wild Rose 43, Pittsville 40
Winneconne 71, Lourdes Academy 59
Xavier 72, Valders 60
Girls Basketball
Aquinas 81, Sparta 50
Ashwaubenon 51, Sheboygan South 30
Assumption 66, Marathon 38
Bangor 57, Royall 45
Bay Port 59, Green Bay Southwest 39
Boscobel 58, Ithaca 38
Brookfield East 60, Menomonee Falls 49
Brown Deer 65, South Milwaukee 55
Catholic Memorial 68, Waukesha South 37
Cedar Grove-Belgium 65, Kohler 47
Clintonville 60, Waupaca 45
Coleman 56, Peshtigo 38
Columbus 70, Richland Center 54
Cuba City 70, Dodgeville 44
DeForest 60, Lakeside Lutheran 46
Denmark 51, Marinette 44
Elkhorn Area 55, Clinton 38
Fond du Lac 57, Appleton North 40
Franklin 45, Oak Creek 31
Freedom 45, Fox Valley Lutheran 39
Germantown 73, Wauwatosa East 65
Germantown 83, Homestead 73
Gibraltar 50, Stockbridge 10
Green Bay Preble 54, Pulaski 43
Greenfield 57, Whitnall 52
Howards Grove 44, Mishicot 35
Hudson 60, Menomonie 38
Kaukauna 57, Oshkosh North 53
Kenosha Bradford 84, Racine Park 29
Kenosha Tremper 68, Racine Case 37
Kettle Moraine 81, Oconomowoc 31
La Crosse Logan 50, Tomah 44
Lake Mills 50, Cambridge 37
Lomira 47, Campbellsport 42
Luxemburg-Casco 53, Little Chute 25
Marinette 54, Menominee Indian 33
Menasha 55, Winneconne 39
Middleton 65, Madison East 56
Milwaukee DSHA 57, Brookfield Central 52
Milwaukee King 49, Plymouth 34
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 71, Milwaukee Hamilton 22
Monona Grove 53, Sun Prairie West 51
Mosinee 58, Northland Pines 32
Muskego 59, Waukesha North 17
Neenah 58, Kimberly 47
Neenah 63, Green Bay Southwest 29
New Berlin Eisenhower 68, West Bend East 38
New Holstein 62, Kewaunee 46
North Fond du Lac 71, Milwaukee Golda Meir 36
Oakfield 63, Hustisford 33
Oostburg 71, Random Lake 36
Oshkosh West 56, Appleton East 54
Pardeeville 65, Montello 30
Pewaukee 91, Wisconsin Lutheran 46
Pius XI Catholic 58, New Berlin West 42
Pius XI Catholic 71, Xavier 49
Poynette 47, Baraboo 39
Prairie du Chien 57, Westby 22
Rio 60, Cambria-Friesland 30
River Ridge 69, Seneca 17
Riverdale 45, North Crawford 40
Rosholt 60, Tigerton 17
Sauk Prairie 54, Lodi 45
Sevastopol 59, Oneida Nation 34
Shorewood 44, Milwaukee Lutheran 28
Shullsburg 71, Southwestern 46
St. Mary Catholic 68, Reedsville 40
Superior 78, Duluth Denfeld, Minn. 14
Three Lakes 53, Wakefield-Marenisco, Mich. 36
Valders 51, Plymouth 45
Waterford 58, Shoreland Lutheran 44
Watertown 48, Westosha Central 33
Wauwatosa East 60, Hamilton 39
Westby 38, Kickapoo 30
Weyauwega-Fremont 53, Nekoosa 16
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Chi-Hi 52, Menomonie 44
|Chi-Hi
|21
|31
|52
|Menomonie
|21
|23
|44
Chi-Hi: Easton Bobb 3, Christian Crumbaker 10, Kansas Smith 6, Jackson Tomczak 7, Trent Lindner 7, Mason Monarski 19. (21 9-14 13 52).
Menomonie: Isaac Ellison 14, Charlie Morning 18, Brody Thornton 4, Trey Mensing 3, Clayton Fanetti 2, Charlie Behrend 3. (18 3-5 12 44).
3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (1): Bobb 1. Menomonie (5): Morning 4, Thornton 1.
Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: Jackson Gugel. Menomonie: none.
McDonell 65, Cadott 25
|Cadott
|10
|15
|25
|McDonell
|31
|34
|65
Cadott: Tegan Ritter 23, Easton Goodman 2. (11 1-4 10 25).
McDonell: Cooper Mittermeyer 6, Aidan Misfeldt 10, Eddie Mittermeyer 10, Carter Stelter 2, Keagan Galvez 8, Jordan Sikora 5, Canan Huss 21, Miles Flanagan 3. (39 0-5 7 65).
3-Pointers—Cadott (2): Ritter 2. McDonell (6): C. Mittermeyer 2, E. Mittermeyer 2, Sikora 1, Huss 1.
Fouled Out—Cadott: none. McDonell: none.
Osseo-Fairchild 61, Bloomer 45
|Bloomer
|22
|23
|45
|Osseo-Fairchild
|28
|33
|61
Bloomer: Jonah Bleskacek 4, Evan Rogge 8, Domanyck Schwarzenberger 23, Jake Bleskacek 2, Michael Taylor 2, Collin Crane 6. (16 8-13 14 45).
Osseo-Fairchild: Ashton Oliver 4, Ethan Abram 1, Drake Swett 7, Tyggve Korger 4, Brogan Korger 9, Braeden Metzler 12, Brody Seefeldt 14, Jack Steinke 8, Chase Insteness 2. (22 9-12 15 61).
3-Pointers—Bloomer (5): Rogge 2, Schwarzenberger 3. Osseo-Fairchild (8): Swett 1, B. Korger 3, Metzler 1, Seefeldt 1, Steinke 2.
Fouled Out—Bloomer: Jonah Bleskacek. Osseo-Fairchild: none.
Girls Basketball
Cadott 65, Whitehall 32
|Cadott
|28
|37
|65
|Whitehall
|16
|16
|32
Cadott: Elly Eiler 15, Lauryn Goettl 22, Bradee Burish 1, Emma Kowalczyk 12, Mckenna Steinke 2, Eva Enestvedt 6, Taylor Hager 4, Laken Ryan 3. (25 9-17 12 65).
Whitehall: Avery Sonsella 4, Haili Sluga 4, Norah Youngbauer 13, Olivia Killian 5, Trinity Aasen 4, Mia Sygulla 2. (13 5-7 15 32).
3-Pointers—Cadott (6): Eiler 2, Goettl 1, Kowalczyk 2, Ryan 1. Whitehall (1): Youngbauer 1.
Fouled Out—Cadott: none. Whitehall: none.
Boys Hockey
Chi-Hi 9, Menomonie 0
|Menomonie
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chi-Hi
|0
|4
|5
|9
Second Period—Chi-Hi: Carer Bowe (Jackson LeMay, Gus Thorp), 1:02.
Chi-Hi: Mason Johnson (Andrew Johnson), 1:17.
Chi-Hi: Ethan Foiles (Mason Johnson, Jackson Hoem), 13:37.
Chi-Hi: Ezra Lindstrom (Mason Johnson, Gus Thorp), 16:55, PP.
Third Period—Chi-Hi: Jackson LeMay (Jackson Bohland, Cayden Swoboda), 1:22, PP.
Chi-Hi: Jack Bowe (Bret Carlson), 5:19.
Chi-Hi: Jackson Hoem (Mason Johnson, Ethan Foiles), 5:54.
Chi-Hi: Gus Thorp (Reid Post, Carter Bowe), 6:12.
Chi-Hi: Reid Post, 16:13.
Shots on Goal—Menomonie: 4-1-2-7. Chi-Hi: 14-23-21-58. Saves—Menomonie: Jack Drout: 14-19-16-49. Chi-Hi: Derek Strong: 4-1-2-7. Penalties—Menomonie: 5-10:00. Chi-Hi: 2-4:00.