agate

Local box scores and statewide results from Tuesday's prep action

Scores

Boys Basketball

Almond-Bancroft 89, Tri-County 14

Amherst 71, Iola-Scandinavia 26

Aquinas 69, Arcadia 64

Ashwaubenon 82, Green Bay Preble 52

Barneveld 86, Juda 10

Benton 85, Argyle 63

Blair-Taylor 73, Independence 49

Bowler 85, White Lake 55

Brookfield Central 63, Menomonee Falls 44

Brown Deer 75, Cudahy 67

Cedar Grove-Belgium 75, Mishicot 65

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 62, St. Croix Falls 52

Chippewa Falls 63, Wausau West 56

Clear Lake 62, Shell Lake 56

Columbus Catholic 57, Owen-Withee 53

Duluth East, Minn. 58, Superior 26

Durand 69, Colfax 58

Edgewood 62, Portage 56

Evansville 63, McFarland 61

Fall Creek 65, Osseo-Fairchild 43

Fennimore 58, Iowa-Grant 37

Green Bay Southwest 52, Manitowoc Lincoln 51

Green Bay West 68, Stockbridge 57

Greendale 81, New Berlin Eisenhower 73

Heritage Christian 83, Messmer 55

Homestead 96, Slinger 34

Hurley 84, Bayfield 68

Janesville Craig 69, Elkhorn Area 55

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 62, Kewaskum 48

Ladysmith 88, Ashland 43

Lake Country Lutheran 90, Messmer 65

Lourdes Academy 63, Dodgeland 38

Luther 71, Black River Falls 37

Marathon 62, Stratford 51

Marquette University 78, Germantown 72

Marshfield 58, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 47

McDonell Central 52, Bloomer 48

Menominee Indian 82, Gresham Community 17

Monona Grove 67, Beaver Dam 41

Mosinee 67, D.C. Everest 60

Neillsville 59, Loyal 40

New Berlin West 72, West Allis Central 64

New Glarus 58, Dodgeville 57

Northland Pines 80, Wausau East 39

Northwestern 79, Spooner 31

Oak Creek 42, Kenosha Indian Trail 38

Oak Creek 51, Racine Park 43

Oostburg 75, University School of Milwaukee 63

Oregon 65, Baraboo 39

Pewaukee 90, Pius XI Catholic 44

Platteville 76, Seneca 32

Prentice 77, Abbotsford 37

Racine Park 67, Racine Case 65

Saint Thomas More 68, Catholic Central 40

Saint Thomas More 80, Dominican 73

Seymour 49, Menasha 37

Siren 56, Frederic 43

Southern Door 76, Two Rivers 39

St. Marys Springs 74, Kiel 60

Sun Prairie 78, Janesville Parker 75

The Prairie School 57, Catholic Central 55

Turner 79, Clinton 46

Watertown Maranatha Baptist 57, Rock County Christian 24

Waukesha North 91, Milwaukee Excellence Charter 67

Waunakee 65, Fort Atkinson 43

Wautoma 75, Adams-Friendship 61

West Salem 81, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 44

Westby 53, Viroqua 35

Westfield Area 55, Nekoosa 31

Whitefish Bay 71, Grafton 52

Whitehall 87, Gilmanton 60

Whitnall 58, Oak Creek 52

Whitnall 70, South Milwaukee 50

Winneconne 76, Ripon 59

Wisconsin Dells 89, Mauston 54

Wisconsin Lutheran 90, Shorewood 60

Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 55, Wolf River Lutheran 25

Xavier 91, West De Pere 64

Girls Basketball

Berlin 41, Markesan 29

Bloomer 62, Ladysmith 53

Cedarburg 67, Port Washington 50

Clear Lake 50, Shell Lake 30

Cornell 60, Lac Courte Oreilles 36

Crandon 50, Antigo 32

De Pere 50, Sheboygan South 38

DeForest 68, Fort Atkinson 30

Delavan-Darien 50, Badger 45

Dodgeville 62, Lancaster 57

Dominican 68, Saint Thomas More 37

Elk Mound 45, Saint Croix Central 35

Elkhorn Area 55, Westosha Central 49

Ewen - Trout Creek, Mich. 60, Hurley 56

Fond du Lac 74, Appleton East 62

Fox Valley Lutheran 55, Wrightstown 43

Franklin 66, Kenosha Tremper 42

Freedom 75, Little Chute 9

Germantown 81, Wauwatosa West 52

Grafton 34, Whitefish Bay 29

Grantsburg 63, Northwood 20

Green Bay Preble 46, Ashwaubenon 37

Green Bay Southwest 56, Manitowoc Lincoln 47

Greenfield 73, Milwaukee Lutheran 15

Greenwood 52, Spencer 30

Hartford Union 90, West Bend East 68

Hillsboro 46, Cashton 29

Homestead 72, Slinger 30

Hortonville 58, Kaukauna 46

Howards Grove 65, Ozaukee 30

Ithaca 61, North Crawford 28

Jackson Christian, Mich. 37, Marion 20

Kenosha Bradford 80, Racine Horlick 33

Kettle Moraine 77, Muskego 55

Kewaskum 52, Sheboygan Falls 39

Kimberly 44, Oshkosh North 40

La Crosse Central 50, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 38

Laconia 68, St. Marys Springs 27

Lakeside Lutheran 46, Jefferson 36

Loyal 54, Colby 35

Luxemburg-Casco 44, Denmark 41

Manawa 64, Northland Lutheran 44

Marinette 52, Clintonville 50

Martin Luther 65, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 47

Mauston 59, Nekoosa 21

Middleton 78, Stoughton 66

Milwaukee School of Languages 57, Milw. Washington 39

Mishicot 69, Cedar Grove-Belgium 40

Mukwonago 43, Catholic Memorial 41

New Richmond 62, River Falls 56

Niagara 56, Crivitz 33

Oak Creek 68, Kenosha Indian Trail 42

Oconto 61, Gibraltar 38

Omro 66, Campbellsport 27

Oostburg 69, Manitowoc Lutheran 40

Pardeeville 62, Wisconsin Heights 49

Pecatonica 59, Evansville 56

Peshtigo 50, Algoma 46, OT

Pewaukee 62, Pius XI Catholic 47

Prairie Farm 97, Bruce 6

Racine Case 63, Racine Park 45

Racine St. Catherine's 57, Shoreland Lutheran 41

Random Lake 63, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 58

Rock County Christian 35, Watertown Maranatha Baptist 18

Saint Francis 65, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 29

Sauk Prairie 57, Richland Center 32

Shorewood 65, Wisconsin Lutheran 50

Siren 55, Frederic 37

St. Croix Falls 71, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 34

Suring 51, Oneida Nation 39

The Prairie School 69, Catholic Central 30

Three Lakes 45, Gresham Community 33

Union Grove 79, Waterford 40

Washburn 44, Mercer 32

Watertown Luther Prep 53, Rio 50

Wauzeka-Steuben 62, Seneca 22

Webster 49, Luck 32

West Bend West 73, Nicolet 54

West De Pere 72, Seymour 39

Westfield Area 76, Wautoma 41

Whitnall 66, South Milwaukee 22

Winona, Minn. 67, La Crosse Logan 44

Winter 61, Flambeau 60

Wisconsin Dells 53, Adams-Friendship 36

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

Chi-Hi 63, Wausau West 56

Chi-Hi   32      31       63
Wausau West     292756

Chi-Hi: Easton Bobb 3, Christian Crumbaker 6, Kansas Smith 11, Jackson Tomczak 22, Mason Monarski 21. (23 7-9 12 63).

Wausau West: Beckett Teske 9, Griffin Lange 8, Lucas Hager 7, Brett Butalla 3, Cole Nelson 21, Vince Hanz 8. (22 7-8 14 56).

3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (10): Bobb 1, Crumbaker 1, Smith 2, Tomczak 4, Monarski 2. Wausau West (5): Teske 1, Hager 1, Butalla 1, Nelson 2.

Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. Wausau West: none.

McDonell 52, Bloomer 48

Bloomer   26       22       48
McDonell     272552

Bloomer: Jonah Bleskacek 2, Evan Rogge 13, Domanyck Schwarzenberger 21, Zeke Strand 2, Jake Bleskacek 8, Collin Crane 2. (18 8-9 14 48).

McDonell: Aidan Misfeldt 11, Eddie Mittermeyer 20, Keagan Galvez 2, Jordan Sikora 3, Canan Huss 14, Miles Flanagan 2. (17 12-16 15 52).

3-Pointers—Bloomer (3): Rogge 1, Schwarzenberger 2. McDonell (6): Misfeldt 2, Mittermeyer 4.

Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. McDonell: none.

Stanley-Boyd 68, Cadott 48

Cadott   25       23       48
Stanley-Boyd     333568

Cadott: Warren Bowe 15, Tegan Ritter 17, Easton Goodman 2, Brodee Burish 6, Nolan Freed 8, Jackson Barone 1, Elijah Burich 1. (21 3-7 20 48).

Stanley-Boyd: Logan Burzynski 3, Landon Karlen 2, Dylan Goebel 5, Dominic Raffetto 5, Cam Kohls 2, Brett Kroeplin 6, Haydn Gustafson 20, Henry Hoel 19, Carter Isenberger 2, Riley Weltzin 4. (24 14-21 13 68).

3-Pointers—Cadott (3): Bowe 3. Stanley-Boyd (X): X.

Fouled Out—Cadott: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.

Lake Holcombe 79, Birchwood 68

Lake Holcombe     43       36        79
Birchwood     303868

Lake Holcombe: Brian Strzok 24, Harley Schroeder 12, Trent Nitek 5, Taye Yeager 16, Ryley Craker 22. (31 5-8 11 79).

Birchwood: Lucas Gindt 31, Chase Ewert 3, Matthew Lehnert 2, Ethan Meyer 25, Noah Lobitz 7. (29 5-8 15 68).

3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (12): Strzok 5, Yeager 3, Craker 4. Birchwood (5): Gindt 3, Ewert 1, Lobitz 1.

Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: none. Birchwood: none.

Clayton 55, New Auburn 50

New Auburn    19   31   50
Clayton     22     33     55

New Auburn: Brayden Lotts 9, Chris Elmhorst 3, Cole Pederson 3, Justin Melland 24, Andrew Gotham 11. (20 5-10 17 50).

Clayton: Josh Young 14, Landon King 9, Tannar Lewis 15, Braden Curtis 4, D. Mumm 3, Blake Curtis 8, Alex Schradle 2. (19 9-15 10 55).

3-Pointers—New Auburn (5): Lotts 1, Elmhorst 1, Pederson 1, Melland 1, Gotham 1. Clayton (8): Young 2, King 3, Lewis 2, Mumm 1.

Fouled Out—New Auburn: Melland. Clayton: none.

Girls Basketball

Rice Lake 50, Chi-Hi 35

Chi-Hi   14      21       35
Rice Lake     282250

Chi-Hi: Olivia Sanborn 2, Ally Richardson 2, Sarah Chaffee 9, Addy Seaholm 3, Riley Terhark 12, Brooklyn Sandvig 4, Evyn Ruhe 3. (11 10-21 27 35).

Rice Lake: Adaline Sheplee 11, Emily Kalina 7, Kendra Richter 3, Sydney Gay 2, Eliana Sheplee 12, Anna Lipke 11, Isabelle Schmidt 4. (18 13-31 22 50).

3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (3): Chaffee 2, Seaholm 1. Rice Lake (1): E. Sheplee 1.

Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: Sanborn, Richardson, Camryn Fjelstad. Rice Lake: E. Sheplee, A. Sheplee.

Bloomer 62, Ladysmith 53

Ladysmith    23      30       53
Bloomer     332962

Ladysmith: Allison Clark 13, Raemalee Smith 22, Miranda Grotzinger 2, Marika Gago 14, Tori Thorpe 2. (22 5-13 20 53).

Bloomer: Brooklynn Sarauer 14, Katlyn Jones 12, Nora Jensen 3, Ciarra Seibel 10, Isabel Rubenzer 6, Brooke Petska 9, Addy Zwiefelhofer 8. (20 16-26 16 62).

3-Pointers—Ladysmith (4): Smith 3, Gago 1. Bloomer (6): Sarauer 3, Jones 1, Seibel 1, Petska 1.

Fouled Out—Ladysmith: Clark, Thorpe. Bloomer: none.

Lake Holcombe 66, Birchwood 35

Lake Holcombe    31       35       66
Birchwood     92635

Lake Holcombe: Karly Kirkman 19, Emma Lechleitner 30, Savannah Burlingame 2, Justine Kane 5, Chloe Lee 4, Abby Jones 6. (27 9-14 11 66).

Birchwood: Courtney Johnson 23, Morgan Lobitz 12.

3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (3): Lechleitner 2, Kane 1. Birchwood (2): Johnson 1, Lobitz 1.

Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: none. Birchwood: none.

Boys Hockey

Eau Claire North 7, Chi-Hi 4

Eau Claire North   2     3      2      7
Chi-Hi2114

First Period—ECN: Logan Hesselman (Nick Thompson), 4:15.

Chi-Hi: Jack Bowe (Jackson Hoem, Cayden Swoboda), 12:42.

Chi-Hi: Gus Thorp (Mason Johnson), 15:40.

ECN: Logan Hesselman (Noah Bestul), 16:41.

Second Period—ECN: Brayton Thillman (Jacob Bestul), 6:11.

Chi-Hi: Mason Johnson (Jackson Hoem, Gus Thorp), 9:34, SH.

ECN: Nick Thompson (Brayton THillman), 10:17.

ECN: Brayton Thillman (Jack Kein), 14:47.

Third Period—Chi-Hi: Jackson LeMay (Cayden Swoboda), 6:04.

ECN: Nick Thompson (Cam Moesler), 13:29.

ECN: Logan Hesselman, 15:24, EN.

Shots on Goal—Eau Claire North: 9-13-8-30. Chi-Hi: 12-18-13-43. Saves—Eau Claire North: Tristan Bock: 10-17-12-39. Chi-Hi: Derek Strong: 7-10-6-23. Penalties—Eau Claire North: 1-2:00. Chi-Hi: 3-6:00.

