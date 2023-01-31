Local box scores and statewide results from Tuesday's prep action

Scores
Boys Basketball
Almond-Bancroft 89, Tri-County 14
Amherst 71, Iola-Scandinavia 26
Aquinas 69, Arcadia 64
Ashwaubenon 82, Green Bay Preble 52
Barneveld 86, Juda 10
Benton 85, Argyle 63
Blair-Taylor 73, Independence 49
Bowler 85, White Lake 55
Brookfield Central 63, Menomonee Falls 44
Brown Deer 75, Cudahy 67
Cedar Grove-Belgium 75, Mishicot 65
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 62, St. Croix Falls 52
Chippewa Falls 63, Wausau West 56
Clear Lake 62, Shell Lake 56
Columbus Catholic 57, Owen-Withee 53
Duluth East, Minn. 58, Superior 26
Durand 69, Colfax 58
Edgewood 62, Portage 56
Evansville 63, McFarland 61
Fall Creek 65, Osseo-Fairchild 43
Fennimore 58, Iowa-Grant 37
Green Bay Southwest 52, Manitowoc Lincoln 51
Green Bay West 68, Stockbridge 57
Greendale 81, New Berlin Eisenhower 73
Heritage Christian 83, Messmer 55
Homestead 96, Slinger 34
Hurley 84, Bayfield 68
Janesville Craig 69, Elkhorn Area 55
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 62, Kewaskum 48
Ladysmith 88, Ashland 43
Lake Country Lutheran 90, Messmer 65
Lourdes Academy 63, Dodgeland 38
Luther 71, Black River Falls 37
Marathon 62, Stratford 51
Marquette University 78, Germantown 72
Marshfield 58, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 47
McDonell Central 52, Bloomer 48
Menominee Indian 82, Gresham Community 17
Monona Grove 67, Beaver Dam 41
Mosinee 67, D.C. Everest 60
Neillsville 59, Loyal 40
New Berlin West 72, West Allis Central 64
New Glarus 58, Dodgeville 57
Northland Pines 80, Wausau East 39
Northwestern 79, Spooner 31
Oak Creek 42, Kenosha Indian Trail 38
Oak Creek 51, Racine Park 43
Oostburg 75, University School of Milwaukee 63
Oregon 65, Baraboo 39
Pewaukee 90, Pius XI Catholic 44
Platteville 76, Seneca 32
Prentice 77, Abbotsford 37
Racine Park 67, Racine Case 65
Saint Thomas More 68, Catholic Central 40
Saint Thomas More 80, Dominican 73
Seymour 49, Menasha 37
Siren 56, Frederic 43
Southern Door 76, Two Rivers 39
St. Marys Springs 74, Kiel 60
Sun Prairie 78, Janesville Parker 75
The Prairie School 57, Catholic Central 55
Turner 79, Clinton 46
Watertown Maranatha Baptist 57, Rock County Christian 24
Waukesha North 91, Milwaukee Excellence Charter 67
Waunakee 65, Fort Atkinson 43
Wautoma 75, Adams-Friendship 61
West Salem 81, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 44
Westby 53, Viroqua 35
Westfield Area 55, Nekoosa 31
Whitefish Bay 71, Grafton 52
Whitehall 87, Gilmanton 60
Whitnall 58, Oak Creek 52
Whitnall 70, South Milwaukee 50
Winneconne 76, Ripon 59
Wisconsin Dells 89, Mauston 54
Wisconsin Lutheran 90, Shorewood 60
Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 55, Wolf River Lutheran 25
Xavier 91, West De Pere 64
Girls Basketball
Berlin 41, Markesan 29
Bloomer 62, Ladysmith 53
Cedarburg 67, Port Washington 50
Clear Lake 50, Shell Lake 30
Cornell 60, Lac Courte Oreilles 36
Crandon 50, Antigo 32
De Pere 50, Sheboygan South 38
DeForest 68, Fort Atkinson 30
Delavan-Darien 50, Badger 45
Dodgeville 62, Lancaster 57
Dominican 68, Saint Thomas More 37
Elk Mound 45, Saint Croix Central 35
Elkhorn Area 55, Westosha Central 49
Ewen - Trout Creek, Mich. 60, Hurley 56
Fond du Lac 74, Appleton East 62
Fox Valley Lutheran 55, Wrightstown 43
Franklin 66, Kenosha Tremper 42
Freedom 75, Little Chute 9
Germantown 81, Wauwatosa West 52
Grafton 34, Whitefish Bay 29
Grantsburg 63, Northwood 20
Green Bay Preble 46, Ashwaubenon 37
Green Bay Southwest 56, Manitowoc Lincoln 47
Greenfield 73, Milwaukee Lutheran 15
Greenwood 52, Spencer 30
Hartford Union 90, West Bend East 68
Hillsboro 46, Cashton 29
Homestead 72, Slinger 30
Hortonville 58, Kaukauna 46
Howards Grove 65, Ozaukee 30
Ithaca 61, North Crawford 28
Jackson Christian, Mich. 37, Marion 20
Kenosha Bradford 80, Racine Horlick 33
Kettle Moraine 77, Muskego 55
Kewaskum 52, Sheboygan Falls 39
Kimberly 44, Oshkosh North 40
La Crosse Central 50, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 38
Laconia 68, St. Marys Springs 27
Lakeside Lutheran 46, Jefferson 36
Loyal 54, Colby 35
Luxemburg-Casco 44, Denmark 41
Manawa 64, Northland Lutheran 44
Marinette 52, Clintonville 50
Martin Luther 65, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 47
Mauston 59, Nekoosa 21
Middleton 78, Stoughton 66
Milwaukee School of Languages 57, Milw. Washington 39
Mishicot 69, Cedar Grove-Belgium 40
Mukwonago 43, Catholic Memorial 41
New Richmond 62, River Falls 56
Niagara 56, Crivitz 33
Oak Creek 68, Kenosha Indian Trail 42
Oconto 61, Gibraltar 38
Omro 66, Campbellsport 27
Oostburg 69, Manitowoc Lutheran 40
Pardeeville 62, Wisconsin Heights 49
Pecatonica 59, Evansville 56
Peshtigo 50, Algoma 46, OT
Pewaukee 62, Pius XI Catholic 47
Prairie Farm 97, Bruce 6
Racine Case 63, Racine Park 45
Racine St. Catherine's 57, Shoreland Lutheran 41
Random Lake 63, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 58
Rock County Christian 35, Watertown Maranatha Baptist 18
Saint Francis 65, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 29
Sauk Prairie 57, Richland Center 32
Shorewood 65, Wisconsin Lutheran 50
Siren 55, Frederic 37
St. Croix Falls 71, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 34
Suring 51, Oneida Nation 39
The Prairie School 69, Catholic Central 30
Three Lakes 45, Gresham Community 33
Union Grove 79, Waterford 40
Washburn 44, Mercer 32
Watertown Luther Prep 53, Rio 50
Wauzeka-Steuben 62, Seneca 22
Webster 49, Luck 32
West Bend West 73, Nicolet 54
West De Pere 72, Seymour 39
Westfield Area 76, Wautoma 41
Whitnall 66, South Milwaukee 22
Winona, Minn. 67, La Crosse Logan 44
Winter 61, Flambeau 60
Wisconsin Dells 53, Adams-Friendship 36
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Chi-Hi 63, Wausau West 56
|Chi-Hi
|32
|31
|63
|Wausau West
|29
|27
|56
Chi-Hi: Easton Bobb 3, Christian Crumbaker 6, Kansas Smith 11, Jackson Tomczak 22, Mason Monarski 21. (23 7-9 12 63).
Wausau West: Beckett Teske 9, Griffin Lange 8, Lucas Hager 7, Brett Butalla 3, Cole Nelson 21, Vince Hanz 8. (22 7-8 14 56).
3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (10): Bobb 1, Crumbaker 1, Smith 2, Tomczak 4, Monarski 2. Wausau West (5): Teske 1, Hager 1, Butalla 1, Nelson 2.
Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. Wausau West: none.
McDonell 52, Bloomer 48
|Bloomer
|26
|22
|48
|McDonell
|27
|25
|52
Bloomer: Jonah Bleskacek 2, Evan Rogge 13, Domanyck Schwarzenberger 21, Zeke Strand 2, Jake Bleskacek 8, Collin Crane 2. (18 8-9 14 48).
McDonell: Aidan Misfeldt 11, Eddie Mittermeyer 20, Keagan Galvez 2, Jordan Sikora 3, Canan Huss 14, Miles Flanagan 2. (17 12-16 15 52).
3-Pointers—Bloomer (3): Rogge 1, Schwarzenberger 2. McDonell (6): Misfeldt 2, Mittermeyer 4.
Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. McDonell: none.
Stanley-Boyd 68, Cadott 48
|Cadott
|25
|23
|48
|Stanley-Boyd
|33
|35
|68
Cadott: Warren Bowe 15, Tegan Ritter 17, Easton Goodman 2, Brodee Burish 6, Nolan Freed 8, Jackson Barone 1, Elijah Burich 1. (21 3-7 20 48).
Stanley-Boyd: Logan Burzynski 3, Landon Karlen 2, Dylan Goebel 5, Dominic Raffetto 5, Cam Kohls 2, Brett Kroeplin 6, Haydn Gustafson 20, Henry Hoel 19, Carter Isenberger 2, Riley Weltzin 4. (24 14-21 13 68).
3-Pointers—Cadott (3): Bowe 3. Stanley-Boyd (X): X.
Fouled Out—Cadott: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.
Lake Holcombe 79, Birchwood 68
|Lake Holcombe
|43
|36
|79
|Birchwood
|30
|38
|68
Lake Holcombe: Brian Strzok 24, Harley Schroeder 12, Trent Nitek 5, Taye Yeager 16, Ryley Craker 22. (31 5-8 11 79).
Birchwood: Lucas Gindt 31, Chase Ewert 3, Matthew Lehnert 2, Ethan Meyer 25, Noah Lobitz 7. (29 5-8 15 68).
3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (12): Strzok 5, Yeager 3, Craker 4. Birchwood (5): Gindt 3, Ewert 1, Lobitz 1.
Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: none. Birchwood: none.
Clayton 55, New Auburn 50
|New Auburn
|19
|31
|50
|Clayton
|22
|33
|55
New Auburn: Brayden Lotts 9, Chris Elmhorst 3, Cole Pederson 3, Justin Melland 24, Andrew Gotham 11. (20 5-10 17 50).
Clayton: Josh Young 14, Landon King 9, Tannar Lewis 15, Braden Curtis 4, D. Mumm 3, Blake Curtis 8, Alex Schradle 2. (19 9-15 10 55).
3-Pointers—New Auburn (5): Lotts 1, Elmhorst 1, Pederson 1, Melland 1, Gotham 1. Clayton (8): Young 2, King 3, Lewis 2, Mumm 1.
Fouled Out—New Auburn: Melland. Clayton: none.
Girls Basketball
Rice Lake 50, Chi-Hi 35
|Chi-Hi
|14
|21
|35
|Rice Lake
|28
|22
|50
Chi-Hi: Olivia Sanborn 2, Ally Richardson 2, Sarah Chaffee 9, Addy Seaholm 3, Riley Terhark 12, Brooklyn Sandvig 4, Evyn Ruhe 3. (11 10-21 27 35).
Rice Lake: Adaline Sheplee 11, Emily Kalina 7, Kendra Richter 3, Sydney Gay 2, Eliana Sheplee 12, Anna Lipke 11, Isabelle Schmidt 4. (18 13-31 22 50).
3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (3): Chaffee 2, Seaholm 1. Rice Lake (1): E. Sheplee 1.
Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: Sanborn, Richardson, Camryn Fjelstad. Rice Lake: E. Sheplee, A. Sheplee.
Bloomer 62, Ladysmith 53
|Ladysmith
|23
|30
|53
|Bloomer
|33
|29
|62
Ladysmith: Allison Clark 13, Raemalee Smith 22, Miranda Grotzinger 2, Marika Gago 14, Tori Thorpe 2. (22 5-13 20 53).
Bloomer: Brooklynn Sarauer 14, Katlyn Jones 12, Nora Jensen 3, Ciarra Seibel 10, Isabel Rubenzer 6, Brooke Petska 9, Addy Zwiefelhofer 8. (20 16-26 16 62).
3-Pointers—Ladysmith (4): Smith 3, Gago 1. Bloomer (6): Sarauer 3, Jones 1, Seibel 1, Petska 1.
Fouled Out—Ladysmith: Clark, Thorpe. Bloomer: none.
Lake Holcombe 66, Birchwood 35
|Lake Holcombe
|31
|35
|66
|Birchwood
|9
|26
|35
Lake Holcombe: Karly Kirkman 19, Emma Lechleitner 30, Savannah Burlingame 2, Justine Kane 5, Chloe Lee 4, Abby Jones 6. (27 9-14 11 66).
Birchwood: Courtney Johnson 23, Morgan Lobitz 12.
3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (3): Lechleitner 2, Kane 1. Birchwood (2): Johnson 1, Lobitz 1.
Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: none. Birchwood: none.
Boys Hockey
Eau Claire North 7, Chi-Hi 4
|Eau Claire North
|2
|3
|2
|7
|Chi-Hi
|2
|1
|1
|4
First Period—ECN: Logan Hesselman (Nick Thompson), 4:15.
Chi-Hi: Jack Bowe (Jackson Hoem, Cayden Swoboda), 12:42.
Chi-Hi: Gus Thorp (Mason Johnson), 15:40.
ECN: Logan Hesselman (Noah Bestul), 16:41.
Second Period—ECN: Brayton Thillman (Jacob Bestul), 6:11.
Chi-Hi: Mason Johnson (Jackson Hoem, Gus Thorp), 9:34, SH.
ECN: Nick Thompson (Brayton THillman), 10:17.
ECN: Brayton Thillman (Jack Kein), 14:47.
Third Period—Chi-Hi: Jackson LeMay (Cayden Swoboda), 6:04.
ECN: Nick Thompson (Cam Moesler), 13:29.
ECN: Logan Hesselman, 15:24, EN.
Shots on Goal—Eau Claire North: 9-13-8-30. Chi-Hi: 12-18-13-43. Saves—Eau Claire North: Tristan Bock: 10-17-12-39. Chi-Hi: Derek Strong: 7-10-6-23. Penalties—Eau Claire North: 1-2:00. Chi-Hi: 3-6:00.