Scores
Boys Basketball
Aquinas 69, Sparta 53
Arcadia 57, Regis 54
Arrowhead 72, Waukesha West 63
Assumption 53, Tigerton 34
Bangor 80, New Lisbon 42
Bay Port 81, Pulaski 75
Birchwood 56, Flambeau 38
Bonduel 75, Iola-Scandinavia 44
Boscobel 84, Shullsburg 83
Brillion 75, Weyauwega-Fremont 47
Brookfield Academy 68, Kenosha Christian Life 64
Bruce 91, Winter 52
Campbellsport 69, Omro 44
Cashton 62, Hillsboro 56
Catholic Memorial 59, Waukesha South 44
Central Wisconsin Christian 66, Valley Christian 32
Chippewa Falls 59, Superior 46
Clayton 62, Lake Holcombe 48
Clintonville 68, Shiocton 67
Crivitz 67, Niagara 54
Dominican 81, Catholic Central 43
Drummond 73, Mercer 36
Dubuque, Senior, Iowa 65, Madison East 34
East Dubuque, Ill. 51, Potosi 48
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 57, Oostburg 44
Elkhorn Area 75, Whitewater 46
Fall River 63, Waterloo 44
Florence 89, Chequamegon 77
Fox Valley Lutheran 78, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 62
Franklin 72, Racine Horlick 52
Frederic 49, Turtle Lake 32
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 76, Altoona 51
Germantown 70, Slinger 47
Germantown 87, Milwaukee Vincent 34
Gillett 74, Coleman 62
Grantsburg 55, Shell Lake 48
Green Bay Preble 65, Sheboygan South 58, OT
Greenfield 81, Brown Deer 63
Heritage Christian 82, Williams Bay 43
Homestead 73, Hartford Union 71
Howards Grove 62, Cedar Grove-Belgium 24
Hurley 75, Mellen 47
Kenosha Indian Trail 54, Kenosha Bradford 47
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 52, Shoreland Lutheran 28
Kettle Moraine 64, Oconomowoc 46
Kimberly 55, Stevens Point 41
La Crosse Central 75, Holmen 48
Ladysmith 75, Edgar 42
Lake Country Lutheran 84, Saint Francis 34
Lakeland 71, Tomahawk 30
Lakeside Lutheran 74, Marshall 46
Little Chute 49, Roncalli 38
Living Word Lutheran 46, University School of Milwaukee 41
Loyal 51, Abbotsford 33
Luck 50, Siren 45
Manawa 62, Crandon 40
Manitowoc Lincoln 64, Notre Dame 54
Manitowoc Lutheran 62, Sheboygan Christian 54
Marshfield 63, Eau Claire North 49
Martin Luther 72, The Prairie School 62
Mauston 73, Nekoosa 52
Mayville 87, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 73
McFarland 90, Oregon 82
Medford Area 64, Rhinelander 42
Menominee Indian 59, Laona-Wabeno 55
Menomonie 70, Hayward 51
Messmer 75, St. John's NW Military Academy 70
Milwaukee Academy of Science 84, Columbus 67
Milwaukee Golda Meir 49, Milwaukee School of Languages 33
Milwaukee Hamilton 93, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 66
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 51, Marshall 35
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 63, Milwaukee Golda Meir 49
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 79, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 59
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 88, Waukesha North 66
Milwaukee South 57, Delavan-Darien 37
Minnehaha Academy, Minn. 69, Hudson 46
Muskego 72, Waukesha North 42
New Berlin Eisenhower 64, West Allis Central 56
Nicolet 70, Cedarburg 57
Northland Pines 59, Mosinee 58
Oneida Nation 68, Suring 58
Osceola 65, Barron 40
Pacelli 68, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 54
Pewaukee 97, Milwaukee Lutheran 71
Pius XI Catholic 87, Greendale 61
Prairie Farm 78, Cornell 55
Racine Case 54, Oak Creek 53
Racine Park 84, Kenosha Tremper 67
Random Lake 56, Hilbert 49
Reedsburg Area 63, River Valley 47
Reedsville 66, Ozaukee 48
Riverdale 57, Weston 43
Royall 67, Wonewoc-Center 12
Saint Lawrence Seminary 46, Stockbridge 33
Saint Thomas More 63, Pius XI Catholic 57
Salam School 87, University Lake/Trinity 60
Sauk Prairie 58, Dodgeville 51
Seymour 56, Green Bay East 36
Shawano 64, New London 53
Sheboygan North 70, Green Bay Southwest 61
Slinger 58, West Bend West 46
Solon Springs 79, Butternut 26
South Milwaukee 83, Cudahy 59
Southwestern 77, Argyle 45
Spring Valley 55, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 52
St. Mary Catholic 100, Kohler 70
St. Marys Springs 104, North Fond du Lac 39
Stoughton 80, Sun Prairie 72
Tomah 48, La Crosse Logan 47
Turner 93, Lake Mills 78
Unity 72, Clear Lake 28
Valders 59, Freedom 44
Washburn 80, South Shore 45
Waunakee 67, Watertown 55
Wausaukee 48, Saint Thomas Aquinas 40
Wautoma 59, Westfield Area 56
Wayland Academy 65, Valley Christian 42
Wayland Academy 84, Dodgeland 36
Webster 57, Northwood 53
West Bend East 65, West Bend West 53
West De Pere 88, Menasha 44
West Salem 76, Onalaska 62
Westosha Central 62, Badger 43
Whitefish Bay 67, Port Washington 57
Whitnall 60, Shorewood 42
Wild Rose 66, Montello 48
Wilmot Union 77, Fort Atkinson 67
Wisconsin Dells 64, Adams-Friendship 49
Wisconsin Heights 52, Richland Center 49
Wisconsin Lutheran 62, New Berlin West 40
Wrightstown 64, Sheboygan Falls 52
Xavier 101, Green Bay West 55
Girls Basketball
Abbotsford 69, Prentice 41
Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 55, Johnson Creek 48
Altoona 56, Saint Croix Central 38
Appleton East 52, Oshkosh West 38
Aquinas 69, Sparta 20
Arcadia 65, Black River Falls 34
Assumption 68, Auburndale 63
Bay Port 54, Pulaski 27
Beaver Dam 61, Waunakee 46
Big Foot 65, Evansville 47
Blair-Taylor 85, Whitehall 43
Brillion 62, Valders 50
Cadott 62, Fall Creek 57
Cambridge 48, Marshall 36
Cedar Grove-Belgium 44, Howards Grove 41
Cedarburg 86, Nicolet 21
Chilton 58, Roncalli 26
Clayton 59, Lake Holcombe 32
Clear Lake 48, Unity 34
Columbus 61, Watertown Luther Prep 44
Columbus Catholic 60, Gilman 40
Cuba City 82, Iowa-Grant 42
Darlington 60, Southwestern 27
De Pere 42, Ashwaubenon 27
Dominican 64, Catholic Central 26
Drummond 46, Mercer 16
Edgar 41, Stratford 39
Edgerton 66, Whitewater 40
Elk Mound 59, Colfax 56
Fall River 47, Montello 41
Fennimore 52, Boscobel 49
Flambeau 64, Birchwood 39
Fond du Lac 45, Appleton North 32
Fort Atkinson 42, Milton 29
Freedom 48, Fox Valley Lutheran 44
Grantsburg 58, Shell Lake 29
Green Bay Preble 51, Sheboygan South 37
Green Bay Southwest 52, Sheboygan North 45
Greenfield 86, Brown Deer 74
Hayward 53, Cumberland 25
Heritage Christian 65, Milwaukee Golda Meir 46
Homestead 79, Hartford Union 76
Hortonville 49, Sun Prairie West 36
Hortonville 67, Appleton West 40
Hudson 71, Rice Lake 59
Iola-Scandinavia 34, Amherst 32
Janesville Craig 78, Madison Memorial 40
Janesville Parker 47, Madison West 37
Jefferson 31, Turner 29
Kenosha Bradford 66, Kenosha Indian Trail 40
Kettle Moraine 95, Oconomowoc 45
Kewaskum 45, Berlin 36
Kewaunee 68, Peshtigo 39
Kickapoo 51, Weston 28
Kiel 75, New Holstein 73
La Farge/Youth Initiative 55, Seneca 32
Lake Mills 76, Poynette 43
Lakeland 84, Tomahawk 31
Lakeside Lutheran 64, Lodi 47
Lourdes Academy 64, Oakfield 51
Loyal 50, Spencer 29
Luther 70, Viroqua 19
Luxemburg-Casco 39, Little Chute 31
Madison La Follette 78, Beloit Memorial 67
Manitowoc Lutheran 63, Sheboygan Christian 52
Marathon 45, Newman Catholic 37
Marinette 64, Denmark 50
Markesan 66, Cambria-Friesland 25
McDonell Central 67, Bloomer 35
McFarland 88, Clinton 50
Mellen 56, Bessemer, Mich. 32
Melrose-Mindoro 48, Augusta 46
Merrill 48, Stevens Point 45
Mineral Point 72, Riverdale 35
Mondovi 69, Spring Valley 57
Monona Grove 72, Stoughton 37
Mosinee 72, Northland Pines 35
Mount Horeb 56, Monroe 45
Mountain Top Academy 50, Watertown Maranatha Baptist 21
Mukwonago 48, Badger 45
Muskego 75, Waukesha North 35
Neenah 48, Kimberly 46
Neillsville 73, Colby 40
Nekoosa 61, Port Edwards 37
New Auburn 42, Independence 31
New Berlin Eisenhower 76, West Allis Central 37
New Berlin West 80, Wisconsin Lutheran 66
New London 54, Xavier 48
North Crawford 48, De Soto 18
Northland Lutheran 63, Marion 20
Northwestern 65, Cameron 39
Notre Dame 91, Manitowoc Lincoln 25
Oak Creek 69, Racine Case 43
Oostburg 79, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 30
Oostburg 79, Laconia 30
Oshkosh North 60, Kaukauna 45
Oshkosh West 52, Kimberly 44
Osseo-Fairchild 90, Thorp 41
Pacelli 46, Pittsville 35
Pardeeville 65, Rio 52
Parkview 49, Palmyra-Eagle 34
Pewaukee 87, Milwaukee Lutheran 33
Pius XI Catholic 68, Greendale 29
Poynette 64, Watertown Luther Prep 53
Prairie Farm 70, Cornell 33
Randolph 65, Princeton/Green Lake 22
Random Lake 67, Hilbert 34
Regis 62, Stanley-Boyd 41
Rhinelander 63, Medford Area 52
Ripon 64, Plymouth 57
Salam School 64, University Lake 45
Sauk Prairie 70, Portage 22
Seneca 57, De Soto 29
Sevastopol 54, Gibraltar 20
Shawano 68, Green Bay East 27
Sheboygan Area Luth. 71, Mishicot 64
Sheboygan Falls 71, Two Rivers 43
Shiocton 47, Manawa 42
Shorewood 57, Wauwatosa East 55
Shorewood 72, Whitnall 57
Siren 51, Luck 23
Slinger 54, West Bend West 34
Somerset 61, Ellsworth 59
Southern Door 47, Algoma 40
Sun Prairie 57, Seymour 28
Sun Prairie West 88, Madison East 64
The Prairie School 71, Martin Luther 59
Three Lakes 58, Antigo 55
Turtle Lake 47, Frederic 30
Waterford 44, South Milwaukee 41
Waukesha West 57, Arrowhead 46
Waupun 61, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 51
Wausau West 77, D.C. Everest 39
Wauzeka-Steuben 74, Ithaca 52
Wayland Academy 58, Hustisford 41
Webster 40, Northwood 29
West Bend East 72, Grafton 64
West Salem 54, Westby 35
Whitefish Bay 57, Port Washington 54
Wild Rose 59, Rosholt 54
Winneconne 59, Campbellsport 14
Winter 67, Bruce 43
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 66, Wausau East 59
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 78, Menominee Indian 38
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Chi-Hi 59, Superior 46
|Superior
|21
|25
|46
|Chi-Hi
|23
|36
|59
Superior: Daynen Lull 13, Tresean Sanigar 6, Devon Ford 9, Kyle Johnson 3, Calvin Anderson 8, Drew Eisel 7. (17 3-7 18 46).
Chi-Hi: Christian Crumbaker 9, Kansas Smith 3, Jackson Tomczak 15, Jackson Gugel 6, Trent Lindner 12, Mason Monarski 14. (21 10-16 12 59).
3-Pointers—Superior (9): Lull 3, Sanigar 1, For 2, Johnson 1, Anderson 1, Eisel 1. Chi-Hi (7): Crumbaker 1, Smith 1, Tomczak 1, Gugel 2, Monarski 2.
Fouled Out—Superior: none. Chi-Hi: none.
Prairie Farm 78, Cornell 55
|Prairie Farm
|41
|37
|78
|Cornell
|25
|30
|55
Prairie Farm: Tyler Rassbach 24, Jayce Nelson 19, Kooper Singerhouse 4, Blake Carlson 2, Elec Klefstad 18, Spencer Wold 4, Ben Law 7. (30 14-21 17 78).
Cornell: Jayden Joas-Shaw 6, Hunter Anders 2, Bentley Spangler 3, Dylan Bowe 15, Parker Modl 10, Torren Parker 17, Blake Anders 2. (21 7-10 13 55).
3-Pointers—Prairie Farm (2): Nelson 2. Cornell (6): Joas-Shaw 2, Spangler 1, Bowe 1, Modl 2.
Fouled Out—Prairie Farm: none. Cornell: none.
Clayton 62, Lake Holcombe 48
|Clayton
|23
|39
|62
|Lake Holcombe
|27
|21
|48
Clayton: Josh Young 17, Landon King 7, Tannar Lewis 17, Nick Luoma 16, Alex Schradle 5. (21 16-25 11 62).
Lake Holcombe: Brian Strzok 16, Harley Schroeder 5, Taye Yeager 15, Ryley Craker 12. (19 4-7 22 48).
3-Pointers—Clayton (4): King 1, Lewis 3. Lake Holcombe (6): Strzok 3, Yeager 3.
Fouled Out—Clayton: none. Lake Holcombe: Strzok, Schroeder.
Independence 53, New Auburn 49
|Independence
|29
|24
|53
|New Auburn
|21
|28
|49
Independence: Tyler Kingsbury 25, Ben Pyka 8, Brandon Sylla 14, Xavier Santillan 3, Carlos Montalvo 1. (18 9-16 12 53).
New Auburn: Brayden Lotts 17, Chris Elmhorst 4, Cole Pederson 2, Justin Melland 8, Andrew Gotham 16, Kai Harder 2. (20 5-10 20 49).
3-Pointers—Independence (5): Sylla 4, Santillon 1. New Auburn (4): Lotts 4.
Fouled Out—Independence: none. New Auburn: Austin Woolever, Melland.
Girls Basketball
McDonell 67, Bloomer 35
|McDonell
|32
|35
|67
|Bloomer
|19
|16
|35
McDonell: Sophie Schmidgall 6, Marley Hughes 12, Maddie Geissler 7, Kali Goulet 2, Kendall Hepfler 1, Emily Cooper 18, Aubrey Dorn 16, Lauren Misfeldt 2, Izzy Hartman 2, Kylee Jenson 1. (23 15-25 16 67).
Bloomer: Brooklynn Sarauer 6, Katlyn Jones 4, Nora Jensen 4, Ciarra Seibel 4, Isabel Rubenzer 2, Brooke Petska 3, Addy Zwiefelhofer 5, Ryleah Nelson 5, Isabelle Wagner 2. (16 1-7 19 35).
3-Pointers—McDonell (6): Hughes 2, Geissler 1, Cooper 3. Bloomer (2): Petska 1, Nelson 1.
Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Bloomer: none.
Cadott 62, Fall Creek 57
|Fall Creek
|29
|33
|62
|Cadott
|30
|27
|57
Fall Creek: Kennedy Tumm 2, Tori Marten 11, Jenna Anders 4, McKenna Klawiter 2, Marissa Dunham 2, Anna Dougherty 2, Kimbel Sell 14, Jasmin Heuer 20. (22 12-18 15 57).
Cadott: Elly Eiler 25, Lauryn Goettl 6, Eva Enestvedt 5, Taylor Hager 1, Laken Ryan 8, Emma Kowalczyk 17. (22 8-14 16 62).
3-Pointers—Fall Creek (1): Heuer 1. Cadott (10): Eiler 2, Enestvedt 1, Ryan 2, Kowalczyk 5.
Fouled Out—Fall Creek: none. Cadott: Goettl.
Eau Claire Regis 62, Stanley-Boyd 41
|Eau Claire Regis
|34
|28
|62
|Stanley-Boyd
|12
|29
|41
Eau Claire Regis: Emma Klink 4, Macyn Cullinan 9, Carly Borst 9, Annabelle Schroeder 3, Izzy Reichert 3, Ashley Chilson 34. (25 10-13 15 62).
Stanley-Boyd: Aaliyah Allard 2, Mallory Eslinger 11, Lauren Potaczek 6, Teagen Becker 14, Emerson Felmlee 8. (16 4-9 15 41).
3-Pointers—Eau Claire Regis (2): Borst 1, Reichert 1. Stanley-Boyd (5): Eslinger 3, Becker 1, Felmlee 1.
Fouled Out—Eau Claire Regis: Reichert. Stanley-Boyd: none.
Clayton 59, Lake Holcombe 32
|Clayton
|23
|36
|59
|Lake Holcombe
|15
|17
|32
Clayton: Megan Hoffman 2, Kyler Rundquist 2, Hayden Bergmann 13, Grace King 18, Emily Lange 10, Eden Siemsen 5, Anna Hoffman 9. (25 (7-13 14 59).
Lake Holcombe: Karly Kirkman 4, Belle Jones 1, Justine Kane 24, Chloe Lee 2, Abby Jones 1. (12 6-20 17 32).
3-Pointers—Clayton (2): Bergman 1, King 1. Lake Holcombe (2): Kane 2.
Fouled Out—Clayton: none. Lake Holcombe: Kirkman, B. Jones.
New Auburn 42, Independence 31
|Independence
|9
|22
|31
|New Auburn
|20
|22
|42
Independence: Arabelle Kniseley 2, Adison Pronschinske 9, Ahnna Bautch 4, Callie Zastrow 3, Rhianna Theisen 4, Makiyah Scow 9. (13 4-9 18 31).
New Auburn: Kyra North 2, Aliya North 4, Autumn Palmer 9, Katie Reimer 10, Nevaeh Bjorkstrand 3, Morgan Berg 14. (18 6-17 13 42).
3-Pointers—Independence (1): Scow 1. New Auburn (0): none.
Fouled Out—Independence: Kniseley. New Auburn: none.
Boys Hockey
New Richmond 4, Chi-Hi 1
|Chi-Hi
|0
|0
|1
|1
|New Richmond
|3
|0
|1
|4
First Period—NR: Bjorn Bahneman (Easton Schmit, Catcher Langeness), 6:15.
NR: Bjorn Bahneman (Catcher Langeness, Steven Chapman), 13:33.
NR: Jameson Unger (Zaylin Sweet), 13:50.
Third Period—Chi-Hi: Jackson LeMay (Jackson Hoem), 10:55.
NR: Njorn Bahneman (Catcher Langeness), 15:33.
Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi: 7-6-14-27. New Richmond: 10-7-6-23. Saves—Chi-Hi: Derek Strong: 7-7-5-19. New Richmond: Blake Milton: 7-6-13-26. Penalties—Chi-Hi: 2-4:00. New Richmond: 1-2:00.
Girls Hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 5, St. Croix Valley 4 (OT)
|St. Croix Valley
|2
|1
|1 0
|5
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|0
|1
|3 1
|4
First Period—SCV: Kendall Sundby (Taya Peterson), 4:32.
SCV: Alexis Ralston (Trinity Mittl), 5:04.
Second Period—CFM: Joey Schemenauer (Paige Steinmetz, Addisyn Buesgen), 2:52.
SCV: Kendall Sundby, 12:40, SH.
Third Period—CFM: Emma-lyn Stephenson (Kinley Laux), 1:40.
SCV: Kendra Harman (Kraly Walker), 6:10.
CFM: Paige Steinmetz (Joey Schemenauer), 11:33.
CFM: Emma-lyn Stephenson (Kinley Laux, Tessa Leisses), 14:49.
Overtime—CFM: Tessa Leisses, 6:18.
Shots on Goal—St. Croix Valley: 10-3-4-3-20. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 3-10-6-4-23. Saves—St. Croix Valley: Anna Woolley: 3-9-3-3-18. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Kasandra Herr: 8-2-3-3-16. Penalties—St. Croix Valley: 1-2:00. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 2-4:00.