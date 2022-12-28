 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Local box scores and statewide results from Wednesday's prep action

  • 0

Scores

Boys Basketball

Alma/Pepin 61, Elmwood/Plum City 42

Appleton North 68, Slinger 48

Aquinas 78, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 69

Arcadia 74, Stanley-Boyd 65

Ashwaubenon 74, Appleton East 56

Brillion 73, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 61

Brookfield Central 65, Neenah 56

Bruce 77, Gilmanton 56

Catholic Memorial 81, Belleville 55

Chequamegon 58, Luck 45

Crivitz 79, Oconto 61

D.C. Everest 69, Green Bay Southwest 47

People are also reading…

Darlington 93, Potosi 65

Dodgeville 68, Baraboo 53

Elk Mound 72, Sparta 43

Ellsworth 51, Cadott 36

Fall Creek 67, Osseo-Fairchild 58

Fall River 66, Tomahawk 45

Fox Valley Lutheran 74, Appleton West 71

Gillett 54, Lena 31

Grafton 83, Dominican 77

Green Bay Preble 60, Menasha 56

Greendale 80, Cedar Grove-Belgium 50

Hudson 76, Chisago Lakes, Minn. 48

Kiel 75, Manitowoc Lutheran 52

La Crosse Logan 60, Watertown 47

Lakeland 76, Flambeau 50

Lewiston-Altura, Minn. 60, Prairie du Chien 56

Living Word Lutheran 72, North Fond du Lac 43

Manawa 85, Kohler 66

Marshfield 66, Janesville Parker 46

Martin Luther 76, Pius XI Catholic 69

McDonell Central 78, Bayfield 28

Medford Area 81, Brookfield Academy 50

Menominee Indian 73, Laona-Wabeno 53

Middleton 73, Oconomowoc 43

Milwaukee Lutheran 82, Wauwatosa East 63

Monona Grove 61, Waukesha West 55

Mosinee 85, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 42

Mukwonago 75, Beaver Dam 57

Neillsville 67, Weyauwega-Fremont 51

Oakfield 60, Waterloo 40

Omro 72, Delavan-Darien 43

Port Washington 87, Audubon Tech and Communication 80

Prescott 95, St. Louis Park, Minn. 82

Racine Park 66, Racine Lutheran 56

Reedsville 63, Wisconsin Heights 33

Rhinelander 85, Ashland 46

River Falls 59, Wausau West 46

Royall 54, Lancaster 46

Sheboygan North 80, Fuller Collegiate 42

Shoreland Lutheran 69, Kenosha Reuther 28

Somerset 65, Antigo 50

St. Croix Falls 81, Amery 58

Superior 60, Hiawatha Collegiate, Minn. 57

Tomah 64, Menomonie 61

Valders 69, Wrightstown 62

Waunakee 52, Kettle Moraine 47

Wauwatosa West 75, Kaukauna 56

West Salem 91, Northwestern 52

Whitefish Bay 78, Shorewood 58

Whitnall 64, Menomonee Falls 58

Wilmot Union 60, Fennimore 51

Wisconsin Dells 79, Ripon 47

Girls Basketball

Ashwaubenon 74, Luxemburg-Casco 33

Auburndale 52, Mosinee 46

Baldwin-Woodville 49, D.C. Everest 38

Beaver Dam 49, East Nashville Literature, Tenn. 40

Cambridge 49, Fall River 32

Cedarburg 82, Milwaukee Lutheran 33

Columbus Catholic 48, Pacelli 42

Crandon 40, Suring 21

Dodgeville 60, Jefferson 31

East Troy 46, Waterford 42

Edgar 49, Amherst 31

Elk Mound 64, Osseo-Fairchild 50

Fond du Lac 65, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 34

Germantown 75, Verona Area 74

Hortonville 72, West De Pere 52

Janesville Craig 66, Lakeside Lutheran 50

Kewaskum 69, Sheboygan Area Luth. 63

Kickapoo 66, Mauston 41

Kohler 56, Manawa 40

Laconia 63, Westfield Area 36

Lake Mills 55, Waupun 50, OT

Lena 48, Gillett 47

Lomira 48, Fennimore 37

Marinette 34, Northland Pines 14

Marshall 66, Dodgeland 21

Marshfield 39, Hudson 34

McFarland 71, Turner 46

Medford Area 29, Luck 11

Menominee Indian 46, Laona-Wabeno 44

Merrill 76, Augusta 32

Monona Grove 58, Columbus 42

Muskego 58, West Allis Nathan Hale 40

Neillsville 59, Wauwatosa West 46

New Glarus 74, Baraboo 46

Niagara 53, Three Lakes 41

North Fond du Lac 71, Milwaukee Golda Meir 36

Notre Dame 76, Kettle Moraine 67

Oak Creek 52, Kimberly 49

Oconomowoc 66, Milton 58

Oconto 53, Crivitz 34

Oregon 65, Hartford Union 59

Pewaukee 74, Brookfield Central 41

Poynette 61, Pecatonica 30

Prairie du Chien 51, Dover-Eyota, Minn. 41

Prescott 68, Maranatha Christian, Minn. 58

Prescott 68, Watertown Maranatha Baptist 58

Racine Lutheran 54, Racine Horlick 20

Reedsburg Area 50, La Crosse Central 48

Rio 54, Barneveld 45

Ripon 60, Wisconsin Dells 56

Saint Thomas More 50, Mayville 33

Sauk Prairie 55, Sparta 27

Somerset 60, Antigo 47

South Shore 66, Unity 45

Stevens Point 77, Greenfield 56

Stratford 58, Cochrane-Fountain City 54

Superior 75, Wausau West 64

Waukesha West 75, Oostburg 59

Wauwatosa East 71, Port Washington 63

Esko Tournament=

Third Place=

Solon Springs 53, Cherry, Minn. 46

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

McDonell 78, Bayfield 28

Bayfield   12   16   28
McDonell     42      36      78

Bayfield: Quintin Bressette 10, Keith Bressette 8, Dashon Tourdot 2, Remy Cordotte 1, Vincenzo Garramone 3, #30 3. (10 5-12 10 28).

McDonell: Cooper Mittermeyer 3, Aidan Misfeldt 6, Ben Siegenthaler 3, Eddie Mittermeyer 17, Cael Holm 2, Brady Rubenzer 2, Carter Stelter 2, Keagan Galvez 7, Jordan Sikora 2, Canan Huss 19, Asher Rozowski 2, Karson Galvez 2, Miles Flanagan 11. (30 10-11 11 78).

3-Pointers—Bayfield (3): Q. Bressette 2, #30 1. McDonell (7): C. Mittermeyer 1, E. Mittermeyer 5, Huss 1.

Fouled Out—Bayfield: #30. McDonell: none.

Arcadia 74, Stanley-Boyd 65

Stanley-Boyd     19   46   65
Arcadia     38      36      74

Stanley-Boyd: Landon Karlen 7, Dylan Goebel 3, Dominic Raffetto 4, Brett Kroeplin 6, Haydn Gustafson 21, Henry Hoel 24. (25 11-15 21 65).

Arcadia: Kaiden Rotering 12, Ted Teske 10, Prestin Scow 14, Maverick Drozkowski 18, Devon Baier 3, Connor Weltzien 17. (26 17-26 17 74).

3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (4): Karlen 1, Goebel 1, Kroeplin 1, Gustafson 1. Arcadia (5): Rotering 2, Scow 3.

Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: none. Arcadia: Baier.

Girls Basketball

Hillsboro 54, McDonell 50

Hillsboro26   28      54
McDonell     26     2450

Hillsboro: Makenzie Woodhouse 3, Lexie Thorson 3, Kyra Bisarek 15, Camryn Hanson 12, Lily Von Falkenstein 12, Violet Morren 11. (20 5-7 9 54).

McDonell: Sophie Schmidgall 8, Marley Hughes 8, Maddy Geissler 3, Katie Ruf 2, Emily Cooper 12, Aubrey Dorn 17. (20 5-10 11 50).

3-Pointers—Hillsboro (9): Woodhouse 1, Thorson 1, Bisarek 3, Hanson 4. McDonell (5): Hughes 2, Geissler 1, Cooper 2.

Fouled Out—Hillsboro: none. McDonell: none.

Boys Hockey

Chi-Hi 3, Madison Edgewood 1

Madison Edgewood    0    0     1     1
Chi-Hi0033

Third Period—Chi-Hi: Ethan Foiles (Bret Carlson, Cayden Swoboda), 2:01.

Chi-Hi: Jackson Hoem (Gus Thorp, Jack Bowe), 2:49.

Chi-Hi: Jack Bowe (Sam Hebert), 5:50.

Madison Edgewood: Easton Kinsler (Davis Halbleib), 6:56.

Shots on Goal—Madison Edgewood: 10-7-6-23. Chi-Hi: 10-6-9-25. Saves—Madison Edgewood: Rowan White: 10-6-6-22. Chi-Hi: Derek Strong: 10-7-5-22. Penalties—Madison Edgewood: 2-4:00. Chi-Hi: 8-16:00.

Girls Hockey

Fox Cities Stars 2, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 0

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie    0    0    0    0
Fox Cities Stars1012

First Period—FCS: Teagan Tomoda (Megan Tesky), 13:10.

Third Period—FCS: Maleiyah Streck (Evie Mursau), 11:58, PP.

Shots on Goal—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 9-8-10-27. Fox Cities Stars: 5-5-6-16. Saves—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Kasandra Herr: 4-5-5-14. Fox Cities Stars: Ella Sciborski: 9-8-10-27. Penalties—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 2-4:00. Fox Cities Stars: 1-2:00.

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2, Black River Falls 1 (OT)

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie    0    0     1       1      2
Black River Falls100       01

First Period—BRF: Zowie Hunter (Marah Noth), 6:00, SH.

Third Period—CFM: Kinley Laux (Rhylee Buesgen), 9:43.

Overtime—CFM: Joey Schemenauer (Paige Steinmetz, Addison Frenette), 3:14.

Shots on Goal—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 20-12-20-7-59. Black River Falls: 6-9-6-21. Saves—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Kasandra Herr: 5-9-6-20. Black River Falls: Sydney Magnuson: 20-12-19-6-57. Penalties—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 3-6:00. Black River Falls: 2-4:00.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News