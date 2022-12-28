Local box scores and statewide results from Wednesday's prep action

Scores
Boys Basketball
Alma/Pepin 61, Elmwood/Plum City 42
Appleton North 68, Slinger 48
Aquinas 78, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 69
Arcadia 74, Stanley-Boyd 65
Ashwaubenon 74, Appleton East 56
Brillion 73, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 61
Brookfield Central 65, Neenah 56
Bruce 77, Gilmanton 56
Catholic Memorial 81, Belleville 55
Chequamegon 58, Luck 45
Crivitz 79, Oconto 61
D.C. Everest 69, Green Bay Southwest 47
Darlington 93, Potosi 65
Dodgeville 68, Baraboo 53
Elk Mound 72, Sparta 43
Ellsworth 51, Cadott 36
Fall Creek 67, Osseo-Fairchild 58
Fall River 66, Tomahawk 45
Fox Valley Lutheran 74, Appleton West 71
Gillett 54, Lena 31
Grafton 83, Dominican 77
Green Bay Preble 60, Menasha 56
Greendale 80, Cedar Grove-Belgium 50
Hudson 76, Chisago Lakes, Minn. 48
Kiel 75, Manitowoc Lutheran 52
La Crosse Logan 60, Watertown 47
Lakeland 76, Flambeau 50
Lewiston-Altura, Minn. 60, Prairie du Chien 56
Living Word Lutheran 72, North Fond du Lac 43
Manawa 85, Kohler 66
Marshfield 66, Janesville Parker 46
Martin Luther 76, Pius XI Catholic 69
McDonell Central 78, Bayfield 28
Medford Area 81, Brookfield Academy 50
Menominee Indian 73, Laona-Wabeno 53
Middleton 73, Oconomowoc 43
Milwaukee Lutheran 82, Wauwatosa East 63
Monona Grove 61, Waukesha West 55
Mosinee 85, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 42
Mukwonago 75, Beaver Dam 57
Neillsville 67, Weyauwega-Fremont 51
Oakfield 60, Waterloo 40
Omro 72, Delavan-Darien 43
Port Washington 87, Audubon Tech and Communication 80
Prescott 95, St. Louis Park, Minn. 82
Racine Park 66, Racine Lutheran 56
Reedsville 63, Wisconsin Heights 33
Rhinelander 85, Ashland 46
River Falls 59, Wausau West 46
Royall 54, Lancaster 46
Sheboygan North 80, Fuller Collegiate 42
Shoreland Lutheran 69, Kenosha Reuther 28
Somerset 65, Antigo 50
St. Croix Falls 81, Amery 58
Superior 60, Hiawatha Collegiate, Minn. 57
Tomah 64, Menomonie 61
Valders 69, Wrightstown 62
Waunakee 52, Kettle Moraine 47
Wauwatosa West 75, Kaukauna 56
West Salem 91, Northwestern 52
Whitefish Bay 78, Shorewood 58
Whitnall 64, Menomonee Falls 58
Wilmot Union 60, Fennimore 51
Wisconsin Dells 79, Ripon 47
Girls Basketball
Ashwaubenon 74, Luxemburg-Casco 33
Auburndale 52, Mosinee 46
Baldwin-Woodville 49, D.C. Everest 38
Beaver Dam 49, East Nashville Literature, Tenn. 40
Cambridge 49, Fall River 32
Cedarburg 82, Milwaukee Lutheran 33
Columbus Catholic 48, Pacelli 42
Crandon 40, Suring 21
Dodgeville 60, Jefferson 31
East Troy 46, Waterford 42
Edgar 49, Amherst 31
Elk Mound 64, Osseo-Fairchild 50
Fond du Lac 65, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 34
Germantown 75, Verona Area 74
Hortonville 72, West De Pere 52
Janesville Craig 66, Lakeside Lutheran 50
Kewaskum 69, Sheboygan Area Luth. 63
Kickapoo 66, Mauston 41
Kohler 56, Manawa 40
Laconia 63, Westfield Area 36
Lake Mills 55, Waupun 50, OT
Lena 48, Gillett 47
Lomira 48, Fennimore 37
Marinette 34, Northland Pines 14
Marshall 66, Dodgeland 21
Marshfield 39, Hudson 34
McFarland 71, Turner 46
Medford Area 29, Luck 11
Menominee Indian 46, Laona-Wabeno 44
Merrill 76, Augusta 32
Monona Grove 58, Columbus 42
Muskego 58, West Allis Nathan Hale 40
Neillsville 59, Wauwatosa West 46
New Glarus 74, Baraboo 46
Niagara 53, Three Lakes 41
North Fond du Lac 71, Milwaukee Golda Meir 36
Notre Dame 76, Kettle Moraine 67
Oak Creek 52, Kimberly 49
Oconomowoc 66, Milton 58
Oconto 53, Crivitz 34
Oregon 65, Hartford Union 59
Pewaukee 74, Brookfield Central 41
Poynette 61, Pecatonica 30
Prairie du Chien 51, Dover-Eyota, Minn. 41
Prescott 68, Maranatha Christian, Minn. 58
Prescott 68, Watertown Maranatha Baptist 58
Racine Lutheran 54, Racine Horlick 20
Reedsburg Area 50, La Crosse Central 48
Rio 54, Barneveld 45
Ripon 60, Wisconsin Dells 56
Saint Thomas More 50, Mayville 33
Sauk Prairie 55, Sparta 27
Somerset 60, Antigo 47
South Shore 66, Unity 45
Stevens Point 77, Greenfield 56
Stratford 58, Cochrane-Fountain City 54
Superior 75, Wausau West 64
Waukesha West 75, Oostburg 59
Wauwatosa East 71, Port Washington 63
Esko Tournament=
Third Place=
Solon Springs 53, Cherry, Minn. 46
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
McDonell 78, Bayfield 28
|Bayfield
|12
|16
|28
|McDonell
|42
|36
|78
Bayfield: Quintin Bressette 10, Keith Bressette 8, Dashon Tourdot 2, Remy Cordotte 1, Vincenzo Garramone 3, #30 3. (10 5-12 10 28).
McDonell: Cooper Mittermeyer 3, Aidan Misfeldt 6, Ben Siegenthaler 3, Eddie Mittermeyer 17, Cael Holm 2, Brady Rubenzer 2, Carter Stelter 2, Keagan Galvez 7, Jordan Sikora 2, Canan Huss 19, Asher Rozowski 2, Karson Galvez 2, Miles Flanagan 11. (30 10-11 11 78).
3-Pointers—Bayfield (3): Q. Bressette 2, #30 1. McDonell (7): C. Mittermeyer 1, E. Mittermeyer 5, Huss 1.
Fouled Out—Bayfield: #30. McDonell: none.
Arcadia 74, Stanley-Boyd 65
|Stanley-Boyd
|19
|46
|65
|Arcadia
|38
|36
|74
Stanley-Boyd: Landon Karlen 7, Dylan Goebel 3, Dominic Raffetto 4, Brett Kroeplin 6, Haydn Gustafson 21, Henry Hoel 24. (25 11-15 21 65).
Arcadia: Kaiden Rotering 12, Ted Teske 10, Prestin Scow 14, Maverick Drozkowski 18, Devon Baier 3, Connor Weltzien 17. (26 17-26 17 74).
3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (4): Karlen 1, Goebel 1, Kroeplin 1, Gustafson 1. Arcadia (5): Rotering 2, Scow 3.
Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: none. Arcadia: Baier.
Girls Basketball
Hillsboro 54, McDonell 50
|Hillsboro
|26
|28
|54
|McDonell
|26
|24
|50
Hillsboro: Makenzie Woodhouse 3, Lexie Thorson 3, Kyra Bisarek 15, Camryn Hanson 12, Lily Von Falkenstein 12, Violet Morren 11. (20 5-7 9 54).
McDonell: Sophie Schmidgall 8, Marley Hughes 8, Maddy Geissler 3, Katie Ruf 2, Emily Cooper 12, Aubrey Dorn 17. (20 5-10 11 50).
3-Pointers—Hillsboro (9): Woodhouse 1, Thorson 1, Bisarek 3, Hanson 4. McDonell (5): Hughes 2, Geissler 1, Cooper 2.
Fouled Out—Hillsboro: none. McDonell: none.
Boys Hockey
Chi-Hi 3, Madison Edgewood 1
|Madison Edgewood
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Chi-Hi
|0
|0
|3
|3
Third Period—Chi-Hi: Ethan Foiles (Bret Carlson, Cayden Swoboda), 2:01.
Chi-Hi: Jackson Hoem (Gus Thorp, Jack Bowe), 2:49.
Chi-Hi: Jack Bowe (Sam Hebert), 5:50.
Madison Edgewood: Easton Kinsler (Davis Halbleib), 6:56.
Shots on Goal—Madison Edgewood: 10-7-6-23. Chi-Hi: 10-6-9-25. Saves—Madison Edgewood: Rowan White: 10-6-6-22. Chi-Hi: Derek Strong: 10-7-5-22. Penalties—Madison Edgewood: 2-4:00. Chi-Hi: 8-16:00.
Girls Hockey
Fox Cities Stars 2, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 0
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fox Cities Stars
|1
|0
|1
|2
First Period—FCS: Teagan Tomoda (Megan Tesky), 13:10.
Third Period—FCS: Maleiyah Streck (Evie Mursau), 11:58, PP.
Shots on Goal—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 9-8-10-27. Fox Cities Stars: 5-5-6-16. Saves—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Kasandra Herr: 4-5-5-14. Fox Cities Stars: Ella Sciborski: 9-8-10-27. Penalties—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 2-4:00. Fox Cities Stars: 1-2:00.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2, Black River Falls 1 (OT)
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|0
|0
|1 1
|2
|Black River Falls
|1
|0
|0 0
|1
First Period—BRF: Zowie Hunter (Marah Noth), 6:00, SH.
Third Period—CFM: Kinley Laux (Rhylee Buesgen), 9:43.
Overtime—CFM: Joey Schemenauer (Paige Steinmetz, Addison Frenette), 3:14.
Shots on Goal—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 20-12-20-7-59. Black River Falls: 6-9-6-21. Saves—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Kasandra Herr: 5-9-6-20. Black River Falls: Sydney Magnuson: 20-12-19-6-57. Penalties—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 3-6:00. Black River Falls: 2-4:00.