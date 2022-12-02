 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Local box scores and statewide scores from Friday's prep action

Scores

Boys Basketball

Altoona 51, Ellsworth 31

Aquinas 58, Prairie du Chien 36

Arcadia 65, Elk Mound 57

Assumption 77, Phillips 66

Auburndale 79, Abbotsford 28

Baldwin-Woodville 78, Amery 49

Baraboo 62, Westfield Area 25

Beaver Dam 64, Cudahy 56

Big Foot 74, Edgerton 65

Black River Falls 64, Independence 56

Brookfield Central 82, Milwaukee Riverside University 43

Brookfield East 77, Milw. Bay View 25

Bruce 84, Gilman 28

Cambridge 53, Lake Mills 50

Campbellsport 48, North Fond du Lac 37

Cedarburg 88, Hartford Union 84

Chippewa Falls 64, Rice Lake 60

Cornell 73, Butternut 32

D.C. Everest 58, Ashwaubenon 49

Durand 70, Saint Croix Central 59

East Troy 76, Whitewater 68

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 46, Hilbert 36

Evansville 44, Jefferson 40

Florence 57, Elcho 35

Fond du Lac 76, Appleton West 56

Franklin 76, Racine Case 60

Galena, Ill. 57, Potosi 55

Grafton 55, West Bend West 37

Greendale 73, Destiny 33

Holmen 66, Superior 60

Homestead 77, Whitefish Bay 70

Horicon 57, Waterloo 50

Howards Grove 60, Manitowoc Lutheran 40

Hudson 51, Eau Claire Memorial 49

Iowa-Grant 67, Argyle 46

Kaukauna 79, Appleton North 50

Kenosha Christian Life 83, Saint Francis 78

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 73, Plymouth 68

Kohler 91, Sheboygan Area Luth. 71

La Crosse Central 62, Marshfield 58

Lakeside Lutheran 79, South Milwaukee 75, OT

Little Chute 51, Clintonville 34

Luxemburg-Casco 62, Oconto Falls 49

Marathon 73, Chequamegon 51

Marquette University 89, Brown Deer 47

Mayville 61, Lomira 42

McDonell Central 74, Spring Valley 67

McFarland 82, Clinton 54

Medford Area 82, Lakeland 72

Mellen 96, Winter 84

Menomonie 62, Eau Claire North 41

Mosinee 78, Antigo 43

Mukwonago 73, Waukesha North 59

Muskego 50, Catholic Memorial 44

Neenah 81, Appleton East 68

Nicolet 62, Slinger 24

North Crawford 51, Westby 50

Northland Pines 58, Tomahawk 30

Oak Creek 83, Kenosha Bradford 47

Oostburg 73, Sheboygan Christian 48

Oshkosh North 70, Oshkosh West 48

Pius XI Catholic 63, Waterford 49

Portage 69, Adams-Friendship 51

Prairie Farm 51, Siren 42

Prentice 78, Stratford 59

Prescott 88, Somerset 68

Racine Horlick 77, Kenosha Tremper 69

Random Lake 63, Cedar Grove-Belgium 40

Reedsville 65, Mishicot 30

River Falls 57, New Richmond 51

Sauk Prairie 69, Wisconsin Dells 63

Sheboygan South 63, New Holstein 59

Shoreland Lutheran 75, Faith Christian 27

St. Marys Springs 82, Omro 62

Suring 51, Rosholt 39

The Prairie School 79, Augustine Prep 49

Three Lakes 43, Laona-Wabeno 32

Turner 80, Brodhead 62

Union Grove 48, Fort Atkinson 45

Waukesha West 60, Oconomowoc 53

Waupun 74, Ripon 70

Wayland Academy 88, Stockbridge 48

West Bend East 78, Port Washington 57

West Salem 90, Tomah 67

Williams Bay 59, Delavan-Darien 46

Wilmot Union 57, Racine Lutheran 55

Winneconne 54, Berlin 53

Wrightstown 42, Freedom 34

Xavier 94, Wautoma 64

Girls Basketball

Abbotsford 62, Auburndale 52

Algoma 40, GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 24

Almond-Bancroft 54, Wild Rose 33

Amherst 61, Weyauwega-Fremont 40

Ashland 54, Cumberland 15

Badger 75, Wilmot Union 55

Barron 52, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 31

Belleville 70, Benton 34

Blair-Taylor 66, Eleva-Strum 22

Boscobel 58, Iowa-Grant 52

Brillion 57, Kiel 38

Brookfield East 65, Milwaukee DSHA 41

Burlington 42, Waterford 40

Cashton 57, Necedah 21

Catholic Memorial 57, Muskego 40

Cedarburg 66, Hartford Union 56

Chilton 40, Sheboygan Falls 33

Cochrane-Fountain City 58, Augusta 47

Columbus 69, Mayville 22

Cuba City 49, Darlington 42

De Pere 42, Pulaski 32

Eau Claire North 54, Menomonie 40

Fall Creek 55, Osseo-Fairchild 46

Fond du Lac 78, Appleton West 34

Franklin 84, Racine Case 44

Freedom 73, Wrightstown 40

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 41, Viroqua 25

Green Bay Southwest 58, Green Bay Preble 49

Holmen 57, Tomah 44

Homestead 69, Whitefish Bay 49

Hurley 58, Washburn 33

Hustisford 34, Dodgeland 32

Iola-Scandinavia 49, Manawa 46

Kenosha Tremper 75, Racine Horlick 20

Kettle Moraine 78, Waukesha South 30

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 68, Fox Valley Lutheran 51

Kewaunee 55, Gibraltar 29

Kickapoo 70, De Soto 21

Lakeland 78, Medford Area 29

Lena 64, Crivitz 35

Lincoln 45, Alma/Pepin 38

Loyal 50, Greenwood 27

Madison East 81, Janesville Parker 37

Madison La Follette 65, Middleton 58

Manitowoc Lincoln 60, Sheboygan South 47

Marathon 64, Chequamegon 23

Markesan 61, Montello 28

Marshall 40, Lakeside Lutheran 31

Marshfield 69, La Crosse Central 53

Martin Luther 73, Lake Country Lutheran 48

McDonell Central 60, Stanley-Boyd 30

Melrose-Mindoro 65, Whitehall 55

Milwaukee Washington/Science/Collegiate 62, Milwaukee Northwest 28

Mineral Point 49, Fennimore 36

Monona Grove 77, Monroe 34

Mosinee 63, Antigo 51

Neenah 73, Appleton East 54

Neillsville 49, Columbus Catholic 24

Neillsville 90, Gilman 31

New Berlin West 60, Greendale 45

New Lisbon 46, Brookwood 44

Northland Pines 39, Tomahawk 31

Northwestern 40, Ladysmith 29

Oakfield 64, Wayland Academy 41

Oconto 82, Sturgeon Bay 40

Oregon 72, Fort Atkinson 34

Osceola 60, Unity 32

Oshkosh West 59, Oshkosh North 48

Pacelli 57, Port Edwards 15

Pewaukee 40, New Berlin Eisenhower 31

Pittsville 39, Rosholt 33

Pius XI Catholic 59, Greenfield 27

Platteville 56, Richland Center 39

Racine Park 54, Kenosha Indian Trail 50

Randolph 61, Cambria-Friesland 26

Rice Lake 64, Chippewa Falls 42

Seneca 47, Weston 34

Sheboygan North 58, Bay Port 56

Shell Lake 63, Birchwood 30

Shoreland Lutheran 48, Catholic Central 36

Shorewood 60, South Milwaukee 32

South Shore 79, Lac Courte Oreilles 16

Southwestern 46, Riverdale 24

Stoughton 63, Mount Horeb 52

Sun Prairie West 86, Janesville Craig 54

University School of Milwaukee 63, Heritage Christian 29

Valders 70, Roncalli 44

Waukesha West 73, Muskego 49

Waukesha West 80, Oconomowoc 56

Waunakee 45, Baraboo 37

Wauwatosa East 62, Menomonee Falls 46

Wauwatosa West 71, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 36

West Bend East 60, Port Washington 49

West De Pere 90, Green Bay East 25

West Salem 60, Luther 33

Westby 62, Arcadia 34

Wisconsin Lutheran 81, West Allis Central 17

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 62, Shiocton 31

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

Chi-Hi 64, Rice Lake 60

Chi-Hi   27       37     64
Rice Lake     273360

Chi-Hi: Christian Crumbaker 7, Kansas Smith 11, Jackson Tomczak 14, Jackson Gugel 8, David Terhark 2, Gubgnit Mason 3, Carson Wedemeyer 3, Mason Monarski 16. (24 8-11 13 64).

Rice Lake: Matt Farm 10, Tyler Orr 23, Zach Orr 19, JT Schradle 6, Harrison Lipke 2. (20 13-14 16 60).

3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (8): Crumbaker 1, Smith 2, Tomczak 1, Mason 1, Monarski 2. Rice Lake (7): Farm 2, T. Orr 1, Z. Orr 4.

Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. Rice Lake: T. Orr.

McDonell 74, Spring Valley 67

McDonell   35      39     74
Spring Valley     353267

McDonell: Cooper Mittermeyer 3, Aidan Misfeldt 16, Eddie Mittermeyer 16, Grant Smiskey 3, Carter Stelter 4, Keagan Galvez 7, Canan Huss 17, Asher Rozowski 8. (21 18-22 13 74).

Spring Valley: Cade Stasiek 17, Dodge Sampair 2, Tanner Dicus 2, Wyatt Goveronski 7, Caleb Bartko 8, Diego Schmitt 17, Masyn Wolf 12. (27 8-11 16 67).

3-Pointers—McDonell (12): Cooper Mittermeyer 1, Misfeldt 1, Eddie Mittermeyer 4, Smiskey 1, Galvez 1, Huss 2, Rozowski 2. Spring Valley (3): Stasiek 3.

Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Spring Valley: Stasiek.

Cornell 73, Butternut 32

Butternut       17     15     32
Cornell     343973

Butternut: Owen Dennis 27, Luke Murphy 3, Caleb Anderson 3. (13 1-3 12 32).

Cornell: Jayden Joas-Shaw 7, Bentley Spangler 8, Dawson Munson 11, Dylan Bowe 22, Daniel Person 3, Torren Parker 6, Blake Anders 16. (28 8-11 6 73).

3-Pointers—Butternut (4): Dennis 4. Cornell (8): Joas-Shaw 1, Spangler 2, Munson 1, Bowe 2, Anders 2.

Fouled Out—Butternut: Murphy. Cornell: none.

Girls Basketball

Rice Lake 64, Chi-Hi 42

Rice Lake       36      28      64
Chi-Hi     202242

Rice Lake: Lucie Habas 14, Adaline Sheplee 8, Kendra Richter 10, Sydney Gay 3, Eliana Sheplee 20, Emily Scheu 2, Isabelle Schmidt 7. (24 10-12 19 64).

Chi-Hi: Olivia Sanborn 1, Ally Richardson 2, Sarah Chaffee 6, Kayla Pabich 2, Addy Seaholm 2, Camryn Fjelstad 4, Riley Terhark 2, Brooklyn Sandvig 13, Ava Reuter 10. (5 8-15 14 42).

3-Pointers—Rice Lake (6): Habas 2, A. Sheplee 1, Gay 1, E. Sheplee 2. Chi-Hi (4): Chaffee 2, Sandvig 1, Reuter 1.

Fouled Out—Rice Lake: none. Chi-Hi: none.

McDonell 60, Stanley-Boyd 30

McDonell   31   29   60
Stanley-Boyd     16     14     30

McDonell: Sophie Schmidgall 14, Marley Hughes 14, Maddie Geissler 7, Kali Goulet 4, Katie Ruf 6, Emily Cooper 9, Izzy Hartman 1, Kylee Jenson 5. (22 12-20 22 60).

Stanley-Boyd: Tina Benson 6, Aaliyah Allard 2, Mallory Eslinger 1, Lauren Potaczek 12, Teagen Becker 3, Emerson Felmlee 6. (9 11-20 16 30).

3-Pointers—McDonell (4): Hughes 1, Geissler 2, Cooper 1. Stanley-Boyd (1): Benson 1.

Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.

Bloomer 60, Thorp 47

Thorp   20      27     47
Bloomer     283260

Thorp: Ava Teclaw 15, Elizabeth Frankewicz 14, Abby Schultze 2, Shania Zarza 1, Shaylie Zarza 2, Eric Jo Hollin 4, Madelyn Windl 2, Isabella Haas 2, Pepper-Rae Werner 3, Larissa Raether 2. (17 9-17 26 47).

Bloomer: Brooklynn Sarauer 10, Katlyn Jones 10, Nora Jensen 13, Ciarra Seibel 3, Isabel Rubenzer 7, Brooke Petska 8, Addy Zwiefelhofer 4, Ryleah Nelson 5. (20 12-30 22 60).

3-Pointers—Thorp (4): Teclaw 2, Frankewicz 2. Bloomer (8): Sarauer 1, Jones 1, Jensen 3, Petska 2, Nelson 1.

Fouled Out—Thorp: Teclaw. Bloomer: Seibel, Rubenzer.

Cadott 90, Eau Claire Regis 51

Eau Claire Regis     32   19   51
Cadott     45    45     90

Eau Claire Regis: Emma Klink 1, Macyn Cullinan 7, Carly Brost 10, Annabelle Schroeder 6, Jace Jensen 3, Cara Olson 14, Izzy Reichert 2, Ashley Chilson 8. (13 21-34 15 51).

Cadott: Elly Eiler 20, Lauryn Goettl 27, Emma Kowalczyk 7, Morgan Moldrem 1, Eva Enestvedt 3, Taylor Hager 10, Kasey Moldrem 3, Laken Ryan 17. (31 14-28 22 90).

3-Pointers—Eau Claire Regis (4): Olson 4. Cadott (14): Eiler 4, Goettl 2, Kowalczyk 2, K. Moldrem 1, Ryan 5.

Fouled Out—Eau Claire Regis: Chilson. Cadott: Bradee Burish.

Girls Hockey

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 14, Northland Pines 1

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie     7      4      3      14
Northland Pines1001

First Period—CFM: Joey Schemenauer (Paige Steinmetz), 0:27.

CFM: Emma-lyn Stephenson (Tessa Leisses, Addisyn Buesgen), 7:21.

CFM: Rhylee Buesgen, 7:59.

CFM: Paige Steinmetz, 8:07.

CFM: Rhyenne Fuerstenberg (Marley Sterling), 10:27, PP.

NP: Mallory Schmidt (Ava Carillo), 13:55.

CFM: Rhyenne Fuerstenberg (Addisyn Buesgen), 16:01.

CFM: Tessa Leisses (Rhylee Buesgen), 16:37.

Second Period—CFM: Addisyn Buesgen (Tessa Leisses, Emma-lyn Stephenson), 7:30.

CFM: Joey Schemenauer (Paige Steinmetz), 9:13.

CFM: Joey Schemenauer (Addisyn Buesgen), 13:34.

CFM: Ashley Slupe, 16:37.

Third Period—CFM: Micaela Moucha (Addison Frenette), 3:29.

CFM: Mya Post, 4:01.

CFM: Rhyenne Fuerstenberg (Marley Sterling), 11:04.

Shots on Goal—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 18-9-14-41. Northland Pines: 2-2-2-6. Saves—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Kasandra Herr 1-2-0-3, Aubrie Dowd: 0-0-2-2. Northland Pines: Jenna Uhrine: 11-5-11-27. Penalties—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 0-0:00. Northland Pines: 7-25:00.

