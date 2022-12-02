Local box scores and statewide scores from Friday's prep action

Scores
Boys Basketball
Altoona 51, Ellsworth 31
Aquinas 58, Prairie du Chien 36
Arcadia 65, Elk Mound 57
Assumption 77, Phillips 66
Auburndale 79, Abbotsford 28
Baldwin-Woodville 78, Amery 49
Baraboo 62, Westfield Area 25
Beaver Dam 64, Cudahy 56
Big Foot 74, Edgerton 65
Black River Falls 64, Independence 56
Brookfield Central 82, Milwaukee Riverside University 43
Brookfield East 77, Milw. Bay View 25
Bruce 84, Gilman 28
Cambridge 53, Lake Mills 50
Campbellsport 48, North Fond du Lac 37
Cedarburg 88, Hartford Union 84
Chippewa Falls 64, Rice Lake 60
Cornell 73, Butternut 32
D.C. Everest 58, Ashwaubenon 49
Durand 70, Saint Croix Central 59
East Troy 76, Whitewater 68
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 46, Hilbert 36
Evansville 44, Jefferson 40
Florence 57, Elcho 35
Fond du Lac 76, Appleton West 56
Franklin 76, Racine Case 60
Galena, Ill. 57, Potosi 55
Grafton 55, West Bend West 37
Greendale 73, Destiny 33
Holmen 66, Superior 60
Homestead 77, Whitefish Bay 70
Horicon 57, Waterloo 50
Howards Grove 60, Manitowoc Lutheran 40
Hudson 51, Eau Claire Memorial 49
Iowa-Grant 67, Argyle 46
Kaukauna 79, Appleton North 50
Kenosha Christian Life 83, Saint Francis 78
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 73, Plymouth 68
Kohler 91, Sheboygan Area Luth. 71
La Crosse Central 62, Marshfield 58
Lakeside Lutheran 79, South Milwaukee 75, OT
Little Chute 51, Clintonville 34
Luxemburg-Casco 62, Oconto Falls 49
Marathon 73, Chequamegon 51
Marquette University 89, Brown Deer 47
Mayville 61, Lomira 42
McDonell Central 74, Spring Valley 67
McFarland 82, Clinton 54
Medford Area 82, Lakeland 72
Mellen 96, Winter 84
Menomonie 62, Eau Claire North 41
Mosinee 78, Antigo 43
Mukwonago 73, Waukesha North 59
Muskego 50, Catholic Memorial 44
Neenah 81, Appleton East 68
Nicolet 62, Slinger 24
North Crawford 51, Westby 50
Northland Pines 58, Tomahawk 30
Oak Creek 83, Kenosha Bradford 47
Oostburg 73, Sheboygan Christian 48
Oshkosh North 70, Oshkosh West 48
Pius XI Catholic 63, Waterford 49
Portage 69, Adams-Friendship 51
Prairie Farm 51, Siren 42
Prentice 78, Stratford 59
Prescott 88, Somerset 68
Racine Horlick 77, Kenosha Tremper 69
Random Lake 63, Cedar Grove-Belgium 40
Reedsville 65, Mishicot 30
River Falls 57, New Richmond 51
Sauk Prairie 69, Wisconsin Dells 63
Sheboygan South 63, New Holstein 59
Shoreland Lutheran 75, Faith Christian 27
St. Marys Springs 82, Omro 62
Suring 51, Rosholt 39
The Prairie School 79, Augustine Prep 49
Three Lakes 43, Laona-Wabeno 32
Turner 80, Brodhead 62
Union Grove 48, Fort Atkinson 45
Waukesha West 60, Oconomowoc 53
Waupun 74, Ripon 70
Wayland Academy 88, Stockbridge 48
West Bend East 78, Port Washington 57
West Salem 90, Tomah 67
Williams Bay 59, Delavan-Darien 46
Wilmot Union 57, Racine Lutheran 55
Winneconne 54, Berlin 53
Wrightstown 42, Freedom 34
Xavier 94, Wautoma 64
Girls Basketball
Abbotsford 62, Auburndale 52
Algoma 40, GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 24
Almond-Bancroft 54, Wild Rose 33
Amherst 61, Weyauwega-Fremont 40
Ashland 54, Cumberland 15
Badger 75, Wilmot Union 55
Barron 52, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 31
Belleville 70, Benton 34
Blair-Taylor 66, Eleva-Strum 22
Boscobel 58, Iowa-Grant 52
Brillion 57, Kiel 38
Brookfield East 65, Milwaukee DSHA 41
Burlington 42, Waterford 40
Cashton 57, Necedah 21
Catholic Memorial 57, Muskego 40
Cedarburg 66, Hartford Union 56
Chilton 40, Sheboygan Falls 33
Cochrane-Fountain City 58, Augusta 47
Columbus 69, Mayville 22
Cuba City 49, Darlington 42
De Pere 42, Pulaski 32
Eau Claire North 54, Menomonie 40
Fall Creek 55, Osseo-Fairchild 46
Fond du Lac 78, Appleton West 34
Franklin 84, Racine Case 44
Freedom 73, Wrightstown 40
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 41, Viroqua 25
Green Bay Southwest 58, Green Bay Preble 49
Holmen 57, Tomah 44
Homestead 69, Whitefish Bay 49
Hurley 58, Washburn 33
Hustisford 34, Dodgeland 32
Iola-Scandinavia 49, Manawa 46
Kenosha Tremper 75, Racine Horlick 20
Kettle Moraine 78, Waukesha South 30
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 68, Fox Valley Lutheran 51
Kewaunee 55, Gibraltar 29
Kickapoo 70, De Soto 21
Lakeland 78, Medford Area 29
Lena 64, Crivitz 35
Lincoln 45, Alma/Pepin 38
Loyal 50, Greenwood 27
Madison East 81, Janesville Parker 37
Madison La Follette 65, Middleton 58
Manitowoc Lincoln 60, Sheboygan South 47
Marathon 64, Chequamegon 23
Markesan 61, Montello 28
Marshall 40, Lakeside Lutheran 31
Marshfield 69, La Crosse Central 53
Martin Luther 73, Lake Country Lutheran 48
McDonell Central 60, Stanley-Boyd 30
Melrose-Mindoro 65, Whitehall 55
Milwaukee Washington/Science/Collegiate 62, Milwaukee Northwest 28
Mineral Point 49, Fennimore 36
Monona Grove 77, Monroe 34
Mosinee 63, Antigo 51
Neenah 73, Appleton East 54
Neillsville 49, Columbus Catholic 24
Neillsville 90, Gilman 31
New Berlin West 60, Greendale 45
New Lisbon 46, Brookwood 44
Northland Pines 39, Tomahawk 31
Northwestern 40, Ladysmith 29
Oakfield 64, Wayland Academy 41
Oconto 82, Sturgeon Bay 40
Oregon 72, Fort Atkinson 34
Osceola 60, Unity 32
Oshkosh West 59, Oshkosh North 48
Pacelli 57, Port Edwards 15
Pewaukee 40, New Berlin Eisenhower 31
Pittsville 39, Rosholt 33
Pius XI Catholic 59, Greenfield 27
Platteville 56, Richland Center 39
Racine Park 54, Kenosha Indian Trail 50
Randolph 61, Cambria-Friesland 26
Rice Lake 64, Chippewa Falls 42
Seneca 47, Weston 34
Sheboygan North 58, Bay Port 56
Shell Lake 63, Birchwood 30
Shoreland Lutheran 48, Catholic Central 36
Shorewood 60, South Milwaukee 32
South Shore 79, Lac Courte Oreilles 16
Southwestern 46, Riverdale 24
Stoughton 63, Mount Horeb 52
Sun Prairie West 86, Janesville Craig 54
University School of Milwaukee 63, Heritage Christian 29
Valders 70, Roncalli 44
Waukesha West 73, Muskego 49
Waukesha West 80, Oconomowoc 56
Waunakee 45, Baraboo 37
Wauwatosa East 62, Menomonee Falls 46
Wauwatosa West 71, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 36
West Bend East 60, Port Washington 49
West De Pere 90, Green Bay East 25
West Salem 60, Luther 33
Westby 62, Arcadia 34
Wisconsin Lutheran 81, West Allis Central 17
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 62, Shiocton 31
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Chi-Hi 64, Rice Lake 60
|Chi-Hi
|27
|37
|64
|Rice Lake
|27
|33
|60
Chi-Hi: Christian Crumbaker 7, Kansas Smith 11, Jackson Tomczak 14, Jackson Gugel 8, David Terhark 2, Gubgnit Mason 3, Carson Wedemeyer 3, Mason Monarski 16. (24 8-11 13 64).
Rice Lake: Matt Farm 10, Tyler Orr 23, Zach Orr 19, JT Schradle 6, Harrison Lipke 2. (20 13-14 16 60).
3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (8): Crumbaker 1, Smith 2, Tomczak 1, Mason 1, Monarski 2. Rice Lake (7): Farm 2, T. Orr 1, Z. Orr 4.
Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. Rice Lake: T. Orr.
McDonell 74, Spring Valley 67
|McDonell
|35
|39
|74
|Spring Valley
|35
|32
|67
McDonell: Cooper Mittermeyer 3, Aidan Misfeldt 16, Eddie Mittermeyer 16, Grant Smiskey 3, Carter Stelter 4, Keagan Galvez 7, Canan Huss 17, Asher Rozowski 8. (21 18-22 13 74).
Spring Valley: Cade Stasiek 17, Dodge Sampair 2, Tanner Dicus 2, Wyatt Goveronski 7, Caleb Bartko 8, Diego Schmitt 17, Masyn Wolf 12. (27 8-11 16 67).
3-Pointers—McDonell (12): Cooper Mittermeyer 1, Misfeldt 1, Eddie Mittermeyer 4, Smiskey 1, Galvez 1, Huss 2, Rozowski 2. Spring Valley (3): Stasiek 3.
Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Spring Valley: Stasiek.
Cornell 73, Butternut 32
|Butternut
|17
|15
|32
|Cornell
|34
|39
|73
Butternut: Owen Dennis 27, Luke Murphy 3, Caleb Anderson 3. (13 1-3 12 32).
Cornell: Jayden Joas-Shaw 7, Bentley Spangler 8, Dawson Munson 11, Dylan Bowe 22, Daniel Person 3, Torren Parker 6, Blake Anders 16. (28 8-11 6 73).
3-Pointers—Butternut (4): Dennis 4. Cornell (8): Joas-Shaw 1, Spangler 2, Munson 1, Bowe 2, Anders 2.
Fouled Out—Butternut: Murphy. Cornell: none.
Girls Basketball
Rice Lake 64, Chi-Hi 42
|Rice Lake
|36
|28
|64
|Chi-Hi
|20
|22
|42
Rice Lake: Lucie Habas 14, Adaline Sheplee 8, Kendra Richter 10, Sydney Gay 3, Eliana Sheplee 20, Emily Scheu 2, Isabelle Schmidt 7. (24 10-12 19 64).
Chi-Hi: Olivia Sanborn 1, Ally Richardson 2, Sarah Chaffee 6, Kayla Pabich 2, Addy Seaholm 2, Camryn Fjelstad 4, Riley Terhark 2, Brooklyn Sandvig 13, Ava Reuter 10. (5 8-15 14 42).
3-Pointers—Rice Lake (6): Habas 2, A. Sheplee 1, Gay 1, E. Sheplee 2. Chi-Hi (4): Chaffee 2, Sandvig 1, Reuter 1.
Fouled Out—Rice Lake: none. Chi-Hi: none.
McDonell 60, Stanley-Boyd 30
|McDonell
|31
|29
|60
|Stanley-Boyd
|16
|14
|30
McDonell: Sophie Schmidgall 14, Marley Hughes 14, Maddie Geissler 7, Kali Goulet 4, Katie Ruf 6, Emily Cooper 9, Izzy Hartman 1, Kylee Jenson 5. (22 12-20 22 60).
Stanley-Boyd: Tina Benson 6, Aaliyah Allard 2, Mallory Eslinger 1, Lauren Potaczek 12, Teagen Becker 3, Emerson Felmlee 6. (9 11-20 16 30).
3-Pointers—McDonell (4): Hughes 1, Geissler 2, Cooper 1. Stanley-Boyd (1): Benson 1.
Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.
Bloomer 60, Thorp 47
|Thorp
|20
|27
|47
|Bloomer
|28
|32
|60
Thorp: Ava Teclaw 15, Elizabeth Frankewicz 14, Abby Schultze 2, Shania Zarza 1, Shaylie Zarza 2, Eric Jo Hollin 4, Madelyn Windl 2, Isabella Haas 2, Pepper-Rae Werner 3, Larissa Raether 2. (17 9-17 26 47).
Bloomer: Brooklynn Sarauer 10, Katlyn Jones 10, Nora Jensen 13, Ciarra Seibel 3, Isabel Rubenzer 7, Brooke Petska 8, Addy Zwiefelhofer 4, Ryleah Nelson 5. (20 12-30 22 60).
3-Pointers—Thorp (4): Teclaw 2, Frankewicz 2. Bloomer (8): Sarauer 1, Jones 1, Jensen 3, Petska 2, Nelson 1.
Fouled Out—Thorp: Teclaw. Bloomer: Seibel, Rubenzer.
Cadott 90, Eau Claire Regis 51
|Eau Claire Regis
|32
|19
|51
|Cadott
|45
|45
|90
Eau Claire Regis: Emma Klink 1, Macyn Cullinan 7, Carly Brost 10, Annabelle Schroeder 6, Jace Jensen 3, Cara Olson 14, Izzy Reichert 2, Ashley Chilson 8. (13 21-34 15 51).
Cadott: Elly Eiler 20, Lauryn Goettl 27, Emma Kowalczyk 7, Morgan Moldrem 1, Eva Enestvedt 3, Taylor Hager 10, Kasey Moldrem 3, Laken Ryan 17. (31 14-28 22 90).
3-Pointers—Eau Claire Regis (4): Olson 4. Cadott (14): Eiler 4, Goettl 2, Kowalczyk 2, K. Moldrem 1, Ryan 5.
Fouled Out—Eau Claire Regis: Chilson. Cadott: Bradee Burish.
Girls Hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 14, Northland Pines 1
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|7
|4
|3
|14
|Northland Pines
|1
|0
|0
|1
First Period—CFM: Joey Schemenauer (Paige Steinmetz), 0:27.
CFM: Emma-lyn Stephenson (Tessa Leisses, Addisyn Buesgen), 7:21.
CFM: Rhylee Buesgen, 7:59.
CFM: Paige Steinmetz, 8:07.
CFM: Rhyenne Fuerstenberg (Marley Sterling), 10:27, PP.
NP: Mallory Schmidt (Ava Carillo), 13:55.
CFM: Rhyenne Fuerstenberg (Addisyn Buesgen), 16:01.
CFM: Tessa Leisses (Rhylee Buesgen), 16:37.
Second Period—CFM: Addisyn Buesgen (Tessa Leisses, Emma-lyn Stephenson), 7:30.
CFM: Joey Schemenauer (Paige Steinmetz), 9:13.
CFM: Joey Schemenauer (Addisyn Buesgen), 13:34.
CFM: Ashley Slupe, 16:37.
Third Period—CFM: Micaela Moucha (Addison Frenette), 3:29.
CFM: Mya Post, 4:01.
CFM: Rhyenne Fuerstenberg (Marley Sterling), 11:04.
Shots on Goal—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 18-9-14-41. Northland Pines: 2-2-2-6. Saves—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Kasandra Herr 1-2-0-3, Aubrie Dowd: 0-0-2-2. Northland Pines: Jenna Uhrine: 11-5-11-27. Penalties—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 0-0:00. Northland Pines: 7-25:00.