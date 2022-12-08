Local box scores and statewide scores from Thursday's prep action

Scores
Boys Basketball
Alma/Pepin 65, Gilmanton 39
Aquinas 65, Mauston 54
Argyle 70, Monticello 54
Athens 59, Stratford 54
Augusta 51, Eleva-Strum 32
Augustine Prep 49, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 24
Barneveld 79, Juda 18
Bay Port 67, Manitowoc Lincoln 56
Big Foot 77, Whitewater 32
Black Hawk 53, Weston 38
Brookfield Academy 73, St. John's NW Military Academy 58
Brown Deer 71, Greendale 66
Cadott 53, Abbotsford 41
Central Wisconsin Christian 67, Hustisford 31
Clear Lake 60, Northwood 33
Clintonville 58, Luxemburg-Casco 39
Denmark 46, Freedom 35
Dominican 99, Racine Lutheran 73
Drummond 63, Bayfield 43
Durand 44, Colfax 40
Edgerton 53, Jefferson 50
Elk Mound 45, Mondovi 39
Fox Valley Lutheran 83, Oconto Falls 27
Green Bay Southwest 77, Menasha 52
Greenfield 69, Shorewood 45
Hillsboro 68, De Soto 47
Howards Grove 65, Random Lake 54
Hurley 66, Butternut 16
Janesville Craig 74, Janesville Parker 58
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 49, Living Word Lutheran 24
Kewaskum 47, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 44
Kohler 67, Sheboygan Christian 50
Lake Country Lutheran 74, Messmer 59
Lakeland 67, Three Lakes 38
Lakeside Lutheran 66, Milton 56
Lincoln 62, Independence 43
Madison La Follette 87, Janesville Craig 68
Manitowoc Lutheran 76, Mishicot 33
Marathon 64, Rhinelander 12
McDonell Central 61, Columbus Catholic 60
McFarland 59, Evansville 20
Mellen 68, South Shore 55
Melrose-Mindoro 60, Blair-Taylor 47
Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 63, Milwaukee Juneau 62
Milwaukee Golda Meir 74, Milwaukee Vincent 51
New Berlin West 51, New Berlin Eisenhower 45
Onalaska 88, Caledonia, Minn. 60
Oostburg 51, Cedar Grove-Belgium 32
Pacelli 49, Rosholt 37
Pecatonica 44, Albany 38, OT
Pewaukee 80, West Allis Central 58
Potosi 63, Cassville 42
Prairie Farm 64, Flambeau 54
Reedsville 53, Hilbert 32
Richland Center 60, Highland 49
River Ridge 63, Benton 55
Saint Croix Central 80, Stanley-Boyd 75
Sheboygan Area Luth. 79, Ozaukee 72
Shoreland Lutheran 59, University School of Milwaukee 41
Shullsburg 52, Belmont 32
Siren 58, Turtle Lake 41
Somerset 81, Regis 44
South Milwaukee 74, Milwaukee Lutheran 69
Spring Valley 62, Boyceville 51
Turner 89, Clinton 55
Unity 55, Siren 24
Washburn 79, Lac Courte Oreilles 29
Waupaca 68, Marinette 56
Waupun 77, Berlin 41
Whitehall 85, Cochrane-Fountain City 83
Whitnall 69, Cudahy 57
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 82, Valley Christian 24
Winneconne 75, Ripon 72
Winter 90, Gilman 78
Wisconsin Lutheran 88, Pius XI Catholic 78
Girls Basketball
Almond-Bancroft 66, Port Edwards 11
Altoona 57, Bloomer 52
Amherst 47, Shiocton 34
Appleton East 64, Sheboygan North 49
Arcadia 54, Viroqua 28
Badger 58, Delavan-Darien 44
Baraboo 45, Mauston 30
Bay Port 52, Manitowoc Lincoln 35
Brillion 40, Sheboygan Falls 39
Cameron 60, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 30
Central Wisconsin Christian 61, Hustisford 28
Chesterton 30, Stockbridge 22
Coleman 61, Wausaukee 41
Cuba City 86, Southwestern 28
De Pere 43, Green Bay Preble 29
Dominican 52, Racine Lutheran 33
Eau Claire North 65, Chippewa Falls 50
Edgerton 54, Big Foot 24
Elkhorn Area 51, Westosha Central 37
Florence 76, Goodman/Pembine 19
GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 43, Gibraltar 33
Green Bay Southwest 54, Ashwaubenon 49
Greendale 68, Brown Deer 66
Hayward 48, Ashland 33
Hillsboro 66, Brookwood 28
Hortonville 72, Oshkosh North 33
Iowa-Grant 55, Fennimore 54
La Crescent, Minn. 52, Luther 47
Ladysmith 63, Spooner 13
Lake Country Lutheran 50, Heritage Christian 32
Lancaster 39, Dodgeville 36
Lincoln 65, Neillsville 39
Madison East 71, Beloit Memorial 50
Marshfield 66, Merrill 35
Middleton 69, Janesville Parker 22
Mineral Point 52, Darlington 49
New Berlin West 51, New Berlin Eisenhower 45
New Holstein 58, Roncalli 16
Niagara 50, Saint Thomas Aquinas 13
Nicolet 64, West Allis Central 46
Notre Dame 92, Sheboygan North 34
Oconto 54, Algoma 51
Oneida Nation 49, Crivitz 43
Pacelli 49, Rosholt 37
Peshtigo 71, Sturgeon Bay 29
Pewaukee 63, West Allis Central 22
Poynette 58, Wisconsin Heights 54
Prairie Farm 64, Flambeau 54
Prairie du Chien 50, Platteville 39
Pulaski 44, Sheboygan South 36
Reedsburg Area 57, Wisconsin Dells 45
River Valley 48, Richland Center 47
Riverdale 61, Boscobel 55
Royall 57, Hillsboro 52
Royall 58, Cashton 51
Salam School 57, Saint Joan Antida 6
Sevastopol 46, Shiocton 29
Sevastopol 53, Southern Door 51
Shiocton 44, Wild Rose 41
Shoreland Lutheran 77, Racine Case 58
Shorewood 69, Greenfield 62
Siren 43, Unity 40
Somerset 78, Glenwood City 26
South Milwaukee 47, Milwaukee Lutheran 36
St. Croix Falls 76, Northwestern 73
Sun Prairie West 83, Madison Memorial 34
Thorp 51, Cornell 48
Turtle Lake 56, Shell Lake 29
Turtle Lake 64, Siren 38
Valders 60, Kiel 53
Verona Area 88, Janesville Craig 52
Warren, Ill. 72, Juda 44
Waterloo 60, Dodgeland 22
West Salem 62, Black River Falls 17
Westby 57, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 25
Wilmot Union 56, Burlington 54
Wisconsin Heights 60, Monticello 54
Wisconsin Lutheran 56, Pius XI Catholic 51
Wonewoc-Center 66, New Lisbon 41
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
McDonell 61, Marshfield Columbus 60
|McDonell
|32
|28
|60
|Marshfield Columbus
|24
|36
|61
McDonell: Cooper Mittermeyer 6, Aidan Misfeldt 14, Eddie Mittermeyer 8, Keagan Galvez 2, Canan Huss 29, Asher Rozowski 2. (24 5-7 13 61).
Marshfield Columbus: Emmitt Konieczny 8, Charlie Moore 20, Blake Jakobi 14, Lucas Kreklau 16, Cy Becker 2. (23 3-4 11 60).
3-Pointers—McDonell (9): C. Mittermeyer 2, Midfeldt 4, E. Mittermeyer 2, Huss 1. Marshfield Columbus (9): Moore 6, Jakobi 3.
Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Marshfield Columbus: none.
Cadott 53, Abbotsford 41
|Cadott
|24
|29
|53
|Abbotsford
|25
|16
|41
Cadott: Braden Schneider 7, Warren Bowe 8, Tegan Ritter 12, Jordan Peters 4, Brodee Burish 8, Nolan Freed 7, Nolan Blum 5. (20 7-11 12 53).
Abbotsford: Brandon Diedrich 10, Esteban Gomez 13, AJ Bodhagen 6, Adam Diedrich 10, Evan Reis 2. (15 7-11 17 41).
3-Pointers—Cadott (6): Schneider 1, Bowe 2, Ritter 2, Blum 1. Abbotsford (4): B. Diedrich 2, Gomez 1, A. Diedrich 1.
Fouled Out—Cadott: none. Abbotsford: A. Diedrich.
St. Croix Central 80, Stanley-Boyd 75
|Stanley-Boyd
|28
|47
|75
|St. Croix Central
|47
|33
|80
Stanley-Boyd: Logan Burzynski 4, Landon Karlen 8, Dylan Goebel 2, Dom Raffetto 5, Haydn Gustafson 25, Henry Hoel 29, Riley Weltzin 2. (27 15-24 25 75).
St. Croix Central: Owen Talledge 6, Simon Herink 8, Jeffrey Peltit 2, Caden Webster 10, Kaden Fry 17, Mason Sullivan 25, Brayden Klin 6, Mitchell Larson 2, Brody Perssia 4. (29 20-30 23 80).
3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (6): Raffetto 1, Gustafson 4, Hoel 1. St. Croix Central (2): Fry 1, Sullivan 1.
Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: Goebel. St. Croix Central: Talledge, Sullivan.
Girls Basketball
Eau Claire North 65, Chi-Hi 50
|Chi-Hi
|23
|27
|50
|Eau Claire North
|32
|33
|65
Chi-Hi: Olivia Sanborn 1, Ally Richardson 6, Sarah Chaffee 3, Addy Seaholm 7, Riley Terhark 1, Brooklyn Sandvig 15, Ava Reuter 17. (16 10-20 13 50).
Eau Claire North: Ellie O'Keefe 13, Jayden Smith 16, Hope Bushendorf 12, Alyssa Polus 11, Nevi Sands-Hannah 2, Juel Smith 3, Desi Ford 2, Megan Standiford 2, Brya Smith 4. (22 10-13 13 65).
3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (8): Chaffee 1, Seaholm 1, Sandvig 2, Reuter 4. Eau Claire North (11): O'Keefe 2, Ja. Smith 4, Polus 3, Ju. Smith 1, B. Smith 1.
Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. Eau Claire North: none.
Altoona 59, Bloomer 52
|Bloomer
|27
|25
|52
|Altoona
|23
|36
|59
Bloomer: Brooklynn Sarauer 10, Katlyn Jones 7, Nora Jensen 8, Ciarra Seibel 8, Isabel Rubenzer 3, Brooke Petska 6, Addy Zwiefelhofer 7, Kaitlyn Bohl 3. (21 6-10 17 52).
Altoona: Addi Siverling 7, Ava Gunderson 5, Lindsey Hendricks 13, Kennedy Trippler 7, Josie Rondestvedt 12, Alyssa Wirth 15. (19 15-22 11 59).
3-Pointers—Bloomer (4): Jones 1, Jensen 1, Seibel 2. Altoona (6): Siverling 1, Gunderson 1, Hendricks 3, Rondestvedt 1.
Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Altoona: none.
Boys Hockey
Chi-Hi 6, Rice Lake 0
|Rice Lake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chi-Hi
|4
|2
|0
|6
First Period—Chi-Hi: Reid Post, 5:09.
Chi-Hi: Jackson Hoem (Mason Johnson), 7:55, SH.
Chi-Hi: Ezra Lindstrom (Reid Post, Jackson Hoem), 12:52.
Chi-Hi: Mason Johnson (Brett Krista, Jackson Hoem), 15:07.
Second Period—Chi-Hi: Jackson Hoem (Mason Johnson), 1:02.
Third Period—Chi-Hi: Mason Johnson (Jackson Hoem, Gus Thorp), 5:23, PP.
Shots on Goal—Rice Lake: 3-3-1-7. Chi-Hi: 13-10-7-30. Saves—Rice Lake: Carter Andrews 9-8-7-24. Chi-Hi: Derek Strong: 3-3-1-7. Penalties—Rice Lake: 3-6:00. Chi-Hi: 2-4:00.