agate

Local box scores and statewide scores from Thursday's prep action

Scores

Boys Basketball

Alma/Pepin 65, Gilmanton 39

Aquinas 65, Mauston 54

Argyle 70, Monticello 54

Athens 59, Stratford 54

Augusta 51, Eleva-Strum 32

Augustine Prep 49, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 24

Barneveld 79, Juda 18

Bay Port 67, Manitowoc Lincoln 56

Big Foot 77, Whitewater 32

Black Hawk 53, Weston 38

Brookfield Academy 73, St. John's NW Military Academy 58

Brown Deer 71, Greendale 66

Cadott 53, Abbotsford 41

Central Wisconsin Christian 67, Hustisford 31

Clear Lake 60, Northwood 33

Clintonville 58, Luxemburg-Casco 39

Denmark 46, Freedom 35

Dominican 99, Racine Lutheran 73

Drummond 63, Bayfield 43

Durand 44, Colfax 40

Edgerton 53, Jefferson 50

Elk Mound 45, Mondovi 39

Fox Valley Lutheran 83, Oconto Falls 27

Green Bay Southwest 77, Menasha 52

Greenfield 69, Shorewood 45

Hillsboro 68, De Soto 47

Howards Grove 65, Random Lake 54

Hurley 66, Butternut 16

Janesville Craig 74, Janesville Parker 58

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 49, Living Word Lutheran 24

Kewaskum 47, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 44

Kohler 67, Sheboygan Christian 50

Lake Country Lutheran 74, Messmer 59

Lakeland 67, Three Lakes 38

Lakeside Lutheran 66, Milton 56

Lincoln 62, Independence 43

Madison La Follette 87, Janesville Craig 68

Manitowoc Lutheran 76, Mishicot 33

Marathon 64, Rhinelander 12

McDonell Central 61, Columbus Catholic 60

McFarland 59, Evansville 20

Mellen 68, South Shore 55

Melrose-Mindoro 60, Blair-Taylor 47

Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 63, Milwaukee Juneau 62

Milwaukee Golda Meir 74, Milwaukee Vincent 51

New Berlin West 51, New Berlin Eisenhower 45

Onalaska 88, Caledonia, Minn. 60

Oostburg 51, Cedar Grove-Belgium 32

Pacelli 49, Rosholt 37

Pecatonica 44, Albany 38, OT

Pewaukee 80, West Allis Central 58

Potosi 63, Cassville 42

Prairie Farm 64, Flambeau 54

Reedsville 53, Hilbert 32

Richland Center 60, Highland 49

River Ridge 63, Benton 55

Saint Croix Central 80, Stanley-Boyd 75

Sheboygan Area Luth. 79, Ozaukee 72

Shoreland Lutheran 59, University School of Milwaukee 41

Shullsburg 52, Belmont 32

Siren 58, Turtle Lake 41

Somerset 81, Regis 44

South Milwaukee 74, Milwaukee Lutheran 69

Spring Valley 62, Boyceville 51

Turner 89, Clinton 55

Unity 55, Siren 24

Washburn 79, Lac Courte Oreilles 29

Waupaca 68, Marinette 56

Waupun 77, Berlin 41

Whitehall 85, Cochrane-Fountain City 83

Whitnall 69, Cudahy 57

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 82, Valley Christian 24

Winneconne 75, Ripon 72

Winter 90, Gilman 78

Wisconsin Lutheran 88, Pius XI Catholic 78

Girls Basketball

Almond-Bancroft 66, Port Edwards 11

Altoona 57, Bloomer 52

Amherst 47, Shiocton 34

Appleton East 64, Sheboygan North 49

Arcadia 54, Viroqua 28

Badger 58, Delavan-Darien 44

Baraboo 45, Mauston 30

Bay Port 52, Manitowoc Lincoln 35

Brillion 40, Sheboygan Falls 39

Cameron 60, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 30

Central Wisconsin Christian 61, Hustisford 28

Chesterton 30, Stockbridge 22

Coleman 61, Wausaukee 41

Cuba City 86, Southwestern 28

De Pere 43, Green Bay Preble 29

Dominican 52, Racine Lutheran 33

Eau Claire North 65, Chippewa Falls 50

Edgerton 54, Big Foot 24

Elkhorn Area 51, Westosha Central 37

Florence 76, Goodman/Pembine 19

GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 43, Gibraltar 33

Green Bay Southwest 54, Ashwaubenon 49

Greendale 68, Brown Deer 66

Hayward 48, Ashland 33

Hillsboro 66, Brookwood 28

Hortonville 72, Oshkosh North 33

Iowa-Grant 55, Fennimore 54

La Crescent, Minn. 52, Luther 47

Ladysmith 63, Spooner 13

Lake Country Lutheran 50, Heritage Christian 32

Lancaster 39, Dodgeville 36

Lincoln 65, Neillsville 39

Madison East 71, Beloit Memorial 50

Marshfield 66, Merrill 35

Middleton 69, Janesville Parker 22

Mineral Point 52, Darlington 49

New Berlin West 51, New Berlin Eisenhower 45

New Holstein 58, Roncalli 16

Niagara 50, Saint Thomas Aquinas 13

Nicolet 64, West Allis Central 46

Notre Dame 92, Sheboygan North 34

Oconto 54, Algoma 51

Oneida Nation 49, Crivitz 43

Pacelli 49, Rosholt 37

Peshtigo 71, Sturgeon Bay 29

Pewaukee 63, West Allis Central 22

Poynette 58, Wisconsin Heights 54

Prairie Farm 64, Flambeau 54

Prairie du Chien 50, Platteville 39

Pulaski 44, Sheboygan South 36

Reedsburg Area 57, Wisconsin Dells 45

River Valley 48, Richland Center 47

Riverdale 61, Boscobel 55

Royall 57, Hillsboro 52

Royall 58, Cashton 51

Salam School 57, Saint Joan Antida 6

Sevastopol 46, Shiocton 29

Sevastopol 53, Southern Door 51

Shiocton 44, Wild Rose 41

Shoreland Lutheran 77, Racine Case 58

Shorewood 69, Greenfield 62

Siren 43, Unity 40

Somerset 78, Glenwood City 26

South Milwaukee 47, Milwaukee Lutheran 36

St. Croix Falls 76, Northwestern 73

Sun Prairie West 83, Madison Memorial 34

Thorp 51, Cornell 48

Turtle Lake 56, Shell Lake 29

Turtle Lake 64, Siren 38

Valders 60, Kiel 53

Verona Area 88, Janesville Craig 52

Warren, Ill. 72, Juda 44

Waterloo 60, Dodgeland 22

West Salem 62, Black River Falls 17

Westby 57, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 25

Wilmot Union 56, Burlington 54

Wisconsin Heights 60, Monticello 54

Wisconsin Lutheran 56, Pius XI Catholic 51

Wonewoc-Center 66, New Lisbon 41

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

McDonell 61, Marshfield Columbus 60

McDonell   32      28     60
Marshfield Columbus     243661

McDonell: Cooper Mittermeyer 6, Aidan Misfeldt 14, Eddie Mittermeyer 8, Keagan Galvez 2, Canan Huss 29, Asher Rozowski 2. (24 5-7 13 61).

Marshfield Columbus: Emmitt Konieczny 8, Charlie Moore 20, Blake Jakobi 14, Lucas Kreklau 16, Cy Becker 2. (23 3-4 11 60).

3-Pointers—McDonell (9): C. Mittermeyer 2, Midfeldt 4, E. Mittermeyer 2, Huss 1. Marshfield Columbus (9): Moore 6, Jakobi 3.

Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Marshfield Columbus: none.

Cadott 53, Abbotsford 41

Cadott   24    29     53
Abbotsford     251641

Cadott: Braden Schneider 7, Warren Bowe 8, Tegan Ritter 12, Jordan Peters 4, Brodee Burish 8, Nolan Freed 7, Nolan Blum 5. (20 7-11 12 53).

Abbotsford: Brandon Diedrich 10, Esteban Gomez 13, AJ Bodhagen 6, Adam Diedrich 10, Evan Reis 2. (15 7-11 17 41).

3-Pointers—Cadott (6): Schneider 1, Bowe 2, Ritter 2, Blum 1. Abbotsford (4): B. Diedrich 2, Gomez 1, A. Diedrich 1.

Fouled Out—Cadott: none. Abbotsford: A. Diedrich.

St. Croix Central 80, Stanley-Boyd 75

Stanley-Boyd   28   47   75
St. Croix Central     47     33    80

Stanley-Boyd: Logan Burzynski 4, Landon Karlen 8, Dylan Goebel 2, Dom Raffetto 5, Haydn Gustafson 25, Henry Hoel 29, Riley Weltzin 2. (27 15-24 25 75).

St. Croix Central: Owen Talledge 6, Simon Herink 8, Jeffrey Peltit 2, Caden Webster 10, Kaden Fry 17, Mason Sullivan 25, Brayden Klin 6, Mitchell Larson 2, Brody Perssia 4. (29 20-30 23 80).

3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (6): Raffetto 1, Gustafson 4, Hoel 1. St. Croix Central (2): Fry 1, Sullivan 1.

Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: Goebel. St. Croix Central: Talledge, Sullivan.

Girls Basketball

Eau Claire North 65, Chi-Hi 50

Chi-Hi   23   27   50
Eau Claire North     32     33     65

Chi-Hi: Olivia Sanborn 1, Ally Richardson 6, Sarah Chaffee 3, Addy Seaholm 7, Riley Terhark 1, Brooklyn Sandvig 15, Ava Reuter 17. (16 10-20 13 50).

Eau Claire North: Ellie O'Keefe 13, Jayden Smith 16, Hope Bushendorf 12, Alyssa Polus 11, Nevi Sands-Hannah 2, Juel Smith 3, Desi Ford 2, Megan Standiford 2, Brya Smith 4. (22 10-13 13 65).

3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (8): Chaffee 1, Seaholm 1, Sandvig 2, Reuter 4. Eau Claire North (11): O'Keefe 2, Ja. Smith 4, Polus 3, Ju. Smith 1, B. Smith 1.

Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. Eau Claire North: none.

Altoona 59, Bloomer 52

Bloomer     27      25     52
Altoona     233659

Bloomer: Brooklynn Sarauer 10, Katlyn Jones 7, Nora Jensen 8, Ciarra Seibel 8, Isabel Rubenzer 3, Brooke Petska 6, Addy Zwiefelhofer 7, Kaitlyn Bohl 3. (21 6-10 17 52).

Altoona: Addi Siverling 7, Ava Gunderson 5, Lindsey Hendricks 13, Kennedy Trippler 7, Josie Rondestvedt 12, Alyssa Wirth 15. (19 15-22 11 59).

3-Pointers—Bloomer (4): Jones 1, Jensen 1, Seibel 2. Altoona (6): Siverling 1, Gunderson 1, Hendricks 3, Rondestvedt 1.

Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Altoona: none.

Boys Hockey

Chi-Hi 6, Rice Lake 0

Rice Lake    0     0    0    0
Chi-Hi4206

First Period—Chi-Hi: Reid Post, 5:09.

Chi-Hi: Jackson Hoem (Mason Johnson), 7:55, SH.

Chi-Hi: Ezra Lindstrom (Reid Post, Jackson Hoem), 12:52.

Chi-Hi: Mason Johnson (Brett Krista, Jackson Hoem), 15:07.

Second Period—Chi-Hi: Jackson Hoem (Mason Johnson), 1:02.

Third Period—Chi-Hi: Mason Johnson (Jackson Hoem, Gus Thorp), 5:23, PP.

Shots on Goal—Rice Lake: 3-3-1-7. Chi-Hi: 13-10-7-30. Saves—Rice Lake: Carter Andrews 9-8-7-24. Chi-Hi: Derek Strong: 3-3-1-7. Penalties—Rice Lake: 3-6:00. Chi-Hi: 2-4:00.

0
0
0
0
0

