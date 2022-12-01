 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Local box scores and statewide scores from Thursday's prep action

Scores

Boys Basketball

Almond-Bancroft 52, Iola-Scandinavia 36

Ashland 59, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 54

Augustine Prep 50, Cristo Rey Jesuit 39

Blair-Taylor 73, Greenwood 50

Boyceville 65, Augusta 62

Brillion 80, Sheboygan Falls 34

Cadott 54, Eleva-Strum 41

Cameron 72, Barron 41

Cashton 48, Melrose-Mindoro 31

Central Wisconsin Christian 65, Dodgeland 24

Chequamegon 77, Abbotsford 40

Cochrane-Fountain City 64, Ellsworth 63

People are also reading…

Colfax 54, Bloomer 50

Columbus Catholic 68, Pacelli 56

Cumberland 80, Spooner 41

Darlington 40, Platteville 39

DeForest 63, Columbus 55

Deerfield 58, Palmyra-Eagle 33

Dodgeville 68, Wisconsin Heights 56

Dominican 92, Milwaukee Lutheran 84

Drummond 51, Luck 33

Duluth Denfeld, Minn. 78, South Shore 39

Edgar 61, Rib Lake 58

Evansville 47, Big Foot 32

Fall River 62, Cambria-Friesland 38

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 68, La Crosse Logan 62

Germantown 87, Milwaukee Vincent 34

Gillett 61, Marion 33

Grantsburg 77, Glenwood City 63

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 80, Sturgeon Bay 63

Green Bay Preble 64, Green Bay East 26

Green Bay Southwest 69, West De Pere 62

Heritage Christian 73, Racine Lutheran 54

Highland 65, Boscobel 29

Hillsboro 54, Richland Center 46

Hillsboro 57, Kickapoo 49

Hortonville 78, Kimberly 75, OT

Hustisford 66, Valley Christian 51

Independence 75, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 39

Janesville Parker 78, Verona Area 72

Kewaunee 59, Algoma 38

Kiel 88, New Holstein 30

Ladysmith 87, St. Croix Falls 55

Lourdes Academy 54, Oakfield 41

Luther 69, Bangor 53

Madison East 76, Sun Prairie 63

Madison La Follette 87, Janesville Craig 68

Manitowoc Lincoln 60, Seymour 43

Markesan 72, Rio 39

Menominee Indian 68, Green Bay West 62

Messmer 69, Milwaukee South 42

Messmer 72, Living Word Lutheran 65

Middleton 71, Madison Memorial 64

Milton 58, Elkhorn Area 54

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 53, Badger 49

Mineral Point 68, Belleville 63

Monticello 55, Belmont 30

Mosinee 79, Merrill 51

Neillsville 59, Stanley-Boyd 56

New Auburn 57, Gilmanton 50

Newman Catholic 56, Athens 46

Northwestern 74, Hayward 36

Osseo-Fairchild 70, Augusta 37

Pardeeville 77, Princeton/Green Lake 66

Peshtigo 68, Sevastopol 24

Pittsville 73, Wonewoc-Center 12

Prentice 95, Lake Holcombe 40

Randolph 83, Montello 48

River Ridge 58, Southwestern 51

Roncalli 50, Chilton 42

Saint Thomas Aquinas 47, White Lake 45

Shullsburg 61, Black Hawk 55

Solon Springs 76, Northwood 35

Southern Door 64, Oconto 52

Sun Prairie West 73, Beloit Memorial 53

Unity 74, Prairie Farm 33

Viroqua 67, Brookwood 48

Watertown 60, Milw. Bay View 40

Watertown Luther Prep 58, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 52

Wauzeka-Steuben 69, De Soto 47

Webster 66, Lac Courte Oreilles 36

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 70, Sparta 43

Girls Basketball

Albany 66, Shullsburg 40

Altoona 56, Osceola 49

Amherst 40, Adams-Friendship 36

Ashland 58, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 54

Augustine Prep 53, Cristo Rey Jesuit 26

Beaver Dam 79, Reedsburg Area 39

Belmont 52, Barneveld 31

Big Foot 43, Jefferson 21

Brodhead 58, Clinton 25

Cambridge 56, Poynette 41

Cedar Grove-Belgium 66, Random Lake 50

Clear Lake 47, Clayton 33

Clintonville 46, Little Chute 19

Drummond 51, Luck 33

Durand 56, Boyceville 19

East Troy 44, Whitewater 34

Edgerton 75, McFarland 58

Elk Mound 83, Glenwood City 21

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 59, Hilbert 45

Evansville 51, Turner 40

Florence 50, Elcho 15

Hillsboro 58, Kickapoo 54

Hillsboro 69, Richland Center 46

Hortonville 59, Kimberly 29

Johnson Creek 64, Juda 32

Kewaskum 57, Ripon 47

Laconia 54, Grafton 53

Laona-Wabeno 58, Three Lakes 23

Living Word Lutheran 56, Central Wisconsin Christian 50

Lomira 54, Horicon 28

Mauston 51, Black River Falls 25

Menasha 60, Shawano 40

Milw. Washington 62, Milwaukee Excellence Charter 27

Mosinee 62, D.C. Everest 46

New Auburn 58, Gilmanton 26

New Glarus 63, Lakeside Lutheran 47

Northland Lutheran 51, Nekoosa 44

Notre Dame 87, Ashwaubenon 13

Onalaska 59, Tomah 42

Oostburg 86, Sheboygan Christian 29

Prairie Farm 56, Unity 42

Prescott 59, Saint Croix Central 27

Racine Lutheran 56, Saint Thomas More 50

River Valley 56, Wisconsin Heights 54

Sheboygan Area Luth. 75, Kohler 36

Solon Springs 64, Northwood 38

Somerset 57, River Falls 40

Spring Valley 45, Elmwood/Plum City 35

Tri-County 34, Tigerton 22

Waunakee 53, Slinger 44

Waunakee 61, Milwaukee King 57

Waupun 70, Winneconne 43

Westfield Area 71, Sparta 35

Wisconsin Dells 48, Lodi 34

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

Colfax 54, Bloomer 50

Bloomer     24      26      50
Colfax     223254

Bloomer: Evan Rogge 6, Domanyck Schwarzenberger 33, Zeke Strand 2, Anders Michaelsen 2, Jake Bleskacek 3, Michael Taylor 6. (18 8-4 16 50).

Colfax: Mitch Medin 3, Kyle Irwin 2, Elijah Entzminger 24, Jack Scharlau 10, Colton Hoffman 4, Nick Jensen 9. (20 9-13 13 54).

3-Pointers—Bloomer (6): Schwarzenberger 5, Bleskacek 1. Colfax (5): Medin 1, Entzminger 4.

Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Colfax: none.

Cadott 54, Eleva-Strum 41

Cadott   19     35    54
Eleva-Strum     1823      41

Cadott: Braden Schneider 3, Warren Bowe 11, Tegan Ritter 21, Jordan Peters 9, Brodee Burish 4, Nolan Blum 4. (18 11-25 16 54).

Eleva-Strum: Brody Hanson 3, Nick Olson 8, Carter Gunderson 15, Nathan Bemis 4, Bradyn Olson 6, Jake Bjerke 5. (6 5-14 20 41).

3-Pointers—Cadott (7): Bowe 2, Ritter 4, Peters 1. Eleva-Strum (4): Hanson 1, Gunderson 3.

Fouled Out—Cadott: Burish. Eleva-Strum: Olson.

Neillsville 59, Stanley-Boyd 56

Neillsville   31      28     59
Stanley-Boyd     342256

Neillsville: Cameron Kennedy 8, Braylon Boyer 3, Bryce Erickson 4, Andrew Brown 14, Ashton Schultz 4, Alex Roman 22, Jace Pekal 2, Sam Hayes 2. (19 17-21 26 59).

Stanley-Boyd: Logan Burzynski 6, Landon Karlen 9, Dylan Goebel 8, Brett Kroeplin 9, Haydn Gustafson 4, Henry Hoel 17, Riley Weltzin 3. (17 18-31 19 56).

3-Pointers—Neillsville (4): Kennedy 2, Boyer 1, Roman 1. Stanley-Boyd (3): Burzynski 1, Kroeplin 2.

Fouled Out—Neillsville: Andrew Hoeser. Stanley-Boyd: Hoel.

New Auburn 57, Gilmanton 50

New Auburn    30     27      57
Gilmanton     212950

New Auburn: Brayden Lotts 3, Chris Elmhorst 6, Braden Johnson 10, Cole Pederson 2, Austin Goolever 6, Justin Melland 20, Andrew Gotham 10. (46 2-9 11 57).

Gilmanton: Chase Jesse 6, Hunter Guenther 21, Trent Parr 15, Dillon Lessman 6, Grady Meier 2. (19 9-16 15 50).

3-Pointers—New Auburn (3): Lotts 1, Elmhorst 2. Gilmanton (3): Guenther 2, Parr 1.

Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Gilmanton: none.

Girls Basketball

Prentice 54, Lake Holcombe 49

Lake Holcombe      14       35      49
Prentice     203454

Lake Holcombe: Karly Kirkman 18, Emma Lechleitner 20, Justine Kane 3, Abby Jones 8. (12 20-26 14 49).

Prentice: Leila Heikkinen 12, Leah Nehls 10, Kali Hiekkinen 19, Lydia Harding 2, Brooke Gillett 6.

3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (3): Lechleitner 2, Kane 1. Prentice (6): L. Heikkinen 4, Nehls 2.

Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: Lechleitner. Prentice: none.

New Auburn 58, Gilmanton 26

New Auburn     35     23     58
Gilmanton     131326

New Auburn: Kyra North 6, Aliya North 2, Bella Larson 2, Autumn Palmer 4, Katie Reimer 10, Nevaeh Bjorkstrand 6, Morgan Berg 28. (27 4-13 11 58).

Gilmanton: B. Killian 4, E. Lovoen 7, Alana Severson 5, Whitney Ottum 1, Kailey Herbenson 2, A. Tunner 3, M. Severson 4. (11 3-11 15 26).

3-Pointers—New Auburn (0): none. Gilmanton (1): Tunner 1.

Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Gilmanton: Ottum.

Boys Hockey

Hudson 2, Chi-Hi 1 (OT)

Chi-Hi0     1     0      0       1
Hudson    100      12

First Period—Hudson: Harry Ross (Alex Pottratz), 14:51.

Second Period—Chi-Hi: Jackson Hoem (Ezra Lindstrom, Sam Hebert), 12:46.

Overtime—Hudson: Gannon Blaiser (Alex Potratz), 6:24.

Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi: 8-9-5-3-25. Hudson: 9-6-7-8-30. Saves—Chi-Hi: Derek Strong: 8-6-7-7-28. Hudson: Aiden Tepper-Engh: 8-8-5-3-24. Penalties—Chi-Hi: 5-10:00. Hudson: 8-16:00.

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News