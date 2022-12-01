Local box scores and statewide scores from Thursday's prep action

Scores
Boys Basketball
Almond-Bancroft 52, Iola-Scandinavia 36
Ashland 59, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 54
Augustine Prep 50, Cristo Rey Jesuit 39
Blair-Taylor 73, Greenwood 50
Boyceville 65, Augusta 62
Brillion 80, Sheboygan Falls 34
Cadott 54, Eleva-Strum 41
Cameron 72, Barron 41
Cashton 48, Melrose-Mindoro 31
Central Wisconsin Christian 65, Dodgeland 24
Chequamegon 77, Abbotsford 40
Cochrane-Fountain City 64, Ellsworth 63
Colfax 54, Bloomer 50
Columbus Catholic 68, Pacelli 56
Cumberland 80, Spooner 41
Darlington 40, Platteville 39
DeForest 63, Columbus 55
Deerfield 58, Palmyra-Eagle 33
Dodgeville 68, Wisconsin Heights 56
Dominican 92, Milwaukee Lutheran 84
Drummond 51, Luck 33
Duluth Denfeld, Minn. 78, South Shore 39
Edgar 61, Rib Lake 58
Evansville 47, Big Foot 32
Fall River 62, Cambria-Friesland 38
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 68, La Crosse Logan 62
Germantown 87, Milwaukee Vincent 34
Gillett 61, Marion 33
Grantsburg 77, Glenwood City 63
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 80, Sturgeon Bay 63
Green Bay Preble 64, Green Bay East 26
Green Bay Southwest 69, West De Pere 62
Heritage Christian 73, Racine Lutheran 54
Highland 65, Boscobel 29
Hillsboro 54, Richland Center 46
Hillsboro 57, Kickapoo 49
Hortonville 78, Kimberly 75, OT
Hustisford 66, Valley Christian 51
Independence 75, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 39
Janesville Parker 78, Verona Area 72
Kewaunee 59, Algoma 38
Kiel 88, New Holstein 30
Ladysmith 87, St. Croix Falls 55
Lourdes Academy 54, Oakfield 41
Luther 69, Bangor 53
Madison East 76, Sun Prairie 63
Madison La Follette 87, Janesville Craig 68
Manitowoc Lincoln 60, Seymour 43
Markesan 72, Rio 39
Menominee Indian 68, Green Bay West 62
Messmer 69, Milwaukee South 42
Messmer 72, Living Word Lutheran 65
Middleton 71, Madison Memorial 64
Milton 58, Elkhorn Area 54
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 53, Badger 49
Mineral Point 68, Belleville 63
Monticello 55, Belmont 30
Mosinee 79, Merrill 51
Neillsville 59, Stanley-Boyd 56
New Auburn 57, Gilmanton 50
Newman Catholic 56, Athens 46
Northwestern 74, Hayward 36
Osseo-Fairchild 70, Augusta 37
Pardeeville 77, Princeton/Green Lake 66
Peshtigo 68, Sevastopol 24
Pittsville 73, Wonewoc-Center 12
Prentice 95, Lake Holcombe 40
Randolph 83, Montello 48
River Ridge 58, Southwestern 51
Roncalli 50, Chilton 42
Saint Thomas Aquinas 47, White Lake 45
Shullsburg 61, Black Hawk 55
Solon Springs 76, Northwood 35
Southern Door 64, Oconto 52
Sun Prairie West 73, Beloit Memorial 53
Unity 74, Prairie Farm 33
Viroqua 67, Brookwood 48
Watertown 60, Milw. Bay View 40
Watertown Luther Prep 58, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 52
Wauzeka-Steuben 69, De Soto 47
Webster 66, Lac Courte Oreilles 36
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 70, Sparta 43
Girls Basketball
Albany 66, Shullsburg 40
Altoona 56, Osceola 49
Amherst 40, Adams-Friendship 36
Ashland 58, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 54
Augustine Prep 53, Cristo Rey Jesuit 26
Beaver Dam 79, Reedsburg Area 39
Belmont 52, Barneveld 31
Big Foot 43, Jefferson 21
Brodhead 58, Clinton 25
Cambridge 56, Poynette 41
Cedar Grove-Belgium 66, Random Lake 50
Clear Lake 47, Clayton 33
Clintonville 46, Little Chute 19
Drummond 51, Luck 33
Durand 56, Boyceville 19
East Troy 44, Whitewater 34
Edgerton 75, McFarland 58
Elk Mound 83, Glenwood City 21
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 59, Hilbert 45
Evansville 51, Turner 40
Florence 50, Elcho 15
Hillsboro 58, Kickapoo 54
Hillsboro 69, Richland Center 46
Hortonville 59, Kimberly 29
Johnson Creek 64, Juda 32
Kewaskum 57, Ripon 47
Laconia 54, Grafton 53
Laona-Wabeno 58, Three Lakes 23
Living Word Lutheran 56, Central Wisconsin Christian 50
Lomira 54, Horicon 28
Mauston 51, Black River Falls 25
Menasha 60, Shawano 40
Milw. Washington 62, Milwaukee Excellence Charter 27
Mosinee 62, D.C. Everest 46
New Auburn 58, Gilmanton 26
New Glarus 63, Lakeside Lutheran 47
Northland Lutheran 51, Nekoosa 44
Notre Dame 87, Ashwaubenon 13
Onalaska 59, Tomah 42
Oostburg 86, Sheboygan Christian 29
Prairie Farm 56, Unity 42
Prescott 59, Saint Croix Central 27
Racine Lutheran 56, Saint Thomas More 50
River Valley 56, Wisconsin Heights 54
Sheboygan Area Luth. 75, Kohler 36
Solon Springs 64, Northwood 38
Somerset 57, River Falls 40
Spring Valley 45, Elmwood/Plum City 35
Tri-County 34, Tigerton 22
Waunakee 53, Slinger 44
Waunakee 61, Milwaukee King 57
Waupun 70, Winneconne 43
Westfield Area 71, Sparta 35
Wisconsin Dells 48, Lodi 34
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Colfax 54, Bloomer 50
|Bloomer
|24
|26
|50
|Colfax
|22
|32
|54
Bloomer: Evan Rogge 6, Domanyck Schwarzenberger 33, Zeke Strand 2, Anders Michaelsen 2, Jake Bleskacek 3, Michael Taylor 6. (18 8-4 16 50).
Colfax: Mitch Medin 3, Kyle Irwin 2, Elijah Entzminger 24, Jack Scharlau 10, Colton Hoffman 4, Nick Jensen 9. (20 9-13 13 54).
3-Pointers—Bloomer (6): Schwarzenberger 5, Bleskacek 1. Colfax (5): Medin 1, Entzminger 4.
Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Colfax: none.
Cadott 54, Eleva-Strum 41
|Cadott
|19
|35
|54
|Eleva-Strum
|18
|23
|41
Cadott: Braden Schneider 3, Warren Bowe 11, Tegan Ritter 21, Jordan Peters 9, Brodee Burish 4, Nolan Blum 4. (18 11-25 16 54).
Eleva-Strum: Brody Hanson 3, Nick Olson 8, Carter Gunderson 15, Nathan Bemis 4, Bradyn Olson 6, Jake Bjerke 5. (6 5-14 20 41).
3-Pointers—Cadott (7): Bowe 2, Ritter 4, Peters 1. Eleva-Strum (4): Hanson 1, Gunderson 3.
Fouled Out—Cadott: Burish. Eleva-Strum: Olson.
Neillsville 59, Stanley-Boyd 56
|Neillsville
|31
|28
|59
|Stanley-Boyd
|34
|22
|56
Neillsville: Cameron Kennedy 8, Braylon Boyer 3, Bryce Erickson 4, Andrew Brown 14, Ashton Schultz 4, Alex Roman 22, Jace Pekal 2, Sam Hayes 2. (19 17-21 26 59).
Stanley-Boyd: Logan Burzynski 6, Landon Karlen 9, Dylan Goebel 8, Brett Kroeplin 9, Haydn Gustafson 4, Henry Hoel 17, Riley Weltzin 3. (17 18-31 19 56).
3-Pointers—Neillsville (4): Kennedy 2, Boyer 1, Roman 1. Stanley-Boyd (3): Burzynski 1, Kroeplin 2.
Fouled Out—Neillsville: Andrew Hoeser. Stanley-Boyd: Hoel.
New Auburn 57, Gilmanton 50
|New Auburn
|30
|27
|57
|Gilmanton
|21
|29
|50
New Auburn: Brayden Lotts 3, Chris Elmhorst 6, Braden Johnson 10, Cole Pederson 2, Austin Goolever 6, Justin Melland 20, Andrew Gotham 10. (46 2-9 11 57).
Gilmanton: Chase Jesse 6, Hunter Guenther 21, Trent Parr 15, Dillon Lessman 6, Grady Meier 2. (19 9-16 15 50).
3-Pointers—New Auburn (3): Lotts 1, Elmhorst 2. Gilmanton (3): Guenther 2, Parr 1.
Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Gilmanton: none.
Girls Basketball
Prentice 54, Lake Holcombe 49
|Lake Holcombe
|14
|35
|49
|Prentice
|20
|34
|54
Lake Holcombe: Karly Kirkman 18, Emma Lechleitner 20, Justine Kane 3, Abby Jones 8. (12 20-26 14 49).
Prentice: Leila Heikkinen 12, Leah Nehls 10, Kali Hiekkinen 19, Lydia Harding 2, Brooke Gillett 6.
3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (3): Lechleitner 2, Kane 1. Prentice (6): L. Heikkinen 4, Nehls 2.
Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: Lechleitner. Prentice: none.
New Auburn 58, Gilmanton 26
|New Auburn
|35
|23
|58
|Gilmanton
|13
|13
|26
New Auburn: Kyra North 6, Aliya North 2, Bella Larson 2, Autumn Palmer 4, Katie Reimer 10, Nevaeh Bjorkstrand 6, Morgan Berg 28. (27 4-13 11 58).
Gilmanton: B. Killian 4, E. Lovoen 7, Alana Severson 5, Whitney Ottum 1, Kailey Herbenson 2, A. Tunner 3, M. Severson 4. (11 3-11 15 26).
3-Pointers—New Auburn (0): none. Gilmanton (1): Tunner 1.
Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Gilmanton: Ottum.
Boys Hockey
Hudson 2, Chi-Hi 1 (OT)
|Chi-Hi
|0
|1
|0 0
|1
|Hudson
|1
|0
|0 1
|2
First Period—Hudson: Harry Ross (Alex Pottratz), 14:51.
Second Period—Chi-Hi: Jackson Hoem (Ezra Lindstrom, Sam Hebert), 12:46.
Overtime—Hudson: Gannon Blaiser (Alex Potratz), 6:24.
Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi: 8-9-5-3-25. Hudson: 9-6-7-8-30. Saves—Chi-Hi: Derek Strong: 8-6-7-7-28. Hudson: Aiden Tepper-Engh: 8-8-5-3-24. Penalties—Chi-Hi: 5-10:00. Hudson: 8-16:00.