 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Local box scores and statewide scores from Tuesday's prep action

Scores

Boys Basketball

Almond-Bancroft 70, Rosholt 18

Altoona 72, Stanley-Boyd 63

Appleton North 77, Green Bay Preble 60

Appleton West 78, Plymouth 70

Aquinas 76, Holmen 67

Argyle 65, Pecatonica 53

Ashwaubenon 57, Wausau West 40

Badger 40, South Milwaukee 38

Baldwin-Woodville 60, Somerset 54

Bangor 67, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 58

Barneveld 57, Monticello 53

Bay Port 68, Appleton North 50

People are also reading…

Belleville 62, Darlington 60

Benton 54, Shullsburg 46

Big Foot 56, Delavan-Darien 35

Bonduel 56, Amherst 51

Bowler 75, Stockbridge 46

Brillion 81, Two Rivers 55

Burlington 68, Mukwonago 57

Cameron 77, St. Croix Falls 66

Cashton 65, Viroqua 28

Cedar Grove-Belgium 65, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 60, OT

Cedarburg 74, West Bend West 44

Central Wisconsin Christian 77, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 67

Coleman 59, Lena 20

Cornell 52, Birchwood 40

Crivitz 77, Saint Thomas Aquinas 9

Cudahy 58, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 37

De Pere 82, Pulaski 51

Dominican 97, Shoreland Lutheran 52

Durand 66, Boyceville 54

Eau Claire Memorial 68, Marshfield 66

Edgewood 47, Evansville 40

Ellsworth 62, Amery 33

Fennimore 47, Prairie du Chien 36

Flambeau 58, New Auburn 42

Florence 60, Gillett 45

Fond du Lac 66, Bay Port 45

Germantown 75, Menomonee Falls 39

Grafton 76, Port Washington 58

Grantsburg 51, Frederic 45

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 64, Algoma 45

Greenfield 73, Elkhorn Area 49

Hamilton 52, West Allis Nathan Hale 44

Hayward 48, Spooner 36

Homestead 80, Nicolet 67

Howards Grove 66, Sheboygan Christian 50

Hudson 64, Superior 51

Janesville Craig 76, Beloit Memorial 60

Janesville Parker 70, Madison Memorial 58

Kewaskum 62, North Fond du Lac 36

Kewaunee 67, Gibraltar 46

Kiel 70, Sheboygan Falls 26

Kohler 88, Manitowoc Lutheran 78

La Crosse Central 70, Eau Claire North 54

Laconia 61, Berlin 53

Lake Mills 77, Sauk Prairie 71

Laona-Wabeno 58, Crandon 51

Madison La Follette 85, Sun Prairie 71

Marathon 58, Neillsville 51

Marquette University 63, Wauwatosa West 56

Marshall 49, Jefferson 34

Mayville 55, Living Word Lutheran 49

Medford Area 74, New Richmond 73

Middleton 81, Madison East 53

Milton 74, Monroe 67

Milwaukee Bradley Tech 73, Milwaukee Riverside University 63

Milwaukee Hamilton 69, Milwaukee King 57

Milwaukee Lutheran 87, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 79

Milwaukee Madison 68, Milw. Bay View 66

Mineral Point 53, River Valley 29

Monona Grove 71, Columbus 70

Mosinee 61, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 45

Nekoosa 61, Necedah 54

New Lisbon 73, Weston 46

Nicolet 62, Slinger 24

Northwestern 82, Ladysmith 73

Notre Dame 67, Appleton East 65

Oneida Nation 61, Niagara 40

Oregon 72, Dodgeville 56

Ozaukee 66, Mishicot 43

Pacelli 84, Tri-County 24

Peshtigo 65, Southern Door 55

Pittsville 59, Abbotsford 22

Port Edwards 84, Wild Rose 49

Portage 60, Poynette 49

Potosi 59, Highland 34

Prairie Farm 84, Winter 55

Prentice 88, Tomahawk 48

Prescott 83, Saint Croix Central 60

Racine Lutheran 55, Catholic Central 43

Racine Lutheran 61, Shorewood 49

Racine St. Catherine's 68, The Prairie School 38

Reedsville 75, Sevastopol 31

Rice Lake 67, La Crosse Logan 55

River Falls 51, St. Paul Johnson, Minn. 45

River Ridge 78, Cassville 39

Roncalli 56, New Holstein 50

Royall 53, Riverdale 42

Saint Lawrence Seminary 46, Valley Christian 28

Saint Thomas More 71, Martin Luther 68

Shawano 83, Menasha 48

Sheboygan Area Luth. 88, Hilbert 39

Shiocton 76, Weyauwega-Fremont 74

Shorewood 86, Milwaukee South 47

Spring Valley 64, Elmwood/Plum City 33

St. Mary Catholic 91, Oostburg 76

Stevens Point 60, Chippewa Falls 59

Stoughton 51, Union Grove 46

Sturgeon Bay 74, Oconto 70

Suring 70, Wausaukee 35

Tigerton 59, White Lake 23

Tomah 55, Black River Falls 44

Unity 61, Northwood 45

University Lake/Trinity 44, Augustine Prep 41

Valders 64, Chilton 58

Watertown Maranatha Baptist 70, Milw. Academy of Excellence 32

Waukesha North 64, Watertown 42

Wausau East 78, Rhinelander 70

Wautoma 66, Winneconne 63

Wauzeka-Steuben 73, Iowa-Grant 45

West Allis Central 65, Kenosha Bradford 48

West Bend East 60, Slinger 42

West De Pere 70, Green Bay East 26

West Salem 97, Luther 88

Westby 61, Brookwood 47

Westosha Central 78, Racine Park 45

Whitefish Bay 58, Hartford Union 55

Wisconsin Dells 67, Reedsburg Area 66

Wisconsin Heights 72, Lancaster 61

Wisconsin Lutheran 87, Neenah 48

Xavier 57, Seymour 49

Girls Basketball

Abbotsford 54, Prentice 47

Amery 65, Boyceville 40

Antigo 60, Marinette 53

Appleton North 42, Stevens Point 41

Aquinas 82, Tomah 54

Athens 71, Rib Lake 17

Auburndale 61, Newman Catholic 37

Augusta 45, Melrose-Mindoro 28

Augustine Prep 47, University Lake/Trinity 37

Bangor 58, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 28

Beaver Dam 54, Sauk Prairie 34

Belleville 54, Lodi 42

Boscobel 57, Highland 36

Brodhead 58, Clinton 25

Burlington 60, Badger 57

Cadott 68, Stanley-Boyd 26

Cambria-Friesland 72, Montello 40

Cambridge 66, Watertown Luther Prep 41

Cashton 43, Independence 27

Cedarburg 69, West Bend West 32

Central Wisconsin Christian 43, Heritage Christian 23

Chesterton 46, Bader Hillel 9

Cornell 61, Birchwood 35

DeForest 82, Portage 11

Dodgeville 56, Darlington 52

Dominican 56, Shoreland Lutheran 21

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 44, Alma/Pepin 33

Edgerton 54, Big Foot 23

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 55, Cedar Grove-Belgium 49

Evansville 44, Clinton 33

Evansville 51, Turner 40

Ewen - Trout Creek, Mich. 51, Northland Pines 24

Faith Christian 46, Saint Joan Antida 15

Fall Creek 68, Bloomer 49

Fall River 58, Princeton/Green Lake 41

Florence 66, Tomahawk 36

Fort Atkinson 55, Monroe 30

Franklin 56, Lake Country Lutheran 41

Freedom 62, Denmark 35

Galena, Ill. 56, Southwestern 26

Germantown 78, Menomonee Falls 66

Grafton 53, Port Washington 39

Grantsburg 71, Frederic 40

Green Bay Preble 57, Pacelli 50

Gresham Community 62, Stockbridge 20

Hamilton 60, West Allis Nathan Hale 54

Homestead 89, Nicolet 39

Howards Grove 61, Sheboygan Christian 41

Hurley 74, Butternut 30

Hustisford 59, Valley Christian 42

Iola-Scandinavia 78, Nekoosa 8

Ithaca 49, La Farge 43

Ithaca 69, Weston 24

Jefferson 31, East Troy 30

Johnson Creek 38, Parkview 34

Kenosha Christian Life 74, Messmer 27

Kenosha Tremper 54, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 45

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 70, Plymouth 42

Kickapoo 46, Seneca 31

Kiel 56, Kewaunee 44

Laconia 74, Omro 48

Lake Mills 54, Catholic Memorial 39

Lakeland 79, Ashland 34

Living Word Lutheran 72, Saint Francis 28

Luxemburg-Casco 58, Clintonville 46

Manitowoc Lutheran 63, Kohler 59

Martin Luther 75, Saint Thomas More 41

Mauston 55, Necedah 26

McDonell Central 74, Thorp 20

McFarland 67, Brodhead 58

Menomonie 72, Medford Area 42

Milw. Washington 52, Chesterton 33

Muskego 66, Kenosha Bradford 58

New Auburn 44, Flambeau 28

New London 49, Seymour 36

Oak Creek 47, New Berlin Eisenhower 45

Oakfield 66, Horicon 30

Oostburg 54, St. Mary Catholic 52

Oregon 75, Milton 29

Oshkosh North 43, Manitowoc Lincoln 40

Oshkosh West 67, Pulaski 43

Osseo-Fairchild 60, Regis 48

Pardeeville 51, Markesan 41

Pewaukee 40, New Berlin Eisenhower 31

Pewaukee 49, Germantown 44

Phillips 85, Chequamegon 25

Platteville 58, Mineral Point 50

Prairie Farm 96, Winter 32

Prairie du Chien 62, Fennimore 22

Prescott 60, Altoona 54

Racine Horlick 48, Waukesha South 47

Racine Lutheran 49, Catholic Central 26

Randolph 80, Rio 47

Random Lake 59, Reedsville 47

Reedsburg Area 70, Waunakee 52

River Valley 60, Riverdale 48

Rosholt 59, Northland Lutheran 39

Sheboygan Falls 57, Sheboygan South 41

Shiocton 55, Oconto 50

Slinger 72, West Bend East 63

Somerset 78, Glenwood City 26

South Shore 50, Mellen 30

Spencer 38, Owen-Withee 30

St. Marys Springs 60, Mayville 30

Stratford 44, Marathon 34

Superior 88, Hermantown, Minn. 42

Turner 60, Whitewater 52

Union Grove 40, Elkhorn Area 31

Unity 47, Northwood 36

Washburn 55, Lac Courte Oreilles 27

Waterloo 62, Parkview 46

Waterloo 64, Poynette 61

Watertown 44, Baraboo 34

Waukesha West 57, Brookfield Central 47

Waupun 50, Ripon 33

Waupun 70, Winneconne 43

Wausau West 53, Eau Claire North 38

Wauwatosa West 60, Milwaukee DSHA 45

Wauzeka-Steuben 61, De Soto 13

Wayland Academy 52, Dodgeland 43

West De Pere 66, Shawano 32

Westby 54, Richland Center 25

Westfield Area 52, Marshall 25

Westosha Central 61, Wilmot Union 53

Whitefish Bay 63, Hartford Union 48

Whitehall 57, Plum City 44

Whitnall 56, Waukesha North 41

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 72, Lomira 34

Winneconne 47, Berlin 46

Wisconsin Heights 60, Monticello 54

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 69, D.C. Everest 40

Wrightstown 71, Little Chute 34

Xavier 49, Menasha 43

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

Stevens Point 60, Chi-Hi 59

Stevens Point    39     21     60
Chi-Hi     283159

Stevens Point: Nick Tuchscherer 2, Jack Diekelman 7, Noah Marschke 2, Grant CHandonais 25, Arriel Council Jr. 6, Jerrin Suehs 16, Bennett Klish 2. (22 9-11 9 60).

Chi-Hi: Christian Crumbaker 8, Kansas Smith 9, Jackson Tomczak 12, Jackson Gugel 6, Gubgnit Mason 7, Mason Monarski 17. (22 6-6 14 59).

3-Pointers—Stevens Point (7): Diekelman 1, Chandonais 1, Council Jr. 1, Suehs 4. Chi-Hi (9): Crumbaker 2, Smith 3, Mason 1, Monarski 3.

Fouled Out—Stevens Point: none. Chi-Hi: none.

Altoona 72, Stanley-Boyd 63

Altoona   41      31     72
Stanley-Boyd     204363

Altoona: Zavondre Cole 3, Myles Sinette 20, Keaton Camastral 9, Ajay Lenberg 3, Connor Lewis 18, Quentin Wheeler 19. (25 14-21 13 72).

Stanley-Boyd: Logan Burzynski 3, Landon Karlen 8, Dylan Goebel 4, Dominick Raffetto 5, Brett Kroeplin 2, Haydn Gustafson 10, Henry Hoel 27, Riley Weltzin 4. (21 15-17 21 63).

3-Pointers—Altoona (8): Sinette 2, Camastral 3, Lenberg 1, Lewis 2. Stanley-Boyd (4): Raffetto 1, Gustafson 1, Hoel 2.

Fouled Out—Altoona: none. Stanley-Boyd: Goebel.

Cornell 52, Birchwood 40

Cornell   26   26   52
Birchwood     23     17     40

Cornell: Hunter Anders 2, Bentley Spangler 1, Dawson Munson 9, Dylan Bowe 31, Daniel Person 3, Blake Anders 6. (20 4-6 15 52).

Birchwood: Lucas Gindt 6, Chase Ewert 7, Matthew Lehnert 4, Ethan Meyer 19, Ben Trude 4. (16 5-10 12 40).

3-Pointers—Cornell (8): Munson 1, Bowe 6, Person 1. Birchwood (1): Ewert 1.

Fouled Out—Cornell: none. Birchwood: none.

Flambeau 58, New Auburn 42

New Auburn     21      21     42
Flambeau     233558

New Auburn: Brayden Lotts 5, Braden Johnson 8, Cole Pederson 2, Justin Melland 10, Andrew Gotham 17. (18 5-17 13 42).

Flambeau: Isaac Kopacz 11, Jacob Nelson 3, Giles Groothousen 14, Eli Hruby 6, D. Kopacz 4, Luke Lawton 8, K. Ross 10, Ethan Peavey 2. (23 8-14 19 58).

3-Pointers—New Auburn (1): Lotts 1. Flambeau (4): I. Kopacz 1, Hruby 2, Ross 1.

Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Flambeau: Kyle Heldt.

Girls Basketball

McDonell 74, Thorp 20

McDonell     40     34     74
Thorp     91120

McDonell: Sophie Schmidgall 12, Marley Hughes 16, Maddy Geissler 16, Kali Goulet 6, Kendall Hepfler 3, Aubrey Dorn 10, Izzy Hartman 7, Kylee Jenson 4. (27 13-20 10 74).

Thorp: Ava Teclaw 11, Shania Zarza 2, Erica Jo Hallin 2, Madelyn Windl 4, Jazmen Wicks 1. (7 5-6 18 20).

3-Pointers—McDonell (7): Hughes 3, Geissler 4. Thorp (1): Teclaw 1.

Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Thorp: none.

Fall Creek 68, Bloomer 49

Bloomer   21    28     49
Fall Creek     343468

Bloomer: Brooklynn Sarauer 7, Katlyn Jones 9, Nora Jensen 18, Ciarra Seibel 2, Isabel Rubenzer 2, Brooke Petska 2, Addy Zwiefelhofer 6, Kaitlyn Bohl 2. (18 4-6 15 49).

Fall Creek: Riley Nicks 6, Kennedy Tumm 12, Tori Marten 14, Jenna Anders 6, Anna Dougherty 13, Kimbel Sell 4, Jasmin Heuer 13. (26 11-17 15 68).

3-Pointers—Bloomer (9): Sarauer 1, Jones 3, Jensen 5. Fall Creek (5): Tumm 2, Anders 1, Dougherty 2.

Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Fall Creek: none.

Cadott 68, Stanley-Boyd 26

Stanley-Boyd    16      10      26
Cadott     442468

Stanley-Boyd: Aaliyah Allard 2, Mallory Eslinger 3, Lauren Potaczek 6, Teagen Becker 4, Emerson Felmlee 11. (9 5-13 14 26).

Cadott: Elly Eiler 12, Lauryn Goettl 20, Bradee Burish 4, Kasey Moldrem 5, Emma Kowalczyk 13, Eva Enestvedt 8, Kennedy Nerdrum 2, Laken Ryan 4. (30 5-11 13 68).

3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (3): Eslinger 1, Becker 1, Potaczek 1. Cadott (3): Goettl 1, Moldrem 1, Kowalczyk 1.

Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: none. Cadott: none.

New Auburn 44, Flambeau 28

New Auburn     17     27      44
Flambeau     141428

New Auburn: Kyra North 3, Aliya North 2, Bella Larson 3, Autumn Palmer 2, Evelyn Cody 7, Katie Reimer 13, Nevaeh Bjorkstrand 4, Morgan Berg 10. (14 16-27 6 44).

Flambeau: Madie Martin 6, Rayna U. 2, Sydney Bratanich 4, Alyssa K. 2, Ali Hruby 8, Brooklyn Ludescher 6. (13 2-2 20 28).

3-Pointers—New Auburn (0): none. Flambeau (0): none.

Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Flambeau: Lizzy Biller-Skogstad.

Girls Hockey

Hudson 4, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie    0    0    2    2
Hudson2114

First Period—Hudson: Bella Buth (Juliana Cahoon), 0:25.

Hudson: Gracelyn Siwik (Averie Martin), 9:29.

Second Period—Hudson: Juliana Cahoon (Kaylie Prater), 2:02.

Third Period—CFM: Tessa Leisses (Rhylee Buesgen), 6:53.

CFM: Addy Frenette (Paige Steinmetz, AJ Schmenauer), 7:36.

Hudson: Bella Buth (Kaylie Prater), 15:27.

Shots on Goal—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 8-12-12-32. Hudson: 6-3-5-14. Saves—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Kasandra Herr: 4-2-4-10. Hudson: Catterina Donna: 8-12-10-30. Penalties—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 2-4:00. Hudson: 3-6:00.

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News