Local box scores and statewide scores from Tuesday's prep action

Scores
Boys Basketball
Almond-Bancroft 70, Rosholt 18
Altoona 72, Stanley-Boyd 63
Appleton North 77, Green Bay Preble 60
Appleton West 78, Plymouth 70
Aquinas 76, Holmen 67
Argyle 65, Pecatonica 53
Ashwaubenon 57, Wausau West 40
Badger 40, South Milwaukee 38
Baldwin-Woodville 60, Somerset 54
Bangor 67, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 58
Barneveld 57, Monticello 53
Bay Port 68, Appleton North 50
Belleville 62, Darlington 60
Benton 54, Shullsburg 46
Big Foot 56, Delavan-Darien 35
Bonduel 56, Amherst 51
Bowler 75, Stockbridge 46
Brillion 81, Two Rivers 55
Burlington 68, Mukwonago 57
Cameron 77, St. Croix Falls 66
Cashton 65, Viroqua 28
Cedar Grove-Belgium 65, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 60, OT
Cedarburg 74, West Bend West 44
Central Wisconsin Christian 77, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 67
Coleman 59, Lena 20
Cornell 52, Birchwood 40
Crivitz 77, Saint Thomas Aquinas 9
Cudahy 58, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 37
De Pere 82, Pulaski 51
Dominican 97, Shoreland Lutheran 52
Durand 66, Boyceville 54
Eau Claire Memorial 68, Marshfield 66
Edgewood 47, Evansville 40
Ellsworth 62, Amery 33
Fennimore 47, Prairie du Chien 36
Flambeau 58, New Auburn 42
Florence 60, Gillett 45
Fond du Lac 66, Bay Port 45
Germantown 75, Menomonee Falls 39
Grafton 76, Port Washington 58
Grantsburg 51, Frederic 45
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 64, Algoma 45
Greenfield 73, Elkhorn Area 49
Hamilton 52, West Allis Nathan Hale 44
Hayward 48, Spooner 36
Homestead 80, Nicolet 67
Howards Grove 66, Sheboygan Christian 50
Hudson 64, Superior 51
Janesville Craig 76, Beloit Memorial 60
Janesville Parker 70, Madison Memorial 58
Kewaskum 62, North Fond du Lac 36
Kewaunee 67, Gibraltar 46
Kiel 70, Sheboygan Falls 26
Kohler 88, Manitowoc Lutheran 78
La Crosse Central 70, Eau Claire North 54
Laconia 61, Berlin 53
Lake Mills 77, Sauk Prairie 71
Laona-Wabeno 58, Crandon 51
Madison La Follette 85, Sun Prairie 71
Marathon 58, Neillsville 51
Marquette University 63, Wauwatosa West 56
Marshall 49, Jefferson 34
Mayville 55, Living Word Lutheran 49
Medford Area 74, New Richmond 73
Middleton 81, Madison East 53
Milton 74, Monroe 67
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 73, Milwaukee Riverside University 63
Milwaukee Hamilton 69, Milwaukee King 57
Milwaukee Lutheran 87, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 79
Milwaukee Madison 68, Milw. Bay View 66
Mineral Point 53, River Valley 29
Monona Grove 71, Columbus 70
Mosinee 61, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 45
Nekoosa 61, Necedah 54
New Lisbon 73, Weston 46
Nicolet 62, Slinger 24
Northwestern 82, Ladysmith 73
Notre Dame 67, Appleton East 65
Oneida Nation 61, Niagara 40
Oregon 72, Dodgeville 56
Ozaukee 66, Mishicot 43
Pacelli 84, Tri-County 24
Peshtigo 65, Southern Door 55
Pittsville 59, Abbotsford 22
Port Edwards 84, Wild Rose 49
Portage 60, Poynette 49
Potosi 59, Highland 34
Prairie Farm 84, Winter 55
Prentice 88, Tomahawk 48
Prescott 83, Saint Croix Central 60
Racine Lutheran 55, Catholic Central 43
Racine Lutheran 61, Shorewood 49
Racine St. Catherine's 68, The Prairie School 38
Reedsville 75, Sevastopol 31
Rice Lake 67, La Crosse Logan 55
River Falls 51, St. Paul Johnson, Minn. 45
River Ridge 78, Cassville 39
Roncalli 56, New Holstein 50
Royall 53, Riverdale 42
Saint Lawrence Seminary 46, Valley Christian 28
Saint Thomas More 71, Martin Luther 68
Shawano 83, Menasha 48
Sheboygan Area Luth. 88, Hilbert 39
Shiocton 76, Weyauwega-Fremont 74
Shorewood 86, Milwaukee South 47
Spring Valley 64, Elmwood/Plum City 33
St. Mary Catholic 91, Oostburg 76
Stevens Point 60, Chippewa Falls 59
Stoughton 51, Union Grove 46
Sturgeon Bay 74, Oconto 70
Suring 70, Wausaukee 35
Tigerton 59, White Lake 23
Tomah 55, Black River Falls 44
Unity 61, Northwood 45
University Lake/Trinity 44, Augustine Prep 41
Valders 64, Chilton 58
Watertown Maranatha Baptist 70, Milw. Academy of Excellence 32
Waukesha North 64, Watertown 42
Wausau East 78, Rhinelander 70
Wautoma 66, Winneconne 63
Wauzeka-Steuben 73, Iowa-Grant 45
West Allis Central 65, Kenosha Bradford 48
West Bend East 60, Slinger 42
West De Pere 70, Green Bay East 26
West Salem 97, Luther 88
Westby 61, Brookwood 47
Westosha Central 78, Racine Park 45
Whitefish Bay 58, Hartford Union 55
Wisconsin Dells 67, Reedsburg Area 66
Wisconsin Heights 72, Lancaster 61
Wisconsin Lutheran 87, Neenah 48
Xavier 57, Seymour 49
Girls Basketball
Abbotsford 54, Prentice 47
Amery 65, Boyceville 40
Antigo 60, Marinette 53
Appleton North 42, Stevens Point 41
Aquinas 82, Tomah 54
Athens 71, Rib Lake 17
Auburndale 61, Newman Catholic 37
Augusta 45, Melrose-Mindoro 28
Augustine Prep 47, University Lake/Trinity 37
Bangor 58, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 28
Beaver Dam 54, Sauk Prairie 34
Belleville 54, Lodi 42
Boscobel 57, Highland 36
Brodhead 58, Clinton 25
Burlington 60, Badger 57
Cadott 68, Stanley-Boyd 26
Cambria-Friesland 72, Montello 40
Cambridge 66, Watertown Luther Prep 41
Cashton 43, Independence 27
Cedarburg 69, West Bend West 32
Central Wisconsin Christian 43, Heritage Christian 23
Chesterton 46, Bader Hillel 9
Cornell 61, Birchwood 35
DeForest 82, Portage 11
Dodgeville 56, Darlington 52
Dominican 56, Shoreland Lutheran 21
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 44, Alma/Pepin 33
Edgerton 54, Big Foot 23
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 55, Cedar Grove-Belgium 49
Evansville 44, Clinton 33
Evansville 51, Turner 40
Ewen - Trout Creek, Mich. 51, Northland Pines 24
Faith Christian 46, Saint Joan Antida 15
Fall Creek 68, Bloomer 49
Fall River 58, Princeton/Green Lake 41
Florence 66, Tomahawk 36
Fort Atkinson 55, Monroe 30
Franklin 56, Lake Country Lutheran 41
Freedom 62, Denmark 35
Galena, Ill. 56, Southwestern 26
Germantown 78, Menomonee Falls 66
Grafton 53, Port Washington 39
Grantsburg 71, Frederic 40
Green Bay Preble 57, Pacelli 50
Gresham Community 62, Stockbridge 20
Hamilton 60, West Allis Nathan Hale 54
Homestead 89, Nicolet 39
Howards Grove 61, Sheboygan Christian 41
Hurley 74, Butternut 30
Hustisford 59, Valley Christian 42
Iola-Scandinavia 78, Nekoosa 8
Ithaca 49, La Farge 43
Ithaca 69, Weston 24
Jefferson 31, East Troy 30
Johnson Creek 38, Parkview 34
Kenosha Christian Life 74, Messmer 27
Kenosha Tremper 54, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 45
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 70, Plymouth 42
Kickapoo 46, Seneca 31
Kiel 56, Kewaunee 44
Laconia 74, Omro 48
Lake Mills 54, Catholic Memorial 39
Lakeland 79, Ashland 34
Living Word Lutheran 72, Saint Francis 28
Luxemburg-Casco 58, Clintonville 46
Manitowoc Lutheran 63, Kohler 59
Martin Luther 75, Saint Thomas More 41
Mauston 55, Necedah 26
McDonell Central 74, Thorp 20
McFarland 67, Brodhead 58
Menomonie 72, Medford Area 42
Milw. Washington 52, Chesterton 33
Muskego 66, Kenosha Bradford 58
New Auburn 44, Flambeau 28
New London 49, Seymour 36
Oak Creek 47, New Berlin Eisenhower 45
Oakfield 66, Horicon 30
Oostburg 54, St. Mary Catholic 52
Oregon 75, Milton 29
Oshkosh North 43, Manitowoc Lincoln 40
Oshkosh West 67, Pulaski 43
Osseo-Fairchild 60, Regis 48
Pardeeville 51, Markesan 41
Pewaukee 40, New Berlin Eisenhower 31
Pewaukee 49, Germantown 44
Phillips 85, Chequamegon 25
Platteville 58, Mineral Point 50
Prairie Farm 96, Winter 32
Prairie du Chien 62, Fennimore 22
Prescott 60, Altoona 54
Racine Horlick 48, Waukesha South 47
Racine Lutheran 49, Catholic Central 26
Randolph 80, Rio 47
Random Lake 59, Reedsville 47
Reedsburg Area 70, Waunakee 52
River Valley 60, Riverdale 48
Rosholt 59, Northland Lutheran 39
Sheboygan Falls 57, Sheboygan South 41
Shiocton 55, Oconto 50
Slinger 72, West Bend East 63
Somerset 78, Glenwood City 26
South Shore 50, Mellen 30
Spencer 38, Owen-Withee 30
St. Marys Springs 60, Mayville 30
Stratford 44, Marathon 34
Superior 88, Hermantown, Minn. 42
Turner 60, Whitewater 52
Union Grove 40, Elkhorn Area 31
Unity 47, Northwood 36
Washburn 55, Lac Courte Oreilles 27
Waterloo 62, Parkview 46
Waterloo 64, Poynette 61
Watertown 44, Baraboo 34
Waukesha West 57, Brookfield Central 47
Waupun 50, Ripon 33
Waupun 70, Winneconne 43
Wausau West 53, Eau Claire North 38
Wauwatosa West 60, Milwaukee DSHA 45
Wauzeka-Steuben 61, De Soto 13
Wayland Academy 52, Dodgeland 43
West De Pere 66, Shawano 32
Westby 54, Richland Center 25
Westfield Area 52, Marshall 25
Westosha Central 61, Wilmot Union 53
Whitefish Bay 63, Hartford Union 48
Whitehall 57, Plum City 44
Whitnall 56, Waukesha North 41
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 72, Lomira 34
Winneconne 47, Berlin 46
Wisconsin Heights 60, Monticello 54
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 69, D.C. Everest 40
Wrightstown 71, Little Chute 34
Xavier 49, Menasha 43
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Stevens Point 60, Chi-Hi 59
|Stevens Point
|39
|21
|60
|Chi-Hi
|28
|31
|59
Stevens Point: Nick Tuchscherer 2, Jack Diekelman 7, Noah Marschke 2, Grant CHandonais 25, Arriel Council Jr. 6, Jerrin Suehs 16, Bennett Klish 2. (22 9-11 9 60).
Chi-Hi: Christian Crumbaker 8, Kansas Smith 9, Jackson Tomczak 12, Jackson Gugel 6, Gubgnit Mason 7, Mason Monarski 17. (22 6-6 14 59).
3-Pointers—Stevens Point (7): Diekelman 1, Chandonais 1, Council Jr. 1, Suehs 4. Chi-Hi (9): Crumbaker 2, Smith 3, Mason 1, Monarski 3.
Fouled Out—Stevens Point: none. Chi-Hi: none.
Altoona 72, Stanley-Boyd 63
|Altoona
|41
|31
|72
|Stanley-Boyd
|20
|43
|63
Altoona: Zavondre Cole 3, Myles Sinette 20, Keaton Camastral 9, Ajay Lenberg 3, Connor Lewis 18, Quentin Wheeler 19. (25 14-21 13 72).
Stanley-Boyd: Logan Burzynski 3, Landon Karlen 8, Dylan Goebel 4, Dominick Raffetto 5, Brett Kroeplin 2, Haydn Gustafson 10, Henry Hoel 27, Riley Weltzin 4. (21 15-17 21 63).
3-Pointers—Altoona (8): Sinette 2, Camastral 3, Lenberg 1, Lewis 2. Stanley-Boyd (4): Raffetto 1, Gustafson 1, Hoel 2.
Fouled Out—Altoona: none. Stanley-Boyd: Goebel.
Cornell 52, Birchwood 40
|Cornell
|26
|26
|52
|Birchwood
|23
|17
|40
Cornell: Hunter Anders 2, Bentley Spangler 1, Dawson Munson 9, Dylan Bowe 31, Daniel Person 3, Blake Anders 6. (20 4-6 15 52).
Birchwood: Lucas Gindt 6, Chase Ewert 7, Matthew Lehnert 4, Ethan Meyer 19, Ben Trude 4. (16 5-10 12 40).
3-Pointers—Cornell (8): Munson 1, Bowe 6, Person 1. Birchwood (1): Ewert 1.
Fouled Out—Cornell: none. Birchwood: none.
Flambeau 58, New Auburn 42
|New Auburn
|21
|21
|42
|Flambeau
|23
|35
|58
New Auburn: Brayden Lotts 5, Braden Johnson 8, Cole Pederson 2, Justin Melland 10, Andrew Gotham 17. (18 5-17 13 42).
Flambeau: Isaac Kopacz 11, Jacob Nelson 3, Giles Groothousen 14, Eli Hruby 6, D. Kopacz 4, Luke Lawton 8, K. Ross 10, Ethan Peavey 2. (23 8-14 19 58).
3-Pointers—New Auburn (1): Lotts 1. Flambeau (4): I. Kopacz 1, Hruby 2, Ross 1.
Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Flambeau: Kyle Heldt.
Girls Basketball
McDonell 74, Thorp 20
|McDonell
|40
|34
|74
|Thorp
|9
|11
|20
McDonell: Sophie Schmidgall 12, Marley Hughes 16, Maddy Geissler 16, Kali Goulet 6, Kendall Hepfler 3, Aubrey Dorn 10, Izzy Hartman 7, Kylee Jenson 4. (27 13-20 10 74).
Thorp: Ava Teclaw 11, Shania Zarza 2, Erica Jo Hallin 2, Madelyn Windl 4, Jazmen Wicks 1. (7 5-6 18 20).
3-Pointers—McDonell (7): Hughes 3, Geissler 4. Thorp (1): Teclaw 1.
Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Thorp: none.
Fall Creek 68, Bloomer 49
|Bloomer
|21
|28
|49
|Fall Creek
|34
|34
|68
Bloomer: Brooklynn Sarauer 7, Katlyn Jones 9, Nora Jensen 18, Ciarra Seibel 2, Isabel Rubenzer 2, Brooke Petska 2, Addy Zwiefelhofer 6, Kaitlyn Bohl 2. (18 4-6 15 49).
Fall Creek: Riley Nicks 6, Kennedy Tumm 12, Tori Marten 14, Jenna Anders 6, Anna Dougherty 13, Kimbel Sell 4, Jasmin Heuer 13. (26 11-17 15 68).
3-Pointers—Bloomer (9): Sarauer 1, Jones 3, Jensen 5. Fall Creek (5): Tumm 2, Anders 1, Dougherty 2.
Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Fall Creek: none.
Cadott 68, Stanley-Boyd 26
|Stanley-Boyd
|16
|10
|26
|Cadott
|44
|24
|68
Stanley-Boyd: Aaliyah Allard 2, Mallory Eslinger 3, Lauren Potaczek 6, Teagen Becker 4, Emerson Felmlee 11. (9 5-13 14 26).
Cadott: Elly Eiler 12, Lauryn Goettl 20, Bradee Burish 4, Kasey Moldrem 5, Emma Kowalczyk 13, Eva Enestvedt 8, Kennedy Nerdrum 2, Laken Ryan 4. (30 5-11 13 68).
3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (3): Eslinger 1, Becker 1, Potaczek 1. Cadott (3): Goettl 1, Moldrem 1, Kowalczyk 1.
Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: none. Cadott: none.
New Auburn 44, Flambeau 28
|New Auburn
|17
|27
|44
|Flambeau
|14
|14
|28
New Auburn: Kyra North 3, Aliya North 2, Bella Larson 3, Autumn Palmer 2, Evelyn Cody 7, Katie Reimer 13, Nevaeh Bjorkstrand 4, Morgan Berg 10. (14 16-27 6 44).
Flambeau: Madie Martin 6, Rayna U. 2, Sydney Bratanich 4, Alyssa K. 2, Ali Hruby 8, Brooklyn Ludescher 6. (13 2-2 20 28).
3-Pointers—New Auburn (0): none. Flambeau (0): none.
Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Flambeau: Lizzy Biller-Skogstad.
Girls Hockey
Hudson 4, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Hudson
|2
|1
|1
|4
First Period—Hudson: Bella Buth (Juliana Cahoon), 0:25.
Hudson: Gracelyn Siwik (Averie Martin), 9:29.
Second Period—Hudson: Juliana Cahoon (Kaylie Prater), 2:02.
Third Period—CFM: Tessa Leisses (Rhylee Buesgen), 6:53.
CFM: Addy Frenette (Paige Steinmetz, AJ Schmenauer), 7:36.
Hudson: Bella Buth (Kaylie Prater), 15:27.
Shots on Goal—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 8-12-12-32. Hudson: 6-3-5-14. Saves—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Kasandra Herr: 4-2-4-10. Hudson: Catterina Donna: 8-12-10-30. Penalties—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 2-4:00. Hudson: 3-6:00.