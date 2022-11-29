Local box scores and statewide scores from Tuesday's prep action

Scores
Boys Basketball
Adams-Friendship 64, Poynette 58
Almond-Bancroft 77, Northland Lutheran 45
Amherst 85, Wild Rose 41
Appleton West 63, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 59
Athens 62, Prentice 39
Badger 58, Beloit Memorial 50
Burlington 73, Racine Park 49
Catholic Central 70, University School of Milwaukee 66
Cedar Grove-Belgium 59, Sheboygan Christian 48
Chippewa Falls 71, Medford Area 69
Colby 71, Thorp 33
D.C. Everest 66, Eau Claire Memorial 65
Darlington 69, New Glarus 63, OT
DeForest 79, Baraboo 69
Decorah, Iowa 71, Prairie du Chien 39
Dodgeland 51, Madison Country Day 28
Edgerton 90, Whitewater 50
Evansville 47, Big Foot 32
Florence 54, Wausaukee 21
Fox Valley Lutheran 79, Waupaca 42
Freedom 44, Clintonville 35
Green Bay West 67, Chilton 55
Hillsboro 58, Viroqua 46
Hortonville 68, Notre Dame 49
Howards Grove 68, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 41
Iowa-Grant 58, Highland 53
Jefferson 52, Clinton 40
Kettle Moraine 80, Madison West 52
Kewaskum 75, Omro 60
Kohler 90, Hilbert 57
Lakeside Lutheran 63, River Valley 20
Lincoln 56, New Lisbon 48
Little Chute 75, Oconto Falls 23
Loyal 46, Blair-Taylor 35
Luther 74, Tomah 54
Luxemburg-Casco 55, Marinette 49
Manitowoc Lincoln 65, Hartford Union 63
Manitowoc Lutheran 53, Reedsville 49
Marathon 58, Auburndale 53
Markesan 53, Waterloo 26
Marshall 52, Lake Mills 30
Mauston 64, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 63, OT
Messmer 72, Living Word Lutheran 66
Mineral Point 50, Dodgeville 34
Monona Grove 61, Edgewood 60
Mount Horeb 69, Fort Atkinson 47
Muskego 90, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 34
Necedah 53, Weston 32
Neenah 83, Stevens Point 55
New London 79, Wausau East 75
Oconto 70, Shiocton 61
Oostburg 83, Ozaukee 60
Oregon 91, Big Foot 63
Pacelli 82, Weyauwega-Fremont 61
Pittsville 30, Iola-Scandinavia 16
Pius XI Catholic 86, Waukesha North 71
Platteville 78, Cassville 43
Plymouth 84, Germantown 80
Portage 65, Beaver Dam 60
Racine Case 70, Waterford 59
Reedsburg Area 74, Watertown 58
Rhinelander 60, Crandon 37
Rosholt 65, Gresham Community 24
Seymour 43, Green Bay Southwest 39
Sheboygan Area Luth. 64, Random Lake 41
Sheboygan North 58, Fond du Lac 51
Slinger 65, Menasha 53
Somerset 68, Barron 48
Southwestern 67, Wauzeka-Steuben 65
Spencer 56, Westfield Area 53
St. Mary Catholic 108, Mishicot 47
Stratford 79, Greenwood 45
The Prairie School 76, Racine Horlick 55
Turner 88, East Troy 66
Valders 64, Green Bay East 33
Valley Christian 50, Rio 48
Waunakee 75, Sauk Prairie 74
Wausau West 58, Eau Claire North 42
Westosha Central 62, Whitefish Bay 52
Winneconne 59, North Fond du Lac 36
Wisconsin Heights 67, Monticello 38
Wisconsin Lutheran 99, Homestead 71
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 62, Antigo 39
Wrightstown 80, Denmark 65
Xavier 86, Oshkosh West 54
Girls Basketball
Albany 53, Belmont 52
Algoma 46, Kewaunee 39
Almond-Bancroft 90, Stockbridge 11
Appleton East 73, Oshkosh North 61
Ashwaubenon 46, Shawano 41
Baraboo 69, Wisconsin Dells 60
Bay Port 65, West De Pere 58
Blair-Taylor 81, Melrose-Mindoro 45
Brillion 58, New Holstein 56
Brookfield East 61, Slinger 42
Catholic Memorial 83, Waukesha North 22
Chilton 58, Valders 54
Coleman 50, Lena 44
Crivitz 56, Saint Thomas Aquinas 17
Cuba City 70, Belleville 52
Deerfield 66, Palmyra-Eagle 27
Elcho 30, Tigerton 28
Elkhorn Area 54, Whitewater 47
Fall River 54, Cambria-Friesland 31
Fort Atkinson 58, Wisconsin Heights 34
Fox Valley Lutheran 70, Marinette 44
Franklin 59, Muskego 49
Freedom 64, Amherst 27
Gillett 51, Gresham Community 33
Green Bay Preble 62, D.C. Everest 39
Green Bay Southwest 59, Seymour 33
Hillsboro 63, Wauzeka-Steuben 43
Hortonville 70, Oshkosh West 37
Hustisford 58, Horicon 42
Iola-Scandinavia 49, Pittsville 35
Kaukauna 82, Appleton West 54
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 70, Racine Case 33
Kenosha Tremper 51, Shoreland Lutheran 40
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 61, Ripon 54
Kewaskum 57, Winneconne 44
Kickapoo 49, Wonewoc-Center 33
Kiel 49, Sheboygan Falls 39
Kimberly 60, Appleton North 40
Lake Mills 57, Marshall 23
Living Word Lutheran 63, Williams Bay 43
Lourdes Academy 59, Dodgeland 20
Luxemburg-Casco 43, Oconto Falls 29
Markesan 54, Rio 49
Menasha 56, Clintonville 22
Middleton 83, Madison West 26
Milwaukee South 46, Milwaukee Hamilton 25
Necedah 35, Weston 30
Neenah 72, Fond du Lac 61
Neillsville 49, Columbus Catholic 24
New Berlin Eisenhower 52, Brookfield Central 39
New London 78, Wausau East 16
Oakfield 78, Central Wisconsin Christian 44
Oconto 59, Southern Door 51
Omro 59, Lomira 37
Pardeeville 57, Princeton/Green Lake 15
Pius XI Catholic 49, Muskego 21
Prairie du Chien 68, La Crosse Logan 25
Racine Park 74, Madison Memorial 49
Roncalli 60, Two Rivers 46
Royall 74, Ithaca 53
Saint Thomas More 66, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 39
Sauk Prairie 49, Dodgeville 36
Sheboygan Christian 64, Ozaukee 57
Shorewood 93, Racine Case 52
Sparta 73, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 35
St. Marys Springs 49, Campbellsport 27
Superior 75, Rockford, Minn. 14
Suring 51, Wausaukee 44
Tri-County 51, Marion 11
University School of Milwaukee 79, Kenosha Christian Life 34
Verona Area 50, Sun Prairie West 46
Watertown 53, Whitnall 30
Waupun 57, Plymouth 35
Wauwatosa West 65, Brown Deer 47
Westfield Area 62, Cambridge 39
Weyauwega-Fremont 59, Port Edwards 23
Whitefish Bay 63, Milwaukee Riverside University 23
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 62, Mayville 17
Wisconsin Lutheran 59, Wauwatosa East 46
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 63, Marathon 35
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Chi-Hi 71, Medford 69
|Chi-Hi
|41
|30
|71
|Medford
|28
|41
|69
Chi-Hi: Christian Crumbaker 8, Kansas Smith 7, Jackson Tomczak 18, Jackson Gugel 7, Trent Lindner 4, Mason Monarski 27. (25 10-20 25 71).
Medford: Tanner Hraby 17, Zach Rudolph 6, Ty Metz 9, Charlie Kleist 13, Logan Baumgartner 23, Charlie Gierl 1. (18 27-32 20 69).
3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (11): Crumbaker 1, Tomczak 3, Gugel 1, Monarski 6. Medford (6): Hraby 2, Baumgartner 4.
Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: Smith. Medford: Rudolph, Kleist.