agate

Local box scores and statewide scores from Tuesday's prep action

Scores

Boys Basketball

Adams-Friendship 64, Poynette 58

Almond-Bancroft 77, Northland Lutheran 45

Amherst 85, Wild Rose 41

Appleton West 63, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 59

Athens 62, Prentice 39

Badger 58, Beloit Memorial 50

Burlington 73, Racine Park 49

Catholic Central 70, University School of Milwaukee 66

Cedar Grove-Belgium 59, Sheboygan Christian 48

Chippewa Falls 71, Medford Area 69

Colby 71, Thorp 33

D.C. Everest 66, Eau Claire Memorial 65

Darlington 69, New Glarus 63, OT

DeForest 79, Baraboo 69

Decorah, Iowa 71, Prairie du Chien 39

Dodgeland 51, Madison Country Day 28

Edgerton 90, Whitewater 50

Evansville 47, Big Foot 32

Florence 54, Wausaukee 21

Fox Valley Lutheran 79, Waupaca 42

Freedom 44, Clintonville 35

Green Bay West 67, Chilton 55

Hillsboro 58, Viroqua 46

Hortonville 68, Notre Dame 49

Howards Grove 68, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 41

Iowa-Grant 58, Highland 53

Jefferson 52, Clinton 40

Kettle Moraine 80, Madison West 52

Kewaskum 75, Omro 60

Kohler 90, Hilbert 57

Lakeside Lutheran 63, River Valley 20

Lincoln 56, New Lisbon 48

Little Chute 75, Oconto Falls 23

Loyal 46, Blair-Taylor 35

Luther 74, Tomah 54

Luxemburg-Casco 55, Marinette 49

Manitowoc Lincoln 65, Hartford Union 63

Manitowoc Lutheran 53, Reedsville 49

Marathon 58, Auburndale 53

Markesan 53, Waterloo 26

Marshall 52, Lake Mills 30

Mauston 64, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 63, OT

Messmer 72, Living Word Lutheran 66

Mineral Point 50, Dodgeville 34

Monona Grove 61, Edgewood 60

Mount Horeb 69, Fort Atkinson 47

Muskego 90, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 34

Necedah 53, Weston 32

Neenah 83, Stevens Point 55

New London 79, Wausau East 75

Oconto 70, Shiocton 61

Oostburg 83, Ozaukee 60

Oregon 91, Big Foot 63

Pacelli 82, Weyauwega-Fremont 61

Pittsville 30, Iola-Scandinavia 16

Pius XI Catholic 86, Waukesha North 71

Platteville 78, Cassville 43

Plymouth 84, Germantown 80

Portage 65, Beaver Dam 60

Racine Case 70, Waterford 59

Reedsburg Area 74, Watertown 58

Rhinelander 60, Crandon 37

Rosholt 65, Gresham Community 24

Seymour 43, Green Bay Southwest 39

Sheboygan Area Luth. 64, Random Lake 41

Sheboygan North 58, Fond du Lac 51

Slinger 65, Menasha 53

Somerset 68, Barron 48

Southwestern 67, Wauzeka-Steuben 65

Spencer 56, Westfield Area 53

St. Mary Catholic 108, Mishicot 47

Stratford 79, Greenwood 45

The Prairie School 76, Racine Horlick 55

Turner 88, East Troy 66

Valders 64, Green Bay East 33

Valley Christian 50, Rio 48

Waunakee 75, Sauk Prairie 74

Wausau West 58, Eau Claire North 42

Westosha Central 62, Whitefish Bay 52

Winneconne 59, North Fond du Lac 36

Wisconsin Heights 67, Monticello 38

Wisconsin Lutheran 99, Homestead 71

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 62, Antigo 39

Wrightstown 80, Denmark 65

Xavier 86, Oshkosh West 54

Girls Basketball

Albany 53, Belmont 52

Algoma 46, Kewaunee 39

Almond-Bancroft 90, Stockbridge 11

Appleton East 73, Oshkosh North 61

Ashwaubenon 46, Shawano 41

Baraboo 69, Wisconsin Dells 60

Bay Port 65, West De Pere 58

Blair-Taylor 81, Melrose-Mindoro 45

Brillion 58, New Holstein 56

Brookfield East 61, Slinger 42

Catholic Memorial 83, Waukesha North 22

Chilton 58, Valders 54

Coleman 50, Lena 44

Crivitz 56, Saint Thomas Aquinas 17

Cuba City 70, Belleville 52

Deerfield 66, Palmyra-Eagle 27

Elcho 30, Tigerton 28

Elkhorn Area 54, Whitewater 47

Fall River 54, Cambria-Friesland 31

Fort Atkinson 58, Wisconsin Heights 34

Fox Valley Lutheran 70, Marinette 44

Franklin 59, Muskego 49

Freedom 64, Amherst 27

Gillett 51, Gresham Community 33

Green Bay Preble 62, D.C. Everest 39

Green Bay Southwest 59, Seymour 33

Hillsboro 63, Wauzeka-Steuben 43

Hortonville 70, Oshkosh West 37

Hustisford 58, Horicon 42

Iola-Scandinavia 49, Pittsville 35

Kaukauna 82, Appleton West 54

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 70, Racine Case 33

Kenosha Tremper 51, Shoreland Lutheran 40

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 61, Ripon 54

Kewaskum 57, Winneconne 44

Kickapoo 49, Wonewoc-Center 33

Kiel 49, Sheboygan Falls 39

Kimberly 60, Appleton North 40

Lake Mills 57, Marshall 23

Living Word Lutheran 63, Williams Bay 43

Lourdes Academy 59, Dodgeland 20

Luxemburg-Casco 43, Oconto Falls 29

Markesan 54, Rio 49

Menasha 56, Clintonville 22

Middleton 83, Madison West 26

Milwaukee South 46, Milwaukee Hamilton 25

Necedah 35, Weston 30

Neenah 72, Fond du Lac 61

Neillsville 49, Columbus Catholic 24

New Berlin Eisenhower 52, Brookfield Central 39

New London 78, Wausau East 16

Oakfield 78, Central Wisconsin Christian 44

Oconto 59, Southern Door 51

Omro 59, Lomira 37

Pardeeville 57, Princeton/Green Lake 15

Pius XI Catholic 49, Muskego 21

Prairie du Chien 68, La Crosse Logan 25

Racine Park 74, Madison Memorial 49

Roncalli 60, Two Rivers 46

Royall 74, Ithaca 53

Saint Thomas More 66, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 39

Sauk Prairie 49, Dodgeville 36

Sheboygan Christian 64, Ozaukee 57

Shorewood 93, Racine Case 52

Sparta 73, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 35

St. Marys Springs 49, Campbellsport 27

Superior 75, Rockford, Minn. 14

Suring 51, Wausaukee 44

Tri-County 51, Marion 11

University School of Milwaukee 79, Kenosha Christian Life 34

Verona Area 50, Sun Prairie West 46

Watertown 53, Whitnall 30

Waupun 57, Plymouth 35

Wauwatosa West 65, Brown Deer 47

Westfield Area 62, Cambridge 39

Weyauwega-Fremont 59, Port Edwards 23

Whitefish Bay 63, Milwaukee Riverside University 23

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 62, Mayville 17

Wisconsin Lutheran 59, Wauwatosa East 46

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 63, Marathon 35

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

Chi-Hi 71, Medford 69

Chi-Hi   41     30     71
Medford     284169

Chi-Hi: Christian Crumbaker 8, Kansas Smith 7, Jackson Tomczak 18, Jackson Gugel 7, Trent Lindner 4, Mason Monarski 27. (25 10-20 25 71).

Medford: Tanner Hraby 17, Zach Rudolph 6, Ty Metz 9, Charlie Kleist 13, Logan Baumgartner 23, Charlie Gierl 1. (18 27-32 20 69).

3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (11): Crumbaker 1, Tomczak 3, Gugel 1, Monarski 6. Medford (6): Hraby 2, Baumgartner 4.

Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: Smith. Medford: Rudolph, Kleist.

