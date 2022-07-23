Local Motocross: Maas brothers eager to compete at 41st Annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championships

What started as a simple hobby for Milo and Brecken Maas has flourished into a full-blown passion.

The Chippewa Falls brothers will be in action in the upcoming 41st Annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championships in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, from Aug. 1-6 at Loretta Lynn Ranch. The championships bring many of the top motocross racers from across the country together for a week of high-octane action, and the Maas brothers will be among those taking part.

Milo and Brecken advanced to the national championships with strong finishes at area and regional events around the country. The brothers have been racing competitively for around five years after first being introduced to the sport at a younger age by driving a dirt bike around their yard.

“I rode my first bike, and it just felt so fun (with) the adrenaline,” Brecken said.

Milo and Brecken’s father, Jake, raced bikes when he was younger — before suffering an injury — and said his sons have just always gravitated towards the sport.

“They tried other sports, too,” Jake said. “Baseball and football and sports like that, but they fell back to motocross. They said it was way more fun.”

Milo said he likes the individuality of the sport and how it isn’t an activity you need a lot of people to do.

“It’s putting pressure on yourself,” Milo said. “You can go out there 100 times a month, but if you don’t want to get better you’re not really going to.”

Once the boys showed an interest and aptitude for motocross, their mother, Jamie, and Jake started asking around to see about finding competitive avenues for their sons.

“We starting winging it, honestly,” Jamie said. “We started going to local races, and you meet other people that helped us and gave us pointers.”

The closest tracks to home for the Maas brothers are in Mauston as well as Millville and Cambridge, Minnesota. The season begins in April and pushes all the way into the fall as the family travels to country, estimating they’ll enter in at least 20-25 different races around the United States. One important caveat for the boys to pursue their motocross dreams has been the declaration from their parents they need to keep their grades up. Jamie said Milo and Brecken each need at least a B average to continue competing, and both boys have shattered that expectation. Milo is entering his sophomore year at Chi-Hi and was an honor roll student last year, and Brecken earned straight As last year as he prepares to start seventh grade at Chippewa Falls Middle School. Add those academic responsibilities to helping with the family construction business and chores around the house, and it’s easy to see the Maas brothers stay plenty busy.

“We get tons of family time, which is awesome,” Jamie said. “A lot of kids their age you barely see them, but we get to hang with our kids almost every weekend and sit around the campfire.”

Qualifying for the national championships is a challenging process that begins with 52 area qualifiers from February through May before 18 regional championships are hosted in May and June. Milo qualified for the championships in 2020, while Brecken broke his leg while trying to. Milo will be in action in two classes — the Schoolboy 1 class with 125 cc bikes in the 12-17 age group — while Brecken will be racing in the 65 cc 10-11 limited stock bike class.

“I’ve been able to tell him about the track and obvious things like that (and) more talk about competition,” Milo said of his words of wisdom to Brecken. “Where you’re going to need to be your best.”

Milo’s two main goals for his races are to finish inside the top 10 and complete a whole shot — meaning he has the strongest start of all the drivers in getting up to racing speed. Brecken would also like to have a whole shot as he searches for at least one finish inside the top 12.

But regardless of how the boys finish in Tennessee, the Maas family is excited it has found something to do together and a national stage it can share.

“I’m super proud, and I feel like we’ve already won because they both made it there at the same time,” Jamie said. “That’s pretty damn awesome.”