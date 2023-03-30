The Chippewa County Wisconsin Conservation Congress delegates and Department of Natural Resources will be hosting an open house to learn about area resource management on Tuesday at Chi-Hi (755 Terrill St.) in Chippewa Falls.

DNR staff and WCC delegates will be on hand at the open house to discuss local issues of importance, answer questions from the public and open a dialogue between the public, DNR and WCC about areas of interest or concern.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the public can meet and pick up ballots for the 7 p.m. elections. The public will vote to elect two delegates to represent Chippewa County on the WCC. Current delegates including county chairman Jim Morning of Bloomer, vice chairman Al Brown of Stanley and general delegates Don Dukerschein of Chippewa Falls, Curt Loew of Bloomer and Kevin Peterson of Cadott. The Brown and Loew delegate positions are up for election this season. To vote in the election, members of the public must be a Chippewa County resident.

A panel discussion with DNR staff and WCC delegates will begin immediately following elections. Each DNR program will provide a brief update on issues and items pertinent to the county. WCC delegates will provide an overview of their work on the WCC and what the organization is about. Following the panel presentation, there will be an opportunity for the public and panel members to participate in questions and answers with the event concluding at 9 p.m.

The annual Spring Conservation Hearings will once again be held in a virtual format, as has been the case since 2020. His year's online questionnaire will be open for input from noon on Monday, April 10 through noon on Thursday, April 13 via the Wisconsin Conservation Congress Spring Hearing webpage.

The Wisconsin Conservation Congress is the only statutory body in the state where the public elects delegates to advise the Natural Resources Board and the DNR on responsibly managing Wisconsin's natural resources for present and future generations. The congress accomplishes this through open, impartial, board-ranging actions. Learn more about the WCC and how to become involved in resource management decisions on the Wisconsin Conservation webpage.

For more information or questions on the open house or the Annual Spring Conversation Hearings, contact any of the Chippewa County WCC Delegates.