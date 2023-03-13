The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will be hosting the first of two three-day boating safety classes on March 20-22 in Eau Claire.

The class will be held from 9 a.m. to noon next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at the Mill Ridge Estates Community Center (4299 Mill Ridge Circle) in Eau Claire. John Swenson will be teaching the class as it covers a wide variety of topics including Wisconsin boating laws, navigation buoys, legal responsibilities of boat owners and operators, nautical rules of the road, boating courtesy, required equipment, boating water hazards, navigational buoys and common causes of accidents.

Pre-registration for all classes is required. For more information about these classes or to register for one, contact Swenson at 715-828-2514.

Wisconsin boating safety laws apply to five age groups. All operators born before Jan. 1, 1989 are not required, but are encouraged to take a boating safety class. Operators 16 years or older born after Jan. 1, 1989 may operate a motorboat alone if they hold a boating safety certificate. The certificate is earned by taking a boating safety class and passing the exam at the end of that class. Otherwise they may operate a motorboat if they are accompanied by a person 18 years of age or older who has a boating safety certificate or accompanied by a person who was born before Jan. 1, 1989.

Operators between the ages of 12 and 15 must either have a boating certificate to operate a boat or personal watercraft alone or have an adult onboard while operating. Those either age 10 or 11 may operate a motorboat only with adult supervision, not personal watercrafts and are eligible to take the class and receive a safety certificate but the certificate does not become valid until the child reaches 12 years of age.

Information about all other available boating safety classes can be found by calling the Eau Claire DNR Service Center at 715-839-3700 or by accessing the DNR website at https://gowild.wi/gov. The DNR will also be teaching a second class from June 14-16 at the Lafayette Town Hall (5765 197th St., Chippewa Falls).