Local Scoreboard: Friday, August 19

Standings
Big Rivers Conference
Big Rivers Conference
W-L
W-L
Chippewa Falls
0-0
1-0
Eau Claire Memorial
0-0
1-0
Hudson
0-0
1-0
New Richmond
0-0
1-0
River Falls
0-0
1-0
Eau Claire North
0-0
0-1
Menomonie
0-0
0-1
Superior
0-0
0-1
Chippewa Falls 38, Holmen 7
La Crosse Logan at Eau Claire Memorial (PPD, Friday)
River Falls 28, Wisconsin Rapids 7
Menomonie at Rice Lake (PPD, Friday)
La Crosse Central 19, Eau Claire North 14
Wausau West 33, Superior 13
New Richmond 18, Medford 8
Rice Lake 26, Menomonie 21
Eau Claire Memorial 36, La Crosse Logan 8
Central Wisconsin West Conference (8-Man)
Central Wisconsin West Conference (8-Man)
W-L
W-L
Bruce
0-0
0-0
Cornell
0-0
0-0
Lake Holcombe
0-0
0-0
McDonell
0-0
0-0
New Auburn
0-0
0-0
Prairie Farm
0-0
0-0
Cloverbelt Conference
Cloverbelt Conference
W-L
W-L
Durand
0-0
1-0
Fall Creek
0-0
1-0
Mondovi
0-0
1-0
Eau Claire Regis
0-0
0-0
Elk Mound
0-0
0-1
Neillsville/Granton
0-0
0-1
Osseo-Fairchild
0-0
0-1
Stanley-Boyd
0-0
0-1
Cadott 16, Stanley-Boyd 6
Fall Creek 26, Altoona 20
Cumberland 34, Osseo-Fairchild 20
Mondovi 20, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 10
Colby 43, Neillsville/Granton 8
Durand 22, Spring Valley 21
Prescott at Eau Claire Regis
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
W-L
W-L
Cadott
0-0
1-0
Clear Lake
0-0
1-0
Colfax
0-0
1-0
Glenwood City
0-0
1-0
Turtle Lake
0-0
1-0
Boyceville
0-0
0-0
Elmwood/Plum City
0-0
0-0
Spring Valley
0-0
0-1
Cadott 16, Stanley-Boyd 6
Boyceville at Independence/Gilmanton (PPD, Sat.)
Elmwood/Plum City at Pepin/Alma
Durand 22, Spring Valley 21
Turtle Lake 39, Webster 0
Glenwood City 35, Eleva-Strum 0
Heart O'North Conference
Heart O'North Conference
W-L
W-L
Cumberland
0-0
1-0
Northwestern
0-0
1-0
Saint Croix Falls
0-0
1-0
Spooner
0-0
1-0
Barron
0-0
0-1
Bloomer
0-0
0-1
Cameron
0-0
0-1
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
0-0
0-1
Bloomer at Somerset (PPD, Friday)
Northwestern 37, Ashland 8
Manawa 28, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 20
Cumberland 34, Osseo-Fairchild 20
Saint Croix Falls 34, Unity 18
Central Wisconsin East Conference (8-Man)
Central Wisconsin East Conference
W-L
W-L
Alma Center Lincoln
0-0
0-0
Athens
0-0
0-0
Gilman
0-0
0-0
Greenwood
0-0
0-0
Owen-Withee
0-0
0-0
Thorp
0-0
0-0
Box Scores Cadott 16, Stanley-Boyd 6
Cadott 6 3 0 7 16 Stanley-Boyd 0 0 0 6 6
First Quarter—Cadott: Nolan Blum 80 pass from Tristan Drier (Run failed), 11:49.
Second Quarter—Cadott: Peter Weir 33 FG, 8:04.
Fourth Quarter—Cadott: Nick Fasbender 2 run (Peter Weir kick), 9:14.
Stanley-Boyd: Madden Mahr 25 pass from Logan Burzynski (Run failed), 4:22.
Rushing—Cadott: Tegan Ritter 12-86, Nick Fasbender 16-49, Conner Roth 3-21, Easton Goodman 12-13, Tristan Drier 6-13. Stanley-Boyd: Logan Burzynski 6-55, Chase Sturm 11-38, Blake Paul 6-22, Landon Karlen 4-11, Landen Hoel 5-10, Jackson Gindt 1-1. Passing—Cadott: Tristan Drier 4-8-124-1-0. Stanley-Boyd: Logan Burzynski 14-33-170-1-0. Receiving—Cadott: Nolan Blum 1-80, Tegan Ritter 2-37, Easton Goodman 1-7. Stanley-Boyd: Madden Mahr 7-104, Landon Karlen 4-33, Landen Hoel 2-16, Henry Hoel 1-17. Total Yards—Cadott: 182-124-306. Stanley-Boyd: 137-170-307.
Somerset 34, Bloomer 6
Bloomer 0 0 6 0 6 Somerset 6 14 0 14 34
Third Quarter—Bloomer: Jackson Omar 2 run (run failed).
Rushing—Bloomer: Gabe Prince 15-32, Jackson Omar 10-19, Ben Miller 4-15, Zeke Strand 5-13, Karsten Bergh 1-(2-), Team 1-(-4). Somerset: Caymen Gebheim 11-76. Passing—Bloomer: Gabe Prince 5-10-76-0-0, Keegan Yohnk 1-2-6-0-1, Team 1-2-7-0-0. Receiving—Bloomer: Evan Rogge 1-38, Ethan Rubenzer 2-29, Karim Bah 2-13, Brok McCann 1-6, Karsten Bergh 1-3. Total Yards—Bloomer: 73-89-162. Somerset: 227-163-390.
Photos: Cadott, Stanley-Boyd football clash to open season 8-19-22
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Stanley-Boyd's Landon Karlen (7)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Stanley-Boyd hits the field for warmups.
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Tegan Ritter (22), Tristan Drier (1)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Stanley-Boyd's Simon Polman (35)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Nolan Blum (23)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Nolan Blum (23)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott celebrates after Nolan Blum's touchdown reception on Friday evening at Stanley.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott celebrates after Nolan Blum's touchdown reception on Friday evening at Stanley.
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Peter Weir (10)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Stanley-Boyd's Madden Mahr (6)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Nick Fasbender (32)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Stanley-Boyd's Logan Burzynski (2)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Jordan Peters (3), Stanley-Boyd's Logan Burzynski (2)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Cole Pfeiffer (69)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Stanley-Boyd's Landon Karlen (7), Cadott's Easton Goodman (20)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Brodee Burish (55)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Easton Goodman (20)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Levi Lindsay (54)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Nick Fasbender (32)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Nick Fasbender (32), Stanley-Boyd's Landon Karlen (7)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Tristan Drier (1), Axel Tegels (52)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Easton Goodman (20)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Tristan Drier (1)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Tristan Drier (1)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Stanley-Boyd's Chase Sturm (40), Cadott's Tristan Drier (1)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Tristan Drier (1), Stanley-Boyd's Grant Hatfield (78)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Tristan Drier (1), Stanley-Boyd's Grant Hatfield (78)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Axel Tegels (52)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Tristan Drier (1)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Wyat Engel (70)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Stanley-Boyd's Blake Paul (8)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Tegan Ritter (22)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Tegan Ritter (22)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Brodee Burish (55)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Axel Tegels (52)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Stanley-Boyd coach Jeff Koenig
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Conner Roth (28)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Easton Goodman (20)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Stanley-Boyd's Blake Mellor (22)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Stanley-Boyd's Tate Derks (63)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Stanley-Boyd's Storm Tiry (50)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Stanley-Boyd's Robert Poole (51)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Stanley-Boyd's Grant Hatfield (78)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Stanley-Boyd's Aaron Sturm (9)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Stanley-Boyd's Chase Sturm (40)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Peter Weir (10) ges a high five from Tegan Ritter (22) after making a field goal.
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Stanley-Boyd's Zach Ciszak (62)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Stanley-Boyd's Blake Paul (8)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Stanley-Boyd's Logan Burzynski (2)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Nick Fasbender (32), Stanley-Boyd's Logan Burzynski (2)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Stanley-Boyd's Logan Burzynski (2)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Stanley-Boyd's Landon Karlen (7)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Tristan Drier (1)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Stanley-Boyd's Aaron Sturm (9)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Stanley-Boyd's Robert Poole (51)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Nick Fasbender (32), Stanley-Boyd's Storm Tiry (50)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Easton Goodman (20), Stanley-Boyd's Henry Hoel (33)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott celebrates in the final seconds.
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Both teams watch the coin toss.
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott linemen warm up.
BRANDON BERG
