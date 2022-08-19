 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Scoreboard: Friday, August 19

Standings

Big Rivers Conference

Big Rivers Conference W-L W-L
Chippewa Falls 0-0 1-0
Eau Claire Memorial 0-0 1-0
Hudson 0-0 1-0
New Richmond 0-0 1-0
River Falls 0-0 1-0
Eau Claire North 0-0 0-1
Menomonie 0-0 0-1
Superior 0-0 0-1

Thursday's Games

Chippewa Falls 38, Holmen 7

La Crosse Logan at Eau Claire Memorial (PPD, Friday)

River Falls 28, Wisconsin Rapids 7

Hudson 24, Marshfield 7

Menomonie at Rice Lake (PPD, Friday)

Friday's Games

La Crosse Central 19, Eau Claire North 14

Wausau West 33, Superior 13

New Richmond 18, Medford 8

Rice Lake 26, Menomonie 21

Eau Claire Memorial 36, La Crosse Logan 8

Central Wisconsin West Conference (8-Man)

Central Wisconsin West Conference (8-Man) W-L W-L
Bruce 0-0 0-0
Cornell 0-0 0-0
Lake Holcombe 0-0 0-0
McDonell 0-0 0-0
New Auburn 0-0 0-0
Prairie Farm 0-0 0-0

No Games This Week

Cloverbelt Conference

Cloverbelt Conference W-L W-L
Durand 0-0 1-0
Fall Creek 0-0 1-0
Mondovi 0-0 1-0
Eau Claire Regis 0-0 0-0
Elk Mound 0-0 0-1
Neillsville/Granton 0-0 0-1
Osseo-Fairchild 0-0 0-1
Stanley-Boyd 0-0 0-1

Thursday's Game

Spooner 29, Elk Mound 21

Friday's Games

Cadott 16, Stanley-Boyd 6

Fall Creek 26, Altoona 20

Cumberland 34, Osseo-Fairchild 20

Mondovi 20, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 10

Colby 43, Neillsville/Granton 8

Durand 22, Spring Valley 21

Saturday's Game

Prescott at Eau Claire Regis

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Dunn-St. Croix Conference W-L W-L
Cadott 0-0 1-0
Clear Lake 0-0 1-0
Colfax 0-0 1-0
Glenwood City 0-0 1-0
Turtle Lake 0-0 1-0
Boyceville 0-0 0-0
Elmwood/Plum City 0-0 0-0
Spring Valley 0-0 0-1

Friday's Games

Cadott 16, Stanley-Boyd 6

Colfax 14, Whitehall 6

Boyceville at Independence/Gilmanton (PPD, Sat.)

Clear Lake 12, Cameron 6

Elmwood/Plum City at Pepin/Alma

Durand 22, Spring Valley 21

Turtle Lake 39, Webster 0

Glenwood City 35, Eleva-Strum 0

Heart O'North Conference

Heart O'North Conference W-L W-L
Cumberland 0-0 1-0
Northwestern 0-0 1-0
Saint Croix Falls 0-0 1-0
Spooner 0-0 1-0
Barron 0-0 0-1
Bloomer 0-0 0-1
Cameron 0-0 0-1
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0-0 0-1

Thursday's Games

Bloomer at Somerset (PPD, Friday)

Spooner 29, Elk Mound 21

Friday's Games

Northwestern 37, Ashland 8

Somerset 34, Bloomer 6

Manawa 28, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 20

Clear Lake 12, Cameron 6

Cumberland 34, Osseo-Fairchild 20

Ladysmith 44, Barron 0

Saint Croix Falls 34, Unity 18

Central Wisconsin East Conference (8-Man)

Central Wisconsin East Conference W-L W-L
Alma Center Lincoln 0-0 0-0
Athens 0-0 0-0
Gilman 0-0 0-0
Greenwood 0-0 0-0
Owen-Withee 0-0 0-0
Thorp 0-0 0-0

No games this week

Box Scores

Cadott 16, Stanley-Boyd 6

Cadott6    3    0    7    16
Stanley-Boyd    00066

First Quarter—Cadott: Nolan Blum 80 pass from Tristan Drier (Run failed), 11:49.

Second Quarter—Cadott: Peter Weir 33 FG, 8:04.

Fourth Quarter—Cadott: Nick Fasbender 2 run (Peter Weir kick), 9:14.

Stanley-Boyd: Madden Mahr 25 pass from Logan Burzynski (Run failed), 4:22.

Rushing—Cadott: Tegan Ritter 12-86, Nick Fasbender 16-49, Conner Roth 3-21, Easton Goodman 12-13, Tristan Drier 6-13. Stanley-Boyd: Logan Burzynski 6-55, Chase Sturm 11-38, Blake Paul 6-22, Landon Karlen 4-11, Landen Hoel 5-10, Jackson Gindt 1-1. Passing—Cadott: Tristan Drier 4-8-124-1-0. Stanley-Boyd: Logan Burzynski 14-33-170-1-0. Receiving—Cadott: Nolan Blum 1-80, Tegan Ritter 2-37, Easton Goodman 1-7. Stanley-Boyd: Madden Mahr 7-104, Landon Karlen 4-33, Landen Hoel 2-16, Henry Hoel 1-17. Total Yards—Cadott: 182-124-306. Stanley-Boyd: 137-170-307.

Somerset 34, Bloomer 6

Bloomer0    0    6     0     6
Somerset    61401434

Third Quarter—Bloomer: Jackson Omar 2 run (run failed).

Rushing—Bloomer: Gabe Prince 15-32, Jackson Omar 10-19, Ben Miller 4-15, Zeke Strand 5-13, Karsten Bergh 1-(2-), Team 1-(-4). Somerset: Caymen Gebheim 11-76. Passing—Bloomer: Gabe Prince 5-10-76-0-0, Keegan Yohnk 1-2-6-0-1, Team 1-2-7-0-0. Receiving—Bloomer: Evan Rogge 1-38, Ethan Rubenzer 2-29, Karim Bah 2-13, Brok McCann 1-6, Karsten Bergh 1-3. Total Yards—Bloomer: 73-89-162. Somerset: 227-163-390.

