Local Scoreboard: Friday, October 14

Standings
Big Rivers Conference
|Big Rivers Conference
|W-L
|W-L
|River Falls
|6-1
|8-1
|Hudson
|6-1
|8-1
|Chippewa Falls
|5-2
|7-2
|New Richmond
|4-3
|6-3
|Menomonie
|3-4
|3-6
|Eau Claire North
|2-5
|2-7
|Superior
|1-6
|1-8
|Eau Claire Memorial
|1-6
|3-6
Friday's Games
Chippewa Falls 42, Superior 7
Menomonie 10, Eau Claire Memorial 7
Hudson 30, New Richmond 20
River Falls 31, Eau Claire North 19
Central Wisconsin West Conference (8-Man)
|Central Wisconsin West Conference (8-Man)
|W-L
|W-L
|McDonell
|5-0
|6-2
|Bruce
|4-1
|5-3
|Prairie Farm
|3-2
|4-4
|Cornell
|2-3
|3-6
|Lake Holcombe
|1-4
|1-7
|New Auburn
|0-5
|0-8
Thursday's Game
McDonell 45, Prairie Farm 6
Friday's Games
Bruce 64, New Auburn 0
Cornell 58, South Shore 24
Cloverbelt Conference
|Cloverbelt Conference
|W-L
|W-L
|Eau Claire Regis
|7-0
|9-0
|Mondovi
|6-1
|8-1
|Fall Creek
|5-2
|7-2
|Durand-Arkansaw
|4-3
|5-4
|Stanley-Boyd
|3-4
|4-5
|Neillsville/Granton
|2-5
|3-6
|Elk Mound
|1-6
|1-8
|Osseo-Fairchild
|0-7
|0-9
Thursday's Game
Eau Claire Regis 56, Neillsville/Granton 13
Friday's Games
People are also reading…
Stanley-Boyd 24, Elk Mound 21
Mondovi 41, Durand-Arkansaw 8
Fall Creek 38, Osseo-Fairchild 0
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
|Dunn-St. Croix Conference
|W-L
|W-L
|Spring Valley
|7-0
|8-1
|Elmwood/Plum City
|5-2
|6-3
|Boyceville
|5-2
|6-3
|Cadott
|4-3
|6-3
|Turtle Lake
|4-3
|5-4
|Glenwood City
|2-5
|4-5
|Clear Lake
|1-6
|3-6
|Colfax
|0-7
|1-8
Friday's Games
Boyceville 45, Cadott 14
Clear Lake 34, Colfax 14
Spring Valley 14, Elmwood/Plum City 12
Turtle Lake 18, Glenwood City 14
Heart O'North Conference
|Heart O'North Conference
|W-L
|W-L
|Northwestern
|7-0
|9-0
|Saint Croix Falls
|6-1
|8-1
|Cumberland
|5-2
|6-3
|Cameron
|4-3
|4-5
|Bloomer
|3-4
|3-6
|Spooner
|2-5
|4-5
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|1-6
|1-8
|Barron
|0-7
|0-9
Friday's Games
Northwestern 22, Bloomer 6
Cumberland 34, Cameron 15
Spooner 35, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0
Saint Croix Falls 1, Barron 0 (forfeit)
Central Wisconsin East Conference (8-Man)
|Central Wisconsin East Conference
|W-L
|W-L
|Owen-Withee
|5-0
|8-0
|Thorp
|4-1
|7-1
|Gilman
|3-2
|6-2
|Athens
|2-3
|5-3
|Greenwood
|1-4
|2-6
|Alma Center Lincoln
|0-5
|2-6
Thursday's Game
Owen-Withee 60, Thorp 40
Friday's Games
Gilman 54, Athens 16
Greenwood at Alma Center Lincoln
Statewide Scores
Adams-Friendship 48, Mauston 8
Algoma 48, Suring 12
Alma/Pepin 46, Cochrane-Fountain City 14
Almond-Bancroft 54, Tigerton/Marion 8
Amherst 28, Stratford 21
Appleton North 16, Oshkosh North 6
Appleton West 14, Stevens Point 7
Arrowhead 42, Oconomowoc 7
Ashland 26, Hayward 20
Auburndale 20, Colby 14
Augusta 54, Independence/Gilmanton 13
Badger 35, Beloit Memorial 7
Baldwin-Woodville 38, Amery 7
Bangor 41, New Lisbon 6
Baraboo 35, Sparta 7
Bay Port 34, West De Pere 27
Belleville 58, Parkview/Albany 6
Belmont 32, De Soto 20
Black Hawk/Warren IL 48, Pecatonica/Argyle 0
Black River Falls 24, Viroqua 22
Blair-Taylor 49, Eleva-Strum 8
Bloomer 27, Northwestern 21
Bonduel 28, Oconto 6
Boyceville 45, Cadott 14
Brodhead/Juda 39, Lancaster 16
Brookfield Academy 28, Living Word Lutheran 27
Cambria-Friesland def. St. John's NW Military Academy, forfeit
Campbellsport 48, Lomira 27
Cashton 34, Luther 0
Catholic Central 23, Saint Francis 7
Catholic Memorial 42, Wauwatosa West 0
Cedar Grove-Belgium 28, Ozaukee 7
Chippewa Falls 42, Superior 7
Clayton 60, Luck 8
Clear Lake 34, Colfax 14
Clinton 48, Cambridge 0
Clintonville 46, Tomahawk 0
Coleman 36, Crandon 12
Columbus 56, New Glarus 14
Cornell 58, South Shore 24
Crivitz 35, Oconto Falls 6
Cumberland 34, Cameron 15
Darlington 66, Fennimore 13
De Pere 35, Ashwaubenon 28
DeForest 36, Sauk Prairie 18
Deerfield 19, Fall River/Rio 14
Dodgeville 53, Richland Center 20
East Troy 20, Jefferson 6
Edgar 35, Marathon 0
Edgerton 14, Delavan-Darien 7
Ellsworth 32, Saint Croix Central 14
Fall Creek 38, Osseo-Fairchild 0
Flambeau 48, Frederic 14
Fond du Lac 35, Oshkosh West 10
Franklin 35, Kenosha Bradford 7
Freedom 37, Fox Valley Lutheran 0
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 50, Arcadia 14
Germantown 14, Brookfield Central 0
Gibraltar 47, Sevastopol 0
Gilman 54, Athens 16
Grafton 45, Greendale 21
Grantsburg 37, Ladysmith 14
Hamilton 36, Brookfield East 6
Highland 42, Riverdale 12
Hilbert 62, Manitowoc Lutheran 20
Holmen 24, Reedsburg Area 6
Homestead 35, West Bend West 0
Howards Grove 35, Random Lake 0
Hudson 30, New Richmond 20
Hurley 48, Webster 13
Iowa-Grant 28, Brookwood 0
Janesville Parker 54, Madison La Follette 6
Johnson Creek 48, Pardeeville 27
Kenosha Indian Trail 21, Racine Case 0
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 28, Racine Lutheran 7
Kewaskum 42, Sheboygan Falls 26
Kewaunee 53, Peshtigo 0
Kiel 34, New Holstein 0
Kimberly 42, Kaukauna 28
Kingdom Prep Lutheran 30, Iola-Scandinavia 24
Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 40, Roncalli 27
La Crosse Central 34, La Crosse Logan 26
Laconia 28, Omro 7
Lake Country Lutheran 48, Shoreland Lutheran 19
Lake Mills 28, Lodi 10
Lakeland 49, Rhinelander 0
Lakeside Lutheran 13, Edgewood 10
Laona-Wabeno 56, Three Lakes 34
Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 47, Wausaukee 12
Little Chute 13, Denmark 7
Madison Memorial 16, Janesville Craig 12
Marinette 30, Mishicot 0
Marquette University 42, West Allis Nathan Hale 10
Marshall 27, Markesan 6
Marshfield 35, Hortonville 22
Martin Luther 35, Watertown Luther Prep 7
McFarland 35, Evansville 0
Medford Area 53, Antigo 21
Menasha 48, Green Bay Southwest 23
Menomonee Falls 41, West Allis Central 0
Menomonie 10, Eau Claire Memorial 7
Middleton 52, Madison East 20
Milton 35, Watertown 0
Milwaukee Hamilton 47, Milw. Washington 8
Milwaukee Riverside University 43, Milwaukee Madison 0
Mineral Point 39, Cuba City 13
Mondovi 41, Durand 8
Monona Grove 48, Fort Atkinson 14
Monroe 47, Whitewater 0
Mosinee 40, Merrill 12
Mount Horeb/Barneveld 39, Portage 21
Mukwonago 45, Waukesha West 13
Muskego 17, Kettle Moraine 13
Neenah 35, Appleton East 7
New Berlin West 48, Milwaukee Lutheran 8
Newman Catholic 45, Tri-County 0
Nicolet 17, Hartford Union 14
Northland Pines 34, Menominee Indian 0
Notre Dame 35, Manitowoc Lincoln 14
Oak Creek 49, Kenosha Tremper 20
Oakfield 43, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 8
Onalaska 49, Tomah 20
Oostburg 22, Reedsville 14
Osceola 15, Somerset 14
Pacelli 26, Loyal 14
Palmyra-Eagle 43, Dodgeland 8
Pewaukee 13, New Berlin Eisenhower 6
Phillips 72, Washburn 8
Pittsville 41, Abbotsford 6
Plymouth 52, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 14
Port Edwards 76, Bowler/Gresham 0
Port Washington 29, Berlin 12
Potosi/Cassville 44, Southwestern 20
Prairie du Chien def. Montello/Princeton/Green Lake, forfeit
Pulaski 62, Green Bay Preble 14
Racine Horlick 36, Racine Park 0
Racine St. Catherine's 40, University School of Milwaukee 13
Rice Lake 44, Prescott 14
Ripon 12, Waupun 6
River Falls 31, Eau Claire North 19
River Ridge 21, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 0
River Valley 40, Platteville 7
Royall 59, Necedah 8
Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian (Oshkosh) 2, Williams Bay 0
Saint Thomas More 20, Brown Deer 0
Seneca 33, Boscobel 0
Sheboygan North 59, Green Bay West 6
Sheboygan South 56, Green Bay East 0
Shiocton 40, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 12
Siren 30, Shell Lake 13
Slinger 42, West Bend East 13
Southern Door 41, Sturgeon Bay 0
Spooner 35, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0
Spring Valley 14, Elmwood/Plum City 12
St. Croix Falls def. Barron, forfeit
Stanley-Boyd 24, Elk Mound 21
Sun Prairie 76, Stoughton 7
Sun Prairie West 21, Oregon 0
Turtle Lake 18, Glenwood City 14
Two Rivers 29, Chilton 21, 3OT
Union Grove 27, Elkhorn Area 14
Unity 57, Rib Lake/Prentice 12
Valders 40, Brillion 14
Verona Area 44, Madison West 0
Waterford 28, Burlington 17
Waterloo 31, Horicon/Hustisford 7
Waukesha North 28, Greenfield 10
Waunakee 42, Beaver Dam 0
Wausau West 40, D.C. Everest 14
Wautoma 42, Westfield Area 26
Wauwatosa East 26, Pius XI Catholic 6
West Salem 28, Aquinas 14
Westby 27, Altoona 12
Westosha Central 42, Wilmot Union 7
Weyauwega-Fremont 27, Manawa 24
Whitefish Bay 28, Cedarburg 21
Whitehall 27, Melrose-Mindoro 7
Whitnall 50, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 12
Wild Rose 54, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 31
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 53, North Fond du Lac 0
Winneconne 35, Waupaca 17
Wisconsin Dells 43, Poynette 17
Wisconsin Heights 49, Kickapoo/LaFarge 38
Wisconsin Lutheran 66, South Milwaukee 27
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 51, Menominee, Mich. 44
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 46, Nekoosa 6
Wrightstown 28, Luxemburg-Casco 15
Xavier 45, New London 0
Box Scores
Chi-Hi 42, Superior 7
|Superior
|0
|0
|0
|7
|7
|Chi-Hi
|7
|7
|14
|14
|42
First Quarter—Chi-Hi: Mason Howard 28 pass from Mason Von Haden (Esubalew Mason kick), 10:25.
Second Quarter—Chi-Hi: Mason Howard 14 run (Esubalew Mason kick), 5:02.
Third Quarter—Chi-Hi: Mayson Tester 4 run (Esubalew Mason kick), 10:34.
Chi-Hi: Mason Von Haden 13 run (Esubalew Mason kick), 8:01.
Fourth Quarter—Chi-Hi: Xander Neal 6 run (Esubalew Mason kick), 9:49.
Superior: Caden Lia 20 pass from Hayden Smith (Tanner Leno kick), 5:02.
Chi-Hi: Brett Krista 43 run (Esubalew Mason kick), 3:30.
Rushing—Superior: Deshawn Hill 11-79, Jack Revord 2-22, Lucas Williams 4-12, Carson Gotelaere 7-10, Caden Lia 3-8, Sam Hoff 3-6, Connor Krueger 2-6, Hayden Smith 3-5, TreSean Sanigar 1-1, Bad Snap 1-(-7). Chi-Hi: Mayson Tester 8-90, Mason Howard 6-71, Dawson Goodman 3-59, Davis Bromeisl 9-49, Brett Krista 1-43, Jackson LeMay 3-20, Xander Neal 2-21, Mason Von Haden 4-12, Samuel Hebert 1-7. Passing—Superior: Carson Gotelaere 6-8-31-0-0, Hayden Smith 7-15-74-1-1. Chi-Hi: Mason Von Haden 3-5-48-1-1. Receiving—Superior: Lucas Williams 3-17, Caden Lia 3-38, Grant Nolan 2-14, TreSean Sanigar 2-11, Isaiah Essien 2-8, Josh Johnson Jr. 1-10, Jack Rivord 1-7. Chi-Hi: Mason Howard 2-46, Jackson LeMay 1-2. Total Yards—Superior: 142-105-247. Chi-Hi: 372-48-420.
Stanley-Boyd 24, Elk Mound 21
|Elk Mound
|0
|8
|13
|0
|21
|Stanley-Boyd
|0
|9
|7
|8
|24
Second Quarter—Stanley-Boyd: Simon Polman 36 FG, 11:18.
Elk Mound: Kaden Russo 3 run (Samuel Wenzel run), 1:30.
Stanley-Boyd: Landon Karlen 3 run (Conversion failed), 1:11.
Third Quarter—Elk Mound: Kaden Russo 1 run (Run failed), 6:07.
Elk Mound: Parker Dutzle 33 run (Kaden Russo kick), 4:11.
Stanley-Boyd: Cole Brenner 2 pass from Logan Burzynski (Simon Polman kick), 1:05.
Fourth Quarter—Stanley-Boyd: Logan Burzynski 12 run (Logan Burzynski run), 3:07.
Rushing—Elk Mound: Parker Dutzle 21-125, Peyton Vieth 14-86. Stanley-Boyd: Blake Paul 12-61, Landon Karlen 9-35. Passing—Elk Mound: Kaden Russo 4-6-36-0-0. Stanley-Boyd: Logan Burzynski 9-11-82-1-1. Receiving—Elk Mound: Samuel Wenzel 3-20. Stanley-Boyd: Landon Karlen 4-68. Total Yards—Elk Mound: 253-36-289. Stanley-Boyd: 128-82-210.
Cornell 58, South Shore 24
|South Shore
|12
|6
|6
|0
|24
|Cornell
|16
|24
|12
|6
|58
First Quarter—South Shore: Will Watrin 50 run (Pass failed), 11:38.
Cornell: Daniel Person 30 run (Andrew Person pass from Daniel Person), 10:04.
Cornell: Daniel Person 1 run (Andrew Person pass from Daniel Person), 1:42.
South Shore: Will Watrin 40 run (Run failed), 1:25.
Second Quarter—South Shore: Kaden Bryant 23 pass from Leevi Tapani (Run failed), 10:52.
Cornell: Dylan Bowe 43 run (Daniel Person run), 9:19.
Cornell: Daniel Person 1 run (Dylan Bowe pass from Daniel Person), 3:50.
Cornell: Dylan Bowe 4 run (Andrew Person pass from Daniel Person), 1:43.
Third Quarter—Cornell: Dylan Bowe 12 run (Run failed), 10:36.
South Shore: Leevi Trapani 35 run (Pass failed), 9:26.
Cornell: Bryce Anderson 11 pass from Daniel Person (Pass failed), 6:06.
Fourth Quarter—Cornell: Noah Cripe 5 run (Rush failed), 7:26.
Rushing—South Shore: Will Watrin 15-196, Leevi Tapani 5-38, Carter Ray 4-30, Brady Lahti 4-5, Hunter Mieritz 1-0. Cornell: Dylan Bowe 23-155, Daniel Person 13-116, Preston Fredrickson 15-73, Andrew Person 6-22, Noah Cripe 5-18, Jayden Joas-Shaw 1-2. Passing—South Shore: Leevi Tapani 5-17-38-1-2. Cornell: Daniel Person 3-7-43-1-0. Receiving—South Shore: Kaden Bryant 4-37, Brady Lahti 1-1. Cornell: Andrew Person 2-32, Bryce Anderson 1-11. Total Yards—South Shore: 269-38-307. Cornell: 386-43-429.