Local Scoreboard: Friday, October 14

Standings

Big Rivers Conference

Big Rivers Conference W-L W-L
River Falls 6-1 8-1
Hudson 6-1 8-1
Chippewa Falls 5-2 7-2
New Richmond 4-3 6-3
Menomonie 3-4 3-6
Eau Claire North 2-5 2-7
Superior 1-6 1-8
Eau Claire Memorial 1-6 3-6

Friday's Games

Chippewa Falls 42, Superior 7

Menomonie 10, Eau Claire Memorial 7

Hudson 30, New Richmond 20

River Falls 31, Eau Claire North 19

Central Wisconsin West Conference (8-Man)

Central Wisconsin West Conference (8-Man) W-L W-L
McDonell 5-0 6-2
Bruce 4-1 5-3
Prairie Farm 3-2 4-4
Cornell 2-3 3-6
Lake Holcombe 1-4 1-7
New Auburn 0-5 0-8

Thursday's Game

McDonell 45, Prairie Farm 6

Friday's Games

Bruce 64, New Auburn 0

Cornell 58, South Shore 24

Cloverbelt Conference

Cloverbelt Conference W-L W-L
Eau Claire Regis 7-0 9-0
Mondovi 6-1 8-1
Fall Creek 5-2 7-2
Durand-Arkansaw 4-3 5-4
Stanley-Boyd 3-4 4-5
Neillsville/Granton 2-5 3-6
Elk Mound 1-6 1-8
Osseo-Fairchild 0-7 0-9

Thursday's Game

Eau Claire Regis 56, Neillsville/Granton 13

Friday's Games

Stanley-Boyd 24, Elk Mound 21

Mondovi 41, Durand-Arkansaw 8

Fall Creek 38, Osseo-Fairchild 0

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Dunn-St. Croix Conference W-L W-L
Spring Valley 7-0 8-1
Elmwood/Plum City 5-2 6-3
Boyceville 5-2 6-3
Cadott 4-3 6-3
Turtle Lake 4-3 5-4
Glenwood City 2-5 4-5
Clear Lake 1-6 3-6
Colfax 0-7 1-8

Friday's Games

Boyceville 45, Cadott 14

Clear Lake 34, Colfax 14

Spring Valley 14, Elmwood/Plum City 12

Turtle Lake 18, Glenwood City 14

Heart O'North Conference

Heart O'North Conference W-L W-L
Northwestern 7-0 9-0
Saint Croix Falls 6-1 8-1
Cumberland 5-2 6-3
Cameron 4-3 4-5
Bloomer 3-4 3-6
Spooner 2-5 4-5
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 1-6 1-8
Barron 0-7 0-9

Friday's Games

Northwestern 22, Bloomer 6

Cumberland 34, Cameron 15

Spooner 35, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0

Saint Croix Falls 1, Barron 0 (forfeit)

Central Wisconsin East Conference (8-Man)

Central Wisconsin East Conference W-L W-L
Owen-Withee 5-0 8-0
Thorp 4-1 7-1
Gilman 3-2 6-2
Athens 2-3 5-3
Greenwood 1-4 2-6
Alma Center Lincoln 0-5 2-6

Thursday's Game

Owen-Withee 60, Thorp 40

Friday's Games

Gilman 54, Athens 16

Greenwood at Alma Center Lincoln

Statewide Scores

Adams-Friendship 48, Mauston 8

Algoma 48, Suring 12

Alma/Pepin 46, Cochrane-Fountain City 14

Almond-Bancroft 54, Tigerton/Marion 8

Amherst 28, Stratford 21

Appleton North 16, Oshkosh North 6

Appleton West 14, Stevens Point 7

Arrowhead 42, Oconomowoc 7

Ashland 26, Hayward 20

Auburndale 20, Colby 14

Augusta 54, Independence/Gilmanton 13

Badger 35, Beloit Memorial 7

Baldwin-Woodville 38, Amery 7

Bangor 41, New Lisbon 6

Baraboo 35, Sparta 7

Bay Port 34, West De Pere 27

Belleville 58, Parkview/Albany 6

Belmont 32, De Soto 20

Black Hawk/Warren IL 48, Pecatonica/Argyle 0

Black River Falls 24, Viroqua 22

Blair-Taylor 49, Eleva-Strum 8

Bloomer 27, Northwestern 21

Bonduel 28, Oconto 6

Boyceville 45, Cadott 14

Brodhead/Juda 39, Lancaster 16

Brookfield Academy 28, Living Word Lutheran 27

Cambria-Friesland def. St. John's NW Military Academy, forfeit

Campbellsport 48, Lomira 27

Cashton 34, Luther 0

Catholic Central 23, Saint Francis 7

Catholic Memorial 42, Wauwatosa West 0

Cedar Grove-Belgium 28, Ozaukee 7

Chippewa Falls 42, Superior 7

Clayton 60, Luck 8

Clear Lake 34, Colfax 14

Clinton 48, Cambridge 0

Clintonville 46, Tomahawk 0

Coleman 36, Crandon 12

Columbus 56, New Glarus 14

Cornell 58, South Shore 24

Crivitz 35, Oconto Falls 6

Cumberland 34, Cameron 15

Darlington 66, Fennimore 13

De Pere 35, Ashwaubenon 28

DeForest 36, Sauk Prairie 18

Deerfield 19, Fall River/Rio 14

Dodgeville 53, Richland Center 20

East Troy 20, Jefferson 6

Edgar 35, Marathon 0

Edgerton 14, Delavan-Darien 7

Ellsworth 32, Saint Croix Central 14

Fall Creek 38, Osseo-Fairchild 0

Flambeau 48, Frederic 14

Fond du Lac 35, Oshkosh West 10

Franklin 35, Kenosha Bradford 7

Freedom 37, Fox Valley Lutheran 0

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 50, Arcadia 14

Germantown 14, Brookfield Central 0

Gibraltar 47, Sevastopol 0

Gilman 54, Athens 16

Grafton 45, Greendale 21

Grantsburg 37, Ladysmith 14

Hamilton 36, Brookfield East 6

Highland 42, Riverdale 12

Hilbert 62, Manitowoc Lutheran 20

Holmen 24, Reedsburg Area 6

Homestead 35, West Bend West 0

Howards Grove 35, Random Lake 0

Hudson 30, New Richmond 20

Hurley 48, Webster 13

Iowa-Grant 28, Brookwood 0

Janesville Parker 54, Madison La Follette 6

Johnson Creek 48, Pardeeville 27

Kenosha Indian Trail 21, Racine Case 0

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 28, Racine Lutheran 7

Kewaskum 42, Sheboygan Falls 26

Kewaunee 53, Peshtigo 0

Kiel 34, New Holstein 0

Kimberly 42, Kaukauna 28

Kingdom Prep Lutheran 30, Iola-Scandinavia 24

Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 40, Roncalli 27

La Crosse Central 34, La Crosse Logan 26

Laconia 28, Omro 7

Lake Country Lutheran 48, Shoreland Lutheran 19

Lake Mills 28, Lodi 10

Lakeland 49, Rhinelander 0

Lakeside Lutheran 13, Edgewood 10

Laona-Wabeno 56, Three Lakes 34

Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 47, Wausaukee 12

Little Chute 13, Denmark 7

Madison Memorial 16, Janesville Craig 12

Marinette 30, Mishicot 0

Marquette University 42, West Allis Nathan Hale 10

Marshall 27, Markesan 6

Marshfield 35, Hortonville 22

Martin Luther 35, Watertown Luther Prep 7

McFarland 35, Evansville 0

Medford Area 53, Antigo 21

Menasha 48, Green Bay Southwest 23

Menomonee Falls 41, West Allis Central 0

Menomonie 10, Eau Claire Memorial 7

Middleton 52, Madison East 20

Milton 35, Watertown 0

Milwaukee Hamilton 47, Milw. Washington 8

Milwaukee Riverside University 43, Milwaukee Madison 0

Mineral Point 39, Cuba City 13

Mondovi 41, Durand 8

Monona Grove 48, Fort Atkinson 14

Monroe 47, Whitewater 0

Mosinee 40, Merrill 12

Mount Horeb/Barneveld 39, Portage 21

Mukwonago 45, Waukesha West 13

Muskego 17, Kettle Moraine 13

Neenah 35, Appleton East 7

New Berlin West 48, Milwaukee Lutheran 8

Newman Catholic 45, Tri-County 0

Nicolet 17, Hartford Union 14

Northland Pines 34, Menominee Indian 0

Notre Dame 35, Manitowoc Lincoln 14

Oak Creek 49, Kenosha Tremper 20

Oakfield 43, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 8

Onalaska 49, Tomah 20

Oostburg 22, Reedsville 14

Osceola 15, Somerset 14

Pacelli 26, Loyal 14

Palmyra-Eagle 43, Dodgeland 8

Pewaukee 13, New Berlin Eisenhower 6

Phillips 72, Washburn 8

Pittsville 41, Abbotsford 6

Plymouth 52, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 14

Port Edwards 76, Bowler/Gresham 0

Port Washington 29, Berlin 12

Potosi/Cassville 44, Southwestern 20

Prairie du Chien def. Montello/Princeton/Green Lake, forfeit

Pulaski 62, Green Bay Preble 14

Racine Horlick 36, Racine Park 0

Racine St. Catherine's 40, University School of Milwaukee 13

Rice Lake 44, Prescott 14

Ripon 12, Waupun 6

River Falls 31, Eau Claire North 19

River Ridge 21, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 0

River Valley 40, Platteville 7

Royall 59, Necedah 8

Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian (Oshkosh) 2, Williams Bay 0

Saint Thomas More 20, Brown Deer 0

Seneca 33, Boscobel 0

Sheboygan North 59, Green Bay West 6

Sheboygan South 56, Green Bay East 0

Shiocton 40, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 12

Siren 30, Shell Lake 13

Slinger 42, West Bend East 13

Southern Door 41, Sturgeon Bay 0

Spooner 35, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0

Spring Valley 14, Elmwood/Plum City 12

St. Croix Falls def. Barron, forfeit

Stanley-Boyd 24, Elk Mound 21

Sun Prairie 76, Stoughton 7

Sun Prairie West 21, Oregon 0

Turtle Lake 18, Glenwood City 14

Two Rivers 29, Chilton 21, 3OT

Union Grove 27, Elkhorn Area 14

Unity 57, Rib Lake/Prentice 12

Valders 40, Brillion 14

Verona Area 44, Madison West 0

Waterford 28, Burlington 17

Waterloo 31, Horicon/Hustisford 7

Waukesha North 28, Greenfield 10

Waunakee 42, Beaver Dam 0

Wausau West 40, D.C. Everest 14

Wautoma 42, Westfield Area 26

Wauwatosa East 26, Pius XI Catholic 6

West Salem 28, Aquinas 14

Westby 27, Altoona 12

Westosha Central 42, Wilmot Union 7

Weyauwega-Fremont 27, Manawa 24

Whitefish Bay 28, Cedarburg 21

Whitehall 27, Melrose-Mindoro 7

Whitnall 50, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 12

Wild Rose 54, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 31

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 53, North Fond du Lac 0

Winneconne 35, Waupaca 17

Wisconsin Dells 43, Poynette 17

Wisconsin Heights 49, Kickapoo/LaFarge 38

Wisconsin Lutheran 66, South Milwaukee 27

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 51, Menominee, Mich. 44

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 46, Nekoosa 6

Wrightstown 28, Luxemburg-Casco 15

Xavier 45, New London 0

Box Scores

Chi-Hi 42, Superior 7

Superior    0    0    0    7    7
Chi-Hi7714   1442

First Quarter—Chi-Hi: Mason Howard 28 pass from Mason Von Haden (Esubalew Mason kick), 10:25.

Second Quarter—Chi-Hi: Mason Howard 14 run (Esubalew Mason kick), 5:02.

Third Quarter—Chi-Hi: Mayson Tester 4 run (Esubalew Mason kick), 10:34.

Chi-Hi: Mason Von Haden 13 run (Esubalew Mason kick), 8:01.

Fourth Quarter—Chi-Hi: Xander Neal 6 run (Esubalew Mason kick), 9:49.

Superior: Caden Lia 20 pass from Hayden Smith (Tanner Leno kick), 5:02.

Chi-Hi: Brett Krista 43 run (Esubalew Mason kick), 3:30.

Rushing—Superior: Deshawn Hill 11-79, Jack Revord 2-22, Lucas Williams 4-12, Carson Gotelaere 7-10, Caden Lia 3-8, Sam Hoff 3-6, Connor Krueger 2-6, Hayden Smith 3-5, TreSean Sanigar 1-1, Bad Snap 1-(-7). Chi-Hi: Mayson Tester 8-90, Mason Howard 6-71, Dawson Goodman 3-59, Davis Bromeisl 9-49, Brett Krista 1-43, Jackson LeMay 3-20, Xander Neal 2-21, Mason Von Haden 4-12, Samuel Hebert 1-7. Passing—Superior: Carson Gotelaere 6-8-31-0-0, Hayden Smith 7-15-74-1-1. Chi-Hi: Mason Von Haden 3-5-48-1-1. Receiving—Superior: Lucas Williams 3-17, Caden Lia 3-38, Grant Nolan 2-14, TreSean Sanigar 2-11, Isaiah Essien 2-8, Josh Johnson Jr. 1-10, Jack Rivord 1-7. Chi-Hi: Mason Howard 2-46, Jackson LeMay 1-2. Total Yards—Superior: 142-105-247. Chi-Hi: 372-48-420.

Stanley-Boyd 24, Elk Mound 21

Elk Mound0  8  13  021
Stanley-Boyd    0978    24

Second Quarter—Stanley-Boyd: Simon Polman 36 FG, 11:18.

Elk Mound: Kaden Russo 3 run (Samuel Wenzel run), 1:30.

Stanley-Boyd: Landon Karlen 3 run (Conversion failed), 1:11.

Third Quarter—Elk Mound: Kaden Russo 1 run (Run failed), 6:07.

Elk Mound: Parker Dutzle 33 run (Kaden Russo kick), 4:11.

Stanley-Boyd: Cole Brenner 2 pass from Logan Burzynski (Simon Polman kick), 1:05.

Fourth Quarter—Stanley-Boyd: Logan Burzynski 12 run (Logan Burzynski run), 3:07.

Rushing—Elk Mound: Parker Dutzle 21-125, Peyton Vieth 14-86. Stanley-Boyd: Blake Paul 12-61, Landon Karlen 9-35. Passing—Elk Mound: Kaden Russo 4-6-36-0-0. Stanley-Boyd: Logan Burzynski 9-11-82-1-1. Receiving—Elk Mound: Samuel Wenzel 3-20. Stanley-Boyd: Landon Karlen 4-68. Total Yards—Elk Mound: 253-36-289. Stanley-Boyd: 128-82-210.

Cornell 58, South Shore 24

South Shore    12    6    6    0   24
Cornell162412658

First Quarter—South Shore: Will Watrin 50 run (Pass failed), 11:38.

Cornell: Daniel Person 30 run (Andrew Person pass from Daniel Person), 10:04.

Cornell: Daniel Person 1 run (Andrew Person pass from Daniel Person), 1:42.

South Shore: Will Watrin 40 run (Run failed), 1:25.

Second Quarter—South Shore: Kaden Bryant 23 pass from Leevi Tapani (Run failed), 10:52.

Cornell: Dylan Bowe 43 run (Daniel Person run), 9:19.

Cornell: Daniel Person 1 run (Dylan Bowe pass from Daniel Person), 3:50.

Cornell: Dylan Bowe 4 run (Andrew Person pass from Daniel Person), 1:43.

Third Quarter—Cornell: Dylan Bowe 12 run (Run failed), 10:36.

South Shore: Leevi Trapani 35 run (Pass failed), 9:26.

Cornell: Bryce Anderson 11 pass from Daniel Person (Pass failed), 6:06.

Fourth Quarter—Cornell: Noah Cripe 5 run (Rush failed), 7:26.

Rushing—South Shore: Will Watrin 15-196, Leevi Tapani 5-38, Carter Ray 4-30, Brady Lahti 4-5, Hunter Mieritz 1-0. Cornell: Dylan Bowe 23-155, Daniel Person 13-116, Preston Fredrickson 15-73, Andrew Person 6-22, Noah Cripe 5-18, Jayden Joas-Shaw 1-2. Passing—South Shore: Leevi Tapani 5-17-38-1-2. Cornell: Daniel Person 3-7-43-1-0. Receiving—South Shore: Kaden Bryant 4-37, Brady Lahti 1-1. Cornell: Andrew Person 2-32, Bryce Anderson 1-11. Total Yards—South Shore: 269-38-307. Cornell: 386-43-429.

