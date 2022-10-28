Local Scoreboard: Friday, October 28

Scores
Laona-Wabeno 20, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 8
Newman Catholic 48, Gilman 14
Appleton North 17, Hudson 0
Arrowhead 35, Madison Memorial 13
Bay Port 35, Wausau West 14
Hamilton 21, Marquette University 17
Waunakee 21, Middleton 14
Brookfield Central 40, Racine Park 6
Burlington 44, Westosha Central 42
Homestead 10, Hartford Union 7
Kettle Moraine 34, Waukesha West 7
River Falls 36, Marshfield 21
Sun Prairie 56, DeForest 21
West De Pere 21, New Richmond 6
New Berlin West 20, Martin Luther 19
Notre Dame 26, Menasha 21
Onalaska 42, Medford Area 12
Port Washington 24, Grafton 14
West Bend East 36, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 13
West Salem 35, Fox Valley Lutheran 14
Catholic Memorial 49, Lakeside Lutheran 14
Ellsworth 28, Saint Croix Central 13
Racine St. Catherine's 38, Campbellsport 27
Two Rivers 21, Kewaskum 7
Aquinas 36, Northwestern 16
Brodhead/Juda 42, Laconia 7
Colby 28, St. Croix Falls 0
Prairie du Chien 52, River Valley 15
Racine Lutheran 49, Brookfield Academy 27
Southern Door 34, Chilton 7
Coleman 42, Cedar Grove-Belgium 6
Darlington 28, Belleville 6
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 35, Lancaster 6
St. Marys Springs 21, Bonduel 0
Alma/Pepin 45, River Ridge 34
Bangor 20, Potosi/Cassville 0
Black Hawk/Warren IL 26, Assumption 9
Cambria-Friesland 26, Johnson Creek 23
Edgar 15, Spring Valley 8
Shiocton 21, Reedsville 0
Box Scores Stratford 42, Cadott 0
Cadott 0 0 0 0 0 Stratford 7 14 14 7 42
First Quarter—Stratford: Ashton Wrensch 8 pass from Braeden Schueller (Evan Danielson kick), 4:18.
Second Quarter—Stratford: Gavin Leonhardt 86 pass from Braeden Schueller (Evan Danielson kick), 11:39.
Stratford: Braeden Schueller 1 run (Evan Danielson kick), 28.4.
Third Quarter—Stratford: Gavin Leonhardt 47 Punt Return (Evan Danielson kick), 8:32.
Stratford: Ashton Wrensch 76 pass from Braeden Scheuller (Evan Danielson kick), 4:53.
Fourth Quarter—Stratford: Ashton Wrensch 10 pass from Braeden Scheuller (Mason Miller kick), 6:14.
Rushing—Cadott: Tristan Drier 5-19, Nick Fasbender 7-19, Tegan Ritter 3-14, Coner Roth 3-13, Easton Goodman 7-(-2), Jordan Peters 1-(-5). Stratford: Braeden Schueller 7-53, Koehler Kilty 15-35, Conner Weigel 1-30, Gavin Leonhardt 3-4, Cole Tichy 1-2, Ryan Becker 2-2, Matt Folz 1-0, Logan Schmidt 1-(-2), Jack Tubbs 1-(-3). Passing—Cadott: Tristan Drier 1-7-0-0-1. Stratford: Braeden Schueller 8-16-244-4-0. Receiving—Cadott: Easton Goodman 1-0. Stratford: Ashton Wrensch 4-99, Gavin Leonhardt 1-86, Evan Danielson 2-42, Payton Glenn 1-17. Total Yards—Cadott: 58-0-58. Stratford: 121-244-365.
IN PHOTOS: Cadott football battles Stratford in Division 6 playoffs in Marshfield 10-28-22
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Nick Fasbender (32)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Axel Tegels (52)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Blake Irwin (60)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Blake Irwin (60)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Tristan Drier (1), Axel Tegels (52)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Brodee Burish (55)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Brodee Burish (55)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Tristan Drier (1)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Axel Tegels (52)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Nick Fasbender (32)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Warren Bowe (2)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Warren Bowe (2)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Cadott's Warren Bowe reaches out at Stratford quarterback Braeden Schueller on Friday evening in Marshfield.
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Jordan Peters (3)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Conner Roth (28)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Conner Roth (28)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Tristan Drier (1)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Tristan Drier (1)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Wyatt Engel (70)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Easton Goodman (20)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Easton Goodman (20)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Levi Lindsay (54)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Tristan Drier (1)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Tristan Drier (1)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Tristan Drier (1)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Cole Pfeiffer (69)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Cole Pfeiffer (69)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Axel Tegels (52)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Axel Tegels (52)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Axel Tegels (52)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Peter Weir (10)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Peter Weir (10)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Levi Lindsay (54)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Levi Lindsay (54)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Brodee Burish (55)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Brodee Burish (55)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Tristan Drier (1)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Tristan Drier (1)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Jordan Peters (3)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Conner Roth (28)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Brandon Sikora (85)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Easton Goodman (20)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Blake Irwin (60)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Tristan Drier (1)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Tristan Drier (1)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Levi Lindsay (54)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Tristan Drier (1)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Conner Roth (28)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Brodee Burish (55)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Cole Pfeiffer (69)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
Jordan Peters (3)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott football vs Stratford at Marshfield 10-28-22
BRANDON BERG
