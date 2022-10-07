Local Scoreboard: Friday, October 7

Standings
Big Rivers Conference
|Big Rivers Conference
|W-L
|W-L
|River Falls
|5-1
|7-1
|Hudson
|5-1
|7-1
|Chippewa Falls
|4-2
|6-2
|New Richmond
|4-2
|6-2
|Eau Claire North
|2-4
|2-6
|Menomonie
|2-4
|2-6
|Superior
|1-5
|1-7
|Eau Claire Memorial
|1-5
|3-5
Friday's Games
Chippewa Falls 28, Eau Claire Memorial 20
New Richmond 28, Eau Claire North 14
Hudson 31, Superior 6
River Falls 20, Menomonie 15
Central Wisconsin West Conference (8-Man)
|Central Wisconsin West Conference (8-Man)
|W-L
|W-L
|McDonell
|4-0
|5-2
|Bruce
|3-1
|4-3
|Prairie Farm
|3-1
|4-3
|Cornell
|1-3
|1-6
|Lake Holcombe
|1-3
|1-6
|New Auburn
|0-4
|0-7
Friday's Games
McDonell 1, Lake Holcombe 0 (forfeit)
Cornell 62, New Auburn 36
Bruce 26, Prairie Farm 12
Cloverbelt Conference
|Cloverbelt Conference
|W-L
|W-L
|Eau Claire Regis
|6-0
|8-0
|Mondovi
|5-1
|7-1
|Durand-Arkansaw
|4-2
|5-3
|Fall Creek
|4-2
|6-2
|Stanley-Boyd
|2-4
|3-5
|Neillsville/Granton
|2-4
|3-5
|Elk Mound
|1-5
|1-7
|Osseo-Fairchild
|0-6
|0-8
Thursday's Game
Eau Claire Regis 56, Stanley-Boyd 23
Friday's Games
Fall Creek 31, Durand-Arkansaw 8
People are also reading…
Mondovi 37, Elk Mound 6
Neillsville/Granton 34, Osseo-Fairchild 6
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
|Dunn-St. Croix Conference
|W-L
|W-L
|Spring Valley
|6-0
|7-1
|Elmwood/Plum City
|5-1
|6-2
|Boyceville
|4-2
|6-2
|Cadott
|4-2
|6-2
|Turtle Lake
|3-3
|4-4
|Glenwood City
|2-4
|4-4
|Clear Lake
|0-6
|2-6
|Colfax
|0-6
|1-7
Friday's Games
Spring Valley 28, Cadott 13
Boyceville 38, Clear Lake 25
Elmwood/Plum City 54, Turtle Lake 0
Glenwood City 36, Colfax 0
Heart O'North Conference
|Heart O'North Conference
|W-L
|W-L
|Northwestern
|6-0
|8-0
|Saint Croix Falls
|5-1
|7-1
|Cameron
|4-2
|4-4
|Cumberland
|4-2
|5-3
|Bloomer
|3-3
|3-5
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|1-5
|1-7
|Spooner
|1-5
|3-5
|Barron
|0-6
|0-8
Friday's Games
Bloomer 28, Spooner 0
Cameron 57, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7
Saint Croix Falls 52, Cumberland 22
Northwestern 62, Barron 0
Central Wisconsin East Conference (8-Man)
|Central Wisconsin East Conference
|W-L
|W-L
|Owen-Withee
|4-0
|7-0
|Thorp
|4-0
|7-0
|Gilman
|2-2
|5-2
|Athens
|2-2
|5-2
|Alma Center Lincoln
|0-4
|2-5
|Greenwood
|0-4
|1-6
Thursday's Game
Athens 38, Greenwood 20
Friday's Games
Thorp 31, Gilman 30
Owen-Withee 51, Alma Center Lincoln 6
Statewide Scores
Algoma 64, Sevastopol 20
Alma/Pepin 59, Melrose-Mindoro 8
Altoona 60, Arcadia 14
Amery 62, Somerset 58
Amherst 49, Manawa 0
Appleton North 24, Fond du Lac 13
Aquinas 50, Viroqua 16
Ashland 26, Antigo 21
Ashwaubenon 38, Sheboygan South 18
Assumption 55, Webster 0
Augusta 51, Eleva-Strum 0
Badger 42, Union Grove 28
Bangor 34, Luther 28
Bay Port 42, De Pere 14
Beaver Dam 34, Oregon 7
Belmont 66, Wisconsin Heights 30
Black Hawk/Warren IL 52, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 8
Blair-Taylor 31, Cochrane-Fountain City 17
Bloomer 28, Spooner 0
Bonduel 48, Peshtigo 0
Boyceville 38, Clear Lake 25
Brillion 34, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 20
Brookfield Academy def. Dominican, forfeit
Brookfield Central 21, Marquette University 3
Brookfield East 26, West Allis Nathan Hale 18
Brookwood 30, Necedah 22
Bruce 26, Prairie Farm 12
Burlington 37, Wilmot Union 28
Cambria-Friesland 22, Fall River/Rio 18
Cameron 57, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7
Cashton 40, Royall 6
Catholic Memorial 42, New Berlin Eisenhower 14
Cedar Grove-Belgium 42, Random Lake 15
Chilton 47, Roncalli 13
Chippewa Falls 28, Eau Claire Memorial 20
Colby 55, Abbotsford 14
Coleman 42, Clintonville 16
Columbus 54, Lakeside Lutheran 13
Crandon 30, Oconto Falls 22
Crivitz 46, Northland Pines 0
Cuba City 28, Fennimore 0
Darlington 34, Belleville 24
DeForest 38, Sun Prairie West 0
Edgar 21, Auburndale 14
Edgerton 17, Jefferson 14
Edgewood 47, Big Foot 7
Ellsworth 53, Prescott 12
Elmwood/Plum City 54, Turtle Lake 0
Evansville 18, Delavan-Darien 0
Fall Creek 31, Durand 8
Florence 40, Norway, Mich. 26
Franklin 19, Kenosha Indian Trail 14
Freedom 40, Denmark 0
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 34, Westby 12
Germantown 41, West Allis Central 0
Gibraltar 48, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Oneida/Providence Academy 6
Glenwood City 36, Colfax 0
Grafton 49, South Milwaukee 20
Grantsburg 28, Hurley 6
Greendale 49, Whitnall 27
Greenfield 42, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 0
Hamilton 46, Menomonee Falls 14
Hartford Union 28, Slinger 21
Highland 47, Hillsboro 22
Holmen 17, La Crosse Logan 14
Homestead 28, Cedarburg 7
Horicon/Hustisford 35, Dodgeland 16
Howards Grove 49, Ozaukee 8
Hudson 31, Superior 6
Ishpeming, Mich. 16, Tomahawk 10
Ithaca 42, Iowa-Grant 12
Janesville Parker 46, Madison East 0
Johnson Creek 47, Deerfield 31
Kaukauna 42, Appleton East 21
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 53, Catholic Central 0
Kenosha Tremper 27, Kenosha Bradford 21
Kettle Moraine 28, Mukwonago 7
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 42, Sheboygan Falls 21
Kewaskum 28, Ripon 6
Kiel 14, Valders 6
Kimberly 31, Neenah 10
Kingdom Prep Lutheran 26, Rib Lake/Prentice 0
La Crosse Central 42, Sparta 14
Lake Country Lutheran 42, Watertown Luther Prep 13
Lake Mills 49, Turner 39
Lakeland 21, Hayward 7
Lancaster 36, Dodgeville 20
Laona-Wabeno 66, Elcho/White Lake 14
Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 60, Gillett 0
Little Chute 34, Wrightstown 7
Lodi 42, New Glarus 7
Lourdes Academy 34, Brookfield Academy 28
Loyal 44, Rosholt 12
Luxemburg-Casco 16, Fox Valley Lutheran 14
Madison Memorial 56, Madison La Follette 16
Manitowoc Lincoln 57, Green Bay East 6
Marinette 22, Oconto 14
Markesan 71, Cambridge 35
Marshall 47, Palmyra-Eagle 6
Marshfield 49, Stevens Point 21
Martin Luther 27, Racine St. Catherine's 20
Mauston 55, Wautoma 6
Mayville 76, North Fond du Lac 22
Menasha 40, Sheboygan North 0
Menominee Indian 16, Tomahawk 10
Merrill 32, Rhinelander 8
Middleton 52, Madison West 20
Milwaukee Pulaski 36, Milw. Bay View 22
Milwaukee Vincent 40, Milwaukee North 0
Mineral Point 55, Parkview/Albany 0
Mondovi 37, Elk Mound 6
Monona Grove 55, Portage 14
Monroe 54, East Troy 8
Mosinee 42, Medford Area 28
Mount Horeb/Barneveld 47, Stoughton 14
Muskego 24, Oconomowoc 0
Neillsville/Granton 34, Osseo-Fairchild 6
New Berlin West 64, Wauwatosa East 20
New Lisbon 44, Boscobel 6
New Richmond 28, Eau Claire North 14
Nicolet 41, Whitefish Bay 0
Northwestern 62, Barron 0
Notre Dame 76, Green Bay West 0
Oakfield 45, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 14
Onalaska 49, Baraboo 13
Oostburg 50, Manitowoc Lutheran 22
Oshkosh North 14, Oshkosh West 7
Owen-Withee 51, Lincoln 6
Pacelli 19, Iola-Scandinavia 13
Pewaukee 66, Pius XI Catholic 6
Pittsville 36, Marathon 6
Platteville 34, Poynette 7
Port Edwards 52, Almond-Bancroft 30
Port Washington 27, Plymouth 24
Potosi/Cassville 27, River Ridge 13
Prairie du Chien 30, Brodhead/Juda 21
Pulaski 42, Green Bay Southwest 17
Racine Horlick 37, Racine Case 6
Racine Lutheran 42, Living Word Lutheran 28
Racine Park 24, Oak Creek 21
Randolph 49, Pardeeville 6
Reedsburg Area 41, Tomah 14
Reedsville 28, Hilbert 21
Rice Lake 42, Osceola 13
River Falls 20, Menomonie 15
River Valley 14, Richland Center 7
Saint Croix Central 27, Baldwin-Woodville 24
Saint Francis 28, Kenosha Christian Life 20
Saint Thomas More 28, Shoreland Lutheran 13
Sauk Prairie 26, Fort Atkinson 21
Seneca 45, Riverdale 6
Seymour 0, Waupaca 0
Shawano 22, New London 6
Shell Lake 21, Flambeau 14
Shiocton 41, Nekoosa 0
Siren 60, Luck 20
Southern Door 19, Kewaunee 14
Southwestern 50, Pecatonica/Argyle 7
Spring Valley 28, Cadott 13
St. Croix Falls 52, Cumberland 22
Stratford 41, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 0
Sun Prairie 69, Watertown 6
Thorp 31, Gilman 30
Two Rivers 41, New Holstein 6
Unity 51, Ladysmith 30
University School of Milwaukee 43, Brown Deer 8
Valley Christian 56, Madison Abundant Life 26
Verona Area 35, Janesville Craig 6
Waterford 28, Beloit Memorial 7
Waterloo 12, Clinton 6
Waukesha North 7, Waukesha West 6
Waukesha South 1, Arrowhead 0
Waunakee 59, Milton 0
Waupaca 36, Seymour 23
Wausau West 7, Hortonville 0
Wausaukee 57, Suring 14
Wauwatosa West 44, Milwaukee Lutheran 0
West Bend East 47, West Bend West 6
West De Pere 45, Green Bay Preble 7
West Salem 41, Black River Falls 0
Westfield Area 42, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 6
Westosha Central 41, Elkhorn Area 7
Whitehall 35, Independence/Gilmanton 17
Whitewater 55, McFarland 7
Wisconsin Dells 20, Adams-Friendship 7
Wisconsin Lutheran def. Cudahy, forfeit
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 48, Appleton West 0
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 41, Weyauwega-Fremont 19
Xavier 49, Winneconne 14
Box Scores
Chi-Hi 28, Eau Claire Memorial 20
|Chi-Hi
|14
|0
|0
|14
|28
|Eau Claire Memorial
|0
|7
|7
|6
|20
First Quarter—Chi-Hi: Dawson Goodman 6 run (Esubalew Mason kick), 6:22.
Chi-Hi: Mason Howard 3 run (Esubalew Mason kick), 1:03.
Second Quarter—Eau Claire Memorial: Gavin Gerber 1 run (Connor Anderson kick), 1:27.
Third Quarter—Eau Claire Memorial: Jack Conner 1 run (Connor Anderson kick), 5:45.
Fourth Quarter—Chi-Hi: Mason Von Haden 4 run (Esubalew Mason kick), 11:50.
Chi-Hi: Mason Howard 6 run (Esubalew Mason kick), 2:11
Eau Claire Memorial: Tay Ferguson 4 pass from Ryan Thompson (Pass failed), 0:29.
Rushing—Chi-Hi: Mason Howard 13-86, Mayson Tester 10-50, Davis Bromeisl 8-46, Mason Von Haden 7-21, Dawson Goodman 7-17, Nathan Drivas 1-4. Eau Claire Memorial: Peter Albert 12-48, Shimar Simmons 6-17, Jack Conner 5-2, Ryan Thompson 3-(-1), Gavin Gerber 4-(-4), Bad Snap 1-(-17). Passing—Chi-Hi: Mason Von Haden 5-8-45-0-1. Eau Claire Memorial: Ryan Thompson 19-29-172-1-0. Receiving—Chi-Hi: Jackson LeMay 2-27, Davis Bromeisl 2-15, Mayson Tester 1-3. Eau Claire Memorial: Tye Ferguson 8-59, Reagan Hub 2-54, Julius Clark 4-28, Peter Albert 2-16, Gavin Gerber 1-8, Jack Conner 1-8, Shimar Simmons 1-(-1). Total Yards—Chi-Hi: 224-45-269. Eau Claire Memorial: 45-172-217.
Spring Valley 28, Cadott 13
|Cadott
|0
|0
|0
|13
|13
|Spring Valley
|0
|14
|7
|7
|28
Second Quarter—Spring Valley: Cade Stasiek 54 run (Cade Stasiek kick), 6:01.
Spring Valley: Cade Stasiek 25 pass from Wyatt Goveronski (Cade Stasiek kick), 4:20.
Third Quarter—Spring Valley: Diego Schmitt 2 run (Cade Stasiek kick), 1:25.
Fourth Quarter—Cadott: Conner Roth 9 pass from Tristan Drier (Peter Weir kick), 8:41.
Spring Valley: Spring Valley: Diego Schmitt 1 run (Cade Stasiek kick), 1:20.
Cadott: Tegan Ritter 5 pass from Tristan Drier (Kick failed), 0:21.
Rushing—Cadott: Easton Goodman 6-38, Nick Fasbender 7-26, Tristan Drier 5-19, Teagan Ritter 6-15. Spring Valley: Diego Schmitt 29-116, Cade Stasiek 10-76, Trevor Forster 3-13, Wyatt Goveronski 6-12, Kaden Robelia 1-2. Passing—Cadott: Tristan Drier 9-17-119-2-0. Spring Valley: Wyatt Goveronski 2-3-48-1-0. Receiving—Cadott: Easton Goodman 3-43, Conner Roth 2-42, Tegan Ritter 3-24, Jordan Peters 1-10. Spring Valley: Cade Stasiek 2-48. Total Yards—Cadott: 98-119-217. Spring Valley: 219-48-267.
Cornell 62, New Auburn 36
|Cornell
|28
|18
|8
|8
|62
|New Auburn
|8
|14
|6
|8
|36
First Quarter—Cornell: Dawson Munson 83 kickoff return (Dylan Bowe run), 11:44.
Cornell: Dylan Bowe 6 run (Pass failed), 9:18.
Cornell: Blake Anders 25 pass from Daniel Person (Daniel Person rush), 4:44.
New Auburn: Jace North 31 rush (Brayden Lotts run), 3:19.
Cornell: Dylan Bowe 78 run (Pass failed), 2:56.
Second Quarter—Cornell: Daniel Person 16 run (Run failed), 11:53.
New Auburn: Brayden Lotts 1 run (Brayden Lotts run), 6:08.
Cornell: Dylan Bowe 8 run (Run failed), 3:37.
Cornell: Blake Anders 18 pass from Daniel Person (Run failed), 0:52.
New Auburn: Nathan Fedie 2 run (Run failed), 0:22.
Third Quarter—Cornell: Dylan Bowe 41 run (Andrew Person pass from Daniel Person), 9:42.
New Auburn: Jace North 26 run (Run failed), 6:11.
Fourth Quarter—New Auburn: Brayden Lotts 2 run (Nathan Fedie run), 9:22.
Cornell: Andrew Person 24 pass from Daniel Person (Daniel Person run), 7:16.
Rushing—Cornell: Dylan Bowe 22-264, Daniel Person 9-115, Andrew Person 5-29, Preston Fredrickson 2-10, Noah Cripe 2-6. New Auburn: Jace North 14-109, Brayden Lotts 22-76, Stanley Lang 2-28, Nathan Fedie 12-25, Alex Pulczynski 1-5, Austin Woolever 1-0. Passing—Cornell: Daniel Person 4-6-100-3-0, Jayden Joas-Shaw 0-1-0-0-0. New Auburn: Brayden Lotts 0-5-0-0-1. Receiving—Cornell: Andrew Person 3-82, Blake Anders 1-18. Total Yards—Cornell: 424-100-524. New Auburn: 243-0-243.
Thorp 31, Gilman 30
|Gilman
|8
|8
|6
|8
|30
|Thorp
|13
|6
|0
|12
|31
First Quarter—Thorp: Logan Hanson 65 run (Ashton Kroeplin kick), 7:32.
Thorp: Denzel Sutton 19 pass from Aiden Rosemeyer (Kick failed), 5:47.
Gilman: Branden Ustianowski 30 pass from Grady Kroeplin (Grady Kroeplin run), 1:20.
Second Quarter—Thorp: Aiden Rosemeyer 1 run (Pass failed), 1:18.
Gilman: Branden Ustianowski 51 pass from Grady Kroeplin (Grady Kroeplin run), 0:24.
Third Quarter—Branden Ustianowski 5 pass from Grady Kroeplin (Run failed), 3:59.
Fourth Quarter—Thorp: Logan Hanson 1 run (Kick failed), 10:45.
Gilman: Troy Duellman 15 run (Caleb Marion pass from Dawson Krizan), 8:24.
Thorp: Denzel Sutton 25 pass from Aiden Rosemeyer (Pass failed), 0:16.
Rushing—Gilman: Troy Duellman 28-191, Grady Kroeplin 10-106, Wayne McAlpine 5-19, Sawyer Winger 1-1. Thorp: Logan Hanson 28-212, Aiden Rosemeyer 14-34, Team 1-0. Passing—Gilman: Grady Kroeplin 5-12-118-3-2. Thorp: Aiden Rosemeyer 11-28-195-2-1. Receiving—Gilman: Branden Ustianowski 3-86, Troy Duellman 2-32. Thorp: Denzel Sutton 4-77, Ashton Kroeplin 1-61, Logan Hanson 4-47, Dylan Mattson 2-10. Total Yards—Gilman: 317-118-435. Thorp: 246-195-441.