Local Scoreboard: Monday, May 23

Baseball

Bloomer 23, Marshfield Columbus 0 (6 inn.)

Bloomer032     02(16)         23     16     0
Marshfield Columbus   000     000     0        3      3

WP—Keegan Yohnk (4 IP, 3 K, 2 BB). LP—Emmit Konieczny (2 IP, 1 K, 2 BB)

Leading Hitters—Bloomer: Jay Ryder 2-4 (2 R, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 BB), Zeke Strand 2-3 (3 R, 23 RBI), Collin Crane 2-3 (3 R, 2B, RBI, 3 BB), Thomas Stoffel 2-3 (2 R, 3 RBI), Gabriel Prince 3-5 (4 R, 4 RBI), Marcus Harelstad 2-5 (2 R, 3 RBI).

Eau Claire Regis 18, Cadott 1 (5 inn.)

Eau Claire Regis    11(13)     21        18     19     0
Cadott   100         00 1        7      0

WP—Cooper Dykes (3 IP, 5 K, 1 BB). LP—Henry Danielson (2.1 IP, 0 K, 4 BB)

Leading Hitters—Eau Claire Regis: Sam Knickerbocker 3-4 (2 RBI), Zander Rockow 3-5 (3 R, 2 2B, RBI), Caden Weber 2-3 (3 R, 2B, 2 SB, 2 RBI), Patrick Callaghan 2-4 (2 R, 2B, 3 RBI). Cadott: Ryan Sonnentag 2-3, Tristan Drier 2-3 (R, 2B, SB).

Softball

Durand 8, Stanley-Boyd 6

Stanley-Boyd       010     012     2    6     11      3
Durand   222     200     X8      11     4

WP—Regan Prissel (7 IP, 4 K, 0 BB). LP—Emme Felmlee (3 IP, 2 K, 1 BB)

Leading Hitters—Stanley-Boyd: Emily Brenner 3-4 (R, 2B, 3B, RBI), Mallory Eslinger 2-4 (R), Kaden Drehmel 2-4 (R, 2 RBI). Durand: Katie Bignell 2-4 (R, RBI), Joslin Carothers 3-4 (R, 3 RBI), Olivia Breidung 3-4 (RBI).

