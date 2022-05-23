Local Scoreboard: Monday, May 23

Baseball
Bloomer 23, Marshfield Columbus 0 (6 inn.)
|Bloomer
|032 02(16)
|23 16 0
|Marshfield Columbus
|000 000
|0 3 3
WP—Keegan Yohnk (4 IP, 3 K, 2 BB). LP—Emmit Konieczny (2 IP, 1 K, 2 BB)
Leading Hitters—Bloomer: Jay Ryder 2-4 (2 R, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 BB), Zeke Strand 2-3 (3 R, 23 RBI), Collin Crane 2-3 (3 R, 2B, RBI, 3 BB), Thomas Stoffel 2-3 (2 R, 3 RBI), Gabriel Prince 3-5 (4 R, 4 RBI), Marcus Harelstad 2-5 (2 R, 3 RBI).
Eau Claire Regis 18, Cadott 1 (5 inn.)
|Eau Claire Regis
|11(13) 21
|18 19 0
|Cadott
|100 00
|1 7 0
WP—Cooper Dykes (3 IP, 5 K, 1 BB). LP—Henry Danielson (2.1 IP, 0 K, 4 BB)
Leading Hitters—Eau Claire Regis: Sam Knickerbocker 3-4 (2 RBI), Zander Rockow 3-5 (3 R, 2 2B, RBI), Caden Weber 2-3 (3 R, 2B, 2 SB, 2 RBI), Patrick Callaghan 2-4 (2 R, 2B, 3 RBI). Cadott: Ryan Sonnentag 2-3, Tristan Drier 2-3 (R, 2B, SB).
Softball
Durand 8, Stanley-Boyd 6
|Stanley-Boyd
|010 012 2
|6 11 3
|Durand
|222 200 X
|8 11 4
WP—Regan Prissel (7 IP, 4 K, 0 BB). LP—Emme Felmlee (3 IP, 2 K, 1 BB)
Leading Hitters—Stanley-Boyd: Emily Brenner 3-4 (R, 2B, 3B, RBI), Mallory Eslinger 2-4 (R), Kaden Drehmel 2-4 (R, 2 RBI). Durand: Katie Bignell 2-4 (R, RBI), Joslin Carothers 3-4 (R, 3 RBI), Olivia Breidung 3-4 (RBI).