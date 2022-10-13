Local Scoreboard: Thursday, October 13

Standings
Big Rivers Conference
|Big Rivers Conference
|W-L
|W-L
|River Falls
|5-1
|7-1
|Hudson
|5-1
|7-1
|Chippewa Falls
|4-2
|6-2
|New Richmond
|4-2
|6-2
|Eau Claire North
|2-4
|2-6
|Menomonie
|2-4
|2-6
|Superior
|1-5
|1-7
|Eau Claire Memorial
|1-5
|3-5
Superior at Chippewa Falls
Eau Claire Memorial at Menomonie
River Falls at Eau Claire North
Central Wisconsin West Conference (8-Man)
|Central Wisconsin West Conference (8-Man)
|W-L
|W-L
|McDonell
|5-0
|6-2
|Bruce
|3-1
|4-3
|Prairie Farm
|3-2
|4-4
|Cornell
|1-3
|1-6
|Lake Holcombe
|1-3
|1-6
|New Auburn
|0-4
|0-7
McDonell 45, Prairie Farm 6
Cloverbelt Conference
|Cloverbelt Conference
|W-L
|W-L
|Eau Claire Regis
|7-0
|9-0
|Mondovi
|5-1
|7-1
|Durand-Arkansaw
|4-2
|5-3
|Fall Creek
|4-2
|6-2
|Stanley-Boyd
|2-4
|3-5
|Neillsville/Granton
|2-5
|3-6
|Elk Mound
|1-5
|1-7
|Osseo-Fairchild
|0-6
|0-8
Eau Claire Regis 56, Neillsville/Granton 13
Elk Mound at Stanley-Boyd
Durand-Arkansaw at Mondovi
Osseo-Fairchild at Fall Creek
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
|Dunn-St. Croix Conference
|W-L
|W-L
|Spring Valley
|6-0
|7-1
|Elmwood/Plum City
|5-1
|6-2
|Boyceville
|4-2
|6-2
|Cadott
|4-2
|6-2
|Turtle Lake
|3-3
|4-4
|Glenwood City
|2-4
|4-4
|Clear Lake
|0-6
|2-6
|Colfax
|0-6
|1-7
Elmwood/Plum City at Spring Valley
Turtle Lake at Glenwood City
Heart O'North Conference
|Heart O'North Conference
|W-L
|W-L
|Northwestern
|6-0
|8-0
|Saint Croix Falls
|5-1
|7-1
|Cameron
|4-2
|4-4
|Cumberland
|4-2
|5-3
|Bloomer
|3-3
|3-5
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|1-5
|1-7
|Spooner
|1-5
|3-5
|Barron
|0-6
|0-8
Spooner at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
Saint Croix Falls 1, Barron 0 (forfeit)
Central Wisconsin East Conference (8-Man)
|Central Wisconsin East Conference
|W-L
|W-L
|Owen-Withee
|5-0
|8-0
|Thorp
|4-1
|7-1
|Gilman
|2-2
|5-2
|Athens
|2-2
|5-2
|Alma Center Lincoln
|0-4
|2-5
|Greenwood
|0-4
|1-6
Greenwood at Alma Center Lincoln
Mayville 27, St. Marys Springs 18
McDonell Central 45, Prairie Farm 6
Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 38, Milwaukee Vincent 6
Milwaukee Academy of Science 36, Milw. Academy of Excellence 0
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 12, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 8
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 34, Milwaukee South 8
Randolph 44, Lourdes Academy 26
Box Scores
McDonell 45, Prairie Farm 6
|Prairie Farm
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6
|McDonell
|13
|12
|13
|0
|45
First Quarter—McDonell: Dale Tetrault 8 pass from Grant Smiskey (Aly Ferguson kick), 7:07.
McDonell: Dale Tetrault 30 pass from Grant Smiskey (Run failed), 1:09.
Second Quarter—McDonell: Dawson Moulton 8 run (Kick failed), 4:32.
McDonell: Dale Tetrault 61 run (Kick failed), 1:04.
Third Quarter—McDonell: Grant Smiskey 2 run (Kick failed), 9:54.
McDonell: Dale Tetrault 25 pass from Grant Smiskey (Aly Ferguson kick), 8:59.
Fourth Quarter—McDonell: Dale Tetrault 12 pass from Grant Smiskey (Aly Ferguson kick), 9:13.
Prairie Farm: Elec Klefstad 59 pass from Tyler Rassbach (Run failed), 1:46.
Rushing—Prairie Farm: Tyler Rassbach 6-20, Spencer Wold 2-5, Kooper Singerhouse 2-0. McDonell: Dale Tetrault 7-89, Dawson Moulton 21-71, Evan Eckes 4-19, Cael Holm 5-15, Alan Meinen 1-9, Daniel Fritz 3-9, Grant Smiskey 6-(-26). Passing—Prairie Farm: Kooper Singerhouse 8-16-121-0-2, Tyler Rassbach 2-2-69-1-0. McDonell: Grant Smiskey 15-20-266-4-0, Eli Stepp 0-2-0-0-0. Receiving—Prairie Farm: Elec Klefstad 5-103, Spencer Wold 2-53, Tyler Rassbach 3-35. McDonell: Dale Tetrault 8-185, David Andersen 5-53, Daniel Fritz 1-19, Dawson Moulton 1-9. Total Yards—Prairie Farm: 25-190-215. McDonell: 186-266-452.
IN PHOTOS: McDonell football bests Prairie Farm for first outright conference title in 25 years
Prairie Farm at McDonell football 10-13-22
