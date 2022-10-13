 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local Scoreboard: Thursday, October 13

  • 0

Standings

Big Rivers Conference

Big Rivers Conference W-L W-L
River Falls 5-1 7-1
Hudson 5-1 7-1
Chippewa Falls 4-2 6-2
New Richmond 4-2 6-2
Eau Claire North 2-4 2-6
Menomonie 2-4 2-6
Superior 1-5 1-7
Eau Claire Memorial 1-5 3-5

Friday's Games

Superior at Chippewa Falls

Eau Claire Memorial at Menomonie

New Richmond at Hudson

River Falls at Eau Claire North

Central Wisconsin West Conference (8-Man)

Central Wisconsin West Conference (8-Man) W-L W-L
McDonell 5-0 6-2
Bruce 3-1 4-3
Prairie Farm 3-2 4-4
Cornell 1-3 1-6
Lake Holcombe 1-3 1-6
New Auburn 0-4 0-7

Thursday's Game

McDonell 45, Prairie Farm 6

Friday's Games

Bruce at New Auburn

South Shore at Cornell

Cloverbelt Conference

Cloverbelt Conference W-L W-L
Eau Claire Regis 7-0 9-0
Mondovi 5-1 7-1
Durand-Arkansaw 4-2 5-3
Fall Creek 4-2 6-2
Stanley-Boyd 2-4 3-5
Neillsville/Granton 2-5 3-6
Elk Mound 1-5 1-7
Osseo-Fairchild 0-6 0-8

Thursday's Game

Eau Claire Regis 56, Neillsville/Granton 13

Friday's Games

People are also reading…

Elk Mound at Stanley-Boyd

Durand-Arkansaw at Mondovi

Osseo-Fairchild at Fall Creek

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Dunn-St. Croix Conference W-L W-L
Spring Valley 6-0 7-1
Elmwood/Plum City 5-1 6-2
Boyceville 4-2 6-2
Cadott 4-2 6-2
Turtle Lake 3-3 4-4
Glenwood City 2-4 4-4
Clear Lake 0-6 2-6
Colfax 0-6 1-7

Friday's Games

Boyceville at Cadott

Colfax at Clear Lake

Elmwood/Plum City at Spring Valley

Turtle Lake at Glenwood City

Heart O'North Conference

Heart O'North Conference W-L W-L
Northwestern 6-0 8-0
Saint Croix Falls 5-1 7-1
Cameron 4-2 4-4
Cumberland 4-2 5-3
Bloomer 3-3 3-5
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 1-5 1-7
Spooner 1-5 3-5
Barron 0-6 0-8

Friday's Games

Northwestern at Bloomer

Cameron at Cumberland

Spooner at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

Saint Croix Falls 1, Barron 0 (forfeit)

Central Wisconsin East Conference (8-Man)

Central Wisconsin East Conference W-L W-L
Owen-Withee 5-0 8-0
Thorp 4-1 7-1
Gilman 2-2 5-2
Athens 2-2 5-2
Alma Center Lincoln 0-4 2-5
Greenwood 0-4 1-6

Thursday's Game

Owen-Withee 60, Thorp 40

Friday's Games

Athens at Gilman

Greenwood at Alma Center Lincoln

Statewide Scores

Assumption 76, Rosholt 0

Ithaca 54, Hillsboro 16

Mayville 27, St. Marys Springs 18

McDonell Central 45, Prairie Farm 6

Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 38, Milwaukee Vincent 6

Milwaukee Academy of Science 36, Milw. Academy of Excellence 0

Milwaukee Bradley Tech 12, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 8

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 34, Milwaukee South 8

Niagara 50, Goodman 25

Randolph 44, Lourdes Academy 26

Turner 41, Big Foot 0

Box Scores

McDonell 45, Prairie Farm 6

Prairie Farm    0   0   0   6   6
McDonell13   12  13045

First Quarter—McDonell: Dale Tetrault 8 pass from Grant Smiskey (Aly Ferguson kick), 7:07.

McDonell: Dale Tetrault 30 pass from Grant Smiskey (Run failed), 1:09.

Second Quarter—McDonell: Dawson Moulton 8 run (Kick failed), 4:32.

McDonell: Dale Tetrault 61 run (Kick failed), 1:04.

Third Quarter—McDonell: Grant Smiskey 2 run (Kick failed), 9:54.

McDonell: Dale Tetrault 25 pass from Grant Smiskey (Aly Ferguson kick), 8:59.

Fourth Quarter—McDonell: Dale Tetrault 12 pass from Grant Smiskey (Aly Ferguson kick), 9:13.

Prairie Farm: Elec Klefstad 59 pass from Tyler Rassbach (Run failed), 1:46.

Rushing—Prairie Farm: Tyler Rassbach 6-20, Spencer Wold 2-5, Kooper Singerhouse 2-0. McDonell: Dale Tetrault 7-89, Dawson Moulton 21-71, Evan Eckes 4-19, Cael Holm 5-15, Alan Meinen 1-9, Daniel Fritz 3-9, Grant Smiskey 6-(-26). Passing—Prairie Farm: Kooper Singerhouse 8-16-121-0-2, Tyler Rassbach 2-2-69-1-0. McDonell: Grant Smiskey 15-20-266-4-0, Eli Stepp 0-2-0-0-0. Receiving—Prairie Farm: Elec Klefstad 5-103, Spencer Wold 2-53, Tyler Rassbach 3-35. McDonell: Dale Tetrault 8-185, David Andersen 5-53, Daniel Fritz 1-19, Dawson Moulton 1-9. Total Yards—Prairie Farm: 25-190-215. McDonell: 186-266-452.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News