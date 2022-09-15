Local Scoreboard: Thursday, September 15

Standings
Big Rivers Conference
Big Rivers Conference
W-L
W-L
Menomonie
2-0
2-2
River Falls
2-0
4-0
Eau Claire Memorial
1-1
3-1
Eau Claire North
1-1
1-3
Hudson
1-1
3-1
New Richmond
1-1
3-1
Chippewa Falls
0-2
2-2
Superior
0-2
0-4
Eau Claire North at Chippewa Falls
River Falls at Eau Claire Memorial
Central Wisconsin West Conference (8-Man)
Central Wisconsin West Conference (8-Man)
W-L
W-L
Lake Holcombe
1-0
1-3
Bruce
0-0
1-2
McDonell
0-0
1-2
Prairie Farm
0-0
1-2
Cornell
0-0
0-3
New Auburn
0-1
0-4
Lake Holcombe 50, New Auburn 8
Cloverbelt Conference
Cloverbelt Conference
W-L
W-L
Durand-Arkansaw
2-0
3-1
Eau Claire Regis
2-0
4-0
Mondovi
2-0
4-0
Fall Creek
1-1
3-1
Neillsville/Granton
1-1
2-2
Elk Mound
0-2
0-4
Osseo-Fairchild
0-2
0-4
Stanley-Boyd
0-2
1-3
Neillsville/Granton at Fall Creek
Eau Claire Regis at Durand
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
W-L
W-L
Elmwood/Plum City
2-0
3-1
Spring Valley
2-0
3-1
Turtle Lake
2-0
3-1
Boyceville
1-1
3-1
Cadott
1-1
3-1
Clear Lake
0-2
2-2
Colfax
0-2
1-3
Glenwood City
0-2
2-2
Elmwood/Plum City at Cadott
Glenwood City at Glenwood City
Turtle Lake at Boyceville
Heart O'North Conference
Heart O'North Conference
W-L
W-L
Cameron
2-0
2-2
Cumberland
2-0
3-1
Northwestern
2-0
4-0
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
1-1
1-3
Saint Croix Falls
1-1
3-1
Barron
0-2
0-4
Bloomer
0-2
0-4
Spooner
0-2
2-2
Bloomer at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
Saint Croix Falls at Spooner
Central Wisconsin East Conference (8-Man)
Central Wisconsin East Conference
W-L
W-L
Owen-Withee
1-0
4-0
Gilman
0-0
3-0
Thorp
0-0
3-0
Alma Center Lincoln
0-0
2-1
Greenwood
0-0
1-2
Athens
0-1
3-1
Alma Center Lincoln at Thorp
Antigo 26, Rhinelander 14
De Soto 52, Wisconsin Heights 13
Living Word Lutheran def. Dominican, forfeit
Medford Area 36, Ashland 6
Milw. Washington 28, Milwaukee South 0
Milwaukee Pulaski 50, Milwaukee North 6
Milwaukee Vincent 68, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 0
New Auburn 0 0 0 8 0 Lake Holcombe 0 22 14 14 50
Second Quarter—Lake Holcombe: Trent Nitek 71 run (Trent Nitek run), 11:04.
Lake Holcombe: Trent Nitek 28 run (Parker Miller run), 7:43.
Lake Holcombe: Trent Nitek 40 pass from Max Sauerwein (Run failed), 4:49.
Third Quarter—Lake Holcombe: Trent Nitek 5 run (Run fail), 7:32.
Lake Holcombe: Parker Miller 40 pass from Max Sauerwein (Trent Lee pass from Max Sauerwein), 1:42.
Fourth Quarter—Lake Holcombe: Trent Nitek 75 punt return (Run failed), 10:22.
New Auburn: Brayden Lotts 80 kickoff return (Elliott Gotham run), 10:12.
Lake Holcombe: Max Sauerwein 60 run (Max Sauerwein run), 6:50.
Rushing—New Auburn: Mitchell Quinn 5-65, Jace North 9-54, Brayden Lotts 9-37, Stanley Lang 3-16, Elliott Gotham 6-12, Nathan Fedie 6-8, Phillip Galetka 3-1, Team 1-(-3). Lake Holcombe: Max Sauerwein 15-127, Trent Nitek 11-123, Cead Ewer 5-14, Team 1-(-6). Passing—New Auburn: Brayden Lotts 1-3-9-0-0, Mitchell Quinn 0-1-0-0-0, Elliott Gotham 0-3-0-0-0. Lake Holcombe: Max Sauerwein 4-5-103-2-1. Receiving—New Auburn: Stanley Lang 1-7. Lake Holcombe: Trent Nitek 2-48, Parker Miller 1-40, Abraham Wininger 1-15. Total Yards—New Auburn: 190-7-197. Lake Holcombe: 158-103-261.
IN PHOTOS: New Auburn, Lake Holcombe renew football rivalry 9-15-22
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe football 9-15-22
New Auburn's Mitchell Quinn (24)
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe football 9-15-22
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe football 9-15-22
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe football 9-15-22
New Auburn's Brayden Lotts (2)
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe football 9-15-22
New Auburn's Brayden Lotts (2), Mitchell Quinn (24)
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe football 9-15-22
New Auburn's Justin Melland (80)
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe football 9-15-22
Lake Holcombe's Zayden Merrill (32)
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe football 9-15-22
Lake Holcombe's Trent Lee (66), Max Sauerwein (2)
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe football 9-15-22
Lake Holcombe's Max Sauerwein (2)
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe football 9-15-22
New Auburn's Mitchell Quinn (24)
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe football 9-15-22
New Auburn's Stanley Lang (9), Phillip Galetka (55)
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe football 9-15-22
New Auburn's Jace North (11)
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe football 9-15-22
New Auburn's Marshall Dahl (53), Elliott Gotham (34)
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe football 9-15-22
New Auburn's Mitchell Quinn (24)
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe football 9-15-22
New Auburn's Mitchell Quinn (24)
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe football 9-15-22
New Auburn's Nathan Fedie (74)
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe football 9-15-22
Lake Holcombe's Zayden Merrill (32), New Auburn's Mitchell Quinn (24)
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe football 9-15-22
Lake Holcombe's Trent Nitek (3)
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe football 9-15-22
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe football 9-15-22
New Auburn's Brayden Lotts (2), Lake Holcombe's Max Sauerwein (2)
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe football 9-15-22
Lake Holcombe's Max Sauerwein (2), New Auburn's Brayden Lotts (2)
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe football 9-15-22
Lake Holcombe's Max Sauerwein (2)
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe football 9-15-22
New Auburn's Justin Melland (80), Lake Holcombe's Max Sauerwein (2)
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe football 9-15-22
Lake Holcombe's Max Sauerwein (2), New Auubrn's Elliott Gotham (34)
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe football 9-15-22
Lake Holcombe's Max Sauerwein (2)
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe football 9-15-22
New Auburn's Nathan Fedie (74) and Elliott Gotham (34) celebrate after a turnover.
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe football 9-15-22
New Auburn's Stanley Lang (9)
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe football 9-15-22
New Auburn's Brayden Lotts (2)
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe football 9-15-22
New Auburn's Brayden Lotts (2), Lake Holcombe's Max Sauerwein (2)
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe football 9-15-22
New Auburn's Marshall Dahl (53)
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe football 9-15-22
New Auburn's Elliott Gotham (34)
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe football 9-15-22
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe football 9-15-22
Lake Holcombe's Trent Lee (66) and other celebrate after forcing a turnover.
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe football 9-15-22
Lake Holcombe's Trent Nitek (3) and Blake Hilger (60) celebrate after a touchdown.
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe football 9-15-22
Lake Holcombe's Max Sauerwein (2)
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe football 9-15-22
New Auburn's Brayden Lotts (2)
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe football 9-15-22
Fans shake hands with veterans in attendance during halftime.
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe football 9-15-22
New Auburn's Justin Melland (80)
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe football 9-15-22
Lake Holcombe's Max Sauerwein (2)
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe football 9-15-22
New Auburn's Stanley Lang (9)
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe football 9-15-22
New Auburn's Nathan Fedie (74)
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe football 9-15-22
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe football 9-15-22
New Auburn's Jace North (11)
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe football 9-15-22
New Auburn's Austin Woolever (50)
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe football 9-15-22
Lake Holcombe's Trent Lee (66) and others celebrate forcing a turnover.
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe football 9-15-22
Lake Holcombe's Parker Miller (5)
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe football 9-15-22
Lake Holcombe's Parker Miller (5)
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe football 9-15-22
Lake Holcombe's Parker Miller (5) and Brandon Moore (22) celebrate after a touchdown.
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe football 9-15-22
Lake Holcombe's Trent Lee celebrates after catching a two-point conversion pass.
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe football 9-15-22
Lake Holcombe's Trent Lee celebrates after catching a two-point conversion pass.
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe football 9-15-22
New Auburn's Elliott Gotham (34)
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe football 9-15-22
New Auburn's Brayden Lotts (2)
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe football 9-15-22
Lake Holcombe's Trent Nitek breaks free for a 75-yard punt return for a touchdown against New Auburn on Thursday evening in Holcombe.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe football 9-15-22
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe football 9-15-22
New Auburn's Brayden Lotts (2)
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe football 9-15-22
New Auburn's Jace North (11)
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe football 9-15-22
Members of the Lake Holcombe football team celebrate with the Birch Tree Axe trophy after defeating New Auburn on Thursday evening in Holcombe.
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe football 9-15-22
Members of the Lake Holcombe football team celebrate with the Birch Tree Axe trophy after defeating New Auburn on Thursday evening in Holcombe.
BRANDON BERG
