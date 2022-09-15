 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Scoreboard: Thursday, September 15

Standings

Big Rivers Conference

Big Rivers Conference W-L W-L
Menomonie 2-0 2-2
River Falls 2-0 4-0
Eau Claire Memorial 1-1 3-1
Eau Claire North 1-1 1-3
Hudson 1-1 3-1
New Richmond 1-1 3-1
Chippewa Falls 0-2 2-2
Superior 0-2 0-4

Friday's Games

Eau Claire North at Chippewa Falls

Menomonie at Hudson

New Richmond at Superior

River Falls at Eau Claire Memorial

Central Wisconsin West Conference (8-Man)

Central Wisconsin West Conference (8-Man) W-L W-L
Lake Holcombe 1-0 1-3
Bruce 0-0 1-2
McDonell 0-0 1-2
Prairie Farm 0-0 1-2
Cornell 0-0 0-3
New Auburn 0-1 0-4

Thursday's Game

Lake Holcombe 50, New Auburn 8

Friday's Game

Prairie Farm at Cornell

Saturday's Game

Bruce at McDonell

Cloverbelt Conference

Cloverbelt Conference W-L W-L
Durand-Arkansaw 2-0 3-1
Eau Claire Regis 2-0 4-0
Mondovi 2-0 4-0
Fall Creek 1-1 3-1
Neillsville/Granton 1-1 2-2
Elk Mound 0-2 0-4
Osseo-Fairchild 0-2 0-4
Stanley-Boyd 0-2 1-3

Friday's Games

Stanley-Boyd at Mondovi

Elk Mound at Mondovi

Neillsville/Granton at Fall Creek

Eau Claire Regis at Durand

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Dunn-St. Croix Conference W-L W-L
Elmwood/Plum City 2-0 3-1
Spring Valley 2-0 3-1
Turtle Lake 2-0 3-1
Boyceville 1-1 3-1
Cadott 1-1 3-1
Clear Lake 0-2 2-2
Colfax 0-2 1-3
Glenwood City 0-2 2-2

Friday's Games

Elmwood/Plum City at Cadott

Colfax at Spring Valley

Glenwood City at Glenwood City

Turtle Lake at Boyceville

Heart O'North Conference

Heart O'North Conference W-L W-L
Cameron 2-0 2-2
Cumberland 2-0 3-1
Northwestern 2-0 4-0
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 1-1 1-3
Saint Croix Falls 1-1 3-1
Barron 0-2 0-4
Bloomer 0-2 0-4
Spooner 0-2 2-2

Friday's Games

Bloomer at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

Barron at Cumberland

Northwestern at Cameron

Saint Croix Falls at Spooner

Central Wisconsin East Conference (8-Man)

Central Wisconsin East Conference W-L W-L
Owen-Withee 1-0 4-0
Gilman 0-0 3-0
Thorp 0-0 3-0
Alma Center Lincoln 0-0 2-1
Greenwood 0-0 1-2
Athens 0-1 3-1

Thursday's Game

Owen-Withee 56, Athens 0

Friday's Games

Greenwood at Gilman

Alma Center Lincoln at Thorp

Statewide Scores

Antigo 26, Rhinelander 14

De Soto 52, Wisconsin Heights 13

Living Word Lutheran def. Dominican, forfeit

Medford Area 36, Ashland 6

Milw. Washington 28, Milwaukee South 0

Milwaukee Pulaski 50, Milwaukee North 6

Milwaukee Vincent 68, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 0

Box Scores

Lake Holcombe 50, New Auburn 8

New Auburn00080
Lake Holcombe    0    22    14    14    50

Second Quarter—Lake Holcombe: Trent Nitek 71 run (Trent Nitek run), 11:04.

Lake Holcombe: Trent Nitek 28 run (Parker Miller run), 7:43.

Lake Holcombe: Trent Nitek 40 pass from Max Sauerwein (Run failed), 4:49.

Third Quarter—Lake Holcombe: Trent Nitek 5 run (Run fail), 7:32.

Lake Holcombe: Parker Miller 40 pass from Max Sauerwein (Trent Lee pass from Max Sauerwein), 1:42.

Fourth Quarter—Lake Holcombe: Trent Nitek 75 punt return (Run failed), 10:22.

New Auburn: Brayden Lotts 80 kickoff return (Elliott Gotham run), 10:12.

Lake Holcombe: Max Sauerwein 60 run (Max Sauerwein run), 6:50.

Rushing—New Auburn: Mitchell Quinn 5-65, Jace North 9-54, Brayden Lotts 9-37, Stanley Lang 3-16, Elliott Gotham 6-12, Nathan Fedie 6-8, Phillip Galetka 3-1, Team 1-(-3). Lake Holcombe: Max Sauerwein 15-127, Trent Nitek 11-123, Cead Ewer 5-14, Team 1-(-6). Passing—New Auburn: Brayden Lotts 1-3-9-0-0, Mitchell Quinn 0-1-0-0-0, Elliott Gotham 0-3-0-0-0. Lake Holcombe: Max Sauerwein 4-5-103-2-1. Receiving—New Auburn: Stanley Lang 1-7. Lake Holcombe: Trent Nitek 2-48, Parker Miller 1-40, Abraham Wininger 1-15. Total Yards—New Auburn: 190-7-197. Lake Holcombe: 158-103-261.

