Local Sports Notebook: Chippewa Falls' Chaffee wins Women's World Horseshoe Pitching Championship

Chippewa Falls 15-year old Sarah Chaffee won the Women’s World Horseshoe Pitching Championship this past Saturday in Monroe, La.

Chaffee went 15-0 in competition as she bested Tennessee’s Maxine Griffith (12-3) and Quebec’s Sylvianne Moisan (11-4) for the top spot as she registered ringers on 86.48 percent of her throws (806/932) at the tournament to become the youngest women’s world champion in history.

Chaffee will be entering her sophomore year of high school this fall and will do so as a multiple time world champion after winning two World Junior championships prior to making the move to the adult division this year.

CRBL playoff battleEntering the final week of the Chippewa River Baseball League season, the hunt for the final playoff spot has heated up.

The Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks (10-6) currently sit in fourth place in the league standings in the final spot. The Eau Claire Cavaliers (10-7) are one half game behind the Lumberjacks with the Jim Falls Sturgeons (9-8) still in the hunt.

Chippewa Falls plays two games this week starting Wednesday with a makeup game on the road against the Beef River Bullfrogs at Spangberg Field in Strum. The Cavaliers cap the regular season on Wednesday by hosting the Osseo Merchants. The Sturgeons close the regular season on Sunday by hosting the Lumberjacks.

The Tilden Tigers (16-2), Merchants (14-2) and Eau Claire Bears (12-5) have already clinched playoff berths. The two semifinal matchups will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 3 with the winners advancing to the league title game on Saturday, Aug. 6.

Pure Water Days racesRegistration for the Leinenkugel’s Pure Water Days Races is now underway.

The races will take place on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Chippewa Falls YMCA in Chippewa Falls and includes a 1-mile fun run, 2-mile fit walk, 4-mile run and Bill Roegge Memorial Half Marathon along with a 200-meter dash for youngsters ages eight and under.

Runners can register online at www.ymca-cv.org/pwd or in person at the YMCA (611 Jefferson Ave.).

All participants will receive a finisher medal at the finish line of their race and will also receive a t-shirt in their race packet. Pre-registration packets can be picked up on Friday from 5:30-7 p.m. or on Saturday morning beginning at 6:30 a.m. with the racing starting at 8 a.m.

Hallie Youth Days

The Hallie youth baseball and softball seasons come to a conclusion this week with the annual Hallie Youth Days tournaments at Hallie Park.

Games begin on Wednesday and run through Sunday afternoon. The weekend’s activities include a fireworks show on Saturday night.