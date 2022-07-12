Local Sports Notebook: Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey wins Big Rivers Conference Summer Cup tournament

The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team took home the championship this past weekend at the Big Rivers Conference Summer Cup Tournament in Eau Claire.

Overall the Sabers went unbeaten at the Big Rivers Conference Summer Cup, winning all four games to take the overall championship. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie defeated Eau Claire Area (2-1), Hudson (1-0), St. Croix Valley (5-3) and Western Wisconsin (4-1) to capture the title.

Rhyenne Fuerstenberg, Brianna Buonincontro, Paige Steinmetz, Lessa Leisses and Kinley Laux each scored two goals for the Sabers while Addison Frenette and Addisyn Buesgen had one goal apiece. Kassandra Herr posted a shutout in net during the victory over the Raiders.

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie won the girls state championship in the 2020-21 season before finishing 12-11-1 last season. The Sabers are scheduled to open the 2022-23 season on Nov. 22 in Superior.

Cody on comeback trailChippewa Falls native Kyle Cody is making progress in his rehabilitation from a right shoulder injury with the Texas Rangers.

Cody underwent debridgement surgery of the labrum in his right shoulder last September after being placed on the 60-day injured list in May of 2021 with right shoulder inflammation. The McDonell graduate recently threw to live batters for the first time in nearly a year as he begins to make his way back.

The 6-foot-7 Cody pitcher made the opening day roster for the Rangers in 2021 and appeared in seven games, throwing 11.1 innings with a 7.94 earned run average and 14 strikeouts before being placed on the 10-day injured list on April 25 before being transferred to the 60-day list a few weeks later. Cody was outrighted off Texas’ 40-man roster at the end of the season.

Cody made his debut with the Rangers on Aug. 21, 2020 by tossing a scoreless inning against the Seattle Mariners. He posted a 1-1 record with a 1.59 ERA in eight games across 22.2 innings in his first season at the major league level. He underwent Tommy John surgery in July 2018 and missed the rest of the 2018 season as well as 2019 before being added to the 40-man roster at the end of 2019.

EVS returns July 22

This Friday will be an off day for Eagle Valley Speedway’s usual weekly night of racing action.

The Jim Falls dirt track has six weeks of action in so far and is back on July 22 for the Kyle Runkle Memorial w/UMSS Wing Sprint Cars in action as well.

Mondovi’s Danny Richards owns an 88-point lead over Medford’s Warren Bartelt in the street stock season standings while Ladysmith’s Lucker Quinn is up on Medford’s Leslie Leu by nine points in the super stock class. Thorp’s Derek Haas leads a tight battle at the front of the B Modified Class with four drivers within 45 points including Eau Claire’s Josh Smith in second 25 points back. Cambridge, Minn.’s Dylan Kromschroeder owns a 58-point advantage in the USRA Late Models over Mondovi’s Chad Prissel and Strum’s Jason Helgeson’s five wins have him in first in the Hornets point standings by 23 points over Stanley’s Danny Halterman.

Chippewa Falls’ Travis Hazelton also has five feature wins and owns a 76-point advantage over Chippewa Falls’ Kevin Bartelt in the Pure Stock class and Thorp’s Derek Haas stands atop the A Modified standings by six points in front of Chippewa Falls’ Michael Truscott.