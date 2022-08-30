Local Writing: Niese pens children's fiction book 'Gridiron Grit'

Local author Joe Niese went a different route with his latest book.

The Chippewa Falls author has penned “Gridiron Grit,” a book for young adults published by Jolly Fish Press as a part of their four-book juvenile fiction series In the Clutch.

Niese’s previous literary works were extensive biographies on professional athletes, but the author always wanted to dip his toes into fiction.

“It was just something different, something I wanted to try and kind of a completely different thing,” Niese said.

Jolly Fish Press works as a write-for-hire entity. Niese sent his resume to the publisher, and they showed interest in a proposal for a book to fit within the In the Clutch Series. Niese’s book looks at a football season to remember that quickly turns to disaster for Cameron, the book’s main character. As Cameron prepares to take over as the quarterback for the pass-happy Northwood Middle School Lumberjacks, things change drastically before the first practice when a new player moves to town and Cameron becomes the backup and contemplates quitting the team.

Previously Niese wrote biographies on professional baseball players Andy Pafko, Burleigh Grimes and Zack Wheat as well as Chippewa Falls native football player, coach and innovator Gus Dorais. Those books involved several years of research and work whereas Gridiron Grit took roughly six weeks to write. With three children reaching the age of full schedules, Niese said the change to try something different was the “perfect setup.”

Written under the pen name J.N. Kelly, Gridiron Grit will be released on Thursday and can be purchased at Niese’s website (www.joeniese.com) or locally at stores in Chippewa Falls. Jolly Fish Press is an imprint of Mendota Heights, Minnesota, based North Star Editions.

When he’s not writing books, Niese works as the library director at the Chippewa Falls Public Library. And while Niese is relatively new to the world of fiction writing, Gridiron Grit won’t be his last.

“I’ve had little moments where I’ve had book idea,s and I have a half a dozen book ideas for this sort of thing — whether they ever come to full fruition or not I don’t know,” Niese said. “I got the ball rolling with it, and it came fairly easy.”

The In the Clutch series aims to hook readers with do-or-die moments from youth sports, then rewinds to show how the books’ young athletes found themselves needing to perform under pressure. With three children closing in on the target age for his latest book, Niese said Gridiron Grit can be an easy bridge into that world.

“It’s a fun, easy read with a life lesson,” Niese said. “It’s just kind of what you want with books at this young age, especially sports, too.”