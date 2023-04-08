First Team

Henry Hoel

Stanley-Boyd

Junior — Forward

Height: 6-6

Jersey Number: 30

Coach: Dakota Nichols

Statistics: Averaged 20 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

Honors: All-Western Cloverbelt first team.

Low Down: Hoel was a threat close to the basket and beyond the 3-point arc, making more than half of his 2-point shots and shooting better than 31 percent from long range...Hoel scored at least 30 points on two occasions with a season-best 31 points to go with 14 rebounds against Thorp on Feb. 3.

Coach Nichols says: "Henry is a 6-6 guard/forward who is very smooth in the post and can also shoot threes. He handles the ball very well and is a great passer off the dribble. His versatility makes him a matchup nightmare for opposing team. He is also great at communicating and playing help defense."

Canan Huss

McDonell

Senior — Guard/Forward

Height: 6-4

Jersey Number: 33

Coach: Adam Schilling

Statistics: Averaged 21.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

Honors: Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 5 all-state honorable mention...All-Western Cloverbelt first team...WBCA All-Star Game selection.

Low Down: An inside-out threat, Huss was someone opposing teams needed to account for wherever he touched the ball...Huss' 653 points this season were the most in a single season in McDonell history...Eclipsed 1,000 points for career...The senior saved one of his best games for last, scoring 28 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in a 10-for-15 effort from the field in McDonell's 66-54 state title game loss to Wausau Newman.

Coach Schilling says: "Canan grew a lot as a player and as a leader his senior year. He was able to take games over at times with his offense and rebounding and was someone we could always count on to leave it all on the floor."

Eddie Mittermeyer

McDonell

Senior — Guard

Height: 5-11

Jersey Number: 3

Coach: Adam Schilling

Statistics: Averaged 20.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.1 steals and 2.7 assists per game.

Honors: Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 5 All-State first team...All-Western Cloverbelt Conference first team...WBCA All-Star Game selection.

Low Down: Mittermeyer led the state in 3-pointers made (126) while still finishing among Division 5 leaders in 3-point percentage. His 126 threes were also the most in area history for a single season...Scored a school record 52 points with 13 3-pointers in a 93-51 win over Chequamegon on Dec. 29...Eclipsed 1,000 points for his career...Finishes career second in scoring in McDonell history with 1,397 points...Will play in collge at UW-Superior.

Coach Schilling says: "Coaching a great point guard like Eddie is something that every coach dreams of. He was like another coach on the floor and always knew what the coaches wanted to the team to do and where everyone should be. He never forced bad shots and was a great teammate."

Mason Monarski

Chi-Hi

Senior — Guard

Height: 6-0

Jersey Number: 44

Coach: Jason Proue

Statistics: Averaged 21.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

Honors: All-Big Rivers first team...WBCA All-Star Game selection.

Low Down: Monarski punctuated his career as one of the top players in program history with a stellar senior season...The senior is second in program history in career points (1,280) and 3-pointers (227) and a two-time team captain and four-year varsity player...Shot 45.4 percent from the field, 34.7 percent from 3-point range and 83.1 percent from the free throw line...Will play in college at UW-Eau Claire.

Coach Proue says: "Mason is an incredible person. He is active in the community, a two-year captain and an academic all-state person. Mason has been amazing the last four years, he is an all-time great shooter, a great rebounder and a great teammate. He goes down as a Mount Rushmore type player in Chi-Hi basketball history."

Domanyck Schwarzenberger

Bloomer

Junior — Guard

Height: 6-3

Jersey Number: 4

Coach: Greg Van Grunsven

Statistics: Averaged 23.1 points, 5.8 rebounds per game.

Honors: Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 3 all-state honorable mention...All-Western Cloverbelt first team.

Low Down: A focus on diversifying his offensive game sparked Schwarzenberger to lead the county in scoring...Schwarzenberger scored a school-record 51 points against Fall Creek on Feb. 9...The junior showed a fearlessness in driving to the basket, attempting 217 free throws and shooting close to 80 percent from the charity stripe.

Coach Van Grunsven says: "Domanyck had a terrific sason for us and was not only our leader on hte court but off the court as well. He played the point guard position for us for hte first time which is the most difficult position to transition to and score from, but he excelled. He was our primary scoring threat and we faced numerous defenses designed to stop him yet he was successful — even scoring a new school record of 51 points versus a top conference opponent on the road. He is aggressive and willing to draw contact when penetrating which can be unusual in today's game. Domanyck is a true student of the game and spends significant time studying game film on his own outside of our team's film sessions."

Jackson Tomczak

Chi-Hi

Senior — Guard

Height: 6-7

Jersey Number: 5

Coach: Jason Proue

Statistics: Averaged 13.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2 assists per game.

Honors: All-Big Rivers second team.

Low Down: Tomczak nearly tripled his point production in his senior season in giving the Cardinals a difference maker near the basket...The senior scored a career-high 29 points while pulling down five rebounds against Merrill on Dec. 30...Will continue with game in college at UW-Eau Claire.

Coach Proue says: "Jackson was great this year for us. He is a guy who trusted the process and really came on as a senior. He was a great 1-2 punch with Mason Monarski on the offensive end of the court."

Second Team

Dylan Bowe

Cornell

Senior — Guard

Height: 5-10

Jersey Number: 11

Coach: Steven Parker

Statistics: Averaged 17 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

Honors: All-East Lakeland first team.

Low Down: A four-year contributor for the Chiefs, Bowe was the undisputed go-to player for Cornell for the last few years...Bowe eclipsed 1,000 points for his career as he earned first team all-conference honors for a second year in a row...Bowe scored a season-high 31 points on two occasions including Cornell's 72-65 regional quarterfinal defeat to Prairie Farm.

Coach Parker says: "Dylan has had to overcome so many challenges on this pathway to success. His attributes of motivation, hard work, leadership and selflessness are an inspiration to others."

Christian Crumbaker

Senior

Senior — Guard

Height: 6-0

Jersey Number: 3

Coach: Jason Proue

Statistics: Averaged 9.3 points, 3.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Honors: Among Big Rivers leaders in assists per game.

Low Down: The athletic Crumbaker found success as a slasher getting to the basket for the Cardinals...Crumbaker scored a career-high 24 points with fou rrebounds and four assists versus Eau Claire North on Feb. 4...Crumbaker will compete in track and field in college at UW-La Crosse.

Coach Proue says: "Christian had a great year for us. He gave the team a different look with his ability to get to the lane and finish or find the open guy."

Justin Melland

New Auburn

Sophomore — Forward

Height: 6-4

Jersey Number: 44

Coach: Keenan Dahl

Statistics: Averaged 17 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.

Honors: All-East Lakeland first team.

Low Down: The powerful Melland came on strong in the second half as a force near the basket...Melland averaged more than 21 points per game in the final 13 games of the season and scored a career-high 37 points versus Lake Holcombe on Feb. 14.

Coach Dahl says: "Justin started the year with virtually no varsity experience but improved his skills all year long. He really had a strong second half of the season. He has the potential to be a real force for the next two seasons."

Aidan Misfeldt

McDonell

Senior — Guard

Height: 5-11

Jersey Number: 1

Coach: Adam Schilling

Statistics: Averaged 9.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

Honors: All-Western Cloverbelt honorable mention.

Low Down: Misfeldt stepped up for the Macks in the playoffs to help the team advance back to state, scoring a career-high 24 points in the team's 58-56 overtime sectional title win over Solon Springs...The senior emerged as another versatile option on both ends of the floor as the Macks earned state runner-up for the third time since 2018.

Coach Schilling says: "Aidan was huge for our team this year. He did a lot of things to help us win games and reach our goals. His rebounding, defense, playmaking and big shot making were a major reason we had a successful season."

Evan Rogge

Bloomer

Senior — Forward

Height: 6-5

Jersey Number: 3

Coach: Greg Van Grunsven

Statistics: Averaged 9.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Honors: All-Western Cloverbelt second team.

Low Down: A strong and sizable compliment to Schwarzenberger, Rogge was consistently someone opposing teams needed to keep an eye on at both ends of the floor...Rogge scored a season-high 17 points while pulling down six rebounds against Cadott on Jan. 20.

Coach Van Grunsven says: "Evan really grew more and more confident on the floor throughout the season and was a big reason why our team was successful this year. His mid-range game was a big part of his success making him a versatile part of our offense. Defensively, he was able to defend all positions on the floor which gave our team added flexibility on that end. He is a terrific kid who takes the game seriously putting in necessary work."

Brian Strzok

Lake Holcombe

Sophomore — Forward

Height: 6-2

Jersey Number: 0

Coach: Joy Webster

Statistics: Averaged 14.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

Honors: All-East Lakeland second team.

Low Down: Strzok had a breakout sophomore campaign in his first full season at the varsity level...Strzok led the team in scoring and rebounds and also made 52 3-pointers...The sophomore scored a season-high 26 points as he shot 7-for-9 from 3-point range against Prairie Farm on Jan. 17.

Coach Webster says: "I am excited knowing I am going to have Brian two more seasons. He is only going to get better with experience and strength."