Meet this year's All-Chippewa County Football Team Defense

Nathan Drivas

Defensive Line

Chi-Hi

Number: 7

Class: Senior

Height: 5-10

Weight: 188

Resume: Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Region...All-Big Rivers Conference first team...34 total tackles, one defensive fumble recovery for touchdown...Ran for 197 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries.

Coach Chuck Raykovich says: “Our defensive is predicated on our d-linemen not so much making tackles but spilling runners to our linebackers.”

Samy Espinal

Defensive Line

Bloomer

Number: 63

Class: Senior

Height: 5-10

Weight: 220

Resume: All-Heart O'North Conference first team...21 total tackles including three tackles for loss.

Coach John Post says: "Samy has been a very solid player for us on both sides of the ball. He is one of our top players both ways and will be very hard to replace."

Carter Harycki

Defensive Line

Cornell

Number: 66

Class: Junior

Height: 6-5

Weight: 270

Resume: All-Central Wisconsin West Conference first team...25 total tackles and two fumble recoveries.

Coach Craig Braaten says: "Carter played well for us this year in one of the toughest positions on the field. He led the team in tackles for a large portion of the season getting us big plays when we needed them."

Reid Post

Defensive Lineman

Chi-Hi

Number: 42

Class: Senior

Height: 6-1

Weight: 230

Resume: All-Big Rivers Conference second team...48 total tackles including two tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries.

Coach Raykovich says: “He’s an athlete. He’s a heck of a hockey player and he’s worked hard in the weight room.”

Thomas Clary

Linebacker

Chi-Hi

Number: 52

Class: Senior

Height: 6-1

Weight: 230

Resume: All-Big Rivers Conference first team...69 total tackles including one quarterback sack and one forced fumble.

Nick Fasbender

Linebacker

Cadott

Number: 32

Class: Senior

Height: 5-9

Weight: 150

Resume: All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference second team at linebacker and honorable mention at running back...112 total tackles with two forced fumbles and fumble recoveries...717 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 109 carries with four catches for 55 yards.

Coach Jeff Goettl says: "One of the most instinctive football players in our area. Nick plays as hard as any player I've ever coached."

Mason Monarski

Linebacker

Chi-Hi

Number: 44

Class: Senior

Height: 6-1

Weight: 180

Resume: All-Big Rivers Conference honorable mention...73 total tackles including one tackle for loss and one interception.

Coach Raykovich says: “Our defense is predicated on our linemen taking care of the offensive linemen so our linebackers can flow and make plays and both of those guys (Clary and Monarski) did a heck of a job.”

Brady Rubenzer

Linebacker

McDonell

Number: 46

Class: Senior

Height: 5-11

Weight: 170

Resume: All-Central Wisconsin West Conference first team.

Coach Mark Maloney says: "Brady is one of the hardest working athletes on our team and his hard work in the offseason paid off for him. He was our leading defensive player at linebacker and a great leader out on the field. He was our QB on the defensive side of the ball."

Tristan Drier

Defensive Back

Cadott

Number: 1

Class: Senior

Height: 5-9

Weight: 180

Resume: All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference second team at defensive back and honorable mention at quarterback...76 total tackles including two forced fumbles and recoveries...464 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 92 carries and completed 41 of 84 passes for 622 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.

Coach Goettl says: "Tough nosed. Always around the ball. Played like an extra linebacker in the box."

Dawson Goodman

Defensive Back

Chi-Hi

Number: 23

Class: Senior

Height: 6-0

Weight: 185

Resume: Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-State honorable mention and all-region...WisSports.net Jim Leonhard Award state finalist...All-Big Rivers Conference first team selection...93 total tackles including one for loss, one forced fumble and three interceptions...Rushed for 365 yards and four touchdowns on 48 carries.

Coach Raykovich says: “A guy like Dawson moving onto play college football, it’s almost like I’m giving some coach the winning lottery number.”

Jackson Gugel

Defensive Back

Chi-Hi

Number: 11

Class: Senior

Height: 6-0

Weight: 160

Resume: All-Big Rivers Conference second team...65 total tackles including one for loss, one fumble recovery and finished among statewide leaders with seven interceptions.

Coach Raykovich says: “He’s another athlete. He plays basketball and baseball and his athleticism really showed through with his ability to gauge passes and jump at the proper time and pick off quarterbacks.”

Peter Weir

Specialist

Cadott

Number: 10

Class: Senior

Height: 6-0

Weight: 170

Resume: All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference first team...21-of-23 on extra points with three made field goals including a 31-yarder.

Coach Goettl says: "We've been lucky to have Pete. A state cross country runner that would give his time to football. He can be a D1 football kicker if he wants to take that path."

Special and Honorable Mentions Special Mentions Defensive Line: Caleb Leet, McDonell Linebacker: Karim Bah, Bloomer Defensive Back: Jace North, New Auburn Specialist: Thomas Clary, Chi-Hi; Esubalew Mason, Chi-Hi; Simon Polman, Stanley-Boyd Honorable Mentions Defensive Line: Axel Tegels, Cadott; Storm Tiry, Stanley-Boyd Linebacker: Andrew Person, Cornell; Jordan Peters, Cadott; Chase Sturm, Stanley-Boyd; Austin Woolever, New Auburn Defensive Back: Ezra Lindstrom, Chi-Hi; Brayden Lotts, New Auburn Specialist: Davis Bromeisl, Chi-Hi; Aly Ferguson, McDonell NOTE: All-Chippewa County teams are selected by Chippewa Herald staff with input from county coaches.