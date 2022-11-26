Meet this year's All-Chippewa County Football Team Offense

Grant Smiskey

Quarterback

McDonell

Number: 3

Class: Sophomore

Height: 5-10

Weight: 169

Resume: All-Central Wisconsin West Conference first team...Completed 95 of 134 passes for 1,636 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions and ran for three touchdowns.

Coach Mark Maloney says: "Grant was like having a coach out on the field running the offense. His vision is unbelievable and we could discuss and strategize during each game, he believed in me and I believed in him, it was great to have that option. The best part of it all is I get to do it with him for the next two years. It will be fun to watch him grow as an athlete and a leader."

Dylan Bowe

Running Back

Cornell

Number: 11

Class: Senior

Height: 5-10

Weight: 165

Resume: All-Central Wisconsin West Conference first team at running back and second team at defensive back...Rushed for 1,197 yards on 164 carries and scored 15 touchdowns.

Coach Craig Braaten says: "We saw tremendous growth in Dylan this year; he was put in a tough spot when we lost one of our senior leaders early in the season. Dylan stepped up as seniors should and led the conference in rushing and our team in tackling."

Mason Howard

Running Back

Chi-Hi

Number: 1

Class: Senior

Height: 5-10

Weight: 150

Resume: All-Big Rivers Conference first team...Ran for team-high 563 yards on 101 carries and nine touchdowns while catching a team-high 17 receptions for 340 yards and four scores.

Coach Chuck Raykovich says: “He’s so quick and athletic and does everything. He’s got great hands, he’s got great vision, balance. He’s the real deal.”

Gabe Prince

Running Back

Bloomer

Number: 6

Class: Junior

Height: 5-8

Weight: 160

Resume: All-Heart O'North Conference first team...Ran for 998 yards and eight touchdowns on 152 carries...Caught four passes for 54 yards.

Coach John Post says: "Gabe was the second leading rusher in the conference from the QB position. It took a few games to get figured out and then he was very good and improved steadily throughout the season. He is one of our best all-around football players."

Landon Karlen

Wide Receiver

Stanley-Boyd

Number: 7

Class: Junior

Height: 5-9

Weight: 165

Resume: Led team in receiving with 42 receptions for 477 yards and two touchdowns and rushing with 105 attempts for 349 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

Coach Jeff Koenig says: "Landon is a quick football player. Our offense went through him this year."

Dale Tetrault

Wide Receiver

McDonell

Number: 89

Class: Senior

Height: 5-9

Weight: 165

Resume: Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-State First Team and All-Region...Central Wisconsin West Conference Offensive Player of the Year...Central Wisconsin West Conference First Team at wide receiver and defensive back.

Coach Maloney says: "Dale is one of those coaches dream players, the kid that works his tail off in the off season, has a ton of experience and is a great leader. First team All-Conference on Offense and Defense, Offensive Player of the Year, All-Region, All State, WOW, he deserves all the accolades he has been receiving, and throw on top of that breaking the 8-Player Career Receptions (record). I had the opportunity to coach him as an eighth grade player and now as a senior, it was fun to watch him continue to get better and better each year."

Tegan Ritter

All-Purpose

Cadott

Number: 22

Class: Senior

Height: 6-1

Weight: 195

Resume: All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference second team selection at fullback/tight end...Ran for 512 yards on 63 carries and five touchdowns while catching six passes for 147 yards and one score.

Coach Jeff Goettl says: "Tegan is the most unselfish player I've ever coached. He could've played any position on our team and been an all-conference player."

Brodee Burish

Offensive Line

Cadott

Number: 55

Class: Junior

Height: 6-0

Weight: 210

Resume: All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference second team.

Coach Goettl says: "Brodee has a tremendous amount of potential. He's scraping the surface of the player he could become."

Grant Hatfield

Offensive Line

Stanley-Boyd

Number: 78

Class: Senior

Height: 5-10

Weight: 185

Resume: All-Cloverbelt Conference first team...Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Academic All-State.

Coach Koenig says: "Smart and physical football player. Was able to play any position for us, he even took snaps at QB for us in our playoff game."

Tony Pikulski

Offensive Line

Chi-Hi

Number: 75

Class: Senior

Height: 5-10

Weight: 260

Resume: All-Big Rivers Conference second team.

Coach Raykovich says: “Tony’s talent and abilities were just scratching the surface and I wish I could have him back for a couple more years because he turned into at the end of the year a dominant offensive lineman.”

Malaki Suckerman

Offensive Line

McDonell

Number: 79

Class: Senior

Height: 6-3

Weight: 325

Resume: All-Central Wisconsin West Conference first team.

Coach Maloney says: "Malaki was our offensive line captain with a lot of experience through his high school career. He was a great mentor to our younger linemen and when we needed those short yards during any game we could rely on Malaki to pave the way."

Jace Zwiefelhofer

Offensive Line

Chi-Hi

Number: 60

Class: Senior

Height: 6-5

Weight: 220

Resume: Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Region...All-Big Rivers Conference first team.

Coach Raykovich says: “Just like Mason a three-year starter. They both started as sophomores and their work on the field speaks for itself. They were well rewarded for it.”

Special and Honorable Mentions Special Mentions Quarterback: Logan Burzynski, Stanley-Boyd Running Back: Easton Goodman, Cadott; Dawson Moulton, McDonell Wide Receiver/Tight End: David Andersen, McDonell Offensive Line: Griffen Sokup, McDonell; Grayden Thatcher, Chi-Hi Honorable Mentions Quarterback: Daniel Person, Cornell; Mason Von Haden, Chi-Hi Running Back: Mayson Tester, Chi-Hi Wide Receiver/Tight End: Kolbe Solberg, Chi-Hi Offensive Line: Levi Lindsay, Cadott; Kai Harder, New Auburn