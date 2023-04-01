First Team

Teagen Becker

Stanley-Boyd

Senior — Guard

Height: 5-8

Jersey Number: 24

Coach: Alison Becker

Statistics: Averaged 15 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

Honors: All-Western Cloverbelt Conference first team.

Low Down: The sharp shooting Becker was tied for third in Chippewa County in 3-pointers made (54) and was also able get to the basket for points. ... Becker scored 27 points on two occasions and overcame a slow start to finish among Western Cloverbelt scoring leaders. ... Will play basketball in college at Division II Flager College in Florida.

Coach Becker says: "Teagen was our leader on the court this year. She had a great attitude and gave her all every game. She elevated her game despite missing her junior year to a serious knee injury. She is the definition of a true teammate, always has your back, works hard in the offseason, plays any role needed and does whatever she can to help her teammates succeed."

Emily Cooper

McDonell

Junior — Point Guard

Height: 5-7

Jersey Number: 22

Coach: Don Cooper

Statistics: Averaged 15.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 4.1 steals per game.

Honors: Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 5 all-state first team. ... Western Cloverbelt Conference Player of the Year. ... All-Western Cloverbelt Conference first team.

Low Down: Cooper has grown into more than just a shooter in her three seasons with the Macks. ... Cooper set a school record for points in a season (440) and 3-pointers made (81) and was just two made 3s away from tying the area record. ... Also a key piece of McDonell's up-tempo pressure defense with more than four steals per game.

Coach Cooper says: "Being coachable is one of the most important parts of a successful player. Emily has worked very hard throughout her basketball career because she is willing to listen, learn and achieve greatness."

Aubrey Dorn

McDonell

Junior — Center

Height: 6-0

Jersey Number: 23

Coach: Don Cooper

Statistics: Averaged 14.8 points, 10 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 2.7 assists per game.

Honors: Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 5 all-state first team. ... All-Western Cloverbelt Conference second team.

Low Down: Dorn's emergence was a big part of the Macks claiming the program's first state championship. ... The 6-footer could post up near the basket or take the ball away from the rim and drive while serving as a force on the defensive end. ... Dorn set the school record for rebounds in a season (268) and had 20 double-doubles. ... Led the team in scoring in both games at the Division 5 state tournament.

Coach Cooper says: "Aubrey is a competitive athlete that is great in all three sports. What makes her successful in each sport is her thought process with every sport. That is she's in it to win it, and she is willing to do whatever it takes to go that extra mile to be successful."

Elly Eiler

Cadott

Senior — Forward

Height: 5-11

Jersey Number: 3

Coach: Dave Hazuga

Statistics: Averaged 17 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.0 block per game.

Honors: All-Western Cloverbelt first team.

Low Down: The athletic Eiler eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for her career this year as a key piece of the winningest Hornets team in recent history. ... Eiler scored a season-high 28 points versus Stanley-Boyd on Feb. 3 and helped the Hornets reach the regional finals for the first time in the 21st century.

Coach Hazuga says: "She’s always has been a floor leader with the best passing vision I’ve seen from a high school player. Each year she’s added to her game, we needed her to turn into a scorer so she did that. You win games with not just leaders but high IQ players and that’s what Elly is."

Lauryn Goettl

Cadott

Senior — Guard

Height: 5-10

Jersey Number: 4

Coach: Dave Hazuga

Statistics: Averaged 21 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.9 steals and 3.0 assists per game.

Honors: All-Western Cloverbelt first team.

Low Down: The senior provided plenty for opponents to handle on both ends of the floor with her fearlessness driving to the basket along with athletic defense. ... Goettl eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for her career and led Chippewa County in scoring. ... Will continue with basketball in college at Viterbo University.

Coach Hazuga says: "One of the most dominant players I’ve ever watched or coached in this area. The ability to score 20-30 points in big-time games you don’t see that too often and other times dominating the game with rebounds and steals and defensive plays."

Marley Hughes

McDonell

Senior — Shooting Guard

Height: 5-11

Jersey Number: 1

Coach: Don Cooper

Statistics: Averaged 11.4 points, 7.1 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game.

Honors: Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 5 all-state honorable mention. ... All-Western Cloverbelt Conference first team.

Low Down: Hughes is a four-year player for the Macks and has emerged as a versatile leader for McDonell on the way to its Division 5 state championship. ... The senior was among state leaders in assists per game (220 for the season) and had a pair of triple-doubles this season. ... Hughes will continue with basketball in college at Viterbo.

Coach Cooper says: "A committed basketball player is one who is a team player and willing to go that extra mile and then put in all the work that is needed to succeed. Marley is that great leader, but she is also an exceptional follower. Leading by example is what our team needed to succeed and reach the pinnacle of success, and under Marley Hughes' leadership we accomplished that goal."

Second Team

Morgan Berg

New Auburn

Junior — Center

Height: 6-0

Jersey Number: 33

Coach: Eric North

Statistics: Averaged 12 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.2 assists per game.

Honors: All-East Lakeland Conference second team.

Low Down: The imposing Berg made life around the basket tough for opponents on both ends of the floor. ... Berg scored a season-high 28 points versus Gilmanton on Dec. 1. ... A two-time second-team All-East Lakeland honoree, Berg was the leading scorer for one of the most successful seasons in New Auburn program history.

Coach North says: "Morgan's performances vs. Prairie Farm, the East Lakeland Conference champions, were her best performances of the season."

Emma Kowalczyk

Cadott

Junior — Forward

Height: 5-10

Jersey Number: 11

Coach: Dave Hazuga

Statistics: Averaged 9.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

Honors: All-Western Cloverbelt second team.

Low Down: A breakthrough junior campaign gave the Hornets another reliable option amid the team's best season in recent memory. ... Kowalczyk shot better than 30% from 3-point range and scored a season-best 23 points against Thorp on Dec. 16, 2022.

Coach Hauzga says: "She really had a breakout year as a junior, and it’s exactly what we needed. She raised her level in every category — points, defense and big moments in big games. Can’t wait to see what she does next year."

Emma Lechleitner

Lake Holcombe

Junior — Guard

Height: 5-9

Jersey Number: 10

Coach: Chad Lechleitner

Statistics: Averaged 18.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, 5.1 steals and 1.9 assists per game.

Honors: All-East Lakeland Conference first team.

Low Down: Lechleitner took over as a primary scoring option for the Chieftains this year and was second in Chippewa County points per game. ... Lechleitner scored a county-high 37 points against Winter on Dec. 9. ... Scored at least 12 points in 14 of 16 games played.

Coach Lechleitner says: "Emma had a great year, especially when you consider she broke her hand late in the season so she didn't play the last six games. It has been our pleasure to coach Emma. Her attitude and dedication to the game is as good as it gets."

Kelsea Popp

Cornell

Senior — Guard

Height: 5-5

Jersey Number: 23

Coach: Courtney Yanko

Statistics: Averaged 13.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.5 steals per game.

Honors: All-East Lakeland Conference first team.

Low Down: Popp was a leader in all facets for an otherwise young Cornell squad. ... A three-year starter, Popp was the team's leading scorer and top defender and is a three-time all-conference honoree. ... Scored a season-high 28 points against Bruce on Dec. 9.

Coach Yanko says: "It has been an honor to work with Kelsea for the last three years. She is the type of athlete every coach dreams of working with. Her dedication to the sport is unmatched. Her leadership and hustle are outstanding, and it showed in her performance on the court."

Katie Reimer

New Auburn

Senior — Forward/Center

Height: 5-9

Jersey Number: 23

Coach: Eric North

Statistics: Averaged 8.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game.

Honors: All-East Lakeland Conference second team.

Low Down: Reimer helped anchor a New Auburn defense that was statistically the best in Chippewa County (38.4 points per game allowed). ... Had seven double-doubles this season, including a 22-point, 17-rebound effort against Cornell on Feb. 3. ... Helped the Trojans to a school record 22 wins as the program advanced to the regional finals for the first time since 2004.

Coach North says: "Katie is a leader on and off the floor. Katie's ability to defend and frustrate players on defense has been a great asset for four years. We could depend on Katie on the free-throw line when the game was on the line."

Ava Reuter

Chi-Hi

Senior — Guard/Forward

Height: 5-8

Jersey Number: 44

Coach: Becca Bestul

Statistics: Averaged 11.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game.

Honors: All-Big Rivers Conference honorable mention.

Low Down: Reuter was a true inside-out threat that could shoot from deep but also wasn't afraid to mix it up close to the basket for points and rebounds. ... The senior missed time due to an appendectomy but returned near the end of the regular season. ... A three-sport athlete in high school (football, basketball, track and field), Reuter will play rugby in college at Lindenwood University.

Coach Bestul says: "Ava demonstrates the definition of what exceptional work ethic looks like. She showed up regularly for offseason lifting and workouts, got the most out of the time spent and tried to pull her teammates along with her. In practice she led her teammates with respect, never complained about a tough drill and commonly wanted to do more than coaches demanded."

Honorable Mentions Bloomer: Katlyn Jones, Brooklynn Sarauer Cadott: Eva Enestvedt, Laken Ryan Cornell: Lauren Samardzich Chi-Hi: Sarah Chaffee, Brooklyn Sandvig McDonell: Kali Goulet, Isabel Hartman, Sophie Schimdgall New Auburn: Evely Cody, Kyra North Stanley-Boyd: Tina Benson, Mallory Eslinger, Emme Felmlee Lake Holcombe: Karly Kirkman