Meet this year's All-Chippewa County volleyball

First Team

Emily Brenner

Stanley-Boyd

Outside Hitter — Senior

Jersey Number: 5

Height: 5-11

Statistics: 511 kills, 384 digs, 68 assists, 39 blocks and 23 assists.

Honors: Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 3 All-State First Team...Western Cloverbelt Conference Player of the Year...All-Western Cloverbelt Conference First Team.

Coach Karley Wiensch says: "Emily Brenner is a competitive player who strives to make not only herself better but her teammates around her better as well. She is a go-getter and pushes herself on and off the court. She has a high volleyball IQ and has been part of the Stanley-Boyd varsity team since she was a freshman. She is just an overall great athlete who is dedicated to the sport of volleyball."

Aubrey Dorn

McDonell

Outside Hitter — Junior

Jersey Number: 18

Height: 6-0

Statistics: 315 kills, 298 digs, 67 blocks, 34 aces and 19 assists.

Honors: Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 4 All-State First Team...WVCA Division 4 All-State Tournament Team...All-Western Cloverbelt Conference First Team.

Coach Kat Hanson says: "Aubrey grew each match this season and gained confidence along the way. She quickly became a go-to player for us offensively and hit an incredibly high percentage. She was able to take over matches with her ability. It was fun to watch her grow and develop throughout the course of the season."

Amelia Herrick

Bloomer

Setter — Junior

Jersey Number: 14

Height: 5-7

Statistics: 961 assists, 221 digs, 47 blocks, 35 aces, 31 blocks.

Honors: Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 2 All-State Honorable Mention...All-Western Cloverbelt Conference First Team.

Coach Heather Henry says: "She ran our quick offense well this past season, her dedication and passion for the sport of volleyball has proven to give her success."

Marley Hughes

McDonell

Middle Blocker — Senior

Jersey Number: 5

Height: 5-9

Statistics: 409 kills, 301 digs, 91 blocks, 42 aces and 13 assists.

Honors: Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 4 Unanimous All-State First Team...WVCA Division 4 All-State Tournament Team...All-Western Cloverbelt Conference First Team.

Coach Hanson says: "Marley is fun to watch play due to her athleticism. She was a go-to on the court offensively and teams kept the ball away from her on defense. She has great court awareness and makes things challenging on other teams. It was fun to watch her grow into a leader on the court and come up big on the state's biggest stage."

Sophie Robinson

Chi-Hi

Outside Hitter — Junior

Jersey Number: 15

Height: 5-11

Statistics: 314 kills, 264 digs, 63 aces, 31 blocks and 6 assists.

Honors: Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 1 All-State Honorable Mention...All-Big Rivers Conference First Team.

Coach Luke Heidtke says: "Sophie shines brightest on the biggest stages. She was an anchor for our team on offense and defense. Sophie has a high volleyball IQ and is not afraid to be a vocal leader. She is a fantastic volleyball player."

Sami Perlberg

Chi-Hi

Outside Hitter — Senior

Jersey Number: 6

Height: 5-10

Statistics: 354 digs, 293 kills, 60 aces, 24 blocks and 11 assists.

Honors: Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 1 All-State Second Team...All-Big Rivers Conference First Team.

Coach Heidtke says: "Sami is a natural volleyball player. She is so fun to watch both offensively and defensively as she relentlessly pursues the ball. Sami always plays hard and is a true team player. It has been an honor to coach her the past four years."

Paige Steinmetz

Chi-Hi

Opposite — Junior

Jersey Number: 9

Height: 5-10

Statistics: 434 kills, 329 digs, 78 aces, 47 blocks and 18 assists.

Honors: Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 1 All-State Unanimous First Team...WVCA Division 1 All-State Tournament Team...Big Rivers Conference Player of the Year...All-Big Rivers Conference First Team.

Coach Heidtke says: "Paige is a game changer — such an incredible athlete. She can play the complete game of volleyball and can score from anywhere on the court. She is a fierce competitor and a great leader for our team."

Second Team

Maddy Bauer

Chi-Hi

Setter — Senior

Jersey Number: 10

Height: 5-6

Statistics: 1,251 assists, 225 digs, 59 aces, 39 kills and 10 blocks.

Honors: All-Big Rivers Conference Second Team.

Coach Heidtke says: "Maddy Bauer has gotten better and better each year. She is a gritty setter who makes up for her lack of height with great decision making. She leaves Chi-Hi as the all-time leader in assists (3,237)."

Gracie Goettl

McDonell

Outside — Senior

Jersey Number: 11

Height: 5-8

Statistics: 298 kills, 231 digs, 61 assists, 51 aces and 21 blocks.

Honors: Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 4 All-State Honorable Mention...WVCA Division 4 All-State Tournament Team...All-Western Cloverbelt Conference Second Team.

Coach Hanson says: "Grace is an energetic player that can spark a team. She worked hard this season to play six rotations and was our most consistent serve receiver. She was able to put balls away at the net when we needed her to, especially in the playoffs."

Lauryn Goettl

Cadott

Outside Hitter/Setter — Senior

Jersey Number: 5

Height: 5-8

Statistics: 387 assists, 353 kills, 305 digs, 68 blocks and 68 aces (92 percent).

Honors: All-Western Cloverbelt Conference first team.

Coach Lynn Schreiner says: "Lauryn is a player that pretty much anyone would want on their team. She started her career as a libero and had to transition into a setter/hitter role her last two years as that's what the team needed. She did so without complaint, always telling me 'I'll do whatever will help the team'. She works hard on the court to better both herself and her teammates and is always the first one there to congratulate a teammate on a big play."

Maddie Hunt

Chi-Hi

Middle Blocker — Junior

Jersey Number: 7

Height: 5-8

Statistics: 200 kills, 69 blocks, 38 digs, 1 ace and 1 assist.

Honors: All-Big Rivers Conference Second Team.

Coach Heidtke says: "Maddie Hunt is dynamic. She is so fun to watch play volleyball. She is a high flyer who uses her athleticism to score. Maddie is an amazing blocker — especially for her size. Her left-handed swing made her difficult for opposing teams to read and stop."

Katlyn Jones

Bloomer

Middle Blocker — Junior

Jersey Number: 8

Height: 5-9

Statistics: 300 kills, 137 digs, 88 total blocks (17 solo blocks), 37 aces, 16 assists.

Honors: Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 2 All-State Tournament Team...All-Western Cloverbelt Conference Second Team.

Coach Henry says: "She was one of our go to players this season, when she was given the ball she was gonna make a play. She is quick and explosive and reads the ball well. She is our silent but deadly player."

Kayte Licht

Stanley-Boyd

Outside Hitter — Senior

Jersey Number: 0

Height: 5-7

Statistics: 361 digs, 198 kills, 69 aces, 21 blocks and 12 assists.

Honors: Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 3 All-State Honorable Mention...All-Western Cloverbelt Conference Second Team.

Coach Wiensch says: "Kayte is a player you want on your team. She pushes herself on and off the court to make herself and team better. She is always a jokester, but is competitive. She is a hard worker."

Bella Seibel

Bloomer

Outside Hitter — Senior

Jersey Number: 12

Height: 5-10

Statistics: 389 digs, 279 kills, 42 total blocks, 41 aces and 41 assists.

Honors: All-Western Cloverbelt Conference First Team.

Coach Henry says: "She was our go to leader on and off the floor, she was always positive and one to keep the team chemistry."

Honorable Mentions Bloomer: Ciarra Seibel Cadott: Elly Eiler Cornell: Makya Hetherington, Brooke Sime, Michayla Turchen Lake Holcombe: Ella Hartzell McDonell: Abby Bresina, Emily Cooper, Alayna Crawford, Josie Witkowski New Auburn: Evelyn Cody, Katie Reimer Stanley-Boyd: Avery Vait NOTE: All-Chippewa County teams are selected by Chippewa Herald staff with input from county coaches. Names are listed alphabetically.