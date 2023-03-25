First Team</&h1>

Boys

Kaleb Lodahl

Cadott

Year: Sophomore

Weight Class: 106

Record: 33-11

Highlights: Fourth at sectionals. ... Fourth at regionals. ... Cloverbelt Conference champion. ... Red Raider Challenge champion.

Coach Josh Spaeth says: “Kaleb works year round to become a better wrestler. His season did not end the way he wanted it to. His work starts right now. Kaleb is very determined to get to the state tournament next season.”

Troy Trevino

Stanley-Boyd

Year: Junior

Weight Class: 126

Record: 30-14

Highlights: Cloverbelt Conference runner-up. ... Eighth at Wausau East invite. ... Fifth at Chi-Hi invite. ... Fourth at Merrill invite. ... Ninth at Eau Claire North Husky invite. ... Fourth at Black River Falls invite.

Coach Greg Burzynski says: “Troy put together a solid season. He started the year at 138 and then dropped to 126. Next year we will start closer to where we belong and see what he can do.”

Breckin Burzynski

Stanley-Boyd

Year: Junior

Weight Class: 132

Record: 35-14

Highlights: Division 2 state qualifier. ... Third at sectionals. ... Third at regionals. ... Cloverbelt Conference runner-up. ... Wausau East invite runnerup. ... Chi-Hi invite runner-up. ... Bluejay Challenge champion. ... Seventh at Eau Claire North Husky invite. ... Black River Falls invite runner-up.

Coach Burzynski says: “Breckin is a worker. He puts numerous hours in on the wrestling mat throughout the year. Spring, summer, fall, winter — all wrestling season for him. As a father/coach, I am excited to see what he will do next year. He has had tough losses in the blood round at the state tournament the last couple years and will look to step high on the podium next year.”

Brayden Sonnentag

Cadott

Year: Senior

Weight Class: 132

Record: 49-0

Highlights: Four-time Division 3 state champion. ... Sectional champion. ... Regional champion. ... Cloverbelt Conference champion. ... Raider Challenge champion. ... Ladysmith invite champion. ... Cadott invite champion. ... Northern Badger champion.

Coach Spaeth says: “Brayden accomplished every goal he set as a high school wrestler in Wisconsin. He has not only cemented him place in Cadott wrestling history but cemented his place in Wisconsin wrestling history. I am extremely proud of him and know he will be successful at the next level.”

Nick Fasbender

Cadott

Year: Senior

Weight Class: 138

Record: 29-17

Highlights: Regional runner-up. ... Cloverbelt Conference runner-up. ... Ladysmith invite runner-up.

Coach Spaeth says: “Nick has had a great career for Cadott wrestling. Nick has been a four-year varsity starter and has worked very hard. He will be successful in life.”

Troy Duellman

Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe

Year: Junior

Weight Class: 145

Record: 30-9

Highlights: Sixth at Division 3 state. ... Sectional runner-up. ... Regional champion. ... Lakeland Conference runner-up. ... Auburndale tournament champion.

Coach Greg Sonnentag says: “After finishing last year 0-1 at the state tournament, Troy took a step up on the podium this year. He lost some nail biters at the state tournament and could have easily found himself a bit higher up the ladder. He had a great season, and we are even more excited to see what he can accomplish next year.”

Tristan Drier

Cadott

Year: Senior

Weight Class: 152

Record: 43-3

Highlights: Third at Division 3 state. ... Sectional champion. ... Regional champion. ... Cloverbelt Conference champion. ... Red Raider Challenge champion. ... Northern Badger runner-up.

Coach Spaeth says: “Tristan has worked extremely hard his entire career. He is a four-time state qualifier and one of our team captains. Becoming a four-time state qualifier is not an easy accomplishment. With his strong work ethic and high I.Q., I have no doubt Tristan will be extremely successful in life.”

John Krager

Chi-Hi

Year: Sophomore

Weight Class: 152

Record: 35-10

Highlights: Fourth at sectionals. ... Third at regionals. ... Chi-Hi invite runner-up. ... 7-0 record during Big Rivers Conference duals.

Coach Steve Anderson says: “John made some big strides this year, learning how to win the tough matches. We are excited to see what the future holds and know with his love and drive for the sport he can do great things.”

Cole Pfeiffer

Cadott

Year: Senior

Weight Class: 160

Record: 46-5

Highlights: Fourth at Division 3 state. ... Sectional champion. ... Regional champion. ... Cloverbelt Conference champion. ... Red Raider Challenge champion.

Coach Spaeth says: “Cole is a three-time state qualifier for the Hornets. He always gave his best effort in practice and on the mat. Cole’s work ethic will make him very successful in life.”

Ethan Rubenzer

Bloomer/Colfax

Year: Senior

Weight Class: 170

Record: 47-6

Highlights: Fourth at sectionals. ... Cloverbelt Conference champion. ... New Richmond invite champion. ... Shell Lake Challenge runner-up. ... Fifth at Eau Claire North Husky invitational.

Coach Braydon Johnson says: “He was the most consistent wrestler I had all year. Every day he gave 100% effort, and that’s all you can ask.”

Dawson Webster

Cadott

Year: Senior

Weight Class: 182

Record: 37-7

Highlights: Fifth at Division 3 state. ... Sectional runner-up. ... Regional runner-up. ... Four-time Cloverbelt Conference champion.

Coach Spaeth says: “Dawson was a three-time state qualifier. He works very hard in the room and outside the room. Dawson is a very determined individual who knows what he wants to do in life. His work ethic will make him very successful in life.”

Levi Lindsay

Cadott

Year: Senior

Weight Class: 195

Record: 39-15

Highlights: Fourth at Division 3 state. ... Sectional champion. ... Regional runner-up. ... Cloverbelt Conference champion.

Coach Spaeth says: “Levi started wrestling as a freshman in high school. He went from winning 50% of his matches to becoming a state placewinner in one year. His determination and work ethic allowed him to accomplish great things in the sport of wrestling in a short amount of time.”

Willy Graham

Stanley-Boyd

Year: Freshman

Weight Class: 220

Record: 31-18

Highlights: Regional runner-up. ... Cloverbelt Conference runner-up. ... Tenth at Bi-State Classic. ... Seventh at Eau Claire North Husky invite. ...Third at Black River Falls invite.

Coach Burzynski says: “Willy had a very nice freshman season. He has a lot of upside. He is a big athletic kid. He will be fun to watch develop as the years go on.”

Axel Tegels

Cadott

Year: Junior

Weight Class: 220

Record: 30-19

Highlights: Division 3 state qualifier. ... Third at sectionals. ... Regional runner-up. ... Cloverbelt Conference champion.

Coach Spaeth says: “Axel started the season off very slow. He never gave up and worked hard each and every day. He became a force to reckon with at the end of the season and qualified for the state tournament. Axel will be one of our leaders next season.”

Girls

Iszy Sonnentag

Cadott

Year: Freshman

Weight Class: 100

Record: 38-2

Highlights: State runner-up. ... Sectional champion. ... Warrior Cup girls invite champion. ... Cadott invite champion. ... Northern Badger champion.

Coach Spaeth says: “Iszy is paving the way for our girls program. She comes to practice and works hard every day. Iszy will be a leader for our girls team for years to come. Iszy recently placed fifth in the nation at the USA Girls Folkstyle Nationals. She is determined to become a girls state champion next season.”

Kendra Hamman

Bloomer/Colfax

Year: Junior

Weight Class: 185

Record: 6-4

Highlights: Fifth at Division 2 state. ... Sectional champion. ... Eau Claire North Husky invitational runner-up.

Coach Johnson says: “Kenny was consistent. She battled some injuries and sickness throughout the season but always showed up and did what she could. Super proud of her and how she finished the season.”

Hailey Pelkey

McDonell

Year: Freshman

Weight Class: 235

Record: 2-2

Highlights: Division 3 sectional qualifier. ... First state tournament wins in McDonell program history.

Coach Shane Giza says: “Hailey joined wrestling last year as a middle schooler. She came into the sport knowing nothing and has grown to a true wrestler. She has the confidence to not only be a better wrestler but also (be better) in life.”